Gifts that keep on giving will never fade away. And that’s what I discovered this week, gifts that will give well into 2022.
To start, I want to wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas and hope you can let the pressures of everyday life get put on hold so you can reflect on the true meaning of Christmas.
Since the last two years have been a train wreck, it’s time for some good things to happen.
Last week, I was at the Commons in Pikeville. Of course the parking lot was packed with vehicles from all over the region. I had to park all the way in the back and walk to the store. I didn’t complain because a packed parking lot is great for our local economy.
The Commons was a great idea and provides a small piece to rebuilding the life-after-coal economy. My only complaint was that the genius who designed the parking lot put big bushes in the median where you can’t see oncoming traffic while pulling out. It was a serious landscaping/design flaw. And for years I have been harping on the city commission to get the management company to do something with that mess.
Last week while pulling out, what to my wondering eyes should appear? I could see oncoming traffic; the bushes were all gone. I mean removed down to the nub. I was actually able to safely see where I was going. I was so excited I called the city manager, Philip Elswick and thanked him for the gift that we consumers received in a safer parking lot. He said that it needed to be done. I joked that the commission was probably tired of hearing me complain about the situation for so long; you could have heard a pin drop. That told me I was right.
Now that the bushes are chopped, it’s much safer. One more complaint, if we can just get the city to paint lines on the access road along the river so you can see where you are going at night, especially when its raining, that will be a bonus gift.
Another gift we are all about to receive that will last into 2022 is that it’s election season and there will be many seats open for election. The filing deadline is in January and so far there has not been too much action, which is not a great thing for anyone who is waiting for the last minute to file.
Most of the incumbents have filed. So far not many seats will be challenged. That is, of course if there are any challengers who will wait until the last minute to file.
Late filings are never a good idea. The candidates who filed early have the advantage. A few weeks ago, Judge Eddy Coleman announced his candidacy for reelection to his office. He placed a full-page ad in this paper listing all his supporters, which were many. His supporters are big names in the county who have the resources to help Coleman get reelected. If someone is going to file late and challenge Coleman, they will have a hard time because that person may not get the support that Coleman has.
A good race should have candidates file as soon as they are allowed to file and the candidates should be gathering support well in advance. With little or no support, it’s virtually impossible to beat an incumbent who lists most of the county in their ad as supporters. The only people not listed on Coleman’s ad were a few inmates.
I’m gonna tell you how I feel, as a voter and citizen of this county, if you are so inclined to run for office, you should start early drumming up support and file as soon as you can. As it looks now, not many offices will be challenged.
Without challengers, we may see civility in politics, no mud-slinging, no digging up what someone’s distant cousin did years ago, nothing just an unchallenged candidate. Could the old style of mud-slinging politics be fading away? What would election season be like with honesty, civility and character?
Peace to all and to all a good night.
