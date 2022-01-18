Bonnie Gaye Wright, 73, of Smith Fork, Phelps, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Nov. 19, 1948, the daughter of the late Julius Smith and Pauline Stump Smith.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Angela Taylor; and one brother, Glen Smith.
She is survived by one son, Marty Daugherty, of Zebulon; one daughter, Tammy Layne (Dave), of Pikeville; one brother, Michael Smith, of Kimper; one sister, Brenda Smith Coleman, of Jenkins; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Richard Smith Family Cemetery, Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
