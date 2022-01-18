Greg Smith, 51, of Canada, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center. Greg was born Aug. 24, 1970, the son of Lillian (Raines) Smith and Walter Smith, of Canada.
Greg retired from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services as a Family Support Specialist 3/Principal after 17 years. He was a Pike County Sheriff's Deputy from 1996-2011, 2015-2022. In addition to his jobs, he was a volunteer t-ball, softball, and volleyball coach.
Greg never met a stranger. He made a new friend everywhere he went. Greg enjoyed life and lived it to its fullest. He loved sports, hunting, cars, guns, playing video games, reading, listening to music, and watching TV and movies.
Greg was most often seen with his two girls, Alice, and Tiff. Greg was a family man who always put others first. He was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Throughout his years of coaching, Greg had many kids that he considered his own. He became a second dad to Tiff’s friends throughout the years. Greg was a man who preferred to show how much he loved someone rather than simply speaking the words.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife, Alice Smith, of Canada; his only child, Tiffany Smith, of Canada; and his brother, Tim (Angela) Smith, of Canada. He also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, nieces/great-nieces, nephews/great-nephews, family, and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Hardy United Methodist Church, with Geoff Tackett officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
