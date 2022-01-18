Jonathan Lee Johnson, 35, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at his residence.
Jonathan was born in Pike County, Aug. 12, 1986, to his parents, Scottie Lee Johnson and Anita Swiney Holbrook.
Johathan was disabled and was of the Baptist Faith.
Jonathan was preceded in death by a brother, Scottie Duane Johnson.
Jonathan is survived by his father, Scottie Lee Johnson; his mother, Anita Swiney Holbrook; and his step-father, Tim Holbrook. He is also survived by a brother, Nick; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Island Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Cemetery, Rays Branch of Island Creek.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the church, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
