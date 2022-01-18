Karen passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Karen was born on Oct. 7, 1935, in Beckley, W.Va., to Jack and Myrtle Souder. She lived most of her youth in Pikeville and graduated from Pikeville High School. She graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1956, with a teaching degree and later her master’s. She went on to teach in Pikeville, Lexington, and Scott County and finished her career at Central Kentucky Technical College.
Karen married Robert "Hooker" Phillips and they had two children: Robert Bryan Phillips (Paula) and Katrina Lynn Blomquist (Marv.) Karen is survived by her children; three granddaughters: Kelsey Whelan (Dave), Sarah Phillips and Kendall Blomquist; four great-grandchildren: Kayleigh, Grant, Kenzie and Katelyn Whelan; and family, Sally, Walker and Rob Williamson, Suzy Penaherrera; along with numerous cousins. Lovingly called Nana, she quickly became Nana to all she met.
Karen was a caretaker. She was able to sense when someone needed help and was passionate about helping others, especially her family. Karen took care of her own parents until they died as well as Robert’s parents, Grant “Hooker” and Fay Williamson Phillips. At all times, she was the glue that held the family together in times of crisis. She was dedicated to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her extended family.
Karen was kind, loving and completely unselfish. She touched the lives of so many with her unconditional love, generosity, and thoughtfulness. She had an engaging personality, a sweet sense of humor and loved to have a good time with her friends and family. At any gathering, Karen’s appearance provided a lift to all. Her passing has left a hole in our family and in our hearts, but our memories of her will be forever comforting.
Karen had a beautiful voice and was the family soloist, singing at weddings, funerals and, of course, in church. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Pikeville, Southern Hills Methodist Church in Lexington and Southeast Christian Church in Louisville.
She was an avid sports fan and supported her husband, Robert, throughout his coaching career as well as her children, Bryan and Trina, in all their athletic pursuits. She was the number one cheerleader for all, occasionally acting as a sideline coach and referee!
Even in her final illness, Karen taught her family about love, courage, patience, and compassion. Her faith was unwavering and her concern for her family was always foremost in her mind.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Myrtle Souder; and other family members: Robert "Hooker", Marsha and Larry Phillips; and a multitude of cousins, aunts and uncles.
We will celebrate her beautiful life at Southeast Chapel in the Woods, (1407 Moser Road, Louisville), on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m., with a service at 4p.m. Donations in her honor can be made to Kentucky Mutts Animal Rescue, the Kentucky Humane Society, or Hosparus.
Obituary courtesy of Cremation Society of Kentucky.
This is a paid obituary.
