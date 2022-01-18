Karen Sue Justice, 68, of Ransom, died Saturday morning, Jan. 15, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Williamson, W.Va., Dec. 26, 1953, the daughter of the late Hiram Smith Jr. and Clara Young Smith.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Joshua Steven Justice; and a sister, Sharon Lea Smith.
Karen Sue was a retired school teacher with the Pike County Board of Education. She was a graduate of Belfry High School with the Class of 1971. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Pikeville College, her Master’s Degree from Morehead State University and her Rank 1 from Union College. She was also a member of the Samaria Primitive Baptist Church since 1980.
Survivors include her loving husband, Roy Justice, of Ransom; her children, Jeremy Roy (Crystal) Justice, of Hardy, Jessica Leann Justice and Jordan Lucas Justice, both of Ransom; one sister, Sherri (Edward) Reasner, of Middletown, Penn.; three grandchildren, Chelby Jaiden Rose Justice, Cara Jane Justice and Caleigh Brooke Justice. Karen also leaves behind a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at the Samaria Primitive Baptist Church with Shawn Dotson, Jeff Dotson and Chad Crawford officiating. Entombment will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Huddy, with her family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after 5 p.m., in the church, with special services at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
