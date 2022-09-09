Kelly Adams
Kelly Lindsay Adams, 45, of Powell, Tenn., died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Louisville, Nov. 4, 1976, to Stephen Adams and the late LaVerne Adams.
She gave birth to her daughter, Sydney Adams, in 1998. She was her sister Erika's best friend and her biggest bully. To Kelly, family was the most important aspect of her life. She spent most of her life in Jackson, Tenn., as a beloved educator for the Jackson-Madison County School System. She was a kind-hearted and concerned teacher who loved her students like her own daughter.
Kelly attended Northside High School in Jackson, and went on to study at Union University earning her Bachelor's Degree in Social Work, and The University of Memphis earning her Master's Degree in Education. She was an exceptionally hard worker and had a passion for helping others, as well as educating our youth.
She was preceded in death by her mother, LaVerne Adams.
She is survived by her daughter, Sydney Adams, of Knoxville, Tenn.; her son-in-law, Chase Tate, of Knoxville, Tenn.; her sister, Erika Adams, of Knoxville, Tenn.; her father, Stephen Adams, of Powell; and many family and friends.
Kelly will be missed dearly as we continue through life without her soul shining light on us all.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., Saturday at the funeral home.
"Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest..."
Matthew 11:28-30
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Jo Adkins
Jo Lynn Adkins, 73, of Shelbiana, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 14, 1948, the daughter of the late Ralph and Imogene Clark Taylor.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Dickie Taylor and Tony Taylor; her father and mother-in-law, Cap and Hattie Adkins; a sister-in-law, Edith Taylor; and three brothers-in-law, Harrell Caudill, Randy Roberts and Mickey Adkins.
Before her retirement, Jo Lynn worked as an office manager for Collins and Love. She was a member of the Sutton Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jack Earl Adkins; a daughter, Tammy Lynn Bell and husband, Frank T.; four sisters, Jeannie McCown and husband, Thomas, Jill Caudill, Susan Taylor and Jane Ann Roberts; sisters-in-law, Donna Taylor, Julie Woosley (Donnie), Vickie Trump and Credia Adkins; a brother-in-law, Mike Adkins; four grandchildren, Chelsea Robinson and her husband, Jerran, Devin Bell, Dawson Bell and Macy Bell; two great-grandchildren, Cooper Robinson and Kolby Robinson; Ellie Robinson who is on the way; and nieces, nephews and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Tony Thacker and Billy Compton officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Louanna Adkins
Louanna Adkins, 96, of Jenkins, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the Landmark of Elkhorn City Nursing Home.
She was born in Pike County, March 23, 1926, the daughter of the late Elliott Arnette and Virgie McCoy Arnette.
She was the wife of the late Creed Adkins, a dietician for Jenkins Community Hospital and a member of Frank's Creek Freewill Baptist Church. She was a devoted Christian with strong faith. She attended the Old Regular Baptist church from time to time. She enjoyed spending time with her family whom she loved very much. She also loved gardening, farming and flowers.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Patsy Bevins; and one grandson, Eddie Bevins.
She is survived by one daughter, Donna Gibson (Michael); one son, Doug Adkins; three grandchildren, Melanie Baker (Shad), Shane Gibson and Emily Bevins (Jimmy Wright); four great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Alexis, Landon and Kennedy; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Terry Gibson officiating. Burial followed at the Rob Ratliff Cemetery, Elkhorn Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
James Bartley
James Fleetwood Bartley, 64, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 3, 1957, to the late Lagrand and Rosie Newsome Bartley.
He was a member of the Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Sue Bartley.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Kiser Bartley; two sons, Jamie Bartley (Courtney), of Penny, and Cameron Bartley (Eryn), of Penny; two sisters, Willa Mullins, of Penny, and Rosie Varney (Lesley), of Penny; six nieces and nephews; and six grandchildren, Jonah, Carly, Carah, Josiah, Ellie and Jireh.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Newsome Branch Cemetery, Penny.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hall & Jones Funeral Home in memory of James Bartley.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Jewel Blackburn
Jewel Blackburn, 74, of Pikeville, died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Thomas Health in Charleston, West Virginia.
She was born in Pike County, Aug. 24, 1948, a daughter of the late Burnis Blackburn and Goldie “Ratliff” Blackburn.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Bent Branch Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elster Ray Blackburn; and her brothers, Roger Blackburn, Eugene Blackburn and Douglas Blackburn.
She is survived by her daughters, Angela Branham (Teddy), of Meta, and Sara Blackburn, of Pikeville; her brothers, Kelly Blackburn (Wanda), of Kimper, Archie Blackburn (Rita), of Morristown, Tenn., and Vernon Blackburn (Carol), of Pikeville; her sisters, Janice Collins (Harold), of Meta, Cherri Newsome (Rick), of Meta, and Kathy Gannon (Roy), of Meta; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at the Bent Branch Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Blackburn Cemetery, Meta. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Ricky Coleman
Ricky Coleman, 65, of River Hurricane Road, Raccoon, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, April 30, 1957, a son of the late Bradley Coleman and Martha Jean “Justice” Coleman.
He was a member of the Church of Christ.
He is survived by two brothers, Darrel Ray Coleman, of Harrogate, Tenn., and William Craig Coleman, of River Hurricane, Raccoon; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Dorothy Collier
Dorothy Lorraine Fleming Collier, 83, of Dorton, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 18, 1938, to the late Ballard Fleming and Edith Williams Fleming.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Collier; one son, Jackie Collier; one daughter, Glenda Smallwood; two brothers, Dale Fleming (Joey) and David Fleming (Patsy); five sisters, Carrie Fleming Abonte (Tommy), Mary Wanstreet (Paul), Mabel Burke (Don), Mildred Reece (Joseph) and Sharon Hash (Preston); four brothers, Phil Fleming (Kay), Paul Fleming (Nancy), Bobby Fleming (Jerri) and Danny Fleming (Judy); three grandchildren, Kayla Bentley, Cortney Wright and Cole Smallwood; four great-grandchildren, Corbin Bentley, Kinslee Smallwood, Evie Wright and Emma Wright; and her special caregiver, Cynthia Hall.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Dorton Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Smallwood Cemetery, Dorton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Wendell Dotson
Wendell G. Dotson, 64, of Merrimac, W.Va., departed this life Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Grundy, Va., Dec. 22, 1957, a son of the late Zenas Dotson and Myrtle Dotson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Zenas Dotson Jr.
He is survived by his daughters, Crystal Kinder (Dan), of Merrimac, W.Va., and Danielle Dotson, of Tennessee; his brothers, Raymond Dotson, of Lexington, and Kenneth Dotson, of North Carolina; his sisters, Gleda Mounts (Kenneth), of Matewan, W.Va., Dyann Dotson, of North Carolina, and Abigail Dotson (Tim), of Ohio; his grandchildren, Christopher Dotson, Kirsten Dotson, Madison Tanner Woolum and Brooke Dotson; his great-grandchild, Realynn Evertt; his lifelong friend, Wanda Blankenship; and his caregivers, Melissa Prater (Michael) and Rebecka Layne (Randal.)
Wendell enjoyed riding his four-wheeler and fishing. He enjoyed his time with his grandchildren and always made them laugh. He liked Nascar and chicken fights. Christmas was his favorite time and he looked forward to it every year. He was of the Christian faith.
The family will begin receiving friends at 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the Faith Mission Church in McCarr. There will be a special service at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at the church with Jimmy Fields and Barry Lester officiating. Interment will be at the Dotson and McCoy Family Cemetery, Merrimac, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Charles Farley
Charles Paul Farley, 94, of Ransom, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Jeremy Hatfield and Randy Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Alley Cemetery, Ransom. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Sherry Hampton
Sherry Hampton, 68, of Marshalls Branch, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Benny Hopkins
Benny Edward Hopkins, 70, of Shelbiana, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Feb. 7, 1952, a son of the late Walter Hopkins and Rebel “Bowersock” Hopkins.
He was a coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rhonda Tackett Hopkins; one brother, Walter Dewayne Hopkins; two sisters, Janet Gilliam and Judy Little; and four grandchildren, Mistie Hopkins, Kristie Hopkins, Brandie Hopkins and Sharhonda Hopkins.
He is survived by one son, Benny Eugene Hopkins (Pattie), of Teaberry; one daughter, Shannon Adkins (Derek), of Chloe; one brother, Larry Thomas Hopkins, of Shelbiana; one sister, Brenda Thacker, of Shelbiana; two grandchildren, Gracie Mullins and Ayden Adkins; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the Connection Church. Burial will follow at the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Brenda Ison
Brenda Ison, 69, of Jenkins, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Kossuth Mitchell
Kossuth M. Mitchell, 79, of Banner, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at the Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard.
He was born Aug. 10, 1942, the son of the late Zadock Mitchell and Carrie Bell Harvey Mitchell.
He was the husband of Sandy S. Mitchell, a doctor of business administration and Associate Pastor of Bridge of Hope Christian Ministries. He also served his country honorably in the United States Army for over 23 years.
Along with his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Sherry Roy, Lenore Pollard (Robert) and Mary Elizabeth Shafer (Chris); two brothers, Clarence Mitchell and Zadock Mitchell; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Pastor Arnold Thornsbury officiating. Burial will follow at the Davidson Memorial Garden, Ivel. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Mack Potter
Mack Ashley Potter, 43, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pikeville, Oct. 20, 1978, the son of Sonja Rita Coleman Potter, of Elkhorn City, and the late Johnny Mack Potter.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one sister, Angel Shepherd (David), of Elkhorn City; one brother, Chad Potter (Linda), of Kimper; one niece, Chelsey Potter; three nephews, Rylan Shepherd, Brady Potter and Jacob Fiffe; one great-niece, Aspyn Reece Ward; one great-nephew, Sawyer Stacy; and his furry best friend, Votto.
A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the Elkhorn City Community Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Vanessa Stamper
Vanessa Ann Meade Stamper, 68, of Broad Bottom, Pikeville, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center, following an extended illness.
Vanessa was born in Paintsville, April 22, 1954, the daughter of the late Cecil Doc and Marsha Castle Meade. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Laura Rosettia Meade.
She retired from Excel Mining as the human resource officer and was a member of Enterprise Baptist Church.
Mrs. Stamper is survived by her husband, Claude Edward Stamper; two sons, Benjamin Edward Stamper and Nathan Alan Stamper, both of Pikeville; two daughters, Cressinda R. Kimball and Susan and her husband, Michael Holland, all of Pikeville; six grandchildren, Hailee Breann Hawkins and her companion, Christopher Gunter, Courtney Stamper, Austin Holland, Joseph Kimball, Maddux Theiss-Stamper and Cameron Holland; one brother, Troy Meade, of Staffordsville; and three sisters, Vicki Estep and her husband, Roger, of Flatgap, Jeannie Adams and her husband, Herbie, of Pikeville, and Dottie Castle and her husband, Michael, of River.
Vanessa will forever be missed and loved by her family and many friends and coworkers.
Pallbearers were Austin Holland, Benjamin Stamper, Christopher Gunter, Michael Castle, Michael Holland and Tony Adams.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, with Wayne Meade Jr. and Lindsey Meade officiating. Burial followed at the Stamper Cemetery, Broad Bottom, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Phillip Taylor
Phillip Dwayne Taylor, 55, of Shelbiana, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
A memorial graveside service was held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at R.H. Ratliff Cemetery with Donnie Hall officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
Gregory Trivette
Gregory Allen Trivette, 51, of Jonesborough, Tenn., formerly of Pikeville, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Aug. 1, 1971, a son of Joann (Charles) Stanfield, of Pikeville, and the late Carl Gene Trivette.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Kody Allen Trivette (Karen), of Grayson; four brothers, Randy Gene Trivette (Darhonda), of Whitesburg, Craig Austin Stanfield, of Pikeville, Charles Anthony Stanfield, of Michigan, and Chadwick Stanfield, of Michigan; and his sister, Irene Denise Little (Nathan), of Pikeville; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Newsome Branch Cemetery, Penny Road. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“BJ” Wolford
Billy Joe “BJ” Wolford, 65, of Freeburn, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at his residence.
Honoring services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in the Chambers Funeral Services chapel with Bros. Mike Dingess and Delbert Hurley officiating. Burial will follow at the Freeburn Community Cemetery in Barn Hollow, Freeburn. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
