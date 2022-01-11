Larry Bartley
Larry Richard Bartley, 63, of Elkhorn City, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Dec. 12, 1958, the son of the late Burl Bartley and Florence Bowling Bartley.
He was disabled and was a member of the Bowling Fork Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Danny Bartley; and a sister, Elsie Bartley.
He is survived by a son, Matt Bartley; several brothers and sisters, Roger Bartley (Felicia), Gwenn Johnson (Johnnie), Glenn Bartley (Brenda), Gilbert Bartley (Tommie Jo), Billy Conn (Rita), Richie Bartley (Samantha) and Donald Bartley (Pam); six grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Poor Bottom Freewill Baptist Church with Jimmy Kerr and Richard Gibson officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Roy Bentley
Roy Clark Bentley, 71, of Pikeville, passed away from this life on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Roy was born Sept. 9, 1950, to the late James E. Bentley & Etta Bernice (Adkins) Bentley.
Besides his parents, Roy was preceded in death by one brother, Dallas E. Bentley.
Roy is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Ann Bentley; two sons, Jamie Clark Bentley (Janet) and Roy Neal Bentley; four grandchildren, Justin Clark Bentley, Jamie Leann Bentley, Haley Nicole Bentley and Destiny Teneal Bentley; three great-grandchildren, Teagan Aalyah Bentley, Matthew Jase Potter and Raelyn Blake Potter; and five sisters, Glenda Prater, Debbie Collins, Rhonda Matney, Lois Pinion and Pamela Coleman.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Dixie Bowling
Dixie Helen Mullins Bowling was born in Pike County, April 24, 1933.
She was the daughter of the late Roby Lee Mullins and Mary Wright Mullins.
She was united in marriage to William “Billy” Bowling who preceded her in death.
She is survived by five children, Reda Shemelya and husband, Ed, Thomas Addington and wife, Tammy, and Billy Ray Bowling and wife, Kimberly, all of London, Ky., Ronnie Addington and wife, Donna, of Keavy, and John Addington and wife, Jorita of Corbin; two sisters, Alma Mullins, of Crestview, Fla., and Lexie Belcher, of Lincoln Parks, Mich.; a very special nephew, Raymond Chandler, of Pikeville; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Maudie Burke.
Dixie was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Dixie was a member of Gilbert’s Chapel United Baptist Church.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
Dixie Helen Mullins Bowling departed this life on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, being 88 years, 8 months and 14 days of age.
Funeral services for Dixie Helen Mullins Bowling will be conducted Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in the Bowling Funeral Home Chapel with Robert Osborne officiating. Burial will follow in A.R. Dyche Memorial Park in London. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowling Funeral Home of London.
Tammy Diamond
Tammy Elaine Hobson Diamond, 64, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at the Salyersville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Oct. 27, 1957, a daughter of the late Sandy and Dana Jackson Hobson. Tammy was a loving woman, wife and mother who loved Jehovah God and who cherished her family. She also had the opportunity to be one of first women to work in the mines in Pike County until she moved on in life to be a homemaker.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by a three year old son, Jason Morley; a one year old son, Gary Morley; and a sister, Charlotte Ann Hobson.
Tammy is survived by her husband, David Diamond, of Pikeville; three daughters, Jessica May and her fiancé, Robert Pittman, of Shelbiana, Tiffany and Brandt Justice, of Pikeville, and Amber and Michael Young, of Robinson Creek; six grandchildren, Skylah Nichols, Brady Blackburn, Bella Blackburn, Madison Young, Kylie Young and Lily Justice; as well as one sister, Rhonda Hobson Felix, of Harold.
She will be sadly missed, but forever loved by everyone who knew her.
Visitation will be after 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7 p.m., with Robert May officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Brian Farley
Brian Thomas Farley, 51, of Warfield, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Forest Hills.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at the Belfry First Baptist Church with Brent Haney and Rick Gannon officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Teresa Frazier
Teresa Jo Clark Frazier, 69, of Betsy Layne, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was a retired Guidance Counselor for the Floyd County School System and a member of the Betsy Layne Church of Christ.
Teresa was born in Pikeville, Sept. 9, 1952, a daughter of Bernard Nay Clark and Peggy Jo Hayes Clark who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by a brother-in-law, Stanley Justice.
She is survived by her husband, George William Frazier; one son, George Wesley Frazier and his wife, Crystal Gearheart Frazier, of Harold; and two grandchildren, Clark Wesley Frazier and Eli Ward Frazier.
She is also survived by a sister, Lynn Barri Clark Justice; a brother, Gregory Bee Clark and his wife, Berniece; as well a large host of other family and friends
A private memorial service will be held at a later date for Teresa. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
George McCown
George David McCown, 72, of Marrowbone Creek Road, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, March 26, 1949, the son of the late George “Fonso” McCown and Lois Jean Bartley McCown.
He was a retired coal miner formerly employed by Lee Wes Coal Company and was of the Christian faith.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Ann McCown; two sons, Edgel David McCown and George Allen McCown (Kristy); one daughter, Tammy Deanna May (Tony); three sisters, Nancy Slone, Julia Duty and Debbie Holbrooks; two grandchildren, McKayla Lucas and Tiffany Blackburn; two great-grandchildren, Zoe Blackburn and Kyson Blackburn; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Terry Gibson and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the funeral home, with special services beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Carl Price
Carl Kenneth Price, 77, of Gin Fork, Varney, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Nov. 15, 1944, the son of the late Will Price and Hazel Smith Price Case.
He was a coal miner and of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Naomi Price.
He is survived by two sons, Carl David Price, of Varney, and James Thomas Price (Minda), of Pikeville; one daughter, Brenda Lee Robinette (Ricky), of Sidney; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one brother, Willie Price, of Michigan.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the church, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
“Scott” Smith
George Scott Smith, 64, lifelong resident of Pikeville, passed away at his residence in Lexington, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Scott was born in Pikeville, Feb. 14, 1957, to the late Linton Smith and Gail Hylton Smith.
He completed his bachelor’s degree at UK and went on to earn his DMD from the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry in 1984.
He was passionate about his profession as a dentist and proudly served the people of Pikeville, owning and operating the office of G. Scott Smith DMD for 36 years. He had professed his faith in Christ and attended both Pikeville United Methodist church and Southland Christian church. Scott was an avid UK sports fan and his passion for golf could not be overstated.
He is survived by his wife, Jenny Smith; three sons, Scott Hunter Smith and Max Hylton Smith, both of Pikeville, Evan Cox, of Franklin, Tenn.; and one daughter, Emily Cox VinZant (Whitney), of Kansas City, Missouri.
He is also survived by one brother, Robert Linton Smith (Elissa), of Pikeville; three grandchildren, Katherine Ann VinZant, Evelyn Rose VinZant and Whitney Alexander Lee VinZant, of Kansas City, Mo.; his nieces and nephew, Erin Smith (Derek), of Emmaus, Penn., and Madi Smith and Evan Smith, of Denver, Col.; his brother-in-law, Byron “Binky” Smith (Rhonda), of Campbellsville; many beloved golfing buddies; and a host of other family and friends.
Scott’s kindness, generosity and positive spirit will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
A Celebration of Life Service for G. Scott Smith will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the G. Scott Smith DMD “Eyes on the Mountains” scholarship fund at the University of Pikeville. You can donate either by check or online. For a check, please make payable to the University of Pikeville and add G. Scott Smith DMD “Eyes on the Mountains” on the memo line. To make an online donation, go to https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/11340/donations/new to fill out the form to make your gift. Under designation, please select “Eyes on the Mountains Scholarship.” Arrangements are under the direction of J. W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Bear” Stewart
Aulba “Bear” Stewart, 85, of Belcher, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Stewart Family Cemetery, Belcher. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Flora Tackett
Flora Tackett, 89, of Virgie, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 19, 1932, to the late Charlie and Cinda Newsome Damron.
She was a member of the Robinson Creek Old Regular Baptist Church.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Tackett; three sons, Ronald Tackett, James Tackett and Randall Tackett; two brothers, John Henry Damron and Farlan Damron; and one grandchild, Bobby McKinney.
She is survived by one son, Garris Tackett (Lucinda), of Little Creek; three daughters, Barbara Nelson (Tommy), of Dwale, Vanessa Coleman (Buddy), of Indian Creek, and Teressa Difesi (Joseph), of Little Robinson; two brothers, Moody Damron, of Indiana, and Harless Damron, of Indiana; three sisters, Laura Webb, of Indiana, Mary Smartt, of Tennessee, and Berniece Thacker, of Tennessee; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Damron Cemetery, Little Robinson. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
