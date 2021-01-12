Deanna Cantrell
Deanna Mae Cantrell, 81, of Ashcamp, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at her residence.
She was a homemaker and member of the Hylton Freewill Baptist Church.
She was born at Hellier, May 14, 1939, the daughter of the late Joe Cook and Ruby Jeheniah Childers Dotson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin Lewis Cantrell; and two brothers, Ralph Cook and Ray Cook.
She is survived by two sons, Joe Lewis Cantrell (Mary) and Randall Curtis Cantrell (Regina), both of Ashcamp; three daughters, Lila Veneda Sanders (Danny), of Georgetown, Ruby Robinson (Abraham), of Shelbiana, and Carmeletta Spears (Greg), of Elkhorn City; 11 grandchildren, Eric Sanders, Travis Ray Sanders, Jason Robinson, Justin Robinson, Cindesta Hensley, Chelsea Bentley, Zachary Lewis Cantrell, Kirstin Cantrell, Keona Whitaker, Dustin Lee Spears and Brittany Joann Spears; and her great-grandchildren, Madison Sanders, Parker Wayne Sanders, Kennedy Faith Sanders, Colby Ray Sanders, Linzey Robinson, Maddelyn Robinson, Aiden Robinson, Chloe Hensley, Corbin Lewis Hensley, Amelia Robinson, Gunner Robinson, Hailey Robinson, Noah Lewis Cantrell, Bridgette Ann Cantrell, Madalynn Esther Grace Bentley, Arianna Don Whitaker; one great-grandchild on the way; and four brothers, Eldon Cook, of Tennessee, Randall Biven Cook, of Florida, Vernon Cook, of Columbia, and William Manuel Cook, of Marion.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the Hylton Freewill Baptist Church with Van Swindall and Jimmy Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville.
Visitation was held Sunday, Jan. 10 and Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Margarette Coleman
Margarette Ann Candi Kendrick Coleman, 74, of Wilmington, N.Car, formerly of Elkhorn City, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at New Hanover Regional Hospital, Wilmington, North Carolina.
She was born at Elkhorn City, Oct. 8, 1946, the daughter of the late Clinard and Flora Rowe Kendrick.
She was a teacher and a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Elmer Kendrick, Tommy Kendrick, Curtis Kendrick and James Kendrick.
She is survived by one son Gary Coleman (Susan), of Wilmington, N.Car.; two sisters, Evelyn Hansen, of Danville, and Carolyn Allen (Carl), of Elkhorn City; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Larry Keene officiating. Burial followed at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Mary Gibson
Mary Lou Gibson, 80, of Brushy Road, Varney, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Good Shepherd Nursing and Rehabilitation, Phelps.
She was a homemaker.
She was born in Pike County, Monday July 15, 1940, a daughter of the late John and Rebecca (Lawson) Gibson.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Tony Lee Gibson and Ishmael Lawson; and two sisters, Lizzie Ellen Murphy and Martha Ann Gibson.
She is survived by one brother, Rolland (Bear) Gibson, of Varney; one sister, Claudie May Thompson, of Winchester; and many other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Gibson Family Cemetery, Varney.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 12, at the church with services nightly at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Lorene Hawkins
Beloved Lorene Salyers Hawkins, 89, and a resident of Bridgeview, Ill., has gone on to be with our Lord in heaven on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
She was born at Regina, Oct. 6, 1931, to the late Emery and Alpha Salyers.
She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Guptill (Brian) and Sherry Carlson (Robert); her sister, Coraphene Justice (Linton); her brother, Gene (Cheryl); her sister-in-law, Ann Salyers; her brother-in-law, Richard Hagstrom; and many nieces, nephews, their spouses and children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elster Ray Hawkins; her brothers, Lee Burton, Jimmy (Delores), Roger and Blake (Judy); and her sisters, Fayetta Ratliff (Gerald), Phoebe Dema and Ardena Hagstrom.
Lorene moved to Chicago, Ill., in 1955 with her husband and two daughters. She was a supervisor for 13 years at C.P. Clare, Inc., an electronic company near Evanston. Then she moved to the southwest suburbs of Chicago (Bridgeview) and worked as an accountant for the American Can Company in Englewood for 24 years until she retired in 1992.
She was a Christian woman and attended the First Baptist Church of Summit and Grace Fellowship Church of Oak Forest. She was an active member for many years and developed many close friendships.
Beloved Lorene will be dearly missed by all. Take comfort in knowing that she is now blessed to be with our LORD.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the family are much appreciated.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Bridgeview, Illinois. Interment followed at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1400 S Wolf Road, Hillside, Illinois. Arrangements were under the direction of Kaminski Family Funeral Homes & Crematorium of Illinois.
The guestbook may be signed at www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Gary Johnson
Gary Blaine Johnson, 72, of Brushy Fork Road, Jenkins, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Whitesburg ARH, Whiteburg.
He was born in Pike County, July 7, 1948, the son of the late James Melvin Johnson and Regeana Addington Johnson.
He retired from Commonwealth Builders.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one great-grandchild, Colton Tackett; and two sisters, Adell Compton and Anita Osborne.
He is survived by one son, Ronnie Johnson (Brenda Bevins); three daughters, Regina Tackett (Garrett), Sandy Wyatt (John) and Misty Goff (Brandon) Goff; several brothers and sisters, Larry Johnson (Birdie), Gail Johnson, Roland Johnson (Judy), Freddie Johnson (Yvonne), Mike Johnson (Sharon), John Paul Johnson (Linda), Lyndon Johnson (Kim), Clinton Johnson (Tammy) and Valerie Williams (Don); a host of grandkids and great-grandkids; and many other loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the Pilgrim Rest Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Family Cemetery, Brushy Fork of Beefhide. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Bobby Ratliff
Bobby Ratliff, 70, of Burning Fork Road, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, March 1, 1950, the son of the late Curtis and madeline Williamson Ratliff.
He was a coal miner, welder, mechanic and an electrician for over 20 years.
He was of the Christian faith for over 46 years and attended Victory Temple Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Curtis Jr. Ratliff and Clarence Ratliff.
He is survived by his wife, Ocie Ratliff; one daughter, Teresa Jones;one son, Terry Ratliff (Stephanie); two sisters, Virgie Adams and Betty Short; five brothers, Julius Ratliff (Carol), Clinard Ratliff (Linda), Billy Ratliff (Betty), Ray Ratliff (Carol) and Raymond Ratliff (Pam); three grandchildren, Keaton Jones, Kylie Jones, Lily Grace Ratliff; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Billy Ratliff and Clinard Ratliff officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Duke” Rogers
Casey “Duke” Rogers, 39, of Weeksbury, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at McDowell ARH.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Wheelwright Solid Rock Community Church with Vernon Johnson and others officiating. Burial followed at the Caleb Heights Cemetery, Weeksbury. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
“Fiddle” Rowe
Larry Keith “Fiddle” Rowe, 65, of Phyllis, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Health and Rehabilitation Center at Phelps.
He was born in Pike County, Feb. 8, 1955, the son of the late John Harold Rowe and Stella Hampton Rowe.
He was a coal miner for over 30 years. He operated a continuous miner for most of that time.
He loved University of Kentucky Basketball, watching Westerns and visiting with friends as he traveled up and down the roads.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jimmy Rowe.
He is survived by one son, Larry Shawn Rowe (Cassandra), of Grapevine; one daughter, Belinda Rowe VanDitto (Eli), of Idaho; one brother, Harold Dean Rowe (ReJeana), of Phyllis; four grandchildren, Logan and Lakan Rowe and Lizzy and Allie VanDitto; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Dewayne Abshire officiating. Burial will follow at the Keene Cemetery, Grapevine.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 13, and all day Thursday, Jan. 14, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Billy Runyon
Billy Isom Runyon, 83, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
He was born at Pikeville, Dec. 19, 1937, to the late James Homer and Myra Kinney Runyon.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Runyon; and three brothers, Charles Robert Runyon, Jimmie Dale Runyon and Eddie Runyon.
He is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Donnie Hall officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
John Tackett
John Christopher Tackett, 37, of Sugar Camp of Robinson Creek, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at UK Medical Center, Lexington.
He was born July 11, 1983, to John Tackett, of Dorton, and Judy Tucker Johnson, of Dorton.
Other than his parents, he is survived by his step-mother, Debbie Tackett, of Dorton; his step-father, Charlie Johnson, of Dorton; his wife, Kayla Lucas Tackett, of Robinson Creek; two sons, Peyton Tackett and Grant Tackett, both of Robinson Creek; one daughter, Madison Oliver, of Sergeant; two brothers, Brandon Tackett (Tanya), of Marion, Ill., and Gregory Newsome, of Danville; one sister, Lisa Lucas (Tanner), of Whitesburg; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Richard Gibson and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Tucker Cemetery, Elswick Branch.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Janie Varney
Janie May Varney, 64, of Raccoon, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Bluegrass Hospice Center in Hazard.
She was born at Pikeville, April 1, 1956, the daughter of the late Ola Lee and Betty Adkins May.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandchild, Jonah Coal Varney; and two brothers, Ola May Jr. and Larry Douglas May.
She is survived by her daughter, Ashley Akers (JohnMark), of Pikeville; her son, Chad (Heather), of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Zack, Caleb, Rubiana, Madi, Luke and Evie; three step-grandchildren, Lily, Ivy and Peyton; and two sisters, Judy Layne, of Blain, and Marsha Perry, of Moscow, Tennessee.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Morgan Chapman officiating. Entombment followed at the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
She will be forever loved and missed in the hearts of her family and friends.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
