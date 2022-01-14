Evelene Belcher
Evelene Fields Belcher, 85, of Phyllis, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Nigh, July 13, 1936, the daughter of the late Richard Fields and Earnie Belle Fife Fields.
She was a former housekeeper at Buchanan General Hospital and of the Pentecostal faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Vernon Belcher; three sons, Eddie Belcher, Stevie Belcher and Jerry Belcher; one sister, Fayetta Justice; and one brother, Alfred Fields.
She is survived by one son, Richey Belcher (Shelia), of Kimper; one daughter, Barbara Taylor, of Phyllis; three sisters, Suetta Hill and Rita Justice (James), both of Phyllis, and Anita Abshire (Jim), of Kimper; one brother, Fonso Fields (Myria), of Phyllis; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the Biggs Church of God with DeWayne Abshire and Steve Byers officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Coon” Bevins
Randall Paul “Coon” Bevins, 62, of Raccoon, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Feb. 6, 1959, a son of the late Vernon Ray Bevins and Pluma Jean Ratliff Bevins.
He was a retired custodian for the Pike County Board of Education and a member of the Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Floyd Bevins.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Lynn Adkins Bevins, of Raccoon; two daughters, Brandi Rae Bevins and Tiffany Dawn Bevins, both of Raccoon; two brothers, Roger Dale Bevins (Linda), of Meta, and Danny Ray Bevins (Lorrie), of Lower Johns Creek; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery, Shelbiana. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Margaret Borders
Margaret Augusta Dheel Borders, 87, of Pikeville, passed to her heavenly home on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Ashland, following an extended illness.
Margaret was born April 12, 1934, a daughter of the late Oscar and Ida Beatrice Hewlett Dheel.
She, along with her husband, Bobby Borders, owned and operated the Dairy Cheer on South Mayo Trail in Pikeville for over 20 years. She was a loving wife and mother, but more importantly, she was a Christian and faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Pikeville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Bobby Lee Borders; and many of her brothers and sisters.
Margaret is survived by her son and his wife, Kenneth and Tammy Borders, of Louisa; and her daughter and her husband, Karen and Dr. Marc Tressler, of Gallatin, Tennessee. Margaret loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and considered it a great delight to be with them. Her five grandchildren are, Emily Sargent (Jeremy), Stephen Borders (Bethany), Katherine Borders, Ethan Tressler and Ryan Tressler. She was blessed with three great-grandchildren, Connor Benjamin Sargent, Owen Alexander Sargent and Olivia Margaret Borders. Margaret has one sister surviving, Kathryn Jones, of Grove City, Ohio. She is also survived by a large host of other family and friends.
Services for Margaret will be conducted at the First Baptist Church of Pikeville, at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, with John Lucas officiating.
Visitation will be at the church from 11 a.m. until the service time at 1pm. Entombment will follow in the Highlands Memorial Cemetery at Paintsville.
Due to the increasing numbers of Covid, we ask that masks be worn during the visitation and service
Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Vicki Campbell
Vicki Potter Campbell, 63, of Vilonia, Ark., formerly of Pike County, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Feds Creek Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Pauline Clevinger
Pauline Clevinger, 75, of Grundy, Va., died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Glory Bound Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Mt. Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Dallas Cook
Dallas Racine Cook, 90, of Ashcamp, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Hylton Freewill Baptist Church. Burial followed at the Cook Family Cemetery, Ashcamp. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Robert Daniels Jr.
Robert Daniels Jr., 27, of Detroit, Mich., formerly of Thacker, W.Va., died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Lynn, West Virginia.
He was born July 24, 1994.
Robert was the beloved son of Robert Sr. and Michelle Daniels, of Thacker, West Virginia. He was a water blaster for Chrysler and enjoyed his job. He loved to spend time with his family and friends; especially his son, Cameron. He had a smile that would brighten anyone’s day.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry and Mable Daniels and Homer and Loraine Thomas; and a sister, Stephanie Daniels.
In addition to his parents, Robert Sr. and Michelle Daniels, he is also survived by his son, Cameron Lee Daniels; his girlfriend, Shannie Durden; his step-son, Aris Durden (Jailene); his grandson, Aris Durden Jr. (Tinker); his daughter, Anyssa Durden; three sisters, Angel Daniels (Matthew Wolford), Donetta Casey (Joshua) and Michelle (Cocoa) Daniels; one brother, Henry Daniels (Jamie); and his nieces and nephews, Dakota Casey, Jaxton Casey, Chloe Casey, Konner Daniels, Henry Daniels Jr., Kinleigh Daniels, and Matthew Wolford Jr.
Robert had a special friend who was more like a brother, Anders Hindman. He also leaves behind a host of extended family and friends who will sadly miss him.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the Cornerstone Apostolic Church at Jamboree. Interment will follow at Daniels Cemetery in Lynn, W.Va., with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Nancy Keathley
Nancy Gail Adams Keathley, 79, of Toler Creek, Harold, was born April 27, 1942, to the late Gordon and Lula Sparks Adams, in Letcher County.
She passed from this life surrounded by her family on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Nancy graduated from Whitesburg High School and attended Pikeville College through her junior year and began teaching third grade at Jenkins schools. Once she married, she taught in a one room schoolhouse for a number of years up Toler Creek. She left to raise her family, but returned to substitute teach, for many years, after her kids were older.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Garland Keathley; one son, Frank Gordon; four brothers, James R. Adams, Bill Adams, Gordon Adams Jr. and Tommy Adams; seven sisters, Geneva Polly, Genetta Hogg, Mona Ables, Sherry Branham, Marnell Ables, Mary Stanley and Wilma Adams.
She is survived by seven children, Cassandra Akers (Ronnie), Raquel Newsome (Dwight), Yolanda Hott, Tomeca Tackett, Heather Keathley, Dewayne Keathley (Stephanie) and Brock Keathley (Becky); one sister, Freeda Mason, of Indianapolis, Ind.; as well as 20 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her puppy, Lady; and her cat, Midnight.
Nancy loved nothing better than being a Nanny to her babies; she was happiest when her lap was full of those babies. She was a true angel on earth who showed us all the meaning of unconditional love.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Willie Meade (Fords Branch Church of Christ) officiating. Burial followed at the Keathley Family Cemetery at Toler. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Shirley King
Shirley King, 76, of Belcher, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the Lick Creek Holiness Church. Burial followed at the Spears Cemetery, Belcher. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
George McCown
George David McCown, 72, of Marrowbone Creek Road, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, March 26, 1949, the son of the late George “Fonso” McCown and Lois Jean Bartley McCown.
He was a retired coal miner and was of the Christian faith.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Ann McCown; two sons, Edgel David McCown and George Allen McCown (Kristy); one daughter, Tammy Deanna May (Tony); three sisters, Nancy Slone, Julia Duty and Debbie Holbrooks; two grandchildren, McKayla Lucas and Tiffany Blackburn; two great-grandchildren, Zoe Blackburn and Kyson Blackburn; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Terry Gibson and others officiating. Burial followed at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Patricia McCoy
Patricia Lynn Sargent McCoy, 81, of Pikeville, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at her residence.
Pat was born in Freeburn, Jan. 13, 1940, a daughter of Oscar and Garnet Sizemore Sargent.
She was a retired pharmacist and former school teacher for the Betsy Layne School System. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Pikeville.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Sargent.
She is survived by her daughter, Ann Allison “Ali” McCoy, of Pikeville; three grandchildren, Rebecca Stanley, and her companion, Mackenzie Pendleton, Thomas Stanley and William Moseley.
Visitation will be after 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Richard Holms officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Edna Newsome
Edna Marie “Thacker” Newsome, 67, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
She was born Feb. 1, 1954, to the late Epp and Stella “Coleman” Thacker, in Pike County.
Edna was married to the love of her life, the late Jesse Newsome for 48 years.
Besides both parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Jesse Jr. Newsome; her brothers, Tom Thacker, John Green Thacker and Coy Monroe Thacker, and three infant brothers; and four sisters, Hazel Thacker, Viola Thacker, Emal Goff and Ella Wallace.
Edna is survived by her children, Lula Mae Blankenship and her husband, Jack; sons, Gordon Shawn Michael Newsome and Danny Lee Newsome and his wife, Karen, and Jimmy Dean Newsome and his wife, Melissa Faye; grandchildren, Brandon Lee Blankenship, Johnathan Michael Dean Newsome, Jayce Asher Newsome, Dakota Rainwater and Kody Rainwater; along with a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Edna was a loving mother and cherished grandmother.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home chapel with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating all services. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Jesse Newsome
Jesse Newsome, 84, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Jesse was born March 22, 1937, to the late Duran and Lula “Flannery” Newsome, in Pike County.
Jesse was married to the love of his life, the late Edna Newsome for 48 years.
Besides both parents, Jesse was preceded in death by an infant son, Jesse Jr. Newsome; sister, Lily Newsome Branham; and brothers, Wilson Newsome, Lee Newsome and Noah Newsome.
Jesse is survived by his children, Lula Mae Blankenship and her husband, Jack; sons, Gordon Shawn Michael Newsome, Danny Lee Newsome and his wife, Karen, and Jimmy Dean Newsome and his wife, Melissa Faye; grandchildren, Brandon Lee Blankenship, Johnathan Michael Dean Newsome, Jayce Asher Newsome, Dakota Rainwater and Kody Rainwater; sister, Bertha Newsome Scott; along with a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Jesse was a treasured father and an adored grandfather.
He will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services for Jesse and Edna were held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home chapel with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating all services. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Inc., of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemroial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Karen Phillips
Karen passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Karen was born on Oct. 7, 1935, in Beckley, W.Va., to Jack and Myrtle Souder. She lived most of her youth in Pikeville and graduated from Pikeville High School. She graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1956, with a teaching degree and later her masters. She went on to teach in Pikeville, Lexington, and Scott County and finished her career at Central Kentucky Technical College.
Karen married Robert "Hooker" Phillips and they had two children: Robert Bryan Phillips (Paula) and Katrina Lynn Blomquist (Marv). Karen is survived by her children; three granddaughters: Kelsey Whelan (Dave), Sarah Phillips and Kendall Blomquist; four great-grandchildren: Kayleigh, Grant, Kenzie and Katelyn Whelan; and family, Sally, Walker and Rob Williamson, Suzy Penaherrera; along with numerous cousins. Lovingly called Nana, she quickly became Nana to all she met.
Karen was a caretaker. She was able to sense when someone needed help and was passionate about helping others, especially her family. Karen took care of her own parents until they died as well as Robert’s parents, Grant “Hooker” and Fay Williamson Phillips. At all times, she was the glue that held the family together in times of crisis. She was dedicated to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her extended family.
Karen was kind, loving and completely unselfish. She touched the lives of so many with her unconditional love, generosity, and thoughtfulness. She had an engaging personality, a sweet sense of humor and loved to have a good time with her friends and family. At any gathering, Karen’s appearance provided a lift to all. Her passing has left a hole in our family and in our hearts, but our memories of her will be forever comforting.
Karen had a beautiful voice and was the family soloist, singing at weddings, funerals and, of course, in church. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Pikeville, Southern Hills Methodist Church in Lexington and Southeast Christian Church in Louisville.
She was an avid sports fan and supported her husband, Robert, throughout his coaching career as well as her children, Bryan and Trina, in all their athletic pursuits. She was the number one cheerleader for all, occasionally acting as a sideline coach and referee!
Even in her final illness, Karen taught her family about love, courage, patience, and compassion. Her faith was unwavering and her concern for her family was always foremost in her mind.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Myrtle Souder; and other family members: Robert "Hooker", Marsha and Larry Phillips; and a multitude of cousins, aunts and uncles.
We will celebrate her beautiful life at Southeast Chapel in the Woods, (1407 Moser Road, Louisville), on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Visitation will be 2-4p.m., with a service at 4p.m. Donations in her honor can be made to Kentucky Mutts Animal Rescue, the Kentucky Humane Society, or Hosparus."
Obituary courtesy of Cremation Society of Kentucky.
This is a paid obituary.
Crystal Ratliff
Crystal Diamond Ratliff, 47, of Regina, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Coleman Cemetery, Marrowbone. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Dorothy Ratliff
Dorothy Ratliff, 81, of Bean Station, Tenn., died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Fayetta Ratliff
Fayetta Wellman Ratliff, 83, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Dustin Roberts
Paul Dustin Roberts, 32, of Raccoon, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Dustin was born in Pikeville, May 9, 1989, on Mother’s Day, a son of Sharon Kay Coleman and Paul Roberts.
Along with his father, Paul Roberts, he was preceded in death by his PopPa, Johnnie Slone; his uncle, Michael Don Slone; and his cousin, Joey Michael Slone.
He is survived by his mother, Sharon Kay (Slone) Coleman; step-father, Walter Coleman “Pops”; sister, Erica Leigh Roberts Hunt (Shawn), of Kimper; brother, Gunner Roberts, of Zebulon; and a sister, Cheyenne Sky Fleming, of Jenkins.
He is also survived by his grandmother, Jerline Harris Slone; a cousin, Derick Thomas Slone; his nephews, Kaleb Michael Slone, Keyan Slone and Chase Evans; his nieces, Keirra Slone and Haleigh Hunt; his special Dad, William Hess; and special friend, Tracy Thacker.
Dustin was a musician, songwriter, guitar player and poet. He loved music and loved life. He was a phlebotomist at Pikeville Medical Center, later becoming disabled with diabetes and complications from it.
He always knew he wouldn’t live a long life, but he enjoyed every minute, except when he was in so much pain.
Here is a poem he wrote in 2002, it was published in the News-Express, this will tell us a lot about how he felt.
In The Event of My Demise
In the event of my demise
When my heart can beat no more
I hope I die for a principle
Or a belief that I have lived for
I will die before my time
Because I feel the shadows’ depth
So much I wanted to accomplish
Before I reached my death
I have come to grips with the possibility
And wiped the last tear from my eyes,
I loved all who were positive
In the event of my demise.
Go rest our son and brother without any more pain and join father and son in Heaven.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Billy Compton officiating. Burial will follow at the Slone and Harris Cemetery at Jonican. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfunealhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Jimmy Rowe
Jimmy Steve Rowe, 79, of Caney Highway, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 27, 1942, to the late Lonnie and Dulcie Belcher Rowe.
He was a retired coal miner and a member of the United Mine Workers of America. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Rowe; and one sister, Jackie Merlene Rowe.
He is survived by two sons, Rodney Rowe (Crystal), of Little Creek, and Lonnie Joe Rowe (Susan), of Penny Bottom; three daughters, Jeannie Rowe Caldwell (James), of Rangely, Col., Kimberley Ann Brown (Mike), of Little Robinson, and Connie Suzette Rose (David), of Shelby Gap; two sisters, Coupie Robinson and Nellie Fern Ratliff, both of Caney; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Richard Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in the Rowe Family Cemetery at Caney.
Visitation will continue on Friday, Jan 14, with services beginning at 7 p.m., with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Joshua Runyon
Joshua Caleb Runyon, 31, of Parkersburg, W.Va., formerly of Williamson, W.Va., died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson, W.Va., with Reverend Thomas Moore officiating. Interment followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Maher, West Virginia.
Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Cleo Sublett
Cleo B. Sublett, the daughter of Tom Blankenship and Lillie (Runyon) Blankenship, was born May 21, 1935, in Pikeville, and passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Republic County Hospital, Belleville, Kansas at the age of 86 years, 7 months, and 19 days.
Cleo grew up in the Pikeville area, graduating from Pikeville High School. She was united in marriage to Horace “Alvin” Sublett on Nov. 24, 1970, and to this union was born: Ivan and Angela.
Cleo worked for the local telephone company, later A.T.&T. She began as an operator and later retired after 32 years as a sales representative. Cleo and Alvin made their home in Bedford, Va., for many years. They moved to Belleville, Kansas to be near family in recent years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, H. Alvin Sublett, in 2014; sister, Anna Lou Lafferty; brothers: Thomas, Willis, Oliver “Odd”, Morris Glen “Glendale”, James Wesley, and Willie Blankenship; and her parents, Tom and Lillie Blankenship.
Cleo is survived by her son, Ivan Sublett, of Scandia, Kansas; one daughter, Angela Marie Sublett, of Belleville, Kansas; two grandchildren, Erica Sublett and Ethan Sublett, of Courtland, Kansas; and nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Cremation was selected and family inurnment services will be held at a later date at Belleville Cemetery, Belleville, Kansas.
Condolences and memorials may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, 1322 19th ST, Belleville, Kansas.
The guestbook may be signed at www.bachelor-surber.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Linton Smith
Linton G. Smith, 72, of Afton, Tenn., formerly of Pike County, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Smith Family Cemetery, Bulls Gap, Tennessee. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
John Varney
John William Varney, 72, of Highland Mills, N.Y., died Sept. 7, 2021, at his residence.
His cremains have been interred beside his parents in the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Maher, West Virginia.
Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.