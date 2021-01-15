Vicki Blackburn
Vicki Lynne Blackburn, 60, of Stanton, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the University of Cincinnati Hospital.
She was born at Pikeville, July 11, 1960, the daughter of Karen Compton Adkins Branham and the late Victor Dean Adkins.
She was a former secretary at Jackson Rowe Elementary School, a graduate of the Betsy Layne High School Class of 1978 and a member of the Stanton Church of Christ.
Along with her father, Victor Dean Adkins, she was preceded in death by one brother, Andy Adkins.
She is survived by her mother, Karen Compton Adkins Branham (Doyle), of Winchester; three brothers, Jason Adkins (Paula) and Andy Branham, both of Winchester, and Willie Branham (Crystal), of Pikeville; and four sisters, Bridgette Adkins (Tom), of Pikeville, Brandi Skinner (Danny), of Winchester, Amy Ritter (Ben), of Richmond, and Angela Young (Will), of Versailles. She is also survived by a special friend, Ellen Ashley, of Stanton. She loved all her nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Willie Meade officiating. Burial will follow at the Bush Hagan Cemetery, Harold. Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Adkins, Tom Adkins, Danny Skinner, Andy Branham, Willie Branham and Michael Ely. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Sissy” Childers
Elsie Marriah "Sissy" Childers, 85, of Poor Bottom Road, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Nov. 2, 1935, to her parents, the late Albert Archie Davis and Susie Caroline Gunnells Davis.
She was the wife of Foster Childers, a homemaker and a member of the Marrowbone Missionary Baptist Church. She was a former member of the Poor Bottom Freewill Baptist Church for many years.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Duran Anderson and Tom Davis.
Along with her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Rebecca Sue Childers, Dana Sue Cantrell (Michael Dean) and Dona Sue Bates (Scott Aaron); one son, Foster Childers II; five grandchildren, Donnie Ford, Wesley Myles Bates, Reginald Aaron Bates, Mariah Grace "Gracie" Cantrell and Hannah Gabrielle Childers; two great-grandchildren, Samantha Ford and Weston Myles Bates; one sister, Judy Hillman “Baby”; and a host of loving family and friends.
A walk through memorial service will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Patrick Cornett
Patrick Hunter Cornett, 46, of Lexington, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at his residence.
He was born at Louisville, Nov. 13, 1974.
He is survived by his father, Johnny Cornett (Liz), of Lexington; his mother, Katherine "Cassie" Buchanan Smith (Rodney), of Pikeville; his daughter; Ava Lee Cornett, of Lexington; and his sister; Stephanie L. Cornett, of West Palm Beach, Florida.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
John Faulkner
John Larry Faulkner, 83, of Van Lear, husband of Bonnie Crisp Faulkner, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, following an extended illness.
He was born at Ashland, Sept. 15, 1937, the son of the late Johnny and Terra Hopkins Faulkner.
John was a graduate of Pikeville High School and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry from the University of Louisville. He retired from the Social Security Administration after 27 years of service.
Following his retirement, John became an aerobics and body shaping instructor at Highlands Regional Medical Center and Big Sandy Community and Technical College. He and Bonnie also conducted training classes in basic obedience to many local dog owners and their dogs.
John served on the Board of the Floyd County Animal Shelter and the Big Sandy Transportation Board. He was an active volunteer at the Veteran's Referral Center in Paintsville and attended the West Van Lear Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sister, Phyllis Ann Faulkner, of Pikeville; two daughters, Terri Curry (Duane), of Bowling Green, and Dawn Reed (Tommy), of Prestonsburg; and four grandchildren, Jessica, Matthew, Hope and Luke.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Hall Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Don Hall
Don Eldridge Hall, 71, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
He was born at Martin to Leonard and Eunice Hall.
Don graduated from Martin High School, received his B.S. degree from Morehead State University, and a degree in Mining Technology from Pikeville College.
In 1973, he married Carolyn Lyons.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Kristopher (Emily) and Patrick (Leigh Ann); three granddaughters, Charlotte, Catherine and Jovie; three brothers, Delmar, Ken and Tommy; and one sister, Ann Arnett.
Don was THE family man. Many times, he would leave home and drive five hours to a job. The same day he would return home to be with his boys, even though he knew he had to be back there the next day. When asked why he just didn’t stay overnight, he replied, “I’d rather be home.” Don gave two important gifts to his sons: the model of how to be a wonderful husband and the model of how to be a great dad. He enjoyed playing basketball in an independent league or pick up games and, of course, with his boys. Hunting, fishing, snow skiing and other sports were family times.
Don was a member of Pikeville Methodist Church.
A celebration of Don’s life will be held later this year.
Instead of flowers, the family requests donations to: PUMC Building Fund, P.O. Box 311, Pikeville, Ky 41502, or, Smile Train, 633 Third Ave, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10017.
Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Raymond Hall
Raymond Hall, 61, of Virgie, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
He was born in Pike County, Feb. 20, 1959, to the late Ben Hall and Draxie Little Hall.
He was a member of the Valley Grace Freewill Baptist Church and a former truck driver and equipment operator.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Lacy Hall, Clarence Hall, Charles Hall and Hiram Hall; and three sisters, Gloria Hall, Mildred Smith and Janice Tackett.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine Branham Hall; two sons, Logan Hall (Jana), of Virgie, and Adam Farmer, of Louisville; two daughters, Amanda Bentley (Brandon), of Virgie, and Jamie Farmer, of Robinson Creek; one brother, J.B. Hall, of Richmond; five grandchildren, Rebekah, Maggie, Lilly, Logan and Luke; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Randy May and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Amil Little Memorial Cemetery, Long Fork. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Ronald Hayes
Ronald Hayes, 68, of Fedscreek, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the Grapevine Pentecostal Church. Burial followed at the Hayes Family Cemetery, Fedscreek. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Helms Jackson
Helms Jackson, 96, a resident of the Good Shepherd Community Nursing Center of Phelps, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Bernard Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Lydia Smith Cemetery, Bones Branch, Phelps. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Kyle Kessler
Kyle Lee Kessler, 29, of Pinson Fork, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at his residence.
He was born at Columbus, Ohio, May 2, 1991, the son of Billie Jean Scalf, of Varney, and the step-son of Kenneth Scalf, of Varney.
He was an equipment operator for the Kentucky State Highway Department and a member of the Pikeville Wesleyan Church.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather-in-law, James Mack Slone; and his maternal grandfather, Thomas Williamson.
In addition to his mother and step-father, he is survived by his wife, April Lynn Kessler, of Pinson Fork; his son, Elijah Macklee Kessler, of the home; his daughter who will arrive in April 2021, Anastasia Faith Kessler; two brothers, Joshua Kessler, of Ohio, and Steven Slone, of Kimper; two sisters, Brandi Coleman (Jeffery), of Betsy Layne, and Dena Mitchell, of Logan, Ohio; one niece, Alaina Kessler; his aunts and uncles, Emzy Williamson, Stephanne Williamson, Tommy Williamson, Valarie Williamson, Phil and Mary Justice, Joan and Tony Grant and Dave and Sandy Scalf; his grandmother-in-law, Nancy Ann Slone, of Kimper; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Steven and Lynn Slone, of Kimper; his maternal grandmother, Betty Williamson, of Varney; his paternal grandmother, Nelda Faye Rowe, of Ohio; and a host of other dear friends and family.
Memorial services were held at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Gordon Sampsel officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Orville Morrison
Orville Gene Morrison, 89, of Ratliff Creek Road, Pikeville, passed from this earthly life Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Gene was born at Thomas, Saturday, March 21, 1931, a son of John and Amy Zetta (Ratliff) Morrison.
Gene was the owner of Gene Morrison Welding and a retired superintendent from Diamond Shamrock/Hawkeye Coal.
He was a member and deacon of the Zebulon Church of Christ. He so loved his church family, serving his church and telling others about the Lord. He enjoyed reading his Bible daily and sharing verses with everyone he spoke to, even sharing verses with his caretaker up until the very day he went into the hospital.
Gene proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955, where he obtained the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans, Johns Creek Chapter #166. He spoke often of his time in the military while he was stationed in Greenland.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, John and Zetta; two infant brothers, James Ralph and Jasper Don; three sisters, Clematis Blackburn, Aster Bunch and Juanita Housley; an infant granddaughter, Rachel Catherine Maynard; and his son, Eric Dewayne Morrison.
Gene is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Juanita (Caines) Morrison; one sister, Yvonne Whitlock (Leroy), of Dexter, Mich.; one son, Steven Morrison (Jamie), of Lexington; four daughters, Lynne Ramey (Dennis), of Raccoon, Kim Taylor (Randall), Lisa Maynard (Robert) and Pam Mullins, all of Pikeville; a special daughter, Belvia Morton, of Pikeville; his beloved grandchildren, Ryan Ramey, Erica Dillon, Karla Hall, Josh, Lucas and Adam Taylor, Megan, Kristen and Clay Maynard, Benjamin and Jackson Mullins, Jonathan and Christopher Morrison and Emmalyn Morrison; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Gene, or “Poppy,” as he was referred to by so many loved ones, was quite a jokester. He loved telling silly jokes and quizzing everyone with math riddles. He was a master of crossword puzzles and word searches. He loved watching UK basketball games, usually turning the television volume all the way down and the radio volume all the way up, because he believed the radio announcers gave a better play-by-play. He loved Bible Trivia and quizzing others on all things biblical. His favorite pastime in the last few years has been porch-sitting. You could find him most any warm day in his rocker beside Nanny on their front porch on Ratliff Creek or sitting beside his son-in-law Robert on his porch on Maynard Hill! He had to have his favorite snacks fully stocked at all times; Nutty bars, strawberry ice cream and bananas. He adored visits from his sister and brother-in-law, Yvonne and Roy, and thoroughly enjoyed their phone calls. He also enjoyed his long phone calls with his life-long best friend, York Lowe Jr., of Catlettsburg. He loved visiting his old home place on Brushy and remembering his childhood there. His large family was his greatest pride and joy. At family gatherings, he would sit back and admire the multitude of family members present and always make a comment about how proud he was of the family he and Nanny had created. Two of his favorite verses when speaking of his family were: “Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from him. Like arrows in the hands of a warrior are children born in one’s youth. Blessed is the man whose quiver is full of them.” Psalm 127:3-5 “Children’s children are a crown to the aged, and parents are the pride of their children.” Proverbs 17:6
Gene will be forever remembered and greatly missed by all who knew him. He was a Godly, Christian man, a loyal veteran and the strong patriarch of his family. His love for God, family and country will live on in all those whose lives he touched.
Visitation was held at 6 p.m.,Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the Zebulon Church of Christ. Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 14, at the church, with his nine grandsons serving as pallbearers. His three sons-in-law served as honorary pallbearers. Davidson Memorial Gardens, of Ivel, will be his final earthly resting place.
Due to the size of the Morrison Family and current restrictions, visitation and funeral services were reserved for family only. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Cat Head” Reed
Allen “Cat Head” Reed, 65, of Canada, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, June 19, 1955, the son of the late Alfred and Elsie Faye Jude Reed.
He was a coal miner.
He is survived by one daughter, Debbie Reed (Bruce), of Canada; one son, Allen Lee Reed Jr., of North Carolina; two brothers, Roger Reed, of Ohio, and Keith Reed, of Tennessee; two grandchildren, Kansas Reed and Hannah Reed; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Fitch Reed officiating. Burial will follow at the Reed Family Cemetery, Meathouse Road. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Connie Rowe
Connie Sue Phillips Rowe, 65, of Mouthcard, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Mt. View Church of Christ. Burial will follow at the Phillips Family Cemetery at Fedscreek. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Roger Smith
Roger Dale Smith, 73, of Phelps, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Cedar, W.Va., July 14, 1947, the son of the late Melvin Smith and Maudie “Hatfield” Smith.
He was a former coal miner who loved watching sports, with UK Wildcats basketball, the Yankees and Red Skins being his favorite teams.
He will be remembered for his smile and laughter as well as his genuine care for everyone around him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Karen “Tibbs” Smith; one son, Joshua Dale Smith (Brandy), of Tennessee; one daughter, Robin Klym (Ryan), of Seattle Wash.; one sister, Sylvia Prince; two grandchildren, Colby and Kyla Klym; and a host of other family and friends.
A memorial service will be conducted by the family at a time to be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Ruby Smith
Ruby Helen Dotson Smith, 90, of Fedscreek, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, with Steve Cantrell officiating. Burial followed at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., of Pikeville.
Bruce Sturgill
Bruce Sturgill, 70, of Maher, W.Va., died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson.
Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Weaver Mortuary, West Williamson, W.Va., with Reverend Earl White officiating. Interment followed at the Marcum Cemetery, Naugatuck, W.Va., with family members and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Marsha Thacker
Marsha Lynn Thacker, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Pikeville, the daughter of the late Haze and Anna Catherine (Thomas) Thacker.
She was a RN House Supervisor at Pikeville Medical Center. She worked for 23 years at Pikeville Medical Center as a nurse and was off work on disability. She also served as a sexual assault nurse examiner. She was a life member of the Pikeville Wesleyan Church.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Keith Thacker, whom she married April 29, 2017. She is Mammy to Andrew Thomas Thacker, of Pikeville.
She is also survived by two sisters, Teresa Anne Thacker Combs (Bill), of Cape Coral, Fla., and Karen Denise Thacker, of Pikeville; two nieces, Sarah Rahenkamp (Adam), of Lexington, and Katie Ann Thacker, of Cape Coral, Fla.; one great-niece, Anna Elizabeth Rahenkamp, of Lexington; and two Godsons, Brantlee Wright and Brenna Wright.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Nathan McBeth officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will continue from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, Jan. 15, at the funeral home, with evening services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
