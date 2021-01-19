Eva Blair
Eva Jo Blair, 80, of Virgie, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 29, 1940, to the late Edward and Hattie Tackett Adkins.
She was a member of the Glory Bound Freewill Baptist Church.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Yale Adkins, Dale Adkins and Gaylon Adkins; and one sister, Edna Adams.
She is survived by her husband, Roosevelt Blair; four daughters, Charlotte Wright (Jimmy), of Virgie, Donna Tackett (Billy), of Little Robinson, Jennifer Runyon (David), of Canada, and Theresa Jo Copley (David), of Little Robinson; three brothers, Butler Adkins, of Little Creek, Sammie Adkins, of New York, and Art Newsome, of Maryland; four sisters, Mary Meeks, of Pikeville, Ilene Chipman, of Florida, Maudie Eastridge, of Delaware, and Katie Newsome, of Michigan; 14 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the Glory Bound Freewill Baptist Church with Edgar Sanders, Johnny Swiney, Tracy Wells and Butler Adkins officiating. Burial will follow at the Blair-Adkins Cemetery at Penny Road.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at the church, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Carl Blankenship
Carl Hendrick Blankenship, 73, of Freeburn, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Majestic, May 22, 1947, a son of the late Alex and Eva “Robinette” Blankenship.
He was a retired coal miner having worked for Chisholm Coal Corporation. He was a member of the Barrenshe Church of God where he served as a deacon and minister and also taught Bible study. He loved studying God’s word.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Carl Richard and Todd Allen Blankenship; and one brother, Roy Lee Blankenship.
On Jan. 30, 1970, he married the love of his life, Linda Sue Blankenship, who survives him. Last year they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. He is also survived by two daughters, Carla Rene Belcher (Chris), of Logan, W.Va., and Misty Dawn Mounts (Michael), of Freeburn; one brother, Alex JR Blankenship (Rhonda), of Hebron, Wisc.; two sisters, Debra Blankenship, of Booneville, and Connie Blankenship, of Phelps; nine grandchildren, Mikey Mounts, Ashley Wolford, Austin Wolford, Colby Blankenship, Amber Baker, Eric Baker, Miranda Blankenship, Jordan Blankenship and C.J. Johnson; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at the Barrenshe Church of God with Rev. Bobby Dale Wolford and Rev. Doug Maynard officiating. Burial will follow at the Blankenship Family Cemetery, Barrenshe, Freeburn. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Face coverings will be required due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.
Rose Farley
Rose Saad Farley, 81, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Tennessee, from a non-Covid brief illness.
Beloved by all who knew her, Rose will be missed forever.
She was a woman of great faith, devoted to the Lord and to the service of her church. She loved her three daughters unconditionally and supported them through all their endeavors.
She was born in 1939, in Pikeville, the daughter of the late Clara Sword Saad and Jasper Saad.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Lucille Smith, John “Bip” Saad, Paul, Pauline and Aletha.
She is survived by her three daughters, A. Claire Farley, of Georgia, Jenny Farley Kwong, son-in-law, Kevin, and grandson, Kai, of Pennsylvania, and Dana Chavis and son-in-law, Mike; step-grandchildren, AnnaLevi, PFC Walker, Zoe and Canaan; and many nieces and nephews.
Throughout her life, Rose worked as an English teacher, a court reporter and as court clerk and case manager to The Honorable Thomas E. Baynes and to the Honorable Alexander L. Paskay, federal judges in the United States Bankruptcy Court in Tampa, Florida. She was most proud of her work as Pike County (Kentucky) Fiscal Court Clerk for 19 years before retiring.
Rose was a frequent guest host for her sister, Lucille Smith’s daily radio show called, “The Personal Touch” on WPKE in Pikeville. She was also a guest columnist for the Appalachian News-Express. She was valedictorian of her high school, and despite having received several offers of scholarships to Ivy League schools, she was proud to graduate as valedictorian from Pikeville College.
Rose was a member of Pikeville United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church in Frankfort, where she worked as church secretary, taught Sunday school and led Bible study. She never went anywhere without her Bible, which was so worn from reading and from her extensive notes in the margins that pages were falling out of it.
Mama Rose, as many of her daughters’ friends called her, was a mother to everyone, always offering a listening ear and kind advice with a great laugh. Her creativity inspired her family. She made costumes for plays and painted doll furniture with Pennsylvania Dutch designs. She crocheted beautiful afghans and baby clothes for gifts to friends. She played piano duets with Dana. Before her children could read, she drew paw prints on “notes” from the Easter bunny and pictures of food on grocery lists so they could help her shop.
Rose loved the Lord and looked forward to being in heaven, but she often told her daughters her spirit would be with them always and she would watch over them.
A memorial service is expected to be held at First United Methodist Church in Pikeville, in the coming months, when it is safe to gather. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. (615-893-2422)
Darl George
Darl George, 79, of Booker Fork Road, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Aug. 4, 1941, the son of the late Allen George and Mae Bartley George.
He was a coal miner and of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Willie Ann George; one son, Darl George Jr.; two daughters, Peggy May and Shirley Wright (James); six grandchildren, Larry Ryan, Heather, Matt, Steven, Brandi and Maria; two great-grandchildren, Hadley and Harlow; one brother, Danny George (Arlene); four sisters, Jerelene Cochran, Susie Reynolds, Linda Lou Hall and Joan Newsome; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Private graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the Robinson-George Cemetery, Booker Fork, with Neil Coleman officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
David Gray
David Gray, 55, of Shelbiana, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Pikeville, Feb. 4, 1965, to the late John Paul Gray and Patty Hall Gray.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Paul C. Gray.
He is survived by two sons, Jon Gray, of Johnson City, Tenn., and Jordan Gray, of Morehead; three sisters, Diane Dye, Carrie Childers and Teresa Hopkins, all of Shelbiana; and seven special nieces and nephews, Jamie P. Hopkins, Greg Childers, Minci Childers Robinson, Chad Dye, Paula Petrey, Erin Collins and Holly Gray.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Eric Bartley officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Pauline Hackney
Pauline Pecco Hackney
April 22, 1926-Jan. 13, 2021
Once in your lifetime, God will send you a special person to share his unconditional love, goodness and joy with, not only for you, but for everyone in the world that comes to know them. That special person was our mom, Pauline (Pecco) Hackney, who many people called "Pretty Polly.'' We were truly blessed to have her for 94 years and 9 months until she went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at 5:33 a.m. She was a shining example of how God instructs us to be in his word. She was an inspiration to everyone who knew her. She left a life-long testimony of true faithfulness to her Lord that will forever live on for her church, family and friends to follow after.
Pauline was born at Sharondale, April 22, 1926, the daughter of Angelo Gaetano (Tom) Pecco "Goodpoppy" and Mariah (Trout) Pecco "Goodmommy" and was one of ten siblings. With her passing, she was the last of the original Pecco family that owned and operated Pecco's Meat Market, most always just called "Pecco's" in Williamson, West Virginia. After immigrating from Molfetta, Italy to America, her father, Tom Sr., journeyed to Kentucky to work in the coal mines, and he eventually opened "Pecco's" where he worked until his death in 1961. At that time his son, Tom Pecco Jr., took over and managed "Pecco's" until it was destroyed by fire in 2017.
Pauline married the love of her life, Rev. Joe Hackney Jr., Aug. 5, 1944, and they became the parents of five children, Linda, Jack, Gary, and twins, Jerry and Judy. Together, they made the commitment to follow Jesus Christ and was baptized by Rev. Bobby Varney on Feb. 1, 1953. Both Pauline and Joe faithfully served the Lord until each went on to be with their Lord. Pauline and Joe were honored to be among founding members of the Belfry Freewill Baptist Church when it was first established in the courthouse at Belfry. During her lifetime of servitude in church, Pauline served as a deacon's/minister's/pastor's wife. She was a member of the church choir, a Sunday school teacher, a youth group leader and a vacation Bible school (VBS) teacher and helper. For about the last five years, Pauline's favorite job was being the VBS nurse. In 2019, at the age of 93, Pauline still loved providing first-aid care, band-aids and lollipops to the children and adults who needed medical attention for minor injuries. Pauline was often recognized as the oldest person attending vacation Bible school and other church activities for many years.
During her lifetime, by the grace and healing power of God, Pauline overcame many obstacles and illnesses. At age 8 she had tb, could not walk, and had to be carried everywhere she went. Never surrendering to pain and afflictions, Pauline went on to achieve many goals in her life. During 1950-1960, she served as a cub scout leader at the Sharondale Grade School. In 1970, Pauline attended cosmetology school in Pikeville and shortly after graduation, opened Pauline's Beauty Salon at Pecco Hollow. A few years later she opened another business, Pauline's Ceramic Shop, and spent many hours making and selling beautiful ceramics, even branching out her sales all the way to Florida. Pauline loved to spend time with her mother, "Goodmommy", fixing her hair in her beauty salon and then creating and painting ceramics in her ceramic shop. Unable to complete high school in her youth due to family needs, Pauline took classes to obtain her GED. With tutoring help from her grandson, James, and a few days shy of her 64th birthday, Pauline graduated and received her diploma on April 20, 1990. It was most definitely one of the greatest triumphs of her life and we were all so proud of her for achieving her lifetime goal. She received her Kentucky notary commission in May of 2004 and was also appointed as a Kentucky Colonel.
Pauline was preceded in death by her mother, Mariah (Trout) "goodmommy" Pecco, her father, Tom Pecco Sr. "goodpoppy"; her sisters, Sara Ann Pecco, Marie Ball, Ann Dibuono, Irene" Kitty" Salyers, Jenny Nelson and Lois Stratton; her brothers, Buster Pecco, Sam Pecco and Tom Pecco Jr.; her husband, Rev. Joe Hackney Jr.; her son, Jerry B. Hackney Sr.; her grandchildren, Sean Courtney Hackney, Jill Hackney and Jerry Joseph Hackney; and her son-in-law, George Brown, whom she called her best friend. It was very difficult on her as she loved and missed all of her family so very much. She would often say "when you live to be 94, most all of your loved ones and friends have gone on and you no longer have them to talk to.” On her 94th birthday, she gave a little tribute speech to all of her family and said that the greatest accomplishment of her life was living long enough to see all of her children saved and serving the Lord.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda Brown, of Sidney, and Judy Rollins, of Huddy; two sons, Gary Hackney, of Williamson, W.Va., and Jack Hackney, of Belfry; Carol Hackney, Glenna Hackney and Sonya Hackney, daughters-in-law whom she always thought of as her own daughters; her grandchildren, Margaret Melise, David Blackburn (Malena), Rachel Brown, Jacqueline Brewster (Frank), Angie Scaff (Doug), Joey Hackney (Susan), Staci Moore (Brendon), Megan Hackney, Isaiah Hackney, James Rollins, Rocky Rollins (Ashley), Jerry Nlaine Hackney Jr., Cory Coleman and Timmy Thacker; her great-grandchildren, Ashley Hatfield, Joshua Hatfield (Fallan), Gavin Blackburn, Kenneth Chapman (Hope), Laura Isabellla (Belle) Brewster, Jalyn Hackney, Luke Hackney, Harper Moore, Zoey Moore, Jayla Hackney, Kenneth (Jo-Jo) Hackney, and Jodi Dawn Rollins; her great-great-grandchildren, Mariah Hatfield, Craig Hatfield, and Treslyn Hatfield; her many precious nieces, nephews, friends and brothers and sisters in Christ.
Pauline had several caregivers whom she loved dearly and thought of them as family, Cricket Williams, Mary Ellen Varney, Shannon Cook, Missy Johnson, Tammy Ray, Lou Ann Perkins White and Tina Stanley.
Paulines wishes were to be taken to the Belfry Freewill Baptist Church.
A celebration of life service was held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, with Chris Varney and several special singers. Interment followed at Mt. View Memory Gardens. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Mae Hunt
Mae Bostic Hunt, 92, of Meta, formerly of Kimper, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
She was born at Simmers, Jan. 25, 1928, the daughter of the late Henry Bostic Sr. and Pearlie Thornsbury Bostic.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Johns Creek Primitive Baptist Church. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edd Hunt, on April 7, 2012; her brothers, Phillip Bostic and Thurmal Bostic; and her sisters, Arlene Collins Yates and Irene Bostic.
She is survived by her son, Freddie, and his wife, Mary Alice Hunt, of Meta; two grandsons, Patrick, and his wife, Jill Hunt, of Lake City, S.Car., and Benjamin, and his wife, Jody Hunt, of Castle Pines, Col.; three great-grandchildren, Emma Louise Hunt, Margaret Elizabeth Hunt and Edward James Hunt; and her brothers and sisters, Edith Sue Coleman, of Kimper, Hassel Bostic, of Columbus, Ohio, Bennett Bostic, of Mt. Carmel, Tenn., Madeline Blackburn, of Knoxville, Tenn., Henry Bostic Jr., of Chicago, Ill., Wade Bostic, of Charleston, S.Car., James Bostic, of Warren, Mich., Billy Bostic, of Raccoon, and Harold Bostic, of Mt. Carmel, Tennessee.
She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Michael Smith and Mike Hopson officiating. Burial will follow at the Tom Hunt Family Cemetery, Kimper.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday evening, Jan. 19, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Shelia Hurley
Shelia Gayle Hurley, 60, of Freeburn, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at her residence.
A private family memorial service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Oakley Layne
Oakley “Blankenship” Layne, 78, a resident of the Good Shepherd Community Nursing Center of Phelps, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Stopover, July 16, 1942, the daughter of the late Orville and Vera “Maynard” Blankenship.
She loved to care for her family, friends and home. She loved her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and planting flowers. She was of the Pentecostal faith and a member of the Camp Creek Pentecostal Church of Stopover.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Monecca “Turner” Miles; and two brothers, Danny Ray and Eugene Blankenship.
She is survived by one daughter, Donna Mayhorn, of Stopover; four brothers, Clell Blankenship and William “Billy” Blankenship (Debbie), both of Stopover, Ronnie Dean Blankenship (Melissa), of Phelps, and Jamie Blankenship (Angie), of Kimper; three grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Josh Mayhorn, of Stopover, and Hannah Miles and Haley Miles, both of Kimper; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and her Good Shepherd Community Nursing Center family.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at the Camp Creek Pentecostal Church of Stopover with Rev. Harold Layne and Rev. Gerald Fields officiating. Burial followed at the Katrina May Family Cemetery of Stopover. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps. The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
Christine Little
Christine Little, 90, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Herbert Potter
Herbert Potter, 89, of Pikeville, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Dorton, Feb. 6, 1931, the son of the late Albert Milton and Virgie Sowards Potter.
He was an army veteran during the Korean conflict, a school teacher, a social worker at the food stamp office, a member of the American Legion and a member of the Cowpen Freewill Baptist Church being baptized in 2001.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Joshua Marcum; his brothers, Raymond, Ray, Chester, Bill, Ballard and Charlie Potter; and his sisters, Georgia Belcher, Ruby Vincent, Belva Collins, Mable Miller and Bertha Belcher.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Grace Eileen McGuire Potter; his sons, Fred Potter and his friend, Misty Bryant, of Virgie, Jeffery Potter, and his wife, Paula, of Crum, W.Va., and Kevin Potter and his wife, Brittany, of Pikeville; his daughter, Kimberly Robinson, and her husband, Darrell, of Pikeville; his grandchildren, Brandon Potter, Tammaka (Tyler) Thacker, Tiffany Shelton, Darrell Robinson II, Faith Robinson, Logan Potter and Jackson Potter; his great-grandchildren, Zoie Marcum, Hunter Workman, McKenzie Workman, Trenton Ellis, Payton Ellis, Declan Thacker, Ross Gabbard and Carter Courtney; his special friends, Harold and Madge Hall, and their children who loved him like their uncle, and Godparents, James (Dakota) Hall, Sarah (Michael) Hall; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Estill Reed officiating. Burial followed at the Hall Cemetery, Gap Branch, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Johnnie Slone
Johnnie Slone, 79, of Pikeville, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at his residence.
He was born at Fishtrap, Aug. 17, 1941, the son of the late Johnnie Slone Sr. and Florance Slone.
He was a retired miner and of the Primitive Baptist faith.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Michael Don Slone; four brothers, Dan Slone, Leo Slone, Donnie Slone and Dennie Slone; two sisters, Liza Jane Morrison and Evelyne Thornsbury; and one grandson, Joey Michael Slone.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jerline Harris Slone; and one daughter, Sharon Kay Coleman (Walter), of Pikeville. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Derick Slone, Erica Hunt and Paul Dustin Roberts; eight great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Ivan Thornsbury; and one sister-in-law, Gerrie Slone.
Private funeral services will be conducted. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Lonnie Taylor
Lonnie James Taylor, 78, of Sidney, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at his residence.
He was the son of the late Kelsey T. and Alice Helen Taylor, of Sidney.
He was preceded in death by a brother, William J. “Boshy” Taylor; a sister-in-law, Anita Carol “Ann” Taylor; a brother, Theodore “Tedo” Taylor; a nephew, John Christopher “Chris” Taylor; and a nephew, Terry Michael Taylor.
He is survived by a brother, John Taylor (Kathy), of Sidney; a nephew, Todd Taylor (Tiffany), of Sidney; a niece, Judith Noble (Saul), of Wise, Va.; a niece, Michelle Spencer (Terry), of Virginia; and a niece, Angela McKinney, of North Carolina. He also leaves behind a host of family and friends including his very best friend, his little dog, Cricket.”
He was a member of the Pilgrims Home Regular Baptist Church at Brushy.
Due to Corona Virus concerns, a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, with Todd Taylor, Dwight Bogar, Ervin Thacker, Buddy Williamson, John Hiers and Saul Noble serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
