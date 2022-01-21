Margaret Blankenship
Margaret Blankenship, 68, of Pikeville, died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Margaret was born in Pike County, Monday, Jan. 11, 1954, a daughter of the late Dave and Maggie Lacy (Conway) Ratliff.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Roger and Gary Ratliff; and three sisters, Linda Kendrick, Rosie Muncy and Rita Sue Jones.
She is survived by her husband, Albert Blankenship, of Pikeville; one son, Adam Blankenship, of Pikeville; one daughter, Angela Keen (Paul David), of Pikeville; two brothers, Johnny Ratliff, of Raccoon, and David Ratliff, of Pikeville; four grandchildren Robert, Tabitha, Ashley and David (DJ); one step-grandchild, Isiah Young; and four great-grandchildren, Austin, Logan, Kaydence and Zane.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Pleasant Valley Church, Harolds Branch, with Danny Bartley officiating. Burial will follow at the Blankenship Cemetery, Harolds Branch. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Ann Carty
Ann Epperson Carty, 92, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pikeville, Nov. 2, 1929. She was the daughter of Charles Rucker Epperson and Helen Johnson Epperson Bond. Her son, Charles Calloway Carty, and daughter, Martha Carty Tichenor, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Beth (Don C.) McFadden, of Winchester; and grandchildren, Susan (Michael) Keffer, of Winchester, Laura (Sam) McFadden, of Chicago, Ill., Sarah McFadden Barrett, of Winchester, Callie Carty, of Lexington, and Sam Tichenor, of Lexington. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Mary Beth Keffer and Benjamin Calvin Barrett.
She attended Pikeville city schools and was a proud graduate of Pikeville High School. She graduated from David Lipscomb College in Nashville, Tenn., and obtained her Master's Degree from Eastern Kentucky University. She taught school in Bardstown and Pikeville before her marriage took her to Orlando, Fla., and to Winchester. While in Winchester, she was an English professor at Southeastern Christian College and attended Fairfax Church of Christ.
In 1969, she moved back to Pikeville and taught high school and junior high in the Pikeville Independent School district. She decided to obtain her Rank 1 in Library Science and ended her career as the Pikeville Elementary School librarian, which she loved.
Her retirement did not mean she was no longer involved with the Pikeville Independent School system. She served on Pikeville’s school board for many years and was a proud member of the Pikeville Alumni committee. She was instrumental in establishing the Maroon and White Room at the high school that is full of Pikeville Independent School’s history. She also researched and wrote two volumes of the history of Pikeville’s schools. She also wrote a history of the Perry A. Cline School.
She was a life-long member of the Main Street Church of Christ in Pikeville. Her family was instrumental in establishing the church when she was a young girl. She taught Sunday School and Bible Study for many years and also wrote a history of Main Street. The people of Main Street are her family and were very dear to her.
A special thank you to her dear friends, Randy Roberts, Linda Titus, Dema Ann Runyon, Judy Matney, Jim and Valerie Clark, Dorothy Justice, Frankie and Allyson Justice, Keith and Sharon Blackburn, Wanda Justice and her daughter, Susan, Josh Allen, and the congregation of Main Street Church of Christ for their years of love.
Donations in Ann’s memory may be made to the Main Street Church of Christ, 198 Main St., Pikeville, Ky., 41501, or, to the Pikeville High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 2, Pikeville, Ky., 41502, to carry on the work of the Maroon and White Room.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Minnie Coleman
Minnie J. Coleman, 100, of Kimper, died Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Jan. 27, 1921, a daughter of the Late John and Ida (McCoy) Varney.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Coleman; two daughters, Nellie Dunahoe and Barbara Sue Coleman; four sons, Troy, Teddy, Tommy and Dealmer Coleman; two sisters, Cindy Varney and Fanny May; three brothers, Willie, Keen and Roland Varney; and three grandchildren.
She is survived by one daughter, Opal Pembelton, of Chesterfield, Va.; two sons, Raymond Coleman (Anagrete), of Lawton, Okla., and Jackson Coleman (Betty), of Kimper; 25 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home chapel with Jeff Dotson officiating. Entombment will follow in the York Mausoleum, Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Jacqueline Compton
Jacqueline Lee Compton, 93, died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Addison of Fayetteville.
Ms. Compton was born on May 27, 1928, in Draffin, to the late Stewart and Elza May Lee. She retired from Sears Department Store.
A private graveside service will be held at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
Ms. Compton was preceded in death by her husband: Ivan Compton; a son: Michael Compton; a sister: Christine Lee; and a brother: Earl Lee.
Ms. Compton is survived by her daughter: Sandra Pittman, of Fayetteville; a son: Richard Compton, of Annapolis, Md.; a brother: Jimmy Lee, of Draffin; and seven grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Obituary courtesy of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Teresa Fields
Teresa Fields, 65, of Phelps, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at her residence, as result of a house fire.
She was born in Phelps, April 10, 1956, a daughter of the late Paris Dotson and Obera Sanson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the mother who raised her, Juanita Dotson; her husband, Jimmy Fields; and her brother, Tracy Dotson.
Teresa leaves to mourn her passing and honor her loving memory, her daughter, Marie Fonner, of Virginia; her granddaughters, Tierra Fonner (Chris) and Tabby Coleman, of Belfry; her grandson, Colby Fonner, of Virginia; her brother, Neil Dotson, of Florida; and her sisters, Tammie Townsend, Darlene Walters and Charlene Warren, all of North Carolina, Annetta Gilman, of West Virginia, and Cordella Dotson, of Florida.
Teresa was a homebody. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed listening to music and watching QVC.
She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Helen Hall
Helen Dye Hall, 74, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at her residence.
Helen was born in Pikeville, July 11, 1947, a daughter of Tommy and Ella Jane Gibson Dye.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Full Gospel Christian Fellowship Ministries.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Estill Hall; and three brothers, Wayne Dye, Donald Dye and Rush Dye.
She is survived by two sons, Jackie David Hamilton (Ersie) and Bill Jack Hamilton, all of Pikeville.
She is also survived by four grandchildren, Ashley Estoll, Sydney Hamilton, Preston Hamilton and Brandi Hamilton; and two great-grandchildren, Keaton Estoll and Kohen Estoll.
Visitation will be in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel after 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, and after 9 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, with evening services each evening at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Robert Justice and Bud Crum officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery at Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Janie Hunt
Janie Hunt, 74, of Clermont, Fla., formerly of Pike County, died Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Jimmy Lawson
Jimmy Dale Lawson, 55, of Pikeville, died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Jimmy Dale was born in Pikeville, April 15, 1966, a son of Carmella Jean McCowan Lawson and Clyde Willard Lawson.
He was a member of the Pikeville First Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Willard Lawson.
He is survived by his mother, Carmella Jean Lawson; one brother, Clyde Millard Lawson, of Lexington; and one sister, Tammy Trimble, of Lexington.
He is also survived by a niece, Kasey Trimble; and a nephew, Justin Trimble, both of Lexington.
Visitation will begin at 12 Noon, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church of Pikeville. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m.
Burial will follow at the Davidson Memorial Gardens at Ivel. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Adelaide Oliver
Adelaide Eva Ragazzo Oliver, 97, of Aflex, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Maher, West Virginia.
Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Virginia Osborne
Virginia Ann Osborne, 72, of Matewan, W.Va., died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Belfry Freewill Baptist Church with Chris Varney, Cameron Tackett, Dennis Hinkle and Gerria Reynolds officiating. Graveside services will follow at Mountain View Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Huddy. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Donetta Potter
Donetta Potter, 59, of Elkhorn City, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Donetta was born in Chicago, Ill., March 31, 1962, to the late Claude Turner Sullivan and Vada Belcher Sullivan.
In addition to her parents, Donetta was preceded in death by her daughter, Angela Potter Williams.
Donetta is survived by her husband, Clifford Potter, of Elkhorn City; son, Issac Potter, of Elkhorn City; five grandchildren, Aidan Potter, Vada Potter, Avary Potter, Kaitlyn Rogers and Hannah Williams; and two great-grandchildren, Jayce Rogers and Delilah Rogers. Donetta is also survived by four sisters, Evaughn Campbell, of Hurley, Va., Cathy Little, of Melvin, Claudette Miller, of Mt. Sterling, and Pamela Sullivan, of Pikeville.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Joe Ramsey II
Joe B. Ramsey II, 55, of Coal Run, died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Pikeville, May 28, 1966, the son of Joe Ballard Ramsey Sr. and the late Rosemary Smith Ramsey.
He is survived by his father; one brother, Robert Wayne Ramsey, of Coal Run; one sister, Linda Fae Hall (Freddie), of Coal Run; two nieces, Emily Rose Weakley (Daniel) and Mary Elizabeth Hall; one great-niece, Abigail Faye; and a host of family and friends.
He was a Coal Run City Commissioner for 11 years, from 2000 to 2010, a member of the Main Street Church of Christ and a member of the Stone Crest RC Club where he enjoyed flying radio control airplanes. He attended Harding University in Searcy, Ark., and was a graduate of Colorado School of Trade. He was vice president of the Historic Gardens Foundation. He owned Appalachian Custom Guns where he was a gunsmith for 30 years and a conceal and carry instructor.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at the Main Street Church of Christ in Pikeville with the church ministers officiating. Funeral services were live streamed at www.mainstcoc.org. Burial followed at Ramsey Cemetery in Coal Run. Pallbearers were: Paul Kimberlain, Brian Asbury, Jerry Justice, Justin Abner, Daniel Weakley, Larry Burnette, JR Damron and Keith Slone. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Donations may be made to the Main Street Church of Christ Mission Fund.
Bobby Ratliff
Bobby Ray Ratliff, 84, of Regina, died Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Road Creek, June 19, 1937, the son of the late Kester and Elizabeth Hall Ratliff.
He was a retired coal miner and a member of the Lick Creek Holiness Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Marie McCoy Ratliff; one brother, Jimmy Lee Ratliff; and three sisters, Dorothy Hogston, Lola Turner and Imal Belcher.
He is survived by one son, Ishmal Ratliff, of Regina; three daughters, Nioka Taylor (Jimmy) and Rebecca Bentley (Tony), both of Regina, and Teresa Taylor (Glade), of Elkhorn City; eight grandchildren, Bobby Taylor, Brock Taylor, Brad Taylor, Brandi Fuller, Clay Aldin Ratliff, Rachel Elizabeth Ratliff, Tyler Bentley and Daesha Hamilton; 13 great-grandchildren, Megan Tillie Taylor, Bobby Andrew Taylor, Cole Anthony Taylor, Breanna Faith Taylor, Isiah Taylor, Elijah Taylor, Caden Fuller, Brayden Fuller, Alden Fuller, Aubree Fuller, Macie Clay Ratliff, Colt MacKenzie Ratliff and Daelyn Grae Hamilton; two brothers, James Ed Ratliff and Stevie Ratliff, both of Columbus, Ohio; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Ray Sayers, Rick Sayers, Rick Fuller and Plennie Sawyers officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville.
Visitation will continue on Friday, Jan. 21, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Barbara Smith-Robinette
Barbara Smith-Robinette, 74, of Lexington, formerly of Brushy, died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at U.K Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Sept. 4, 1947, the daughter of the late Leonard and Bronice Robinette.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Howard, Paul, Cidney, Charles and James Robinette.
She is survived by one daughter, Kristi Branham, of Lexington; and one son, Danny Branham, of Jenkins.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at the Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Robinette Cemetery, Panther Branch, Varney.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 21, at the church, with nightly services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
“L.D.” Runyon
Liburn David “L.D.” Runyon, 75, of Hardy, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
The family has honored his wish that his body be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a date and time yet to be determined.
Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Wanda Sexton
Wanda Sexton, 69, of Long Fork, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Goldie Shortridge
Goldie F. Shortridge, 90, of Mouthcard, passed from this earth on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 from natural causes, at Landmark of Elkhorn City Nursing Home in Elkhorn City.
Goldie was born to Floyd and Cosby (Taylor) Hackney on April 7, 1931, in Pike County.
On March 12, 1949, she married Charles H. Shortridge, beginning a union that would last more than 72 years. She was a homemaker, wife, mother and friend. She enjoyed reading, cooking for family and friends, and making beautiful quilts.
A devout Christian, she was an active, lifelong member of Mountain View Church of Christ, along with her husband, Charles.
Goldie was preceded in death by her parents and two children, Evelyn Shortridge Toasten and Eddie Dean Shortridge.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Shortridge; three children, Harrow "Buddy" Shortridge (Anita), Marietta Goddard (Kyle) and Howard Shortridge (Evelyn); 11 grandchildren, Shawn (Kari) Shortridge, Heather (Jon) McCord, Amber Shortridge (Joe Kelley), David (Rebecca) Shortridge, Cynthia (Scotty) Hurley, Deanna (Kevin) Thomas, Charity (John) Terry, Tammy (Carter) Webb, Jason (Kelly) Ratliff, Shane Shortridge and Michael Shortridge (Alyssa Justice); and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at Mountain View Memorial Park in Big Rock, Virginia.
Visitation and a service will continue on Friday, Jan. 21, at the funeral home, from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the Landmark of Elkhorn City nursing home for the care provided to Goldie over the last several years of her life.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Alvis Smith
Alvis Lee Smith, 88, died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at his residence.
Honoring services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday Jan. 19, 2022, at the Primitive Baptist Church, Smith Fork, in Phelps, with Jimmy Lee Smith, Mike Smith of Blue Springs, and Mike Smith of Johns Creek, officiating. Burial followed at the Dotson Family Cemetery at Beech Creek at Jamboree. Arrangements were under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
Michael Tackett
Michael Allen Tackett, 51, of Indian Creek, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
He was born March 13, 1970, to the late Carl and Mabel Sarah Tackett.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Anthony Tackett; two brothers, Jimmy Tackett and Jerry Tackett; and one sister, Linda Tackett.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Tackett; one son, Justin Tackett (Breanna), of Virgie; one daughter, Amanda Elswick (Adam), of Shelbiana; one brother, Clement Tackett (Esta), of Pikeville; four sisters, Brenda Conway (Clyde), of Tenn., Trula Wright (Jody), of Louisa, Vonda Moore (Eddie Paul), of Virgie, and Shelby Tackett, of Pikeville; four grandchildren, Maggie Tackett, Emilyn Tackett, Ashton Elswick and Ayden Elswick.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with James Dotson officiating. Burial will follow in the Ben Johnson Cemetery at Indian Creek.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 21, at the funeral home with nightly services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
