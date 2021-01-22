Angelia Adkins
Angelia Rena Adkins, 52, of Little Creek Road, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Jan. 16, 1969, the daughter of Frank Justice Jr., of Robinson Creek, and the late Glenoir Wright Justice.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Valley Grace Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, James H. Adkins, of Little Creek Road; one daughter, Kristin Kiser (Rodney), of Little Creek Road; two grandchildren, Kolton Kiser and Lennon Kiser; one brother, Franklin Scott Justice (Donna), of Little Creek Road; two sisters, Sallie Annette Hartsock, of Robinson Creek, and Lori Lynn Newsome, of Millard; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the Valley Grace Freewill Baptist Church with Randy May and Valley Grace Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralhomeky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Eva Blair
Eva Jo Blair, 80, of Virgie, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 29, 1940, to the late Edward and Hattie Tackett Adkins.
She was a member of the Glory Bound Freewill Baptist Church.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Yale Adkins, Dale Adkins and Gaylon Adkins; and one sister, Edna Adams.
She is survived by her husband, Roosevelt Blair; four daughters, Charlotte Wright (Jimmy), of Virgie, Donna Tackett (Billy), of Little Robinson, Jennifer Runyon (David), of Canada, and Theresa Jo Copley (David), of Little Robinson; three brothers, Butler Adkins, of Little Creek, Sammie Adkins, of New York, and Art Newsome, of Maryland; four sisters, Mary Meeks, of Pikeville, Ilene Chipman, of Florida, Maudie Eastridge, of Delaware, and Katie Newsome, of Michigan; 14 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the Glory Bound Freewill Baptist Church with Edgar Sanders, Johnny Swiney, Tracy Wells and Butler Adkins officiating. Burial followed at the Blair-Adkins Cemetery at Penny Road. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
James Childers Jr.
12/1/1933-12/27/2020
James Childers Jr. was born at Ashcamp and spent most of his life in Youngstown, Ohio. He served in the United States Army in the 1950’s in Germany, whose position was replaced by Elvis Presley.
While earning a degree in Bachelor’s of Science at Youngstown State University, he worked nights at Lustig's Florsheim Shoes in Youngstown. Following his degree, he created Radi-O-Sound Communications Company, providing electronic devices to homes and large municipalities, such as hospitals and schools.
After contracting COVID while in rehabilitation for a fractured pelvis, he died peacefully from heart failure. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 69 years, Helen Jo Childers. They met in Kentucky and married as teenagers. The two built a life, every-step-of-the way-together, in Youngstown, and as his wife once said, “we never looked back.” He also leaves behind his adored children, Sabrina Childers, Dennis Childers (wife, Bea Luna) and Lisa Childers; his much-loved grandchildren, Nick Childers, Elena Childers and Casey Childers, who will forever miss their Papaw; and his brothers, Billy Childers (deceased) and Jerry Childers; and a sister, Liz Looney. Additionally he leaves behind an extended family, Peggy Millard, of New York; extended family throughout Kentucky and Florida; and was blessed with a wealth of good friends in Youngstown who were like a family to him. Those around him, family and friends, proved his good character and unconditional love. We are saddened but eternally grateful for this.
He is missed and will always be remembered.
Due to COVID, there will be a viewing for immediate family. A memorial will take place when safe gatherings are possible.
Obituary courtesy of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
This is a paid obituary.
Troy Damron
Troy Damron, 72, of Harlees Creek, Regina, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, July 23, 1948, the son of the late George and Maudie Meadows Damron.
He was a retired coal truck driver and a member of the Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church. He served his country honorably and proudly in the United States Army and was a Vietnam Veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Blackburn Damron; one daughter, Cynthia Adkins (Chad); two brothers, James E. Damron and Gary Damron; five sisters, Margaret White, Wanda Thacker, Pat Lemaster, Janice Rowe and Daphene Boyd; two grandsons, Jacob A. Adkins and Benjamin C. Adkins; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Don Hall
Don Eldridge Hall, 71, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
He was born at Martin to Leonard and Eunice Hall.
Don graduated from Martin High School, received his B.S. degree from Morehead State University, and a degree in Mining Technology from Pikeville College.
In 1973, he married Carolyn Lyons.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Kristopher (Emily) and Patrick (Leigh Ann); three granddaughters, Charlotte, Catherine and Jovie; three brothers, Delmar, Ken and Tommy; and one sister, Ann Arnett.
Don was THE family man. Many times, he would leave home and drive five hours to a job. The same day he would return home to be with his boys, even though he knew he had to be back there the next day. When asked why he just didn’t stay overnight, he replied, “I’d rather be home.” Don gave two important gifts to his sons: the model of how to be a wonderful husband and the model of how to be a great dad. He enjoyed playing basketball in an independent league or pick up games and, of course, with his boys. Hunting, fishing, snow skiing and other sports were family times.
Don was a member of Pikeville Methodist Church.
A celebration of Don’s life will be held later this year.
Instead of flowers, the family requests donations to: PUMC Building Fund, P.O. Box 311, Pikeville, Ky 41502, or, Smile Train, 633 Third Ave, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10017.
Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Livia Kelly
Livia Taylor Kelly, 84, of Fedscreek, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Shane Lycans
Shane “Mason” Lycans, 46, of Stone Coal Road, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
In honoring his wishes, cremation will take place. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mullins Family Funeral Home, of Warfield.
The guestbook may be signed at www.mullinsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Sammy Potter
Sammy Randolph Potter, 71, of Connelly Springs, N.Car., formerly of Pike County, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Roy Potter Cemetery, Ashcamp. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Ray Robinson
Ray E. Robinson, 86, of Akron, Ohio, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at his residence, following a short illness.
He was born at Pikeville, March 9, 1934, the son of the late John Robinson and Bessie Hopkins Robinson.
He was a 1951 graduate of Pikeville High School where he excelled in football. He served in the U. S. Army from 1956 to 1958, where he was stationed at Fort Bragg, N.Car., and in Germany. While stationed in Germany, he was a standout soccer player for the Army's European Soccer League. After his military service he settled in the Akron area with his family. He worked at Allsides and McNeil's in Akron for a short time before joining his two brothers, Caudill and R. T., in owning and operating Robinson Brother's Furniture, where he worked until his retirement in 1997. He was a devoted member and minister of Little Flock Primitive Baptist Church in Akron for 42 years. He was an avid Browns and Indians fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Bessie Robinson; his brothers, Caudill and R.T. Robinson; his sisters, Christine Duvall and Lucille Simon; his daughter-in-law, Diann Robinson; and his grandson, Matthew Ray Reider.
He is survived by his longtime sweetheart, Marilyn Frye; his daughters, Kathy Rae and Tammy Lynn; his son, Joseph E. Robinson; his grandchildren, Jason, Heather, Matthew, Joseph, Shane, Mellissa, Thadeous, Jesse and Jacob; 16 great-grandchildren; his sisters Jackie, Joann (Butch), Loretta and Fayetta; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The Robinson family wishes to convey their sincerest appreciation for all the help received from Loretta, Jackie and David.
The family will accept friends for visitation from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home, Pikeville.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 23, at the funeral home, with Brother Reece Maggard officiating. Interment will follow at the Robinson Family Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Big Moe” Skeens
Jack “Big Moe” Skeens, 72, of Fedscreek, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at his residence.
He was born at Fedscreek, April 10, 1948, the son of the late James Reford and Thelma Potter Skeens.
He was an equipment operator in the coal industry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Mose Skeens.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Sue Darnell Skeens, of Fedscreek; one daughter, Crystal Lenae Skeens, of Fedscreek; one sister, Sheila Mae Blair, of Fedscreek; three brothers, Reford Skeens Jr., James Skeens and Timothy Joe Skeens, all of Steele; and a host of other family and friends.
No funeral arrangements have been scheduled at this time. There may be a memorial service announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Timmy Stiltner
Timmy Lee Stiltner, 43, of Elkhorn City, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
He was born at Pikeville, Sept. 7, 1977, the son of Betty Ruth Potter Stiltner, of Elkhorn City, and the late Jerry Stiltner.
He was an electrician.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one brother, Christopher Todd Stiltner (Melissa), of Elkhorn City; one brother-in-law, William Clayton Coleman; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin, with Burnin White officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Yvonne Tibbs
Yvonne Stanley Tibbs, 79, of Pikeville, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Canada, June 9, 1941, the daughter of the late Frinnie and Rebecca Thacker Stanley.
She was a beautician and a member of the Coal Run Church of Christ.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, William Estill Stanley; and one sister, Lillian Stanley.
She is survived by her husband, John Bennett Tibbs; two sons, Douglas Bennett Tibbs (Angela), of Dana, and Johnny Bertram Tibbs (Beth), of Boldman; two daughters, Sherry Renee Tibbs Clevenger (David), of Pikeville, and Angela Gaye Tibbs DeBoard, of Cynthiana; two brothers, Hibbard Leon May (Janice) and Raymond Stanley; and 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Trey Mouton, Jerry Bliffen and Aaron Davis officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana, with Bryant Tibbs, Braxton Tibbs, Brent Roe, Aaron Steele, Travis Roberts, Derrek DeBoard, Mark DeBoard and Luke DeBoard serving as pallbearers. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Samantha Tibbs and Amy Tibbs. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.