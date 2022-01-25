James Billiter
James Edward Billiter, 87, of Pikeville, passed from this life Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.
James was born Dec. 25, 1934, to the late William and Oakie “Maggard” Billiter in Pike County.
Besides both parents, James was preceded in death by his siblings, Carl Billiter, Louise Huffman, Paul Billiter and Lois Billiter; and a son-in-law, Danny Moses.
James is survived by his devoted wife, Ersie “Thacker” Billiter; three daughters, Kathy Moses, Teresa Billiter and Karen Kimberlain (husband, Paul); grandchildren, Angela Adams, Stephanie Keathley, Samantha Preece, Jonathan Neeley, Megan Biliter, Amanda Friend, Timothy Kimberlain and Colby Kimberlain; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; as well as a loving host of family and friends.
James would do anything he could for anyone, and he always put his family first. He was a dedicated worker and a loving husband and father.
James will forever be missed by all who loved and knew him.
Chapel will be open at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with services beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Burial will follow at Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville. Brother Bud Crum will be officiating all services for James. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Sandra Bridgeman
Sandra Lynn Bridgeman, 66, of Russell Springs, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Aug. 3, 1955, the daughter of the late Clarence and Lois Adkins Justice.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Billy and Mike Justice.
She is survived by her husband, James Bridgeman, of Russell Springs; two sons, Chad Bridgeman (Charlene), of Raccoon, and Jason Bridgeman (Meredith), of Somerset; one daughter, Stephanie Hadley, of Russell Springs; three brothers, Stevie Justice, Keith Justice and Joey Justice, all of Phyllis; two sisters, Wanda Cox, of Pounding Mill, Va., and Sherry Watson, of Centerville, Ohio; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home chapel with Ronnis Sulivan and Jason Bridgeman officiating. Burial will follow at the Bent Ridge Cemetery, Meta.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the funeral home, with services each night at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Sarah Clevinger
Sarah Gail Clevinger, 81, of Virgie, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Sarah was born in Mingo County (Matewan), W.Va., July 16, 1940, to her parents the late Paul Ferguson and Lottie Blair Ferguson.
Sarah was the wife of Paul Clevinger, she was a nanny for several years, a homemaker, and a member of the Shelby Valley Church of Christ.
Sarah was preceded in death by her parents and several brothers and sisters.
Sarah is survived by her husband; a son, Paul Clevinger (Patricia); a daughter, Stephanie Ledford (Ken); four grandchildren, Jonathan King-Clevinger, Matthew Ledford (Natalie), Emily Sadlon (Josh) and Amber King-Clevinger; a great-granddaughter, Abigail Ledford; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation was held at 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home, with church services at 7 p.m., with George Johnson officiating.
Funeral services were private. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Mike” Cochran
Stephen Michael “Mike” Cochran, 67, of Belfry, died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the East Williamson Baptist Church with Caleb Horne officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Jerry Francis
Jerry Delmon Francis, 61, of Turkey Creek, died Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Turkey Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Richard Staton and Hobert Hamilton officiating. Burial followed at the Family Cemetery, Turkey Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Mary Mullins
Mary Ann Mullins, 83, of Burdine, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Whitesburg ARH Hospital.
Mary Ann Mullins was born in Letcher County, Feb. 6, 1938, to her parents the late Burley Mullins and Arietta Greer Mullins.
Mary Ann was the wife of the late Carlos Mullins.
Mary Ann was a homemaker and a cook. She loved to quilt and made quilts for veterans at the veteran home in Hazard. She loved all her charity work that she did. She was a member of the American Legion Post 66 and the Eastern Star in Jenkins. She was active in helping the WWII Veterans in getting their veteran markers.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, parents and a brother, Ronald Conley Mullins.
Mary Ann is survived by three sons, Timothy C. Mullins (Sarah Lynn), Roger Wayne Mullins (Wilma) and Shawn Thomas Mullins (Sabrina). She is survived by two brothers, Donald B. Mullins (Freda Ann) and Carl Ed Mullins (Jean); one sister, Glenda Sue Hughes (Cecil); a sister-in-law, Thelma Mullins; and her best friend and neighbors, Randy and Dora Rose.
Mary Ann is survived by five grandchildren, Carlos J. Mullins, Jesse Mullins, Grace Ann Mullins, Brandon S. Isom and Lincoln S. Bentley; four great-grandchildren, Madie Mullins, Jacob L. Mullins, Aiden Mullins and Jaxon Isom; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Bobby Fleming officiating. Burial followed at the Greer Family Cemetery at Jenkins. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Steve Pruitt
Steve Pruitt, 73, of Foxworth, Miss., died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Marion General Hospital in Columbia, Mississippi.
He worked as a parts manager with Whayne Supply Company in Pikeville, and was a member of First Christian Church of Pikeville. Steve was an avid hunter and loved to fish.
Mr. Pruitt was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin Pruitt and Lucille Justice Pruitt; and a brother, David Atherton Pruitt.
Steve’s memory will be cherished by his wife, Carla Poole Pruitt, of Foxworth; and extended family and friends.
A graveside service, officiated by Reverend Tyler Chavis, was conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Columbia, Miss., assisted by Cade Carroll, Mike Windham, Shelton Dykes, Charles Poole, Dude Stovall, Keith Beard, Charlton Haddox, and Berkley Hall as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the Colonial Funeral Home of Columbia, Mississippi.
Roby Raines
Roby Raines, 88, of Breaks, Va., died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Little Josie Old Regular Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Raines Cemetery, Breaks, Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Wanda Sexton
Wanda Denise Sexton, 69, of Long Fork, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born March 4, 1952, to the late Archie and Barbara Greer Hall.
She was a member of the Pilgrim Rest Old Regular Baptist Church.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenny Sexton; and one great-grandchild, Pacelee Faith Burchett.
She is survived by two daughters, Kendra Stepp (Eugene), of Hardy, and Tabitha Stewart (Christopher), of Virgie; one brother, Mike Hall (Sandy), of Virgie; three sisters, Debbie Johnson (Jerry Doc), of Sevierville, Tenn., Doris Cole(Joey), of Lexington, and Christy Miller, of St. Louis, Mo.; one grandchild, KaShandra Burchett (Dustin); and three great-grandchildren, Serenity, Remington and Ruger.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Jerry Damron and others officiating. Burial followed at the Hall Cemetery at Long Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Tonia Spears
Tonia Spears, 60, of Weeksbury, died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Harlan ARH Hospital. Tonia was born in Wayne County "Taylor", Mich., Nov. 14, 1961, to her parents the late Lloyd Mullins and Blanche Tackett Mullins.
Tonia was the wife of Ricky Spears.
Tonia was a homemaker and was of the Christian Faith.
Tonia was preceded in death by her parents and one son-in-law, Layne Bailey.
Tonia is survived by her husband; a son, Cody Spears (Kayla); three daughters, Jessica Bailey, Brittany Bakay (Joey) and Amy Walden (Tim); three brothers, Allen Mullins, Randy Mullins (Janie) and Gary Mullins (Linda); Teresa Bodrie (Gerald); 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the Community Church of God with Vernon Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Roger Thacker
Roger Timothy Thacker, 53, of Peytons Creek Road in Pikeville, passed from this life Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Roger was born Feb. 14, 1968, to Wanda “Damron” Thacker and the late Arnold Thacker in Pike County.
Roger is survived by his loving wife, Donna Thacker; children, Kallie McKee (husband, Braxton), Jacob Thacker, Johnny Michael Robinson II, Christina Tackett (husband, Brandon); grandchildren, Lennon McKee and Mckeena Tackett; sisters, Teresa Taylor and Carolyn Shadrick; brothers, Ronnie Thacker and Arnold “Bebo” Thacker Jr.; along with a loving host of family and friends.
Roger was a caring husband and a devoted father.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Chapel will be open at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with services Tuesday night beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Burial will follow at Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville. Alleghany Freewill Baptist Ministers will be officiating all services for Roger. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ryan Whitt
Ryan Cecil Whitt, 33, of Lick Creek, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pikeville, Feb. 14, 1988, the son of Danny Ray Whitt, of Big Rock, Va., and Vickie Belcher.
He was a machinist coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one son, Jaxen Ryan Whitt, of Pikeville; one sister, Sheila Carvel, of Newport News, Va.; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Steve Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
