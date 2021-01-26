Kristie Bentley
Kristie Dawn Bentley, 44, of Elkhorn City, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at her residence.
She was born at Pikeville, June 28, 1976, to Gregory and Charlotte Coleman Zadel.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gregory Zadel; and her husband, William Bentley.
She is survived by her mother, Charlotte Coleman; two daughters, Allyson Taylor and Jasmine Bentley; two sisters, Rebecca Adams and Kandi Hall; one half-sister, Kara Bartley; and a host of other family and friends.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
All services for Kristie will be private family services with Philadelphia Old Regular Baptist Church Ministers officiating all services. She will be buried at the Coleman Family Cemetery, Lower Pompey. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., of Pikeville.
Hobert Dye
Hobert Dye, 88, of Maple Road, Harold, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Dec. 21, 1932, the son of the late Charlie and Ida Howell Dye.
He was a retired teacher and principal formerly employed by the Pike County Board of Education, a member of Pike County Teachers Association, was active in the Title 1 Program and was a former insurance agent for Woodman of the World. He served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. He served as a volunteer at the YMCA Silver Sneakers Program. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church where he also served as a Sunday school teacher..
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Nadine Dye; and one brother, Chester Dye.
He is survived by his wife, Carol F. Blackburn Dye; two daughters, Derenda Duty and Tammy Dye; two step-daughters, Melanie Johnson and Melita Cooke; one sister, Betty West Justice; one brother, Phillip West; two grandsons, Patrick Duty and Ben Duty; one cousin, Sandra Howell Branham; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Horton and Larry Keene officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Bert France
Bert Dewayne France, 67, of Caney, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Cabell-Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.
He was born Feb. 8, 1953, to the late Duran France and Georgia Hamilton France Taylor.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother; Shirley Drake France Niemi; and one brother, Rex France.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Carol Sue Roberts France, of Caney; one sister, Suzy Damron (Gary), of Mooresburg, Tenn.; one brother, Marty France, of Caney; his beloved furbaby, Buffy Caroline France; and a host of family, friends and loved ones.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the Annie E. Young Cemetery with Donald Ray Davis officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Betty France
Betty Sue France, 78, of Elkhorn City, died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at her residence.
She was born at Pikeville, Nov. 30, 1942, the daughter of the late Grayson and Iowa Wallace Hylton.
She was a postmaster and a member of the Elkhorn City Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse France; three brothers, Bobby Hylton, Herbert Hylton and Michael Hylton; and four sisters, Geraldine Nugent, Emilea Cornett, Roberta Hylton and Rose Mary Hylton.
She is survived by three daughters, Ingrid Belcher, of Lexington, and Teresa France and Cindy France, both of Elkhorn City; one sister, Patsy Smith, of Sardis, Ohio; two brothers, Freddie Hylton, of Elkhorn City, and Grayson Hylton Jr., of Ashcamp; four grandchildren, Zachary Belcher, Jeremy Belcher, Breanna Fraley and Alyssa Ward; two great-grandchildren, Sophia Ward and Eli Ward; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Steve Taylor officiating. Burial followed at the Dow Brooks Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Velma Hamilton
Velma Robinson Hamilton, 81, of Burlington, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at her residence.
She was born at Pikeville, Nov. 18, 1939, the daughter of the late Mack and June Green Robinson.
She was owner and operator of 3 Sisters Cleaning Services and a member of the Southern Baptist Church of Florence. She loved drawing and artwork and loved to tell people about Jesus.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Tim Adkins; and one brother, Rell Robinson.
She is survived by her son, Woody Hamilton (Kimber), of Ivel; and three daughters, Donna Iha, of Covington, Tracy Barrowman (Bruce), of Burlington, and Pam Adkins, of Erlanger. She has fourteen grandchildren, Candice Pace, Andrea Brott, Nichole Riggs, Jessica Fettig, Jessica Klosinski, Rebecca Robinson, Ashley Smith, Patrick Barrowman, Anthony Barrowman, Tiffany Burleson, Courtney Adkins, Madison Hamilton Ward, Evan Hamilton and MaHalie Hamilton; and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Wilma Hamilton, of Ashland.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel, with evening services at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 27, at the funeral home with Barry Clark officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Rexford Horton
Rexford Eugene Horton, 79, of Forest Hills, formerly of Sycamore Heights, Williamson, W.Va., died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Pastor Caleb Horne officiating. Funeral services will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery, Williamson, West Virginia.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 27, at the funeral home. Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic, face masks are required inside the funeral home at all times and social distancing guidelines should be followed. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Deborah Looney
Deborah Carol Looney, 63, of Raccoon, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Pikeville, Nov. 2, 1957, the daughter of the late Jacob and Nona Mae Ratliff Saunders.
She retired in 2009 from Pikeville Medical Center after 29 years of service as an R.N. She was a member of the Pikeville Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Claude Saunders, in 1941, and Larry Herman Saunders, Dec. 1, 2019; and one sister, Helena Ruth Saunders, April 13, 2014.
She is survived by her husband, Ron Keith Looney; two step-daughters, Ronda Merritt, of Lick Creek, and Carnetta Coleman (Robert), of Knoxville, Tenn.; two sisters, Montana Runyon and Lois Faye Saunders, both of Pikeville; two step-grandchildren, Terra Stewart and Emily Coleman; one step-great-grandchild, Alayna Stewart; and a close friend, Carol Mitchell.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Jim Patton officiating. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Jeffrey Mullins
Jeffrey James Mullins, 56, of Shelbiana, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
He was born at Pikeville, Nov. 29, 1964, to Bernice Blackburn Howell and the late Stallard Leon Mullins.
He is survived by his loving mother, Bernice Howell, and her husband, Noble; his loving companion, Wada M. Robinson; his son, J.D. Mullins (Brandy); his step-daughter, Hannah Robinson; his sister, Sharlene Huffman (Randall); his step-sisters, Jamessa Scott, Lisa Kidd and Sherry Howell; his niece, Jessica Huffman; his grandchildren, Trenton Mullins, Ethan Mullins and Matthew Mullins; his special aunts, Brenda Bentley and Darlene Blackburn; his special cousins, Missy Taylor and Katelyn Ferran; his special nieces, Kendall Stiltner “Hot Mess” and Kenzi Stiltner “Little Red”; and those who were like brothers, William Adkins and Gregory Napier.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Frankie Bryant officiating all services. Burial will follow at the Potter Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 27, at the funeral home, with special services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial, Inc., of Pikeville.
Darlene Stanley
Darlene Stanley, 61, of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Elkhorn City Cemetery, Elkhorn City. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Coty Wilson
Coty Dale Wilson, 72, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at his residence.
He was born at Fort Wayne, Ind., May 23, 1948, the son of JoCleta Louise Koerner Wilson and the late Warren Harding Wilson.
He was a member of the Grace Fellowship Church. He was a 32* Mason, Head of Ushers at Jenny Wiley Theater and a wonderful volunteer where needed in the church and community.
He is survived by his mother, JoCleta Louise Wilson, of Louisville; and three sisters, Lynn Diebold (John Zelmo), of Louisville, Donna Lee Johnson (D.J.), of Greenville, S.Car., and Toni Carol Wilson, of Louisville. He is also survived by two nieces, Anna Marie Turner and Lauren Ashley Krussel, Grace Fellowship Pastor Debby Bailey, the Compton Family and all the wonderful people of Pikeville.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at the Evergreen Cemetery, 4623 Preston Highway, Louisville, 40213. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
