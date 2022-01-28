Pamela Adkins
Pamela Joan Adkins, 56, of Regina, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Feb. 25, 1965, the daughter of the late Harsel Kendrick and Barbara Justice Kendrick.
She was a homemaker and a believer of the Baptist faith.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Jessie, Harold and Danny Kendrick.
She is survived by one daughter, Norma Adkins; one brother, Donald Kendrick; two sisters, Teresa Kendrick and Linda Bentley (Keith); six grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Billy Ratliff officiating. Burial will follow at the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery at Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Daisy Coleman
Daisy Lee Coleman, 87, of Upper Johns Creek, Kimper, passed from this earthly life Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Elkhorn City, Jan. 3, 1935, to the late Creed and Ethel Bartley Adams.
Daisy was self-employed and owned and operated Coleman’s Grocery Store at Long Fork of Kimper. She was a member of the Primitive Baptist Church.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Coleman; and three sisters and seven brothers.
Daisy is survived by her daughter, Vivian Carter, of Kimper; three grandchildren, Clifford Holbrook (Johnna), Heather Holbrook and Keela Keesee (John); four great-grandchildren, Kelton Crank, Brayleigh Holbrook, Evan Keesee and Kaylee Blackburn; one brother, Jackie Adams (Mary Ann), of Jacksonville, Florida.
Daisy will be sadly missed, but forever loved by all of her family and many friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home with Mike Smith and Jimmy Lee Smith officiating. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville.
Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Gary Coleman
Gary W. Coleman, 68, of Sookeys Creek Road, died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, March 13, 1953, the son of the late Ellis and Lola Brewer Coleman.
He was a retired service technician for AT&T and was of the Freewill Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Hilda Damron Coleman; two sons, Gary D. Coleman and Jason Coleman (Janelle); four brothers, Johnny Coleman (Gladys), Larry Coleman, Danny Coleman and Dana Coleman (Debbie); one sister, Wilma Gooch (Tom); four grandchildren, Austin Coleman, Adam Coleman, Alexis Compton and Da’Kota Compton; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with James Justice and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Coleman Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Belva Hunt
Belva Jane Mullins Travis Hunt, 74, of Clermont, Fla., formerly of Pike County, died Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at her residence.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 160 West Fourth Avenue, Williamson, W.Va., with Father Biju Parampil as celebrant. Interment is in the Litteral Family Cemetery in Oil Springs, Kentucky.
Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Irene Maggard
Irene Maggard, 70, of Robinson Creek, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 6, 1951, to the late Foster and Marie Church Maggard.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Jackie Maggard, Jessie Maggard and Joseph Maggard; and one sister, Helen Fredricks.
She is survived by two brothers, Damron Maggard, of Robinson Creek, and Foster Maggard Jr., of Michigan; six sisters, Liz Austin, of Michigan, Lucille Watson, of Michigan, Sue Myers, of Florida, Doris Bork, of Michigan, Ann O’Rorke, of Michigan, and Mae Mullins, of Robinson Creek.
Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Daniel Osborne Jr.
Daniel Osborne Jr., 77, of Starke, Fla., formerly of Pike County, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at his residence in Florida.
He was born Jan. 12, 1945.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Old Union Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Osborne Family Cemetery at Elswick Branch.
Visitation will begin after 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 28, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Lavern Tackett
Lavern Tackett, 87, of Long Fork of Virgie, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Feb. 19, 1934, to the late Pierce and Nancy Hampton Tackett.
He was a member of the Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church and a retired coal miner.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Billy Purcell; three brothers, Dickie Tackett, Noble Tackett and Clell Tackett; and three sisters, Mary Belle Elswick, Barbara Slone and Bessie Brandenburg.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Joyce Tackett; two daughters, Colleen Little (Baney), of Long Fork, and Kim Purcell, of Georgetown; one sister, Mae Tackett, of Long Fork; three grandchildren, Ben (Tara), Timmy (Whitney) and Alyssa (Will); and seven great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Karson, Elizabeth, Lily, John, Hadassah and Chloe.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery at Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 28, at the funeral home with nightly services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Martha Watson
Martha Carol Bevins Watson, 69, of Dans Branch Road, Williamson, W.Va., died unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson.
A memorial service celebrating Martha’s life was held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Bethel Temple Assembly of God. Pastor Bobby Perry and Reverend Mike Bostic officiated. Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
