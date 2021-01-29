Dallas Anderson
Dallas Eugene Anderson, 43, of Rawl, W.Va., died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Rick Gannon officiating. Burial will follow at the Anderson Family Cemetery, Rawl, W.Va., with his family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, Jan. 29, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Jacquline Baker
Jacquline Baker, 47, of Collins Highway, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Pikeville.
She was born At Knoxville, Tenn., Aug. 20, 1973, the daughter of Jackie and Carolyn Pratt Hunley, of Knoxville, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by one child, Jackie Bennette; and one sibling, Ronnie Hunley.
She is survived by her husband, James Baker, of Collins Highway; five children, Zackary Taylor “Whaley”, Cory Allen Bennette, Danielle Henderson, Brittany Henderson and Stephanie M. Henderson, all of Pennsylvania; nine siblings, Jackie Hunley Jr. and Robbie Hunley, both of Knoxville, Tenn., and Heather Hunley, Pamela Hunley, Jessica Hunley, Toshia Hunley and Christie Hunley, Amanda Hunley and Tracey Hunley, all of Knoxville, Tenn.; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild, Everly Rose.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralhomeky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Jeanne Maynard
Jeanne Ann Maynard, 71, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at her son’s residence.
The family will be having a graveside memorial service at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at the Maynard Cemetery of Stratton Fork, Sidney. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps. (606) 456-0656.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
Larry Ray
Larry Ray, 69, of Left Fork of Joes Creek, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Feb. 9, 1951, the son of the late Emery and Glennis Scott Ray.
He was a carpenter and a deacon at the Stone Coal Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carrolyn Branham Ray; and one brother, Lewis Ray.
He is survived by one son, Larry Craig Ray (Donna); one daughter, Brandi Ray; one grandchild, Kaitlyn “Katie” Ray; one sister, Agnes Justice; two brothers, Lonnie Ray and Lester Ray; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Randall Parsons and Church of Christ Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Scott Family Cemetery, Joes Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Bonnie Reynolds
Bonnie Jean Davis Reynolds, 77, of Stanville, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Johnson County, July 18, 1943, the daughter of the late Samuel Eugene and Dorayne Reed Davis.
She is survived by her husband, Clifford E. Reynolds; one daughter, Deborah Jean Reynolds, of Alexandria, Va.; two grandsons, Sean Sellards and Samuel Blake Sellards; two great-grandchildren, Hailey Sellards and Carter Sellards; three brothers, Doug Davis (Phyllis), of Paintsville, Ken Davis, of East Point, and Danny Davis (Cheri), of Hager Hill; and four sisters, Flora Grimm (Frances) and Amanda Deboard (Ken), both of East Point, Rowena Ward (James), of Staffordsville, and Vivian Conley (Delbert), of Flat Gap.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the Jones-Preston Funeral Chapel with Sonny Boyd officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park, Staffordsville.
Friends may visit the Jones-Preston Funeral Home on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and from 12 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to National Kidney Foundation or Shriners Hospital by contacting Jones-Preston Funeral Home at 606-789-3501.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jones-Preston Funeral Home of Paintsville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jones-prestonfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Sharon Reynolds
Sharon Kay Hughes Reynolds,79, of Lexington, formerly of Jonancy, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at her daughter’s residence.
She was born in Floyd County, Friday, Jan. 15, 1942, to the late James and Grace Hicks Hughes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Reynolds; and one brother, Gary “Whick” Hughes.
She is survived by two sons, John Reynolds (Angie), of Racoon, and James “Jimi” Reynolds, of Lexington; one daughter, Cindi Reynolds McGaughy, of Lexington; one brother, Phil Hughes (Shirley), of Virgie; six grandchildren, Samantha Willis, Larra McGaughy, Kaylee Reynolds, Cody Reynolds, Chael Reynolds and Alaina Reynolds.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Morgan Chapman officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, East Shelbiana.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 12 p.m. on Friday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Cory Robinson
Cory Richard Robinson, 38, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Floyd County. He was born March 19, 1982, to Shelia Robinson (Darrell Belcher), of Pikeville, and the late Danny Robinson.
Other than his mother, he is survived by two sons, Jaxton Daniel Robinson and Jace Garin Robinson, both of Robinson Creek; two daughters, Sophie Elise Robinson and Sadie Danyel Robinson, both of Robinson Creek; one sister, Kandi Wright (Shannon), of Pikeville; his nieces and nephews, Macey Wright, Miley Wright, Connor Wright, Carson Wright and Colin Wright.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021,at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Randy Woods officiating. Burial followed at the Rissie Branham Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Joyce Scott
Joyce Florene Scott, 79, of Little Robinson, formerly of Wolfpit, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 22, 1942, to the late Opie and Blodwyn Evans Coleman.
She was of the Old Regular Baptist faith.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Scott; one son, Charles Douglas Scott; and one sister, Linda Foster.
She is survived by four daughters, Wilma Jean Honaker (Arley), of Kimper, Melishia Hall (Joe), of Little Robinson, Sharon (Arthur Depaolo), of Robinson Creek, Debbie Roberts (CD), of Robinson Creek; two brothers, Michael Gene Coleman and Jessie Coleman, both of Wolfpit; eight grandchildren, Timmy, Amanda, Telisha, Matt, Stacy, Mona, Christina and Tiffany; and 10 great-grandchildren, Daylen, Addisyn, Arley, Aubre, Skylar, Abram, Evan, Aubre C., Owen and Tinsley.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Alex Ratliff Cemetery, Wolfpit.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 29, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Cecil Shannon Jr.
Cecil E. Shannon Jr., 86, formerly of South Williamson, died peacefully Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Baptist Health, Louisville.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Shawn Sherrard
Shawn Jonathan Sherrard, 43, of Naugatuck, W.Va., died suddenly Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
Funeral arrangements are private with burial to follow at the Simpkins Family Cemetery, Naugatuck, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Eleanor Smith
Eleanor Lou Smith, 82, of Phelps, formerly of Ransom, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Good Shepherd Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born at Williamson, W.Va., Oct. 11, 1938, the daughter of the late Elsworth Smith and Lola Hatfield Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank Burian Smith and Elmer Smith; and one sister, Barbara Sue Smith.
She is survived by her siblings, Irvin Smith and Jackie Smith, both of Ransom, Dickie Smith, of Belfry, and Debbie Bowen, of South Carolina; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, from 9 a.m. until her funeral at 10 a.m. at the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Ray Stewart
Ray Gene Stewart, 93, of Pikeville, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
He was the husband of the late Mary Louise (Stone) Stewart, his beloved wife of 66 years, and the father of Gene Scott (Michelle) Stewart, of Lexington, and Tracy Allen (Cynthia) Stewart, of Sevierville, Tennessee. He is the grandfather and beloved Poppaw of Mallie Grace Stewart and he was also Poppaw to Jordan Curry, Lyndsey Huffman, Devin Stewart and Keithlee Justice.
Gene was born on Aug. 12, 1927, at Venters, the son of Jesse and Grace Stewart.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings, Geneva Johnson, Lillian Justice, Mae Harouff, James Stewart, Denver Stewart and Bill Stewart.
Gene was a WWII Veteran serving in the United States Army at Valley Forge Hospital in Pennsylvania. He was a member and Past Master of the Thomas C. Cecil Lodge, #375 F&A and a Noble of the El Hasa Shrine.
In 1949, he met Mary Louise Stone at the candy counter at G. C. Murphy & Company and it was love at first sight. Gene would tell stories of how they would dance the jitterbug to Big Band music and that he was the better dancer. Gene and Mary were married on Aug. 18, 1951, at the First Christian Church on Scott Avenue in Pikeville and made their home in Wells Addition where they raised their two sons, Scott and Tracy. Gene and Mary were members of Vogel Day Methodist Church.
During the late 1950’s, Gene owned and operated Stewart Entertainment, servicing jukeboxes in area restaurants. He would tell stories of traveling across Pike County replacing worn out records of Earl Scruggs, Bill Monroe and Patsy Cline in jukeboxes and most times, he had to replace the same record twice in one week. In 1961, Gene and his brother, Denver Stewart, started Stewart and Stafford Tire along with a third-partner, Stafford. The shop was first located at Shelbiana before relocating to South Mayo Trail. Gene taught Scott and Tracy the tire business and worked alongside his sons until his retirement in 1989.
As a young boy, he had a lifelong love for America’s Favorite Pastime, baseball. He would play baseball with his friends on Marrowbone and he would talk about the community spirit of living on Marrowbone. He would later play Coal Camp baseball with the Wheelwright, Drift and Wayland teams and he spoke of the camaraderie with his teammates. He played baseball his entire life and when Scott and Tracy were old enough, he coached their baseball teams from Little League through American Legion. He was assistant coach for Pikeville High School baseball teams in the late 1970’s. He spent endless days and nights at the ballpark coaching his sons, Scott and Tracy, along with generations of baseball sons that would grow up and become lifelong friends.
In the 1980s, Gene served on the administrative board for Pikeville Brewers and Pikeville Cubs minor league baseball teams. When he retired, he played on the Senior Softball Team in Surfside, South Carolina. They played teams across the United States, from Las Vegas all the way to Syracuse, N.Y., where they played in the Senior Olympic Games in 1991. He played the shortstop position on the field until the age of 83.
Gene would take his family in their motorhome on fishing trips to North Carolina and Tennessee and to the World’s Fair in Knoxville. Gene would take Scott and Tracy on motorhome trips to see the Cincinnati Reds play baseball at Riverfront Stadium and to tailgate before UK football games. When Gene retired, he and Mary traveled for two months in a Winnebago caravan traveling across the U.S. and Canada to Alaska. They took many trips to South Carolina just so they could eat seafood at their favorite restaurant, The Seafood Hut. Gene would drive 300 miles just to get the best barbecue mutton at the Moonlight in Owensboro, or a catfish sandwich in Wise, Va., or to Dayton, Ohio, to buy Granny a box of Esther Price candy.
We all have wonderful memories of Poppaw, but Mallie’s favorite memory is the time she convinced him to keep the little black kitten that showed up at their door. Although he was saying no, no, no to keeping the kitten, the twinkle in his eye indicated he knew he had to say yes. Mallie will miss dancing with Poppaw to Big Band music at Christmas and hearing him sing to her his favorite song, “Ain’t Nobody Here but Us Chickens .”
He was ‘Uncle Gene ‘ to his family and he loved his family and friends dearly. They meant more to him than you will ever know.
He met some dear friends during his brief time at Cedar Creek Assisted Living and our family is so thankful for the love and care he received.
Visitation was held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Masonic services at 7 p.m.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at the J. W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dennis Love officiating. Entombment followed in the Annie E. Young Cemetery Mausoleum at Shelbiana. Serving as pallbearers were Gary Stewart, Michael Jordan, Michael Hunt, Jordan Curry and James Corbitt. Honorary pallbearers were Roger Justice, Jesse Charles Stewart, Mike Corbin, Paul Corbin, Michael Corbin, Jimmy Ratliff, Mark Price, Ron Fultz, Emil Mayor, Jerry Coleman, Vernon Hall and Joe “Spud” Steele.
Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Bessie Tackett
Bessie Tackett, 87, of Elwood, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born April 5, 1933, to the late Tandy and Liza Jane Caudill Mullins.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vermon Elster Tackett; one daughter, Robin Annette Williamson; seven brothers, Smith Mullins, Boyd Mullins, Chester Mullins, Vester Mullins, Matthew Mullins, Zade Mullins and Aster Mullins; and two sisters, Maxie Burke and Lexie Jones; and one grandchild, Jimmy Johnson.
She is survived by one son, Vermon Lacy Tackett, of Virgie; one daughter, Verlene Compton, of Dandridge, Tenn.; one brother, Earl Mullins, of Dorton; one sister, Dixie Wooten, of Florida; five grandchildren, Joey Tackett, Ronald Compton II, Shani Castle, Rodney Johnson and Lora Tackett; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 29, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Alma Taylor
Alma Newsom Taylor, 94, of Georgetown, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital, Lexington.
Alma was born at Pikeville, Jan. 21, 1926, the daughter of the late Hatler and Rissie Coleman Newsom.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Herman Newsom, Elza “Butch” Newsom and Marley Newsom.
Alma worked as a telephone operator at Bell South during World War II and recounted many stories of joy and sadness during this time. After her sons were older she retrained herself and worked many years as a medical transcriptionist and in medical billing. Long after retirement age, Alma continued to work in government at the local Food Stamp office in Pikeville.
She is survived by her two sons, William Douglas “Bill Doug” Taylor and his wife, Debbie Johnson Taylor, of Empire, Ala., Donald Ray Taylor (Donnie) and his wife, Sherry Hamilton Taylor, of Georgetown; two grandsons, Jason Nathaniel Taylor and his wife, Nisha Foster Taylor, of Colorado Springs, Col., Jonathan Ray Taylor and his wife, Destinee McCallister Taylor, of Georgetown; two granddaughters, Stormy Rene Taylor, of Georgetown, and Heather Renee Baker and her husband, Phillip Baker II, of Verbena, Ala.; three great-grandsons, Konnor Matthew Kim, Dalton Reece Baker and David Boyd Baker; six great-granddaughters, Katelyn Elizabeth Kim, Kiara Skye Anastacia Taylor, Ava Brielle Valentina Taylor, Kennedy Jade Taylor, Kassidy Journi Taylor and Sara Ashley Phelps; and two great-great-grandsons, Max Phelps and Kanen Phelps.
After careful consideration and discussion, and due to the love that we share for our family and friends, Bill Doug and Donnie Taylor have decided to postpone a memorial service until Spring. As it will likely be that last time we will ever be together in our hometown of Pikeville and our desire to be able to greet and hold our family and friends close in remembrance of our Mother, we have decided to hope for the Pandemic to be less threatening and for travel weather to be less of a concern. It was Mother’s wish to be cremated and for her remains to be interred in her Mother and Father’s gravesite at Johnson Memorial Park. We hope you understand and we also hope that you are able to attend in a less restrictive environment if you so desire. We will announce a date and ask that you hold Mother in your heart and in a prayer until we can say goodbye.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Jimmy Taylor
Jimmy Lee Taylor, 63, of Regina, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Brenda Vanover
Brenda Vanover, of Dorton, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.