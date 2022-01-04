Rebecca Bentley
Rebecca Ann Bentley, 76, of Surgoinsville, Tenn., passed from this life on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
She was born in Wise County, Va., July 13, 1945, to the late Alvin Ingle and Carrie Helen (Hicks) Ingle.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Bentley; three sisters, Lily Gaye Ingle, Katie Sue Ingle and Betty Gene Hicks; and three brothers, George Alvin Ingle, John Ingle and Pal Ingle.
Rebecca is survived by three daughters, Carrie Blankenship (Jack), Melissa Blanken (Hansford) and Joyce Bays (Larry); two sons, James Bentley II (Pheaby) and Preston Harrison Walter Bentley; seven grandchildren, Jordan Blankenship, Samantha Cline (Willie), James Mcarthur III, Rebecca Lynn Bentley, Steven Hartman, Michael Hartman (Kayla) and Hansford Jr. Blanken (Maurissa); great-grandchildren, Carolenn Blanken, Hattie Blanken and Ketron Blanken; one sister, Doris Dishner; and one special dog, Brandy.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home, with Linda Sue Bentley officiating all services. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Ronnie” Blair
Ronald Blake “Ronnie” Blair, 86, of Pikeville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Ronnie was born in Pike County, April 26, 1935, the son of the late Fred Blair and Oma Coleman Blair Adkins.
Ronnie was a retired heavy equipment operator and was actually operating a backhoe less than two weeks ago. He was a member of the Chloe Creek Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Versie Mae Coleman Blair, on Jan. 22, 2010; his son, Darrell Blake Blair; his brothers, Charlie Blair, Harold Blair, Johnny Blair, Bobby Blair, Danny James Adkins and Gregory Allen Adkins; and his sisters, Joyce Blackburn and Aline Blackburn.
Ronnie’s survivors include; his son, Ronald Ray Blair, and his wife, Elizabeth, of Justiceville; his daughter, Tammy Sue Blair, of Justiceville; his grandchildren, Ronetta Bartley, Ronna Brooke Blair (her companion, Tony Milson), Chasta Hope Hatfield and her husband, Marty, Austin Coleman and his wife, Makaylan, and Hannah Jo Coleman; one great-grandchild, Maggie Blake Justice; and his brother, Fred Blair Jr., of Pikeville.
He will be missed and forever loved by his many friends, family and his extended church family.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church at Marrowbone, with Jimmy Dale Sanders, Fitch Reed and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Pallbearers will be: Jimmy Wayne Blackburn, Clint Justice, Freddie Blair, Robert Dean Prater, Austin Coleman and Marty Hatfield.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, Ronnie has suggested that you donate to the Old Regular Baptist Church.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Clifton Hamilton
Clifton Conley Hamilton, 82, of Virgie, died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 29, 1939, to the late James Franklin and Myrtle Tennessee Moore Hamilton.
He was of the Freewill Baptist Faith and a Kentucky Colonel. He was also a retired federal mine inspector.
He is survived by his wife, Nola June Tackett Hamilton; one son, Clifton Craig Hamilton, of Virgie; one daughter, Shereena Hamilton Spurlock (Steve), of Johns Creek; two brothers, James Franklin Hamilton (Marcella), of Ohio, and Homer Hamilton (Wilena), of Indiana; two sisters, Shirley Lattimore, of Ohio, and Betty Johnson (Kenneth), of Little Robinson Creek; one grandson, Joseph Christian Hamilton (Jennifer); and two great-grandchildren, Aliyah and Jacob Colt.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Steve Spurlock and others officiating. Burial followed at the Richard Allen Harmon Cemetery at Virgie. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Kerby Holbrooks
Kerby Ray Holbrooks, 51, of Elkhorn City, died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the Unity Freewill Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Kimberly Johnson
Kimberly Johnson, 52, of Ashcamp, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the McCarty Cemetery, Ashcamp. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Michael Smith
Michael Blaine “Smitty” Smith, 80, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
“Smitty” was born in Pikeville, Aug. 5, 1941, a son of Blaine and Fern (Huffman) Smith.
He was owner and operator of a roofing and guttering business and a veteran of the United States Army.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Mullins Smith.
He is survived by two sons, Michael John Smith (Meggan), of Kingsport, Tenn., and Christopher Blaine Smith, of Myrtle Beach, S.Car.; one step-son, Brian Mullins (Teresa), of Pikeville; three step-daughters, Sherri Mullins, of Frankfort, Deborah Johnson, of Lexington, and Lisa Johnson (Carl), of Pikeville.
He is also survived by one brother, Kenny Stewart (Lura), of Marrowbone; one sister, Edna Coleman (Joe), of Dandridge, Tenn.; and two grandchildren, Bella Smith and Emma Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Steve Peake and Rev. Carl. E. Johnson Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Military Rites will be conducted by the Johns Creek D.A.V. Chapter 166. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Roy Smith
Roy Lynn Smith, of Carlisle, died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.
He was a native of Borderland, West Virginia. He was born to Howard Smith and Betty Jo Layne on Sept. 14, 1957.
He graduated from Williamson High School in 1976.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Jo Smith; and two brothers, Glen Roger Smith and Eddie Ray Smith.
He is survived by his father, Howard Smith; his sisters, Patrician Ann Smith, aka T.C., Teresa Marie Preece, aka Birdie, Brenda Lee Ratliff, Wanda Watson, aka Beanie, and Allison Smith; and one brother, Howard Smith. He has numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial dinner was held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Christ Temple Church kitchen at 101 Fourth Ave., Williamson, West Virginia.
Obituary courtesy of Mathers-Gaunce Funeral Home of Carlisle.
This is a paid obituary.
Tammy Thacker
Tammy Gail McCoy Thacker, 58, of Regina, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in West Virginia, May 19, 1963, the daughter of the late George Kenneth McCoy Sr. and Alice Ann Burchett McCoy.
She was a homemaker.
She is survived by one son, Johnny Lee Thacker II, of Bellevue; two brothers, Timothy Glen McCoy, of Statesville, N.Car., and George Kenneth McCoy Jr., of Regina, Kentucky.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Bill Conley officiating. Burial will follow at the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Tammy Thacker
Tammy Marie “Wolford” Thacker, 62, of Phelps, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pikeville, Dec. 28, 1959. Tammy was the beloved daughter of the late Hassell and Dorothy Wolford.
Throughout Tammy’s life she was employed by various restaurants. She loved to cook. She was also a homemaker and loved taking care of her family, that was the greatest enjoyment of her life. Tammy loved spending time outdoors. She was of the Pentecostal Faith.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Thacker; her son-in-law, D.R. Coleman; and two sisters, Annette Rayburn and Elaine Smith.
Tammy is survived by her daughter, Erica Wolford, of Phelps; one brother, Hassel “Hass” Jr. Wolford (Colleen), of Phelps; one sister, Betty Stump, of Tennessee; two grandchildren, Clarissa Collins (Jonathan) and Preston Coleman, all of Ransom; and one great-granddaughter, Arionna Collins, of Ransom.
Tammy will be sorely missed and leaves behind a host of extended family and friends who loved her.
The family will begin receiving friends at the Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Special services will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, with Reverend Odis Blankenship officiating. Interment will conclude at Wolford Cemetery, Phelps. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Thomas Thacker
Thomas Edward Thacker, 70, of Kimper, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 20, 1951, to the late Eugene and Macie Thacker.
Thomas was a retired coal miner, working many years for Chisholm Coal Company. He was a member of the UMWA. In his spare time, he enjoyed farming and taking care of his dogs. His greatest enjoyment was his daughter and his grandchildren. Thomas loved the Lord and was of the Church of God Faith.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Clinton and Clifford Thacker.
Thomas leaves to mourn his passing his wife, Margaret Thacker, of Freeburn; one daughter, Charlene Thacker, of Freeburn; one sister, Christine Thacker, of Kimper; three grandchildren, Tyler Mounts, Aileah Mounts and Eddie Wolford, all of Freeburn; one great-grandchild, Carson Mounts, of West Virginia; and a host of extended family and friends who will sadly miss him.
A UMWA service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps. Burial will follow the service at Thacker Cemetery in Kimper. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
