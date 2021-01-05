Debbie Baker
Debbie Baker, 69, of Neon, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Hemphill Church of Christ with Tim Hall and Jeremy Meade officiating. Burial will follow at the Baker Family Cemetery, Millstone.
Visitation will begin after 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Louise Boyd
Louise Boyd, 60, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, March 13, 1960, the daughter of the late Wade and Minnie Leedy Pinion.
She was an LPN and a member of the Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roe Donald Boyd; and two brothers, Ed Pinion and Dover Pinion.
She is survived by two daughters, Christy Roberts (Travis), of Pikeville, and Brittany Boys (Baily), of Fort Collins, Col.; two granddaughters, Kaitlyn Newsome and Chloe Roberts; four brothers, Johnny Pinion, Elmer Pinion and Donnie Pinion, all of Kimper, and Randy Rhodes; and five sisters, Arizona Rhodes (Bill), Melinda Layne (Timmy), Lorraine Layne (Donnie), all of Kimper, and Edna Turnmire and Stella Anderson Boyd, both of Gabriel.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Roger Caudill
Roger Dale Caudill, 61, of Penny Road, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born April 7, 1959, to the late Frank and Edna Newsome Caudill.
He was a retired coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Rodney Caudill; and one sister, Abigail Newsome.
He is survived by one sister, Michelle Wright (William “Bimbo”), of Virgie; two nephews, Dustin Wright, of Virgie, and Brandon Wright, of New York; and one niece, Danielle Tackett.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Sissy” Childers
Elsie Marriah “Sissy” Childers, 85, of Poor Bottom Road, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Nov. 2, 1925, the daughter of the late Albert Archie Davis and Susie Caroline Gunnells Davis.
She was a Mother and a homemaker. She was a member of the Poor Bottom Freewill Baptist Church and the Marrowbone Missionary Baptist Church for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Duran Anderson and Tom Davis.
She is survived by her husband, Foster Childers; three daughters, Rebecca Sue Childers, Dana Sue Cantrell (Michael Dean) and Dona Sue Bates (Scott Aaron); one son, Foster Childers II; five grandchildren, Donnie Ford, Wesley Myles Bates, Reginald Aaron Bates, Mariah Grace “Gracie” Cantrell and Hannah Gabrielle Childers; two great-grandchildren, Samantha Ford and Weston Myles Bates; one sister, Judy Hillman “Baby”; and a host of other dear family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ireland Dixon
Ireland Dixon, 85, of Ivel, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Nov. 5, 1935, to the late Herbert and Birdie Dixon.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Texie Damron; and his brothers, Ernest Dixon, Vernon Dixon and Arthur Dixon.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Gladys Dixon; his sons, Danny Dixon and Jeff Dixon (Patricia); his grandchildren, Katrina Cecil, Christopher Dixon, David Dixon, Kenneth Pearce and David Pearce; his great-grandchildren, Lindsay Cole, Mackenzie Burgess, Zackary Ratliff, Kaitlyn Dixon, JC Dixon, Leiland Dixon, Mikah Dixon, London Pearce and Kroy Pearce; his sisters, Vera Clark, Lexie Comeau, Erma Mae Esrom and Susan Kay Holsinger; and his brother, Herbert Dixon Jr.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Julia Gommels
Julia Grace Gommels, 7 day old infant daughter of Dale Edward Gommels and Amanda Leigh Ray Gommels, of Dix Fork, Steele, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at U.K. Medical Center, Lexington.
She was born in Pike County, Dec. 22, 2020.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Benjamin Ray Gommels; her maternal grandmother, Pamela Sue Ray; and her paternal grandmother, Jennifer Fuller.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by one sister, Pamela Leigh Gommels; one brother, Dale Edward Gommels Jr.; her maternal grandfather, Jack Ray; her paternal grandfather, Eldon Dean Gommels; and her paternal great-grandparents, Edward and Bessie Fuller.
Graveside services only were held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at the Jones Fork Cemetery, Steele, with Jesse Taylor officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Loretta Gross
Loretta Mae “Rose” Gross, 85, of Majestic, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Hazard Regional Medical Center.
She was born at Big Sandy, W.Va., Sept. 26, 1935, the daughter of the late Alfred and Margret “York” Rose.
She was a homemaker and attended the Faith Christian Church at Phelps. She loved going to church. She walked on faith and was a warrior for the Lord. She was very family oriented and enjoyed cooking, housework and having big family dinners. She genuinely loved God and her family. Her little dog, Gypsy, was special to her heart.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Roscoe Lester; her second husband, Earl Gross; one son, Billy Lester; two brothers, Leonard and Darrell Rose; two sisters, Carol Sue Franklin and Norma Jean Wolford; five nephews, Todd Gilliand, Corey Franklin, Keith Prater, Ricky Rose and DeWayne Rose; and one great-nephew, Austin Bishop.
She is survived by three children, Roscoe Lester (Lisa), of Vulcan, W.Va., Matina Prater (Gary), of Stopover, Ky., and Rhonda Lester (Tim), of Majestic, Ky.; three brothers, Clifford Rose (Betty) and Allen Rose, both of Michigan, and James Rose (Wanda), of Powelltown, W.Va.; five sisters, Mary G. Rife, of Beckley, W.Va., Ruth Blankenship, of Tennessee, Lois Prater, of Michigan, Wanda Rice (Bill), of Tennessee, and Hope Gilliand (Frank), of Stopover; 14 grandchildren, Sabrina, Wanica, Mitchell, Natasha, Timothy, Billy, Amanda, Dawson, Beverly, Jessica, Ashley, Joshua, Michael and Kaitlyn; 16 great-grandchildren, Jamie, Alliysa, Preston, Timmy, Brantley, Natilie, Dillon, Madison, Daymien, Logan, Paisley, Harper, Michael, Christopher, Kylie and Karbella; a host of great-nieces and nephews; and Gypsy.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Odis Blankenship officiating. Burial followed at the Billy Dotson Cemetery, Board Tree, with Joshua, Michael, Timothy, Gary, Mitchell Sr., Joey, Mitchell Jr. and Billy serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Harold Harmon
Harold Dean Harmon, 61 of Regina, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Pikeville, Feb. 24, 1959, to the late Lee and Opal Thacker Harmon.
He was a retired coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Pinion.
He is survived by his loving wife, Doris Harmon; two daughters, Ann Ratliff (Mark) and Shea Harmon; one son, Aidan Harmon; one brother, Lee Harmon Jr. (Patsy); six grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville.
Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Foster Mitchell
Foster Mitchell, 75, of Branham Drive, Grethel, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at King's Daughters Medical Center, Ashland.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Lewis Montgomery
Lewis Edward Montgomery, 83, of Martin County, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, with Buddy Stacy, Dabo Stacy and Harrison Baisden officiating. Burial followed at the Riverview Memorial Gardens, Louisa, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
L.D. Mullins
L.D. Mullins, 75, of Long Fork of Virgie, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at his residence.
He was born April 28, 1945, to the late Perry Maxwell and Ethel Tackett Mullins.
He was a retired coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Royce Jean Mullins and Vernon Mullins; and two brothers-in-law, Joe Bentley and Carl Mullins.
He is survived by his wife, Polly Jane Bentley Mullins; one son, Roger D. Mullins (Bonnie), of Lexington; and was the proud grandfather of Katie and Violet. He is also survived by three brothers, Thomas Hurley Mullins (Nora), of Hillsboro, Homer Mullins (Jean), of Virgie, and Kenneth Vaughn Mullins (Shirley), of Hillsboro; three sisters, Violet Faye Beasley (Joseph), of Marshall, N.Car., Mary Alice Mullins, of Wyandotte, Mich., and Dorothy Ann Bentley, of Melvindale, Mich.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the Long Fork Freewill Baptist Church with Greg White and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Nelson Mullins Cemetery, Long Fork.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 6, at the church, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Sivil Scott
Sivil “Dotson” Scott, 93, of Phelps, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at Stopover, Sept. 10, 1927, the daughter of the late Bass and Louisie “Hurley” Dotson.
She was a wonderful homemaker who loved her grandchildren. She liked to cook, work in the garden and she liked canning. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and embroidery. She also enjoyed working puzzles. She was of the Church of God faith. She loved the Lord and prayed all the time.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Washington Scott; two daughters, Janice Young and Sally Scott; four brothers, Alda, Arson, Ira and Arthur; and three sisters, Amy, Veer and Leffie.
She is survived by five daughters, Helen Slone, of Jamboree, Lillie Scott, of Phelps, Brenda Middleton (Bill), of Northville, Mich., Lula Jarrett (Ray), of Roan Mountain, Tenn., and Maggie Sanson (Ronnie), of Jamboree; three sons, Alda, Greene and Kenis Scott, all of Jamboree; 15 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel of Phelps with Reverend Daryl Wolford officiating. Burial followed at the Scott Family Cemetery, Jamboree. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Elmer Slone
Elmer Slone, 69, of Long Fork of Virgie, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 22, 1951, to the late Ari and Rhoda Meade Slone.
He was a member of the Long Fork Freewill Baptist Church.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters; Elmo Hampton and Shiryl Tackett.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Slone, of Long Fork; one son, Nathan Cole Slone (Vanessa), of Printer; one daughter, Yolanda Mae Bowling (Greg), of Caney Creek; one brother, Lynn David Slone, of Hurricane; one sister, Rachel Slone, of Lansing, Mich.; and six grandchildren, Sebastian Bowling, Ethan Slone, Chris Slone, Phillip Bowling, Kendra Slone and Paige Bowling.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the Long Fork Freewill Baptist Church with Greg White and others officiating. Burial followed at the Burke Cemetery, Marshalls Branch of Long Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Tony” Skerlak
Antal “Tony” Skerlak, 81, of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Landmark of Elkhorn City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born at Hplatistranfalars, Hungary, Jan. 16, 1939, the son of the late Frank and Anna Soos Skerlak.
He was a coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Carrie Wellman Skerlak; his second wife, Clara Ratliff Mullins Skerlak; and one son, Brian Skerlak.
He is survived by many extended family members and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Randy Wellman and Jimmy Dale Sanders officiating. Burial will follow at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Jimmy Sowards
Jimmy Sowards, 87, of Dry Fork, Shelbiana, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born in Pike County, Oct. 31, 1932, the son of the late Glen and Delphia Hamilton Sowards.
He was a funeral director’s assistant and of the Freewill Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Regena “Jeannie” Justice Sowards.
He is survived by two sons, Shane “Bubby” Chapman (Stacey), of North Carolina, and David Christopher Hoskins (Kelli), of West Virginia; one daughter, Melissa Hoskins Moore (Charles), of Pikeville; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services were held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with JR Cantrell officiating. Interment followed in the R.H. Ratliff Mausoleum. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Pearl Standifur
Pearl Gibson Standifur, 90, of Ashcamp, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the Cook Cemetery, Ashcamp. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Ronald Thompson
Ronald Thompson, 78, of Raccoon, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Jan. 9, 1942, the son of the late Verl and Josephine Thompson.
He was a principal/supervisor employed by the Pike County Board of Education. He was a member of the Pikeville Freewill Baptist Church for over 40 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Kelly and Charles Thompson.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Lee Bowling Thompson; one son, Duanne Thompson, of Raccoon; one grandson, Michael Boyd Thompson (Andrea), of Prestonsburg; three great-grandchildren, Norah, Vayda and Barren; two sisters, Brenda Collins, of Raccoon, and Audrea Young, of Winchester; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the Pikeville Freewill Baptist Church with Jim Patton officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana, with Donald Collins, Randy Justice, Randall Justice, Jerry Justice, Gordon Goble, Dewey Lowe, Steven Sowards and Andy Adams serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were: Bro. John Allen Newsome, Bro. Richard Charles, Bro. Curt Wallace, Bro. Fred Mullins, Bro. Chris Brooks, Bro. Matt Dameron and Bro. Eric Mullins. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
