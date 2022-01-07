Carolyn Blackburn
Carolyn Blackburn, 67, of Lexington, formerly of Pikeville, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Baptist Health in Lexington.
Carolyn was born in Detroit, Mich., Jan. 9, 1954, a daughter of George Blackburn Jr. and Betty “Joy” Blackburn.
She was a retired senior instructor for AT&T and a member of the Zebulon Church of Christ.
Along with her father, George Blackburn Jr., she was preceded in death by a nephew, Jonathan Blackburn.
She is survived by her mother, Betty “Joy” Blackburn, of Pikeville; brother, John Blackburn (Karen), of Pikeville; and sister, Diane Combs (Michael), of Lexington.
She is also survived by three nephews, Benjamin Blackburn (Jessica), Blake Combs (Brandi) and Scott Combs (Suzanne).
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Shane Lockard officiating. Burial followed at the Blackburn Cemetery at Johns Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
David Blackburn
David “Peanut” Blackburn, 59, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
David was born June 2, 1962, the son of the late Clyde Blackburn and Mavis Adkins Blackburn.
Along with his parents, David was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Sue Carroll; and two brothers, Roger and Eldon Blackburn.
David is survived by one sister, Wanda Thacker (Mose); one brother, Eugene Blackburn (Barbara); and a host of loving family and friends who will forever share wonderful memories of this loved one.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Debbie Bailey officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lucas & Son Funeral Home, (606)-437-0044.
Jimmy Blackburn
Jimmy Ray Blackburn, 80, of Chattaroy, W.Va., died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at the Tug Valley Regional Medical Center.
Jim was born in Huddy, April 30, 1941, the son of the late Woodrow and Merle Smith Blackburn.
Jim worked for 67 years for Sears, being the owner of Sears Hometown Store, South Williamson. He was a graduate of Belfry High School with the Class of 1960. He was an avid fan of the Belfry Pirates, along with the UK Wildcats, the LA Dodgers and the Las Vegas Raiders.
Jim had accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at the Fundamental Christian Church under Evangelist R.A. West. He attended the Bethel Temple Assembly of God Church. Jim loved his family, friends and especially his Sears and Southside Mall friends.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Elizabeth "Libby" Blackburn; and his brothers, Larry "Big Time" Blackburn, Gary "Judge" Blackburn and Byron "Big Neil" Blackburn.
He is survived by two sons, Jimmy Ray "J.R." Blackburn II and wife, Shirley, of Pikeville, and Sam Blackburn and wife, Donette, of Chattaroy, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Mandy Muncy (Brandon), Katie Boggs (Nathaniel), Brianna West (Jason) and Lexi Blackburn; nine great-grandchildren, Jaydon Muncy, Makenzy Muncy, Rush Muncy, Branson Muncy, Skylin Boggs, Hollyn Boggs, Stetson Boggs, Tanner Willoughby and Raven Pearson; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m.,Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Bethel Temple Assembly of God Church, Nolan, W.Va., with Bobby Perry officiating. Entombment followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Maher, W.Va., with J.R. Blackburn, Sam Blackburn, Brandon Muncy, Jaydon Muncy, Nathaniel Boggs, Chris Blackburn and Tyler Blackburn serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
James Bryant
James A. Bryant, 64, of Virgie, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 9, 1957, to the late Bennie and Julia Ann Hall Bryant.
He was a member of the Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Bryant; three sons, Jamie Bryant, Dennie Bryant (Brittany) and Bennie Bryant (Loni), all of Virgie; one brother, Terry Bryant (Sheryl), of Virgie; one sister, Renee Wright (Chris), of Little Robinson; four grandchildren, Caylee, Brayden, Carter and Paxton; and his special, close friends, Jeremy Johnson, Jordan Gibson, Landon Wright, Trey Wright, Matthew Bentley, Mason Athy, Brad “Buddy” Taylor, Zack Taylor and Daron Bryant.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Brad Taylor and Frank Fleming officiating. Burial will follow at the Bentley Cemetery at Left Fork of Long Fork. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Sherry Carlson
Sherry Robbin Carlson (nee Hawkins), 68, and a resident of Colon, Mich., for over 20 years has gone on to be with our Lord in heaven on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
She was born in Pikeville, March 10, 1953, to the late Lorene Hawkins (Salyers) and Elster Ray Hawkins.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert Carlson; loving sister, Rhonda Guptill (Brian); sister-in-law, Kathy Macek (late husband, Jim); she is the aunt of many nieces and nephews; she is the loving family member of an aunt and uncle; and a host of cousins and friends.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St., Orland Park, IL 60462. Entombment followed at the Good Shepherd Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Lawn Funeral Home of Orland Park, Illinois.
Billy Cole
Billy Don Cole, 36, of Wheelwright, passed away at his residence.
He was born March 31, 1985, to Warren Cole, of Melvin, and the late Debbie Tackett Cole.
Other than his father, he is survived by his fiance’, April Hurst; one son, Blake Cole; four daughters, Alexis Cole, Chloe Cole, Lakannya Hurst and Riley Hurst; two brothers, Brad Cole (Kari), of Weeksbury, and Chad Cole, of Melvin; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at the Weeksbury Community House of God with Vernon Johnson, Austin Johnson and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Gilliam Cemetery at Wheelwright.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, at the church, with nightly services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, donations for funeral expenses may be made to: Hall & Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 85, Virgie, KY 41572.
Margie Damron
Margie Marie Damron, 71, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Phelps.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the East Point Fellowship Church at Aflex with Pastor James Justice officiating. Burial followed at the Mt. View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Millard Jewell
Millard Eugene Jewell, 73, of Williamson, W.Va., died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Friends are invited to gather with the family from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson, W.Va., for an evening of remembrance and celebration.
Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Rose Ledger
Rose Marie Spano Ledger, 69, of Chattaroy, W.Va., died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 160 West Fourth Avenue, Williamson, WV, with Father Biju Parampil as celebrant.
Interment is in the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Lockie Little
Lockie Workman Little, 87, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Lockie was born April 23, 1934, the daughter of the late Lon Workman and Ann Gibson Workman.
She was the wife of the late Stanley Little, a homemaker and a believer of the Church of God Faith.
Along with her husband and parents, Lockie was preceded in death by one step-daughter, Mary Jean Little Jones; three brothers, John Thomas, and Leonard and Robert Workman; and three sisters, Pauline Workman, Esta Mae Smith and Irene Gayheart.
Lockie is survived by five children, Stanley Little Jr. (Melissa), Betty Jean Little Blackburn, Samantha Little Amott (David), Serina Little Joines (Brian) and Princess Ann Little Sampson (Kenny); one sister, Betty Workman Daniels; 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Randy Damron officiating. Burial will follow at the Newsome Branch Cemetery at Penny Road.
Visitation will continue on Friday, Jan. 7, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Charlene Maynard
Charlene Prater Maynard, 67, of Phelps, died Monday, Jan. 3, 3022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born June 22, 1954, to the late Artist and Gertrude Dotson Prater.
She was of the Pentecostal Faith.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Maynard; one son, Kent Maynard; and two brothers, Artist Prater Jr. and Dallas Prater.
She is survived by her longtime companion, Kenneth Smith, of Phelps, and their dog Abby; one son, Kenneth Maynard (Ashley), of South Williamson; three daughters, Kimberly Dotson (Dwain), of Majestic, Nancy Stiltner (Jody), of South Carolina, and Judina Blankenship (Roy), of Georgetown; one brother, Keith Prater, of Majestic; eight grandchildren, Robert, Briana, Kenric, Kenseth, Glendon, Kirsten Charlese, Shekyra and Ken; and four great-grandchildren, Skylorr, Kentley, Korbin and Aubree.
Private funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the Stopover Church of God with Larry Rife officiating. Burial will follow at the Maynard Cemetery at Majestic. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Butch” McCoy
Gary Steven “Butch” McCoy, Pike County Sheriff’s Department Unit #62, age 70, of Stone, ended his watch on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the Belfry High School auditorium with Bro. James Justice officiating. Burial followed at the Mt. View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Versie McCoy
Versie Ann McCoy, 40, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Freeburn, at her mother-in-law's home.
Versie was born July 25, 1981, the daughter of Roberta Frazier and Darrell Daniels.
She was the wife of Luke McCoy for over twenty years, a custodian at Phelps High School for the Pike County Board of Education and a believer of the Christian Faith.
Along with her husband and parents, Versie is survived by one son, Colton Luke McCoy; one daughter, Hannah Aretha McCoy; two sisters, Delores Daniels and Barbara Daniels; a half sister, Jeanette Lester (Chester); her mother-in-law, Betty Jane Taylor McCoy; and a host of loving family and friends who will miss her dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at the Cornerstone Apostolic Church with Richard McKinney, Dennis Land and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Casey Cemetery at Phelps.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, Jan 7, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Mary Monroe
Mrs. Mary Lou Monroe, 76, of Golden’s Creek, died Friday evening, Dec. 31, 2021, at her residence.
She was the daughter of the late Mart and Etha Rhodes Collins, born July 8, 1945, in Pikeville.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Locust Grove Baptist Church at Golden’s Creek. She enjoyed gardening, keeping an immaculate house and mowing her yard.
On July 7, 1961, she united in marriage with Jack Monroe, and to this union two sons were born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; two sisters, Hester Deberry and Peggy Dennis; and three brothers, L. H., Buck and Lee Collins.
She is survived by two beloved sons, Mark Monroe and wife, Geneva, and Matthew Monroe and Theresa, all of Golden’s Creek; a step-son, Donald Monroe, of Barbourville; a sister, Faye Celske, of Romulus, Mich.; a brother, Jack Collins and wife, Cheryl, of Virgie; two brothers-in-law, Steve Dennis, of Dearborn, Mich., and Charles Deberry, of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; six treasured grandchildren, Alicia Hinkle and husband, Jimmy, Desha Monroe and fiancé, Jesse Mize, Derek Monroe, Daniel Monroe and fiancé, Charity Dean, Calleb Monroe and wife, Chelsea, and Hannah Monroe; four great-grandchildren, Owen and Jack Hinkle and Logan and Emma Monroe; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Thursday, Jan. 6 at 11 a.m., with Rev. Larry Carte officiating. She was laid to rest in the Indian Gap Cemetery. Casket bearers were family and friends. Arrangements were under the direction of Knox Funeral Home of Barbourville.
Tennessee Sanders
Tennessee Sanders, 97, of Elkhorn City, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Maudie Spartman
Maudie Spartman, 82, of Elkhorn City, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Jodie Tackett
Jodie Ellen Fleming Tackett, 49, of Virgie, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Jodie was born in Lincoln Park, Mich., Sept. 17, 1972, a daughter of Della (Sword) and Maxwell Fleming.
She was a homemaker and attended the Freewill Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she is survived by her companion, Randy Mullins; one son, Cameron Coleman, of Pikeville; and three daughters, Jentra Robinson, of Allen, Ventrece Tackett, of Campton, and Haley Allen, of West Palm Beach, Florida.
She is also survived by one brother, John Alton Fleming, of Pikeville; one half-sister, Marilyn Tenson, of Virgie; and one granddaughter, Alexandria Tackett.
Private services will be held for Jodie Ellen Fleming Tackett. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Percilla Whitt
Percilla Whitt, 73, many knew her as “Girt”, a lifelong resident of Phelps, departed this life Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
She was born October 30, 1948, the beloved daughter of the late Hulen and Ida Layne.
She was a Christian and loved the Lord. She was full of joy and wonderful to be around. She adored her cats and loved taking care of them. Percilla loved to travel when she was able to. She enjoyed the simplicity of life. Most of all, taking care of her family was her greatest pleasure.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Truman Whitt; a brother, Hulen Edward Layne; and a sister, Patricia Fuller.
Percilla leaves to mourn her passing a son, Martin Layne (Moneka), of Phelps; a daughter, Treana Whitt, of Phelps; a step-daughter, Rebecca King, of Phelps; two brothers, William Layne (Lori) and Richie Layne, both of Phelps; five sisters, Geneva Daniels (John), Mary Dotson, Loretta Cox (Kenny), Rebecca Hurley and Lorri Layne; two grandchildren, Zachary Layne and Tyler Layne; and two step-granddaughters, Sydney Johnson and Lorie Johnson.
Percilla will be sorely missed by all who knew and cherished her.
The family will begin receiving friends at the Church of God in Jesus Name in Phelps at 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Special services will begin at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, with Pastor Opie R. Harris officiating. Interment will follow at Whitt Cemetery at Bones Branch, in Phelps. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
