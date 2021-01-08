Debbie Baker
Debbie Baker, 69, of McRoberts, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at her residence.
She was born March 2, 1951, a daughter of the late Henry and Ava Jane Hall Baker.
She was a hairdresser having started in the profession in 1970. She used that to her full advantage to talk to others about Christ and invite them to attend services with her at the Hemphill Church of Christ where she had been a member since 1973.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sonnie Baker.
She is survived by her brother and his wife, Henry Allen Baker (Brenda), of McRoberts; her sister, Tammy Jean Baker, of Franklin, N.Car.; her uncle, Steve Hall, of Whitesburg; her niece, Meghan Denny (Jimmy); her nephews, Rush Tyler Stewart (Nicolle), Matthew Baker (Adiaha) and Max Baker (Kelsey Helle); two great-nieces, Sophia and Ariah Baker; two great-nephews, Abram and Gentry Denny; a very special niece, Candie Looney; as well as a very large host of other family members, church family and friends.
Funeral services will be held from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Hemphill Church of Christ with Tim Hall and Jeremy Meade officiating. Burial will follow at the Family Cemetery, Millstone.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ronald Blankenship
Ronald Blankenship, 62, of Majestic, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at UK Medical Center of Lexington.
He was born at Woodman, July 4, 1958, the son of the late Herbert and Lizzie “Sellards” Blankenship.
He was a coal miner having worked for Cedar Point Mining. He enjoyed deer hunting, four-wheeler riding and working on old vehicles. He wanted anyone who was around him to learn something. He loved his family and loved his CB friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Doug Sellards.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Jane “Hendrickson” Blankenship; two sons, Mitchell Blankenship (Karen), of Hurley, Va., and Michael Blankenship (Michelle), of Burnside; two brothers, Randy Blankenship (Amanda) and Archie Blankenship, both of Woodman; four sisters, Maggie Rife (Lonzo) and Linda Dotson, both of Hurley, Va., Patsy “Tootie” Sneed (Danny Justice), of Hampton, Tenn., and Annette Ratliff (Terry), of Taylorsville, N.Car.; three grandchildren, Peyton, Kylie and Kacie; a special niece, Sherry Morrison; and a host of other family, neighbors and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Odis Blankenship and Rev. Eddie Dotson officiating. Burial followed at the Blankenship Family Cemetery, Woodman, with Blake Hensley, Randy Blankenship, Kevin Sellards, Rick Blevins, Kendall Morrison, Konnor Morrison, Nathan Hatfield, Richard Ratliff and Tad Ratliff serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Elsie Burdsal
Elsie Breeding Burdsal, 97, of Pikeville, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Louisville.
She was born in Knott County, July 17, 1923, the youngest child of Charlie and Josie (Hall) Breeding; and sibling of Dalton, Flora and Dorothy, all who preceded her in death.
After finishing high school, she graduated with a BA in elementary education from the University of Kentucky and later earned her MA and Rank 1 Certification from Morehead State University. She taught most of her career at Pikeville Elementary School.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, James Robert (Jim) Burdsal. They were lifelong members of First Baptist Church of Pikeville.
She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Chrisman (Charles), Alice Metry (James) and Cathy Scott (Rusty); nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life and burial of her cremains will be held in the spring. Memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church Children’s and Youth Ministries, Pikeville, or Alice Lloyd College, Pippa Passes. Arrangements were under the direction of Arch L. Heady & Son of Louisville.
Mageline Coleman
Mageline Coleman, 60, of Mouthcard, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the Jimmy Harris Cemetery, Mouthcard. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Darlene Cooper
Darlene Cooper, 63, of Turkey Creek, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Tug Valley ARH Medical Center, South Williamson.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Weaver Mortuary, West Williamson, W.Va., with Rev. Jimmy Maynard officiating. Interment followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va., with her sons and other family members serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
John Cooper
John Harold Cooper Sr., 79, of Turkey Creek, died Thursday morning, Dec. 24, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Weaver Mortuary, West Williamson, W.Va., with Rev. Jimmy Maynard officiating. Interment followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va., with his sons and other family members serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Ruby Hall
Ruby Jewel White Hall, 82, of Pikeville, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Richmond.
She was born at Kona, July 21, 1938, to the late Charlie Franklin and Maggie “Holbrook” White.
She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was a member of Blessed Hope Freewill Baptist Church for 14 years. She lived life mentoring and shaping the minds through teaching.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Isaac “Ike” M. Hall; one son, Charlie Franklin Hall; two sisters, Nanye Virginia Lamont and Wanda White; and two brothers, Nolan White and Ralph White.
She is survived by two daughters, DeNiece Marie Hall Stivers (Justin D.) and DeAnna Hall Thomas (Jeffrey B.); six grandchildren, Preston Isaac Stivers, J. Parker Stivers, Presley Jewel Stivers, Charla Hall Preston (Brandon), Taylor Marie Thomas and Amber Elizabeth Thomas; two great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Blake Preston and Allie Elise Preston; one brother, Roland White (Lana); one daughter-in-law, Tammy Young Hall; one brother-in-law, Charlie Lamont; one sister-in-law, Hope White; and a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Morgan Chapman officiating. Burial will follow at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Ed” Hill
Elza N. "Ed" Hill, 81, of Ohio, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at the Pebble Creek Nursing Home in Ohio.
He was born in Pike County, Oct. 5, 1939, the son of Elmer Hill and Maudie Cantrell Hill. He was a Boilermaker Local Union #744 and of the Christian faith.
He is survived by two sons, David Hill and Phillip Hill; his beloved dog, Duke; one brother, Clifford Hill; one sister, Patty Hayes; three grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home beginning at 1 p.m. with Pastor Fred Webb officiating. The funeral will be Friday, January 8, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Pastor Fred Webb officiating. Burial will follow at the Nolan and Doris Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Kyle Kessler
Kyle Lee Kessler, 29, of Pinson Fork, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at his residence.
He was born at Columbus, Ohio, May 2, 1991, the son of Billie Jean Scalf, of Varney, and the step-son of Kenneth Scalf, of Varney.
He was an equipment operator for the Kentucky State Highway Department and a member of the Pikeville Wesleyan Church.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather-in-law, James Mack Slone; and his maternal grandfather, Thomas Williamson.
In addition to his mother and step-father, he is survived by his wife, April Lynn Kessler, of Pinson Fork; his son, Elijah Macklee Kessler, of the home; his daughter who will arrive in April 2021, Anastasia Faith Kessler; two brothers, Joshua Kessler, of Ohio, and Steven Slone, of Kimper; two sisters, Brandi Coleman (Jeffery), of Betsy Layne, and Dena Mitchell, of Logan, Ohio; one niece, Alaina Kessler; his aunts and uncles, Emzy Williamson, Stephanne Williamson, Tommy Williamson, Valarie Williamson, Phil and Mary Justice, Joan and Terry Grant and Dave and Sandy Scalf; his grandmother-in-law, Nancy Ann Slone, of Kimper; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Steven and Lynn Slone, of Kimper; his maternal grandmother, Betty Williamson, of Varney; his paternal grandmother, Nelda Faye Rowe, of Ohio; and a host of other dear friends and family.
Memorial services were held at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Gordon Sampsel officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Homeof Zebulon.
Barbara Merchant
Barbara Lee Merchant, 71, of Pikeville, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
She was born at Wheelwright, Feb. 14, 1949, to the late Robert and Annie “Terrell” Blackmon.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two children, Patricia Merchant and David Edward Merchant; and four siblings, Betty Sharpey, Richard Sharpey, Alfonso Sharpey and Franklin Sharpey.
She is survived by her two children, Lillian Little (Stevie) and Richard Blackmon; three grandchildren, Quirvon Merchant, Quenton Little and Quanesha Little; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Elijah Sharpey; and like a sister, Mary Hearst.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family will be accepting friends at Connection Church, Pikeville, from 11 a.m. until to 1 p.m. for visitation, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday with Pastor Richard Holmes and Bishop Willie Lamb officiating. Entombment will follow at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Foster Mitchell
Foster Mitchell, 75, of Branham Drive, Grethel, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland.
He was born at McDowell, Feb. 5, 1945, the son of Frankie Elliott Mitchell and the late Harmon Mitchell.
He was a truck driver, coal miner and of the Old Regular Baptist faith.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by 16 brothers and sisters.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Gladys Branham Mitchell; two sons, Foster Darvin Mitchell (Donna) and Paul Edward Mitchell (Lisa); five brothers, Thurman Mitchell, William "Bill" Mitchell, Lark Mitchell, Harmon Mitchell and Phillip Mitchell; three sisters, Elsie Hamilton, Brenda Lou Paige and Loretta Sue Newman; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Old regular baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Troy Branham Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Roy Owens
Roy Edward Owens, 94, of Elkhorn City, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at his residence.
He was born at Johnson City, Tenn., Aug. 3, 1926, the son of the late Cecil and Metta McCown Owens.
He was a maintenance superintendent for Clinchfield Railroad and a member of the Elkhorn City Methodist Church. He served his country proudly in the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Eddie Roy Owens.
He is survived by his wife, Nora Lee Fields Owens, of Elkhorn City; two sons, Richard Owens (Shirley), of Mosheim, Tenn., and Scott Owens (Angela), of Richmond; one daughter, Janie Owens Cantrell, of Lexington; five grandchildren, January Hasken, Grant Cantrell, Nicholas Owens,Katelyn Gentry and Alexandra Allouch; three great-grandchildren, Noble Fews, Ella Cantrell and Owen Cantrell; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Tommy Taulbee officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by the Elkhorn City D.A.V. Chapter #140. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8, at the chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks donations be made to the Elkhorn City Road Museum, P.O. Box 1052, Elkhorn City, 41522.
Michael Parsley
Michael Jerome Parsley, 59, of Chattaroy, W.Va., died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at his residence.
In honoring his wishes, his body will be cremated and no formal services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Betty Ratliff
Betty Marie Ratliff, 71, of Raccoon, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at the Wilson Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Bobby Robinson
Bobby Ray Robinson, 72, of Greasy Creek Road, Shelbiana, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, May 5, 1948, the son of the late Thomas Edgar Robinson and Lenora Adkins Robinson.
He was a mine foreman for Island Creek Coal Company and a minister at Greasy Old Regular Baptist Church. He was also the assistant moderator at Little Pond Old Regular Baptist Church and a member of the UMWA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Billy Jo Slone; and one sister, Judy Gail Adams.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Carol Adkins Robinson; three children, Robert Ryan Robinson, Dana Carol Kendrick (Jeff) and Paul Thomas Robinson (Kelly); three brothers, Miles Robinson, Jim Robinson and Allen Robinson; four sisters, Kathy Kendrick, Debbie Slone, Tammy Adkins and Belinda Fouts; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Greasy Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Adkins Robinson Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will beld Friday, Jan. 8 and Saturday, Jan. 9 at the funeral home, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Eugene Thacker
Eugene Thacker, 84, of Ivel, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Jan. 31, 1936, the son of the late Fred and Nell Branham Thacker.
He was a factory worker, a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Coon Creek Freewill Baptist Church. He served his country honorably and proudly in the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Alex Holland and Eric Holland; four brothers, Ravene, Robert, Lester and Tommy Thacker; and one sister, Erline Thacker.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Bryant Thacker; one son, Larry Dale Thacker; three daughters, Emma Sue Hendrickson (Rudy), Kimberly Schmitz (Kurk) and Joyce Holland Ricketts (Jessie); one brother, Raymond Thacker; three sisters, Faye Taylor, Shirley Fields and Shelly Adkins; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; special friends, Joey Meade and Doug and Jan Salisbury.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9. 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Nathan Lafferty officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Kennie Wagner
Kennie Wagner, 88, of Phelps, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.
He was born Dec. 1, 1932, the son of the late Raymond and Jane “Coleman” Wagner.
He was a coal miner of more than 41 years and a member of the UMWA. He was a loving family man whom everyone had the utmost respect for. He was always a strong, humble and generous soul. He attended the Peter Creek Primitive Baptist Church.
He was a dedicated and loving husband for 65 years to Patricia Rose “Smith” Wagner. He was an outstanding example of devotion to his family throughout his life. He was a carpenter who loved woodworking. He also loved to hunt and enjoyed digging ginseng.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Raymond Wagner; three sisters, Tavie Coleman, Juanita Dotson and Alice Sawyer; and three grandchildren, Joey Casey, David “Bub” Thomas and April Daugherty.
In addition to his wife, Patty, he is survived by three daughters, Debra Kay Hall and Jennifer Lynn Milisitz, both of Phelps, and Susan Jane Click (Rodney), of Hindman; two sisters, Feba Ann Johnson (Doug) and Betty Jane Allen, both of Indiana; four grandchildren, Rachel Cantrell, Nikki Church (Brandon), Kendra Yates (Cody) and Kandy Thomas; and a host of great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Jimmy Lee Smith officiating. Burial followed at the Ballard Smith Cemetery, Smith Fork, Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
