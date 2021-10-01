Rebecca Bentley
Rebecca Bentley, 79, of Left Fork of Long Fork, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 28, 1941, to the late Kelly and Myrtle Burks Miller.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, William Kelly Bentley; one brother, George Mack Miller; and two sisters, Josephine Hampton and Esther Rouse.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Bentley, of Long Fork; one son, Keith Bentley, of Long Fork; one brother, Charlie Miller, of Long Fork; two sisters, Darlene Mullins, of Michigan, and Villie Little, of Illinois; five grandchildren, Zachary, Nathanuel, Sarai, Rebekah and Hannah; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home. Entombment followed at the Miller Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Ellen Blankenship
Ellen Blankenship, 71, of Delbarton, W.Va., died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Tug Valley Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Caleb Horne officiating. Burial followed in the Family Cemetery, Delbarton, W.Va. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Linda Bowman
Linda G. Bowman, 59, of Williamson, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at the Tug Valley Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rawl Community Cemetery, Rawl, W.Va. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Virginia Chapman
Virginia Chapman, 56, of Pikeville, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 5, 1965, to the late Dorsey and Betty Endicott Mullins.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers.
She is survived by her husband, Ricky Chapman; one daughter, Betty Robinette (Barry), of Varney; one brother; Gary Mullins, of Pikeville; one sister, Nora Estoll, of Pikeville; and three grandchildren, Carter, Knox and Owen Robinette.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Amil Little Cemetery at Long Fork. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Charles Compton
Charles Compton, 76, of Spring Hill, Fla., died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Turner Funeral Home in Spring Hill, Florida.
Obituary courtesy of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Joshua Holbrooks
Joshua Ryan Holbrooks, 24, of Elkhorn City, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in the Roger Holbrooks Cemetery, Elkhorn City. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Elle Hudson
Ellen Myrl Hudson, 94, of Virgie, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 6, 1926, to the late Liss and Elvira Tackett.
She was a member of the Eastern Star, a member of the Long Fork Old Regular Baptist Church and a lifetime member of the DAV Auxiliary.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Hudson; three brothers, Landon Tackett, Vogel Tackett and Danny Tackett; and one sister, Ethel "Florene" Taylor.
She is survived by a host of nieces, nephews and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Jerry Damron, James Tackett and others officiating. Burial will follow in the Frank Tackett Cemetery at Long Fork.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, at the funeral home with nightly services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Rodney Justice
Rodney Justice, 56, of Hardy, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the UK Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler with Bro. Jessie Spaulding officiating. Burial followed in the Justice Family Cemetery at Hardy. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Mark Kienast
Mark Allen Kienast, 67, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Jeffery Kimble
Jeffery L. Kimble, 71, of Chattaroy, W.Va., died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at his residence.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Williamson,W.Va., by Father Biju Parampil. Entombment will follow in the Mt. View Memory Gardens at Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Shirley Lester
Shirley Lester, 87, of Steele, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Fedscreek, May 30, 1934, the daughter of the late McKinley Church and Vernie Estep Church.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Jesus Tabernacle Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ira Gene Lester; one son, Rayburn Lester; one brother, Hassell Church: three sisters, Lonie Lester, Ida Lester and Glynis Gibson; and two grandchildren, Kenneth Gene Freeman and Billy Richard Griffith.
She is survived by four daughters, Annis Spears, of Fedscreek, Eleanor Freeman and Berlene Miller, both of Steele, and Karolyn Howard, of Mouthcard; one sister, Loretta Johnson, of Big Rock, Va.; one brother, Otis Church; seven grandchildren, Kimberly Titerick, Joveta Griffith, Michael Allen Miller, Shannon Ray Lester, Ira Neil Miller, Ira Bruce Howard and Brandy Dawn Lester; five great-grandchildren, Larry Gage Titerick, Faith Titerick, Brittany Griffith, Dalton Ray Kinder and Madison Miller; and two great-great-grandchildren, Tyligh Aldridge and Zalin Aldridge.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Hobert McCoy officiating. Burial will follow in the Lester Cemetery, Fedscreek.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Peggie Miller
Peggie Sue Miller, 55, of Rawl, W.Va., died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Auglaize Acres Nursing Home in Wapakoneta, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with Brother Fred Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at the Rawl Community Cemetery, Rawl, West Virginia.
Visitation will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
“Don” Rose
Manuel “Don” Rose, 87, of Poor Bottom, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Poor Bottom Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Curtis Runyon Sr.
Curtis Ray Runyon Sr., 72, of Scarlet Road, Delbarton, W.Va., died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Logan Regional Medical Center, Logan, West Virginia.
Funeral services were held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with Danny Scott officiating. Burial followed in the Runyon Family Cemetery, Scarlet Road, Delbarton, W.Va. Military services were conducted by Belfry Chapter #141 DAV. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Ersie Slone
Ersie Slone, 84, of Pike County, passed from this life Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Ersie was born May 1, 1937, to the late Jessie and Zettie “Thacker”Chaney.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Ernest Slone; one daughter, Zettie Ann Slone; three sisters, Nancy Slone, Martha Slone and Erma Jean Chaney; and two brothers, Ervin Chaney and Kermit Chaney.
Ersie is survived by her loving children, Carol Sue Slone and Darrell Slone; two grandchildren, Maryssa Kate Slone and Mariah Elizabeth Slone; one great-grandchild, Beckett Alexander Bolden; and one sister, Belle Chaney; along with a loving host of family and friends.
Ersie will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed in the Chaney/Slone Cemetery of Biggs Branch, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Papaw” VanHoose
James “Papaw” VanHoose, 93, of Chattaroy, W.Va., died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Tug Valley ARH Skilled Nursing Facility in South Williamson.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Mary Elizabeth Old Regular Baptist Church with Elders Ron Gannon, Neal Thornsberry, Stoney Blackburn and Harold Sesco officiating. Burial followed in the Fraley-Harrison Cemetery in Hatfield. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
George Waugh
George Edward Waugh, 78, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
George was born in Rush, Jan. 25, 1943, a son of Bill and Goldie (Brown) Waugh.
He was a retired coal truck driver and a believer of the Baptist faith.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Trenton Waugh; and three sisters, Berniece Crawford, Helen Worley and Carol Ramier.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Waugh; one son, Jason Todd Waugh (Kristie), of Pikeville; one daughter, Shawna Carol Adkins, of Van Lear; two brothers, Denzell Waugh and Millard Waugh, both of Ohio; and two sisters, Pat Hayes and Martha Altimus, both of Kendellville, Indiana. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Beau, Brady, Jaydan, MacKenna, Ryleigh and Shelby.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Visitation will begin after 9 a.m., Friday, Oct. 1, at the funeral home, with evening services at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Betty Young
Betty B. Young, 87, of Adams, formerly of Inez, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at her residence.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Mt. View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with Bro. Dennis Smith Jr. officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
