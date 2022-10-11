Donnie Anders
Donnie Dean Anders, 80, of Lick Creek, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in London, Aug. 13, 1942, the son of the late Ledford Anders and Ina Belle Smith Hale.
He was employed in maintenance by Bizzack Construction. He was a member of the Mouthcard Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Lou Burns Anders, of Lick Creek; one son, William Neal Anders (Kristie), of Lick Creek; one daughter, Lisa Anders, of Lick Creek; four grandchildren, Courtney Ratliff, William Tyler Martin, Bethany Anders and Richard Anders; and two great-grandchildren, Charles Lucas Bartley and Aiden Jace Bartley.
Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the Mouthcard Baptist Church with Michael Stiltner officiating. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Donna Brewer
Donna Louise Brewer, 76, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
Donna was born in Pikeville, Aug. 12, 1946, a daughter of the late William and Edith Coleman Patton.
She was a homemaker, a member of the Pikeville Free Will Baptist Church and a faithful member of the Ladies Auxiliary.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Lynn Fields.
She is survived by two sons, Stephen Lee Brewer (fiancé, Kellie Coleman), of Harold, and Jason Douglas Brewer (Tabatha), of Pikeville.
She is also survived by one brother, William Tracy Patton (Diana), of Old Hickory, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Andrew Cade Brewer and Allison Mae Brewer; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel after 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Tim McCoy officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Honoring her by serving as pallbearers will be Benjamin Stamper, Nathan Stamper, Mark Fields, Barry Justice, Kenny Hamilton and Mike Adkins.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Gabby” Butler
Agatha “Gabby” McCoy Butler, 77, of Elkhorn City, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Hellier, Jan. 23, 1945, the daughter of the late Harold Butler and Cietta Cook Butler.
She was a homemaker and of the Freewill Baptist Faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Clifford Dean McCoy; one daughter, July Gail McCoy; one brother, Jimmy Butler; and three sisters, Myrna Loy Spears, Rosemary Belcher and Audrey McCoy.
She is survived by one son, Gary McCoy (Angie), of Richmond; two daughters, Debbie Sesco (Neil) and Becky Coleman (Kenny), both of Pikeville; 13 grandchildren, Clifford Dean McCoy Jr., Jennifer Mae McCoy, Deni Brooke McCoy, Rachel McCoy, Emily McCoy, Shawna Pinson, Cody McCoy Fleming, Ramsey McCoy, Karinda Paige Ismael, Wesley Neil Sesco, Kevin G. Coleman, Zachary A. Coleman and Madison Kennedy McCoy; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Richard Gibson officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Melissa Chapman
Melissa Ann Chapman, 50, of Phelps, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville.
Melissa was born in Williamson, W.Va., Nov. 28th, 1971.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ervin Chapman Sr.
She is survived by her mother, Patsy Chapman, of Phelps; son, Ralph Edward Rowe; brothers, Matthew Chapman, of Ohio, and Ervin Chapman Jr., of Phelps.
Melissa was of the Pentecostal Faith. She loved listening to country music and enjoyed fishing and coon hunting. She had a beautiful smile that would light up the room. Melissa loved her family and friends and will be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8th, 2022, at Jones & West Funeral Home, Phelps, with Benny Freeman officiating. Interment followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens, in Maher, W.Va., with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Terry Clevinger
Terry Wayne Clevinger, 73, of Port Orange, Fla., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, following a valiant battle against heart disease and cancer.
Terry is survived by his wife, Brenda (nee Tucker), of Pikeville; daughter, Sarah Hill (Stephen), of Tallahassee, Fla.; sister, Kitty Peppel (Kurt), of Savannah, Ga.; grandchildren, Makaylin Davis, Jyneal Thacker, Julien Hill, Sophia Hill, Liam Hill and Ellie Hill; great-grandson, James Davis; and his devoted Siamese cat, Loki.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Darwin and Rebel Clevinger, of Wolfpit; brother, Gary Clevinger (Darlene), of Pikeville; and son Jeremy Thacker, of Evansville, Indiana.
Terry was born April 18, 1949, at Pikeville Methodist Hospital in Pikeville. He was a proud graduate of Hellier High School and Morehead College. He had a long and successful career at Bell South, and later at AMP until his retirement in 2012.
Terry was an avid traveler, amazing storyteller, a tech enthusiast, a die-hard UK fan; but most of all, he was an adoring husband, loving father, grandfather, brother and friend to everyone he met.
Our hearts are broken, and while Terry will be missed tremendously, we take comfort in knowing he has taken his place in heaven.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Lucas & Son Funeral Home, Sunday, Oct. 16,2022, at 1 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m., with Rob Musick officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Danny Francis
Danny Edward Francis, 57, of Brushy, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at his residence.
He was born March 15, 1965, a son of Cecil Edward Francis and Maggie Carolyn Ray Francis.
He was a truck driver and a member of the Johns Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, John Francis; and one sister, Anita Maynard.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda “Sartin” Francis, of Brushy Road; one daughter, Kayla Danielle Francis (Trey Mercer), of Elkhorn City; one brother, Cecil David Francis (Misty); two sisters, Deanna Mounts, of Meta, and Tenna Robinette (Bill Walters), of Varney; and three grandchildren, Alayna Hamilton, Hunter Francis and Danny Mercer.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home chapel with John George Blackburn officiating. Burial will follow at the Scalf-Ray Cemetery, Elkins Fork, Rockhouse, of Sidney.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
William Goodman
William Ronald Goodman, 51, of Aflex, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.
Memorial services were held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at the 5TH Avenue Church of Christ in Williamson, W.Va., with Bobby Taylor officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps.
Jeffrey Greer
Jeffrey E. Greer, 61, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He was born Oct. 21, 1960, to the late John C. Greer and Willa Mae Harness.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Randy Greer; and his mother-in-law, Patricia Burchett.
He retired from State Electric Supply Company where he worked for 38 years and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Pikeville.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda Allen Greer; two daughters, Kristen Hall (Jeremy) and Katie Miller (Josh); and his father-in-law, Jack R. Burchett. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Bryson Hall, Rebecca Hall and Jax Miller; and two sisters, Sonja Hall and Jonda Clipner.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Leonard Lawson Cancer Center or the American Cancer Society.
Private graveside services will be observed with Bill Staggs officiating at the Pikeville City Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Shelia Hensley
Shelia Ann Clark Hensley, 66, of Dans Branch, Williamson, W.Va., died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Haskell Runyon and Harrison Baisden officiating. Burial will follow at the Collins Cemetery, Dans Branch.
Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the funeral home chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
