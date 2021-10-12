Edward Bricker
Edward Dale Bricker, 73, of Forest Hills, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 8 p.m., Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson, W.Va., with Robert William “Bobby” Fletcher officiating. Cremation followed the services. Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Clarence Chaney
Clarence Morgan Chaney, 82, of Kimper, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at UK Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 10, 1938, to the late Morgan and Didema Harris Chaney.
He was a United States Army Veteran.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Henry Chaney, Harvey Chaney and Garland Chaney; and two sisters, Tilda Chaney and Belle Damron.
He is survived by one son, Kevin Chaney, of Illinois; one brother; Raymond Chaney, of Prestonsburg; one sister, Imel Elswick, of Virgie; and three grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the Frank Tackett Cemetery at Long Fork with Greg White officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Bruce Chapman
Bruce Kevin Chapman, 58, of Matewan, W.Va., died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at his residence.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va., with Pastor Danny Mikles officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldsfc.com.
Clyde Dotson
Clyde Herbert Dotson, 74, of McCarr, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Visitation was held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldsfc.com.
Julius Elkins
Julius Elkins, 87, of Crescent City, Fla., formerly of Dorton, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 24, 1934, to the late Alfred and Delphia Collier Elkins.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Crit Elkins, Warren Elkins, Arthur Elkins, Alfred Elkins, Clyde Mullins and Creed Mullins.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Burke Elkins; four daughters, Clarissa Addington, of Crescent City, Fla., Joy Gosorn, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Valerie Edwards. of Homestead, Fla., and Julie Lam, of Diamond, Ohio; one brother, Charles Elkins, of Michigan; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the Burke Cemetery on Lick Fork of Beefhide. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Lahoma Ellis
Lahoma Snodgrass Ellis, 52, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Dec. 12, 1968, the daughter of the late Glenn Snodgrass and Marquita Cole Snodgrass.
She was the wife of the late Eddie Ellis, a retired pharmacy tech, and a believer of the Freewill Baptist Faith.
Along with her husband and parents, Lahoma was preceded in death by one sister, Mattie Spicer.
Lahoma is survived by one daughter, Molly (Sarah) Meade; one step-son, Noah Ellis; two sisters, Harriett Collins and Kathleen Sneed; one niece, Crystal Weddington; one nephew, Joshua Paul Sneed; three great-nieces, Harley T. Newsome, Lexus R. Sneed and Lilly Marquita Weddington; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Jimmy Jack Adkins officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Bessie Grizzle
Bessie Marie Grizzle, 80, of Big Rock, Va., died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Mt. Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Tina Harris
Tina Renee Harris, 44, of Kimper, died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with Robert Coleman and Eddie Dotson officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville.
The family will accept friends at the funeral home from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12, and Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., with services both nights at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
Jerry Hobson
Jerry Hobson, 70, of Daytona Beach, Fla., formerly of Pike County, died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Florida.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Royal Johnson
Royal Lee Johnson, 64, of Virgie, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard.
He was born Oct. 11, 1956, to the late Hubert and Vonda Johnson.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Burlon Johnson and Gene David Johnson.
He is survived by his companion, Delesa Johnson; five sons, Roy McNeal Johnson, of Pikeville, Bradley Lee Johnson, of Florida, Joshua Allen Meade, of Deane, Jeremiah Lee Johnson, of Upper Chloe, and Mackody Lee Johnson, of Virgie; one brother, Doral Johnson, of Wise; four sisters, Ernestine Meade, of Deane, Christine Morris, of Georgia, Rosa Hampton, of Virgie, and Dorothy Meade, of Virgie; five grandchildren; his God-daughter, Stella Johnson; his fur baby, Baby Girl; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the Speight Church of Christ with Brad Taylor and Eddley Newsome officiating. Burial followed at the Johnson Cemetery at Long Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Dolly Pennington
Dolly Kay Pennington, 60, of Goodman Hollow, Williamson, W.Va., died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler with Rev. Donnie Blankenship officiating. Burial followed at the Mt. View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldsfc.com.
Raymond Robinson
Raymond Robinson, 84, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Elbert Savage
Elbert Savage, 81, of Dans Branch, Williamson, W.Va., died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler with Rev. Haskell Runyon Jr. officiating. Burial followed in the Mt. View Memory Gardens at Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldsfc.com.
Allene Smith
Allene Evelyn Smith, 89, of Rawl, W.Va., died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Tug Valley ARH Skilled Nursing Facility in South Williamson.
Private immediate family services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldsfc.com.
Ricky Smith
Ricky Neil Smith, 71, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center, Prestonsburg.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with Joe Crum officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Memory Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Annette Stanley
Annette Thompson Stanley, 78, of Morehead, formerly of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead.
She was born in Pike County, March 5, 1943, to the late Clinton Thompson and Bessie May Thompson.
She was the wife of the late Nelson Gene Stanley. She retired from the Pike County Clerk's office after many years of service to the community. Prior to that, she was employed at Steven's Law Office and for the Boy Scouts of America. She was a member of the Meta Baptist Church, but also grew up with and enjoyed both Freewill Baptist and Old Regular Baptist Faith.
Annette is survived by one very special brother, Doug Thompson (wife, Linda), of Shelbiana, whom she loved dearly; one daughter, Alisha Perry (husband, Randy); and three very special grandchildren, Hunter, Maddison and Caroline, all of Morehead, for whom her love was unimaginable. She is also survived by a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends who will miss her dearly.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Bill Staggs officiating. Burial followed at the Bent Ridge Cemetery at Meta. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Janis Thacker
Janis Gail Thacker, 86, of Frenchburg, formerly of Belfry, died suddenly Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Mt. Sterling.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Mike Stanley officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Bobby Williams
Bobby Lee Williams, 73, of Lucasville, Ohio, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
Juanita Williams
Juanita Holsinger Williams, 90, died at 12:36 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Riverview Healthcare Facility in Prestonsburg.
Juanita was born Oct. 14, 1930, at Cowpen, Pikeville. She was the daughter of the late Charlie and Stella Ratliff Holsinger. Juanita was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald T. Williams, on Nov. 30, 2012; her daughter, Reta Gooch (her husband, David); her grandson, Dwight Fields; four brothers; and three sisters.
Juanita was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and a homemaker.
Mrs. Williams is survived by three daughters, Linda Bertrand (her husband, Donovan), of Flatwoods, Judy Wellman (her husband, Terry), of Robinson Creek, and Pamela Keathley, of Pikeville; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to: Immanuel Baptist Church, 5469 North Mayo Trail, Pikeville, KY 41501.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Bobby Williamson
Bobby Lee Williamson 77, of Varney, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church at Varney with Duane Smith officiating. Burial followed at the Williamson Family Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Thelma Wolford
Thelma Wolford, 83, entered into rest Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Tug Valley ARH Hospital in South Williamson.
She was born in Mingo County, W.Va., May 15, 1938, a daughter of the late Ace Mahon and Margaret Kennedy Mahon. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Wolford; her son, Jimmy Wolford; and her sisters, Eleanor Ruth Hurley and Millie Reeder.
She leaves to honor her loving memory, her daughters, Edith Stump (James), of Belfry, Mary Tate (Mike), of Williamson, W.Va., and Diane Coleman, of Edgarton, W.Va.; her sons, Marvin Wolford and Arnold Wolford Jr., both of Stopover; her sisters, Florence Perry, of Hamilton, Ohio, Fay Estep (Glen), of Mason, Ohio, Leanor West (Robert), of Angola, Ind., Dorothy Blankenship (Martin), of Beech Creek, W.Va., Barbara Albrecht, of Clarksville, Ohio, Kathy Daniels (Scottie), of Beech Creek, W.Va., and Colleen Wolford (Hassell), of Phelps; her brothers, Jerry Mahon (Donna) and Mark Mahon (Melissa), both of Beech Creek, W.Va.; her brother-in-law, Lawrence Reeder, of Mason, Ohio; six grandchildren, Kristina Hawkins, Jamie Todd, Justin Blankenship, Brandon Wolford, Jasmine Wolford and Josh Wolford; and eight great-grandchildren.
Thelma loved her family and friends. Despite hardships in her life, she was a survivor. She leaves a legacy of strength in adversity, and joy in difficulties. She was of the Freewill Baptist Faith. Thelma was a caretaker and had much love and concern for her family.
She will be forever missed by her friends and family.
Thelma will be cremated as per her wishes. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.