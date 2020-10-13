Ira Adams
Ira Lee Adams, 72, of Elkhorn City, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Pikeville, Feb. 13, 1948, the son of the late Basil Bartley Adams and Madaline Bartley Adams.
He was a coal miner and a member of the Unity Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Jessica Swannes; one great-grandchild, Ian Anderson; and three brothers, James Edward Adams, William Brice Adams and Ester Ray Adams.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Hodge Adams, of Elkhorn City; three daughters, Vickie Ramey (Randy) and Carrie Adams, both of Elkhorn City, and Angela Presnal (Terry), of Bainbridge, Ga.; two sisters, Sadie Stalker, of Pikeville, and Vina Mae Johnson, of Dorton; nine grandchildren, Sara Ramey, Jennifer Ramey, Morgan Childers, Riley Anderson, Ryan Ramey, Kayla Adams, Jasmine Adams, Lindsay Presnal and Austin Presnal; eight great-grandchildren, Alyssa Johnson, Gavin Johnson, Aria Anderson, Grayson Anderson, Austin Mills, Lily Cantrell, Liam Cantrell and TK McCoy; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Coleman and Tony Adkins officiating. Burial followed at the Adams Cemetery, Adams Branch, Elkhorn City. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
“Bud” Brumfield
William “Bud” Brumfield, 74, of Rawl, W.Va., died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the Neely Branch United Baptist Church, Marrowbone Creek, W.Va., with Russell Ball officiating. Burial will follow at the Newsome Ridge Cemetery, Naugatuck, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Donnie Hall
Donnie Ray Hall, 65, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Fleming Neon, April 26, 1955, the son of the late Steve and Nellie Owens Hall.
He was a Kentucky State utilities inspector.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Pattie Carol Shortridge Hall; his son, Joshua Brandon Hall (Sallie Lowe), of Pikeville; his step-son, Keryan Charles, of Georgetown; his daughter, Stephanie Brown (Dean), of Meta; his step-daughter, Tiffany Thacker, of Pikeville; his sisters, Elizabeth Deel (Gary), of Clinchco, Va., and Mary Stephens, of Martin; six grandchildren, Danny Adkins (Jodi), Justin Adkins, Damion Hall, Liara Hall, Ashley Bentley and Braxton Thacker; and one great-grandchild, Corbin Bentley.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ronald May
Ronald Wesley May, 85, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his beloved family.
He was born on Nov. 26, 1934, to L. D. and Authelia Kelly May.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Kay, who died in infancy; and two brothers, Robert Kelly and Roger Lon.
He attended Pikeville High School, Pikeville College, the University of Kentucky and Sanford College of Law. He practiced law in Pikeville for many years focusing primarily in Workers’ Compensation and Social Security. He argued for Black Lung disability benefits for coal miners in the United States Supreme Court. In 1987, Ronald May was appointed as an Administrative Law Judge on the Kentucky Workers’ Compensation Board where he served until his retirement in 2002.
He was an adoring husband, loving father and doting G-Daddy. He leaves his wife of 59 years, Wanda Steele May; two daughters, Kelly Elaine Edmonds (Bobby) and Kimberly Sue Downey (Roy); and two granddaughters, Rachel Elizabeth Porter (Alec) and Sarah Katherine Downey.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Bluegrass Hospice and his special caregivers, Shelia Smith, Donna Hernandez, Susan Adkins and Joyce Caldwell.
The family will receive visitors at J.W. Call Funeral Home starting at 6 p.m., Wednesday evening, Oct. 14, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date at Johnson Memorial Park.
Covid precautions will be observed. Everyone who attends will be asked to wear a mask and to observe social distancing protocols. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Pikeville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 311, Pikeville, KY 41502, or, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Jimmy McCown
Jimmy R. McCown, 78, of Chattaroy, W.Va., died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at McAndrews, Oct. 18, 1941, the son of the late Thomas J. and Frona “Smith” McCown.
He was a United States Veteran, having served four years in the Air Force and two years in the reserve. In addition to being an Air Force Veteran, he was a Kentucky Colonel who taught banjo and fiddle at the Cowan Creek Mountain Music School at Whitesburg. He was the founding member of the Outdoor Plumbing Company, having played many places over the years including the Grand Ole Opry and touring many places across the country as well as Canada and Australia. Music was his everyday life.
He was also a licensed pilot and airplane mechanic, having flown aircraft from experimental craft to the Beech Jet. He was also a recording engineer for Riverside Recording Studio at Crum, W.Va., and a former electrician for American Electric Power. He was a wonderful and memorable friend to anyone who knew him. A few paragraphs cannot express the impact he has had on so many lives.
He is survived by his wife, Ada “Scott” McCown, of Chattaroy, W.Va.; two sons, Andy McCown, of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Danny McCown (Susan), of Powhan, Va.; his sisters, Della Leake, of North Port, Fla., and Janet McCown, of McAndrews; his grandchildren, Richard McCown (Rachael), Jaqueline Goodrich (Michael), Amanda Brooke McCown and Joshua Spraulin; his great-grandchildren, Lucy, Tag and Arabella; his nephews, Brian Leake (Becky) and Timmy Leake (Dorina), both of North Port, Fla., and Marshall West, of Phelps; his brother-in-law, Anderson Scott (Jean), of Germantown, Tenn.; his sister-in-law, Rosetta Daiza, of Orchard Lake, Mich.; his friends in the music and pilot circles; and a host of many friends, extended family and acquaintances.
Funeral services were held at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the Belfry Freewill Baptist Church, Huddy, with military honors conducted by Belfry DAV Chapter #141. Burial followed at the Scott Cemetery, Mud Lick, of Hardy. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Linda Rowe
Linda Kathleen Rowe, 69, of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Ionia, Mich., Dec. 9, 1950, the daughter of the late Walter P. Lyons and Alice Ross Lyons.
She was a retail clerk at Elkhorn City True Value.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don Roger Rowe; two sons, Daniel Ross Rowe and Joe Andrew Rowe; one daughter, Nicole Kristen Rowe; one brother, Brian Lyons; and one sister, Lisa Marie Miller.
She is survived by one daughter, Christine Koch, of Chicago, Ill.; two grandchildren, Shannon Koch (Dilan) and Shawn Wagner; two sisters, Patricia Clark (Dave), of Ionia, Mich., and Margaret Cook (Randy), of Stanton, Mich.; two brothers, Walter Lyons Jr., of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Greg Lyons (Kris), of Ionia, Mich.; several nieces and nephews; and two close friends, Tinker Page, of Pikeville, and Judy Powell, of Elkhorn City.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Ronald “Snooge” Ratliff officiating. Burial followed at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Curtis Runyon
Curtis Ray Runyon Jr., 49, of Williamson, W.Va., died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Jarrod Belcher officiating. Burial followed at the Runyon Family Cemetery, Scarlet Road, Delbarton, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Barbara Swafford
Barbara Ann Swafford, 76, of Turkey Creek, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Trinity Healthcare, Williamson, West Virginia.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Blackburn, Steve Miller, Gary Dove and Brad Williamson officiating. Burial followed at the Blackburn Cemetery, Turkey Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Anna Tackett
Our beloved mother, Anna Marie Isaac Tackett, 90, of Attica, Ohio, formerly of Dorton, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
She was born at Speight, Oct. 22, 1929, to the late Solomon and Elvira Adams Tackett. She married Luster Isaac on Feb. 13, 1945. He preceded her in death April 4, 1972. She then met Emmitt Tackett and they married on June 7, 1975. He also preceded her in death on Dec. 17, 1994.
At a very young age, mom joined and was baptized at the Long Fork Old Regular Baptist Church. At the time of her death, she was a member of the Pilgrims Rock Church, Waynesburg. As long as she was able, Mom loved hosting and feeding her brothers and sisters of the church.
Mom was a kind and loving woman who was loved by everyone she met. While she was still able to speak to us, she said to tell her family and brothers and sisters in the church that she loved them, then she added “tell everyone I love them!”
She was preceded in death by one child, Palestine Horne; four brothers; and one sister.
She is survived by one brother, Roy Tackett (Beverly), of Jonancy; 10 children, Sylvia Hall (Harold Jr.), of Greenup, Betty Isaac, of Lansing, Mich., Phyllis Collins, of Attica, Ohio, James Isaac (Diann), of Columbus, Ohio, Faye Perfitt (Larry), of Eaton Rapids, Mich., Kermit Isaac (Angie), of Willard, Ohio, Jean Phillippi, of Newport, Mich., Andy Tackett, of Harold, Evaline Rudnicki, of Farmington, Mich., and Jay Tackett (Carol), of Romulus, Mich.; 34 grandchildren; 89 great-grandchildren; and 79 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Frank Tackett Cemetery, Long Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Mallie Tackett
Mallie Tackett, 94, of Abner Mountain Road of Indian Creek, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Pikeville Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born on May 30, 1926, to the late Loney Turner Johnson.
She was a member of the Virgie Church of Christ and a homemaker.
Other than her mother, she was preceded in death by one son, Timothy Francis Tackett; one brother, Bug Stanley; two sisters, Christine Stanley and Ruth Stanley; and one great-grandchild, Colton Standifur.
She is survived by her husband, Francis Fon Tackett; one daughter, Madonna Janvrin (Stephen), of Lexington, N.Car.; one brother, Don Stanley, of Frankfort; two sisters, Jean Sams and Bertha Riddle, both of Frankfort; one grandchild; Chris Standifur (Deeanna.)
A private service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Eddley Newsome and Phillip Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at the Tackett Cemetery, Indian Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Dianna Thacker
Dianna Rashae Thacker, 18, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at South Williamson, Aug. 28, 2002, the daughter of Willie and Teresa Ramey.
She was a fun-loving, kind-hearted person with a heart of gold. She loved her family and animals and was also a lover of the outdoors. She enjoyed basketball and JROTC. She was a member of the Pinsonfork Church of God.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her grandparents, Lonnie and Carol Sue Pyles; her loving sister, Marianna Rose, of Pinsonfork; a special uncle, Robert Ramey; and host of brothers and sisters. She is also survived by Robert Abbott, Amanda Thacker and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday Oct. 10, 2020, at the Pinsonfork Church of God, Pinsonfork, with pastors of the church officiating. Burial followed at the Ramey Cemetery of Mouthcard, with Kevin May, Jack May, James May and Larry Stiltner serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were: Marianna Rose, June Parsley, Jessie Parsley, Adrieanna Adkins, McKenzi Mullins and Cameron Hatfield. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones and West Funeral Home of Phelps.
