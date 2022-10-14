Michael Adams
Michael Adams, 55, of Elkhorn City, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the Roberts Cemetery, Dorton. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Davis Belcher
Davis Belcher, 96, of Dorton, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 30, 1926, to the late John Wesley Belcher and Norma Mullins Belcher.
He was a United States Army Korean War Veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Dean Wells Belcher; three brothers, Bill Belcher, Virgil Belcher and Chester Belcher; one sister, Myrtle Johnson; and a son-in-law, Noah Rose.
He is survived by two daughters, Ava Smith (Rick), of Dorton, and Rhonda Rose, of Dorton; four grandchildren, Rikka Bevins (Kevin), Justin Smith, Brandi May (Walt) and Jordan Rose; and four great-grandchildren, Trevin Bevins, Pyper Bevins, Carly May and Cameron May.
A special thanks to his caretakers, Ida, Cynthia and Ruby; as well as Bluegrass Care Navigators.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Johnny Vanover officiating. Burial will follow at the Belcher Cemetery, Blaze Branch.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14, at the funeral home. Services will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, with James Johnson officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Dolores Bingham
Dolores Ellen Bingham, 81, of Orlando, Fla., died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
She was born Jan. 17, 1941, in Cuyahoga, Ohio.
Dolores moved to Florida 40 years ago from Pikeville. She was a homemaker for most of her life and attended the Church of Christ.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome Morgan Bingham Sr.; and her son, Jerome Bingham Jr.
She is survived by her son, Greg Bingham (Melanie), of Indianapolis, Ind.; her daughter, Wendy Bingham, of Orlando, Fla.; her grandson, Devon Bingham, of Orlando, Fla.; her granddaughter, Lauren Bingham, of Austin, Tex.; and her granddaughter, Ashley Bingham, of Round Rock, Texas.
Private family services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Grissom Funeral Home of Kissimmee, Florida.
Desarae Clark
Desarae Clark, 59, of Fedscreek, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
Memorial services were held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the Feds Creek Church of God. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Henry Coley
Henry Coley, 67, of Virgie, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at his residence.
He was born July 29, 1955, to the late Henry Washington Coley and Madeline Ruth Soloman Coley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandchild, Michael Joseph Coley.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Reynolds Coley; two sons, Richard Dwayne Coley (Letitia) and Tony Patrick Coley (Cherry), both of Little Robinson; one brother, Johnny Coley (Pat), of Wyandotte, Mich.; four grandchildren, Douglas John Coley, Olivia Katherine Coley, Gerald Jeffrey Coley and Jonathon Lee Halcomb.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Nathan Little and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Davidson Memorial Garden Cemetery in Ivel. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Sherry Delacruz
Sherry Delacruz, 62, died Saturday, Oct, 1, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Nov. 30, 1959, to the late James Cole and Betty Jane Brewer Cole.
She was a homemaker and a believer of the Christian Faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Jackie Cole.
She is survived by one daughter, Tabitha Miller (Israel); one son, Steve Heddlesten; one brother, Edward Cole; one sister, Lori Heddlesten; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of loving family and friends.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Diana Deskins
Diana Deskins died peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Parkview Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Hobert Hamilton and Richard Staton officiating. Burial will follow at the Kazee Cemetery, Turkey Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Angela Maynard
Angela Faith Maynard, 68, of McAndrews, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Roger Williamson and Gary Stewart officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Billy Ramey
Billy Eugene Ramey, 71, was born April 4, 1951, the oldest son of James Ell and Loretta Hill Ramey.
He was born in Rockhouse and lived there his entire life with the exception of only a few short months. He passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family, in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, after an extended battle with black lung disease.
He was married to his loving wife, Sharon Kay (Cantrell) on June 6, 1970. He often said he fell in love with her when she was in 2nd grade and he was in 3rd; it was the curls. He spent 43 years working as an underground coal miner serving in many capacities including foreman and owner. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and loud conversations with friends, of whom he had many. He dedicated his life to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Jan. 28, 2000, when both he and his wife were baptized and became members of the Unity Freewill Baptist Church of Rockhouse.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Ramey and Patsy Thacker. He often said one of the biggest accomplishments of his life was ensuring that both his children received their college degrees; becoming a teacher and a registered nurse. He was granted his dream of having someone to hunt and fish with when his grandsons, Caleb (15) and Connor (11) Thacker, were born to his youngest daughter.
Billy is also survived by four sisters, Ada (Jerry) Ratliff, Audrey (Jerry) Clevinger, Linda Duty and Alda McCurry; as well as three brothers, Donnie (Karen) Ramey, Olis (Arlene) Ramey and Howard (Kim) Ramey. Billy was more like a father to his siblings since his own father passed away when they were very young. The kindness, help and love of his siblings helped to ease Billy’s worry and suffering throughout his illness.
He is survived by two honorary grandchildren, Stephen Ramey and Kimberly (Kyle) Colley. The loving care Stephen provided in the last months of his life meant the world to Billy and to his loving wife and daughters. Another wonderful nephew, Ronald Dean (Melissa) Hill, held a very special place in Bill’s heart and also made his last weeks happier. He is also survived by a host of other nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters in Christ, and loving neighbors and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister called Virginia Carol; his grandparents who were very dear to him; and a very special uncle who was more like his brother, Harold Dean Hill. We are certain Harold Dean met Billy with open arms! Billy’s services will be Friday and Saturday evening at 7 p.m. at the Unity Freewill Baptist Church of Rockhouse, with his funeral being held Sunday at 11 a.m. His final resting place will be at the Vallie Cantrell Family Cemetery on the land he so loved.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Raymond Strawser
Raymond Wilson Strawser, 71, passed away in the early morning of Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
Raymond was born in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Paul Wilson and Dorothy Mae (Ackley) Strawser, on Nov. 21, 1950.
Raymond graduated from Morehead State University and worked in accounting. He wed Dorothy “Dottie” Parsons, Jan. 13, 1973, and together they celebrated 49 years of marriage. He was an avid fan of Ohio State University and had a strong dislike for the IRS.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Dottie Strawser; daughters, Jamie (Arjun) Srinath and Karen Sanders; grandchildren, Bodhan and Lyla Srinath; his furry grandchildren, Maisie and Orlaith; and many nieces and nephews.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents.
Services for Raymond were held Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Milward-Southland, located at 391 Southland Drive in Lexington.
In honor of his legacy, please direct memorial donations to Bluegrass Navigators/Hospice of the Bluegrass or Shriners Hospital for Children.
“Gene” Tackett
Victor Eugene “Gene” Tackett, 90, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, 650 W. Waterloo St. Canal, Winchester, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Burial will follow at the Franklin Hills Memory Gardens in Ohio. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Sammy” Whitt
Arnold Eugene “Sammy” Whitt, 82, of Merrimac, W.Va., died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with Thomas Whitt officiating. Burial will follow at the Merrimac Cemetery in Merrimac, West Virginia.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday night, Oct. 15, 2022, in the funeral home chapel with special services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Avery Wolford
Avery Wolford, 64, of Barrenshee Creek, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at his residence.
Honoring services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the Barrenshee Church of God with Pastor Bobby Dale Wolford and Pastor Doug Maynard officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
Mandy Yates
Mandy Kay Yates, 39, of Phelps, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at her residence.
The family will begin receiving friends at 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Pikeville.
