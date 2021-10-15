George Auxier
George Daniel Auxier, 64, of Somerset, came into this world April 7, 1957, at Pikeville Methodist Hospital in Pikeville. George departed this earthly life for his heavenly home with our Lord and Savior.
George was the son of Benjamin Harrison Auxier Jr. and Margaret Louise Edmonds Auxier.
He is survived by a brother, Benjamin Harrison Auxier III (Debbie), of San Antonio, Texas; and one sister, Roberta Auxier-Adams, of Science Hill. George also leaves behind many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and acquaintances.
He was preceded in death by a younger brother, Joseph Kelly McCubbin Auxier; his father, Benjamin Harrison Auxier Jr.; his paternal grandparents, Benjamin Harrison Auxier Sr. and Roberta Gaines Auxier (Pikeville); his maternal grandparents, Walter C. Edmonds and Sophie Gilliam Edmonds (Pikeville.)
George was loved by all who came to know him. He always had a smile and a laid back demeanor. He had many caring and compassionate health care aides and nurses throughout his 64 years. He had the best caregiver that any child could ever want, a totally dedicated loving and caring mother. George came into this world never talking or walking with several special needs and never complaining, but Heaven certainly gained an angel, and he will now have a new body.
He will be greatly missed by all his friends and family. He certainly touched so many people throughout his short life.
J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville is in charge of the services with viewing from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., followed by the service officiated by Rev. DeWayne Smith at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Interment will be at the Gilliam-Edmonds Cemetery on Tollage Creek in Coal Run. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Jerry Bartley
Jerry Bartley, 82, of Fort Worth, Texas, formerly of Elkhorn City, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the Thompson, Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. Burial will be at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Dallas/FortWorth National Cemetery.
Obituary courtesy of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
John Blackburn
John Russell Blackburn, 96, of Spartanburg, S.Car., formerly of Williamson, W.Va., and Huntington, W.Va., died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in the Chapel of the Fifth Avenue Baptist Church in Huntington with Reverend Eric Porterfield officiating. Private entombment will be in the Abbey of Remembrance in Woodmere Memorial Park in Huntington.
The Padgett and King Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
The guestbook may be signed at www.padgettking.com.
Jimmy Bostic
Jimmy Lee Bostic, 67, of Kimper, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Dec. 4, 1954, the son of the late Lawrence and Thelma Bostic.
He was a retired coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ina Bostic; and one sister, Judy Ress.
He is survived by two sons, Daniel Bostic, of Kimper, and Larry Bostic, of Meta; one daughter, Andrea Hall (James), of Floyd County; one brother, Lawrence Bostic Jr., of Lexington; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home with James Hall officiating. Burial will follow at the Hunt Cemetery, Kimper.
Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Linda Branham
Linda Branham, 82, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
Committal services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
Raetta Colucci
Raetta Colucci, 49, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, April 20, 1972, the daughter of Raymond Robinette and the late Carol Varney Robinette.
She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Jerome Colucci; one daughter, Fala Colucci (Chris Layne); one grandchild, Bennett Colucci; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Memorial services will be held from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services will begin at 2p.m. Saturday with Jimmy Jack Adkins and others officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Ruth Downey
Ruth Carol Downey, 73, a lifelong resident of Phelps, died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born in Phelps, March 12, 1948, a daughter of the late Nelson Wolford and Zettie Marie Norman Wolford.
Ruth was a homemaker and she loved the beach, especially Daytona Beach. She liked to listen to her old music and enjoyed watching QVC. She was a loving mother, sister and aunt.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Downey; her sisters, Loretta Dotson, Juanita Dotson, Helen Smith and Ethel Chambers; and her brothers, Ernest and Alvis Wolord.
She is survived by one son, James Kevin Downey (Yvonne), of Phelps; two sisters, Macie (Denton) Hamilton and Myrtle Combs, both of Phelps; a special friend and caregiver, Yvonne Obrecht; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel at Phelps with Benny Freeman officiating. Interment will follow at the E.S. Wolford Cemetery at Phelps. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Jerry Hobson
Jerry Hobson, 70, of Daytona Beach, Fla., died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Advent Health in Daytona Beach.
He was born Nov. 26, 1950, to the late Lonnie and Ruth Hobson.
He served as a Sergeant in the United States Army. He was a self-employed business owner.
He is survived by one son, Jerry Scott Hobson (Christie); one daughter, Stacey Hobson; two brothers, Don Hobson (Erica) and Sollie Hobson (Joyce); one sister, Shirley Johnson (Gary); six grandchildren, Taylor Slone (Jordan), Zach Sampson, Lyndsey Branham, Logan Branham, Elizabeth Branham and McKenzie Hobson; and one great-granddaughter, Oaklynn Slone.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Jerry Adkins officiating. D.A.V. services will be conducted at the funeral home following services.
He was loved by so many and will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be planned in the following weeks for the many Florida friends he considered family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Hubert Holloway
Hubert David Holloway, 62, of Fedscreek, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the Adina Pike Hospital, Waverly, Ohio.
He was born in Pike County, April 19, 1959, the son of the late Harmon David Holloway and Ida Lorraine Thacker Holloway.
He was of the Protestant Faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Sheila Charles Smith.
He is survived by two brothers, Ellsworth DeGroat and Bert Holloway (Connie); two sisters, Janet Dixon and Cindy Pugh (Dwight); special people, Greg Charles, Jimmy Charles and boys, Richard Ray and Francine, Edward Moore, David and Rosemary Bevins, Lilly Adkins, Mouthcard Community Center group and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Jason Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at the Holloway Cemetery, Upper Chloe.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, at the funeral home. A singing service will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Angela Honeycutt
Angela Honeycutt, 83, of Pike County, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with Buckfield Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating all services. Burial followed at the Justice Family Cemetery in Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
“Don” Hopkins
Homer "Don" Hopkins, 73, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Nov. 12, 1947, the son of the late Homer Hopkins and Estie "Tiny" Coleman Hopkins.
He was the husband of Judy Hopkins, a retired heavy equipment operator and a believer of the Baptist Faith.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Judy Spencer.
Along with his wife, he is survived by three children, Ben Hopkins (Tammy), Stephanie "Stevie" Bentley (Lincoln) and Jason "Harry" Hopkins; two grandchildren, Haydn Bentley and Taylen Stratton; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Neil Coleman officiating. Burial will follow in the Potter Cemetery at Yeager. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Dave Johnson
Dave Johnson, 88, of Three Mile Road, died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, May 5, 1933, the son of the late Joe Johnson and Roxie Kelly Johnson.
He was a retired coal miner and a believer of the Old Regular Baptist Faith.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Sarah Thomas; and one brother, Albert Johnson.
He is survived by two brothers, James Johnson (Linda) and John Johnson (Daisy); two sisters, Oma Mullins (John) and Virginia Rose; and a host of loving family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Jerry Damron, Harold Smallwood, Barry Lucas, Lloyd Brown and other Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Johnson Cemetery, Three Mile. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
David Meade
David William Meade, of Rogersville, Tenn., died peacefully at his home, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Pike County, July 18, 1959, the son of the late David Jennings Meade.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley Jean Meade; his loving wife, Rosa Conley-Meade; his siblings, Thomas (Lena), Diana (Bill), Donnie (Jennifer) and Michelle (Kenneth); his children, David Wayne (Becky), Shannon Lee, and Jedidiah, and one daughter, Josie; his grandchildren, Rebecca, Shannon Williams, Sherrie, Sherry (Chad), Anthony, Johnathan, Curtis, Destiny and Devan; his great-grandchildren, Annabella, Hayden, Patience, Naomi, Opal and Tommy; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends, whom he loved dearly.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the McNeil Funeral Home of Sneedville, Tennessee.
The guestbook may be signed at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Bob” Ramey
Robert Mason "Bob" Ramey, of Richmond, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in the presence of his children and grandsons.
Bob was born on Oct. 2, 1931, to Mason and Clara Ramey, in Elkhorn City. He grew up with his parents and two sisters, in a log cabin built by his father.
On Nov. 5, 1951, he married Lois Slone, also of Elkhorn City. Together they lived in Detroit, Mich., Evansville, Ind., and Huntsville, Ala., before retiring to their dream home in Richmond in 2001.
Bob was a dedicated father to Robert “Mike” Ramey, of Superior Township, Mich., and Susan "Camie" Pettyjohn, of Richmond, and enjoyed a successful career at Chrysler Corp. and General Dynamics. He served the Lord through his membership in the Christian church, where he taught Sunday school and served as an elder and deacon at multiple congregations. He loved watching UK basketball; breakfast at Cracker Barrel; live music at the Grand Ole Opry; and most of all traveling the country with his wife, family and friends.
Bob is survived by his son, Mike Ramey; daughter, Camie Pettyjohn; sister, Peggy Robinson; grandchildren, Rob Ramey, Melissa Norris, Steve Pettyjohn, Heidi Pettyjohn, Cameron Pettyjohn and Phillip Elswick; great-grandchildren, Bradley and Brooklyn Ramey, Hope Norris, Parker, Murphy and Monroe Pettyjohn, Elliott and Sarah Barrett, and Londyn Pettyjohn; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends whose lives he touched deeply.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Lois Ramey; his parents; sister; and other beloved friends and family members.
Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the chapel with Gary Pettyjohn officiating. Burial will follow at Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Raymond Robinson
Raymond Robinson, 84, of Caney, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born April 11, 1937, to the late Mack and Goldie Newsome Robinson.
He was a member of the United Mine Workers of America.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois Branham Robinson; his beloved grandmother, Nora Robinson; one son, Lawrence Edward Robinson; one brother, Lawrence Robinson; and one sister, Thelma Bowling.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Robinson; one son, Michael Ray Robinson (Angie), of Caney; two step-sons, Dennis Helton, of Caney, and Walden “Tiny” Helton, of Caney; two daughters, Rhonda Sheryl Roberts (Timmy), of Virgie, and Jennifer Machelle Tackett (Kendell), of Long Fork; one brother, Arlyn Robinson, of Caney; two sisters, Blanche Roberts, of Booker Fork, and Willie Ann George, of Booker Fork; seven grandchildren, Travis Michael Robinson, Adam Lawrence Robinson, Matthew Tyler Roberts, Raychel Lois Roberts, Evan Tackett, Connor Helton and Tyler Ashley; and four great-grandchildren, Brody Michael Robinson, Izabelle Sophia Robinson, Mattie Grace Roberts and Timothy Levi Roberts.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Greg White and Gary D. Hall officiating. Burial followed at the Booker Fork Cemetery at Caney. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Kimberly Williams
Kimberly Carol Williams,49, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Oct. 24, 1971, to her parents the late Warney Smith and Carolyn Ramey Smith.
She was a former school teacher for the Fayette County School System and a believer of the Christian Faith.
She is survived by two children, Zoey Williams and Peyton Williams; one brother, Warney Smith II (Ashley); and a host of loving family and friends who will miss her dearly.
A memorial service will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Nancy Worley
Nancy Jo Worley, 89, of Pinsonfork, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at her daughter's residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Paul David King officiating. Burial followed at the Keesee Family Cemetery, Belfry. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.