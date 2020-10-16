Nancy Cantrell
Nancy Cantrell, 79, of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at Praise, Dec. 13, 1940, the daughter of the late Hillard Taylor and Wealthy Stiltner Taylor.
She was a homemaker and a member of the East End Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Earl Cantrell; two brothers, Rush Taylor and Mann Taylor; two sisters, Patty Rose and Joy Swiney; one nephew, Aaron David Lewis; and a special companion, Robert Puckett.
She is survived by one son, Robert Wayne Cantrell (Mona), of Norton, Va.; two daughters, Pamelia Cavins (Charles) and Bethel Kay Cure (Russell), both of Elkhorn City; two sisters, Ginger Lewis and Wanda Taylor, both of Elkhorn City; four brothers, Earl Dean Taylor, McArthur “Tiny” Taylor and Glade Taylor, all of Elkhorn City, and Jimmy Taylor, of Regina; 10 grandchildren, Russell Wayne Cure, Bethanie Amber Bishop, Heather Slone, Shelley Danielle Cavins, Roger Eric Nathaniel Cavins, Euna Cavins, Shonda Faye Cavins, Shay Cantrell, Essie Cantrell and Lucy Belcher; seven great-grandchildren, Brady Cure, Cole Cure, Candice Bishop, Shane Bishop, Savannah Slone, Shyanne Slone and Nathaniel Bryan Cavins; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Kerr officiating. Burial followed at the Elkhorn City Cemetery, Elkhorn City. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
James Coleman
James Keith Coleman, 80, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 7, 1939, to the late Jimmie and Mae Green Coleman.
He was a member of the Creekside Church, co-owner of Unique Boutique and a veteran of the United States Army.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Coleman and Ronald Coleman; and two sisters, Joyce Frasure and Carol Tabor.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Chaney Coleman; one son, Austin Keith Coleman, of Lexington; and two brothers, Darrell Coleman (Debbie), of Marrowbone, and Danny Coleman (Brenda), of Louisville.
Memorial services will be held at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the Creekside Church with Jason Johnson officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Creekside Children’s Ministry, 1576 Island Creek Road, Pikeville, KY 41501.
Steven Copley
Steven Ray Copley, 49, of Williamson, W.Va., died Monday night, Oct. 12, 2020, at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Family Cemetery, Big Splint Hollow, Williamson, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Dorothy Evans
Dorothy Jean Evans, 72, of Shelbiana, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Oct. 9, 1948, the daughter of the late Woodrow and Sharlene Robinson Prater.
She was a homemaker and of the Christian faith.
She is survived by two sons, Mark Evans and David Evans (Michelle); two brothers, Robert Dean Prater (Linda) and Jimmy Prater (Phyllis); one sister, Henrietta Prater; five grandchildren, Kenessha, Karri, Marcus, Danielle and Amelia; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Jimmy Jack Adkins and others officiating. Burial followed at the Prater Cemetery, Greasy Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Polly Francis
Polly Caroline Francis, 75, of Williamson, W.Va., died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with Lee Dotson Jr. officiating. Jonathan Francis, Jeremy Francis and other family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Robert Hurley
Robert Samuel Hurley, 76, of Stopover, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Buchanan County, Va., Oct. 24, 1943, the son of the late Samuel and Pauline “Hurley” Hurley.
He was a coal miner who loved spending time with his family, children, grandchildren and friends. He loved hunting and caring for his horses and farm animals. He also enjoyed fishing and reading his Bible. He was of the Pentecostal faith and a member of the Family Worship Center.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carole T. Hurley; one son, Shane Allen Hurley; and one brother, Roger Lee Hurley.
He is survived by four sons, Robert Samuel Hurley Jr., of Phelps, Ronnie Ray Hurley (Donna), of Pikeville, Shannon James Dewayne Hurley (fiancé, Angie Stacy), of Grundy Va., and Robert Austin Tanner Hurley (Mary Lou), of Woodman; two daughters, Diana Muntz (Bryan), of Ohio, and Michelle Daniels (fiancé, Terry Brizendine), of Phelps; one brother, Donald Roberts (Debbie), of Camp Creek; 10 grandchildren, Jennifer, Cindy, Diana, Jason, Stacy, Micheal, Jeffery, Cadie, Jeremiah and Stephanie; his two best friends, Donald Roberts and Ervin Dotson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Oct. 15, 2020, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel, Phelps, with Reverend Ronnie Hurley and Reverend Ervin Hurley officiating. Burial followed at the Blankenship Cemetery, Middle Elk. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Dale Johnson
Dale Johnson, 64, of 41 Bobs Branch, Virgie, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Nov. 24, 1955, to the late Richmond and Mabel Meade Johnson.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy and worked as an OTR truck driver.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ivel Johnson and Phillip Johnson; and one sister; Evelyn Sword.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanetta Johnson, of Virgie; one son, Jason Daniel Lee Samons, of Banner; one daughter, Renee Lynn “Raven” Johnson, of Texas; one brother, R. K. Johnson, of Trenton, Mich.; two sisters, Frankie Tackett, of Long Fork, and Gloria “Glo” Pleasant, of Harold; two grandchildren, Sarena and Lily; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Church of Christ Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Arthur and Annie Johnson Cemetery, Speight. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Augustine McPeek
Augustine McPeek, 72, of Ivy Fork, Pikeville, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Feb. 22, 1948, the daughter of the late Fred and Gracie Keen Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren; and two brothers, Vernon and Preston Smith.
She is survived by her husband, James “Jip” McPeek; two daughters, Tammy Boyd (Fred), of Shelbiana, and Teresa Mathers (Matthew), of Branson, Missouri; two sons, James McPeek (Jennifer), of Oman, W.Va., and Brandon Raines (Sydney), of Virgie; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four sisters, Orlena Gross, of Jackson, Ohio, Estelle Marshall (Doug) and Helena Marshall, both of Chloe, and Kathrine Miracle (Freddy), of Little Creek Road; and one brother, Burt Smith, of Pikeville.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the Chloe Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Justice Cemetery, Ivy Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Gregory Music
Gregory Music, 52, of Toler, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, April 16, 1968, the son of Lorene Carroll Salisbury, of Floyd County, and the late Melvin Music.
In addition to his father he was preceded in death by one brother, Tracy Music.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one daughter, Hailey Grace Music; three brothers, Keith Music (Phyllis), of Pike County, Nicholas Music ((Robbie), of Toler Creek, and James A . Salisbury, of Olive Hill; four sisters, Debbie Bentley (Billy), of Grethel, Vickie Black (Roger), of Pikeville, Joyce Ann Bentley, of Harold, and Sharon Case (Steve.)
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Bud Crum officiating. Burial will follow at the Salisbury Cemetery, Harold. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home Chapel of Zebulon.
Rodney Owens
Rodney Lee Owens, 73, of Haysi, Va., died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Rick Ellis officiating all services and special singing by Pastor David Peters. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Alice Pinson
Alice Pinson, 87, of Rockhouse, Sidney, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, April 16, 1933, the daughter of the late Tolby Curry Sr. and Minnie Goff Curry.
She was a retired school bus driver for the Pike County Board of Education.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Stevie Pinson; five brothers, Jim, Carl, Bob, Fred and Tolby Jr. Pinson; and one sister, Eleanor Holmes.
She is survived by her husband, Layton Pinson, of Sidney; two sons, Danny Pinson (Kim), of Raccoon, and David Pinson (Lora), of Lexington; one brother, Joe Curry, of Michigan; three sisters, Sharon Justice (Monroe Jr.) and Gladys Young (J.K.), both of Sidney, and Nollis Hackney (Ken), of Morehead; three grandchildren, Phillip Casey Pinson, Nicholas Pinson and Anthony Pinson; five great-grandchildren, Cameron Pinson, Kassidee Pinson, Casey Mike Pinson, Rayne Pinson and Melinda Pinson; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Richard Staton, Brad Williamson and Mathew May officiating. Burial will follow at the Pinson Family Cemetery, Rockhouse Fork, Sidney. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Tanie Rogers
Tanie Mae (Spears) Rogers, 92, of Osborne Fork Road, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on Aug. 10, 1928, to the late Jim and Ocie Bush Spears.
She was a member of the Old Regular Baptist Church.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Rogers; two sons, Garland Rogers (Betty) and Glendale Rogers; two daughters, Sharon Rogers and Bonnie Newsome; one sister, Oma Roberts; and two brothers, Donald Spears and Junior Spears.
She is survived by six sons, Terry Rogers (Janie), of Virgie, Larman Rogers, Udell Rogers (Johnnie), Timothy Rogers (Misty), Randy Rogers (Debbie) and Danny Rogers (Teresa); one sister, Gladys Wagner; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and many other loving family, friends and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Rogers Family Cemetery, Toler Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Lorene Salisbury
Lorene Carroll Music Salisbury, 70, of Toler Creek, Harold, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at her son’s residence.
She was born in Pike County, Oct. 16, 1949, the daughter of the late Roxie Gillispie Carroll.
She was a clerk at Walmart and a member of the Church of God.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Melvin Music; her second husband, George “Frank” Salisbury; two sons, Gregory Music and Tracy Music; one great-grandson, Bentley Williams; three sisters, Betty Alley, Cathy Alley and Debra Iricks; and two brothers, Larry Carroll and Donald Ray Carroll.
She is survived by three sons, James Alex Salisbury, of Olive Hill, Keith Music (Phyllis), of Island Creek, and Nick Music (Robbie Ann), of Harold; one brother, Gordon Dale Carroll, of Island Creek; nine grandchildren, Anna Music, Lashea Music, Hailey Grace Music, Marcia Hall, Brandi Bentley, Derek Case, Peyton Case and Austin Black; three great-grandchildren, Drew Hall, Laken Williams and Maci Williams; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Bud Crum and Billy Compton officiating. Burial will follow at the Salisbury Cemetery, Toler Creek, Harold. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Marvin Smith
Marvin Smith, 83, of Phelps, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center, Pikeville.
He was born at Phelps, Sept. 5, 1937, the son of the late Clarence and Myrtle “Coleman” Smith.
He was a coal miner and a member of the United Mine Workers of America. He liked to coon hunt and enjoyed taking drives with his wife, Pauline, when they were able. He was a really good father and loved his granddaughter and great-grandson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Pauline Smith; his sisters, Emma Jean Smith and Racine “Smith” Hatfield; and his brother, Vernon Smith.
He is survived by his son, Marcus Smith (Margie), of Phelps; his brothers, Frank Stirl Smith (Delphia), Clarence Jr. Smith (Ella Mae), Willard Smith (Patricia), Bill James Smith (Debbie) and Virgil Smith; his sisters, Irene “Smith” Ratliff (Russell), Annetta Smith and Beatrice “Smith” Dixon (David); several nieces and nephews; and several grandnieces and grandnephews.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Elders Jimmy Lee Smith, Tim Slone and Jeff Dotson officiating. Burial followed at the Smith Family Cemetery, Smith Fork, Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Toby Wagner
Toby Allen Wagner, 77, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Pikeville, Feb. 13, 1943, the son of the late Thomas Stanley Wagner and Della Marie Burchett Wagner.
He was a math teacher for 27 years and worked for Colonial Claims after retiring from teaching. He was a member of the KEA, the NEA, President of Student Council 1967-1968 Pikeville College, Athletic Director at Pikeville High School and very active in athletics. He took the kids that coaches didn’t want, and won the league. He was also a member of the Thomas C. Cecil Lodge #375 and was affiliated with the Methodist Church.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Rudy Wagner and Gordon Mickey Wagner; and one sister, Betty Justice.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Leslie Wagner; three sons, Kevin Allen Wagner (Kay) and Benjamin Wagner (Tanee), both of Banner, and Tobias Jeffery Wagner (Melissa), of Inez; one daughter, Jessica Dawn Blackburn (Ben), of Pikeville; one brother, Thomas Roger Wagner, of Pikeville; three sisters, Helen Stone, of Pikeville, Faye Watkins, of Hebron, and Sue Roberts, of Prestonsburg; and five grandchildren, Kylie Noelle Wagner, Caden Lawson, Avery Meadows, Braylon Allen Wagner and Katherine Frances Wagner.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Staggs officiating. Burial will follow at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Diana Williams
Diana Carole Keck Williams, 62, of Belfry, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
There will not be any services held at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
John Williamson
John L. Williamson, 82, of Canada, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at Canada, July 28, 1938, the son of the late Delmer and Ethel Williamson.
He was well known in the community having been the owner and operator of Williamson TV Cable, owner of John L’s Hardware and the owner of Williamson Family Foods. He also worked for Borden for over 20 years and was a member of the Sidney Missionary Baptist Church.
John L. and his best friend, Ed Thacker, were friends long before John L. married his wife, June “West” Williamson, who survives him. They lived side by side, vacationed together, camped together and raised their families together. Ed and Jean and John L. and June raised six children and lived as one precious family. Those children are: Nicky Delmer Williamson (Mary), of Princeton, W.Va., John L. Williamson II (Belinda), of Canada, Ryan Kelly Williamson (Brenda), of Canada, Jeanne Maynard (David Lee), of Canada, Jamey Russell Thacker (Maria), of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and Wanda (Milton), of Tulsa, Okla.; Marilyn Robinette, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., is like another daughter to June. John L. is also survived by six grandchildren, Kari June Blackburn, of Lexington, Kyle David Maynard, of Lexington, Katherine Ethel Jordan (Nick), of Canada, John Williamson III, of Pikeville, Isaac Clay Williamson (Jessica), of Canada, Wendy Cook, of Belfry, Ryan Kelly Jr. (Merissa), of Winchester, and Makayla Williamson, of Winchester; eight great-grandchildren, Mason, Ramzee, Luke, Jackson, Harper, Aubrey, Laneah and Kashtyn; and a host of other family, neighbors and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Sidney Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Zeke Stepp officiating. Burial will follow at the Williamson Family Cemetery with John williamson lll, Isaac Williamson, Kyle David Maynard, Ryan Kelly Williamson, Nick Jordan, Mason Washington, Ron West and Luke Blackburn serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & west Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Sidney Missionary Baptist Church.
