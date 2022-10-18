Sammy Burnette
Sammy Arthur Burnette, 73, of Raccoon, peacefully entered the arms of Jesus on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, while a patient at Pikeville Medical Center.
Sammy was born May 19, 1949, the son of the late Pauline Thompson Burnette and Lacey Quentin Burnette. Sammy was raised on Stone Coal in Pikeville before moving to Raccoon in 1970, where he resided the rest of his years after marrying the love of his life. He shared 49 years with his beautiful wife, Shelia Burnette, until her death in May 2019.
Sammy was also preceded in death by his sister, Connie Burnette of Stone Coal; and grandparents, Arthur and Effie Thompson, of Thompson's Branch, and Corbert and Unda Burnette, of Stone Coal
Sammy is survived by his two daughters, Angela (Patrick) Lester and Cynthia (Johnny) Adkins. He also has two very special grandchildren whom he adored, Mackensi Faith Lester and his buddy for life, grandson, Jacob Keith Justice. In addition, Sammy is survived by two brothers, Larry Burnette and Gary Burnette, both of Stone Coal. He was also survived by his brother-in-law who was more like a brother to him, Arthur Lowe; two special sisters-in-law, Sharon Lowe and Karen Bentley; and two special little girls who seemed like granddaughters to him, Annie and Ellie Lowe, all of Raccoon. Sammy had a host of friends that he had made over the years through his employment with Coca-Cola (as a young man), as a coal miner at Standard Sign, Leslie & Grace Coal companies, and finally finishing his working years at Kellogg's. Some of Sammy's dearest friends were attained through his love and desire to serve the Lord. He was proud to call Grassy Freewill Baptist his home church since September 1979, and loved each and every person in that congregation.
Sammy loved to garden and delighted in sharing his harvest with others. He loved to mow grass and keep his yard looking great. Sammy's real passion was spending time with his children and grandchildren, especially his time every Saturday night with his grandson, Jacob Justice. Sammy was so proud of his family and never failed to tell his children and grandchildren what they meant to him, even up to his final days. His daughters describe Sammy as their hero.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in the Lucas & Son Funeral Home chapel. Entombment will follow in the RH. Ratliff Mausoleum, Shelbiana.
The family asks that you please remember them in your prayers in the upcoming days as they live without their beloved Sammy.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Levonnie Bonnie Childers
Levonnie Childers, 71, of Kimper, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Feb. 10, 1951, the daughter of the late Leura Varney and Alice Slone Varney.
She was a retired nurse and of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her husband, Oliver Ray Childers; one son, James Gregory Childers (Collette), of La Habra, Calif.; two sisters, Carolyn Muncy (Glenn), of Shelby Gap, and Judy Chapman (Gary); one grandchild, Evan James Childers; one brother and sister-in-law, Glenn and Carolyn Muncy; and one niece, Melany C. Aylor, of Lexington.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home chapel with Adam Chapman and Meathouse Freewill Baptist officiating. Burial followed at the Varney Cemetery, Kimper. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Bonnie Deskins
Bonnie J. Deskins, 80, of Raccoon, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Nov. 23, 1941, a daughter of the late Jeff and Sophia (Charles) Collins.
She was a retired factory worker for Kellogg's Corporation.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Deskins; eight brothers, Tunis, Ulis, Garrett, Victor, Linton, Oscar, Tony and Jan Collins; and three sisters, Avonell Branham, Helen Charles and Geniv Chapman.
She is survived by two sons, Donald Varney (Lisa), of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Scott Varney (Amber), of Raccoon; one daughter, Tammy Varney, of Raccoon; three grandchildren, Donavon Varney (Danielle), Brycen Varney and Landon Varney; one great-grandchild, Greyson Varney; one brother, Donald Collins, of Raccoon; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home with Paul Potter officiating. Burial will follow at the Charles Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Christopher Kinney
Christopher Roy Kinney, 49, of Little Creek, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 12, 1972, to Linda Addington Kinney (Anthony Rucker), of Long Fork, and the late Roy Kinney.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Denise Kinney; two sons, Skylar Kinney, of Pikeville, and Chase Kinney, of Little Creek; two brothers, B.J. Kinney (Brandy), of Long Fork, and Cody Kinney (Kayla), of Alabama; and two grandchildren, Skylee Rose and Evie Daryl.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Randy May and others officiating. Burial followed at the Frank Tackett Cemetery, Long Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hall & Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 85, Virgie, Ky., 41572.
JoAnn Morton
JoAnn Morton, 65, of Regina, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Bobby Muncy
Bobby Gene Muncy, 74, of Long Fork, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at his residence.
He was born July 11, 1948, to the late Lola Laydell Johnson Mullins.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Samantha Muncy.
He is survived by his wife, Loretta Fleming Muncy; one son, William Muncy, of Long Fork; two brothers, Noble Mullins (Dancy), of Long Fork, and Timmy Mullins (Sandy), of Harold; two sisters, Willa Tackett (Johnny), of Long Fork, and Patricia Burke (Dale), of Long Fork; and two grandchildren, Andi and Dillon.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Greg White officiating. Burial will follow at the Amil Little Memorial Cemetery, Long Fork. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Joyce Rosenbaum
Joyce Dew Hatfield Rosenbaum, 86, of Sidney, died Thursday, Oct.13, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Roger Williamson officiating. Burial followed at the Smith Cemetery, Sidney. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Nancy Slone
Nancy Ann Slone, 72, of Hurricane Creek, Kimper, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at her residence.
She was born March 5, 1950, the daughter of Callahan and Lizzie “Harmon” Slone.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Callahan Slone and Lizzie “Harmon” Slone; her husband, James Mack Slone; three brothers, Charlie Slone, Lee Slone and Bill Slone; three sisters, Martha Slone, Rosie Dillion and Judy Luster; and one grandson-in-law, Kyle Kessler.
Nancy is survived by her children, Stevie Mack Slone (Lynne Slone), of Kimper, and Mary Ann Justice (Phil Justice), of Bent Branch; one brother, Carl Slone, of Kimper; one sister, Maxie Slone, of Kimper; four grandchildren, April Lynne Kessler, Steven Tyler Slone, Ethan Mackenzie Justice (Hayleigh Justice) and Hunter Ryan Justice; and two great-grandchildren, Elijah and Anastasia Kessler.
Nancy leaves behind a host of family and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home with A.B. Thacker and others officiating. Burial followed at the Slone Family Cemetery, Kimper. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Carl Tackett
Carl Tackett, 65, of Virgie, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
He was born March 6, 1957, to the late Bill and Hazel Turvey Tackett.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by four brothers, Vanis Tackett, Elmer Ray Tackett, Jimmy Tackett and Homer Tackett; and four sisters, Betty Damron, Bonnie Cable, Donna Hall and Juanita Bentley.
He is survived by his wife, Susie Qualls Tackett; three daughters, Cheryl Lynn Byrd (Greg), of Virgie, Stephanie Marie Goff (Harvey), of Virgie, and Kayla Evlyn Bentley (Brent), of McDowell; two brothers, Ermal Tackett, of Bulls Gap, Tenn., and Wade Tackett, of Little Robinson; and three grandchildren, Abigail McCoy (J.D. Hall), Jacob McCoy and Charlie Byrd.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the Jubilee Christian Assembly with Fon Chapman, Randy Damron and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Tackett Family Cemetery, Little Robinson.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, at the church, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Emma Thacker
Emma Jean Looney Thacker, 92, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, after a long illness.
She was born in Pike County, April 17, 1930, to the late Herbert and Elvira Owens Looney.
She was a member of the Pleasant Valley Community Church on Harold’s Branch Road.
Emma was an employee of G.C. Murphy’s store of Pikeville until its closing and a homemaker. She was an avid reader, quilter and gardener. Her greatest joy was spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Virgil Thacker; daughter-in-law, Mona Thacker; four sisters, Gypsa, Elizabeth, June and Estle; and five brothers, Worley, Orbie, Dewey, Harlow and Emmit.
She is survived by two sons, Roger Thacker (Melissa), of Pikeville, and Lloyd Thacker, of McDowell. She is also survived by five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one brother, Joe Looney (Helen), of Road Creek.
Emma will be greatly missed by all those that knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Danny Bartley officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
