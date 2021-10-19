Paul Adams
Paul David Adams, 47, of Dry Branch, Pikeville, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Biggs.
He was born in Pike County, Jan. 26, 1974, the son of Eddie Adams (Colleen) and Anita Saunders Stover (Ron.)
He was the husband of Angela Thompson Adams and a coal miner for Clintwood J.O.D.
Along with his wife and parents, he is survived by one daughter, Ciara Paige Adams; one son, Paul Blake Adams; three grandchildren, Easton Cash Adams, Brantley Kruiz Damron and Tinley Blake Coleman; one sister, Michelle Adams; one step-brother, Kirby Thompson; two step-sisters, Helen Pillar and Annette Pinson; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Adams Family Cemetery, Dry Branch. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Tracy Bunch
Tracy Allen Bunch, 54, of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the Faith First Baptist Church at Jimmies Creek with Randy Bentley officiating. Burial will be held at the Covington Memorial Gardens in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Visitation will be after 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
Monroe Coleman
Monroe Coleman, 77, of Wolfpit Branch Road, Elkhorn City, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Jean Henry
Jean Prater Henry, 81, of Pikeville, entered into heaven on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Jean was born to the late John and Irene (Thacker) Prater on June 28, 1940. She was a retired housekeeper and a faithful member of The House of Prayer & Worship, where she was known by her church family as the mother of the church.
Besides her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her son, Harold Wayne Henry; sisters, Mary Lois Matthews, Betty Joan Kasten, and Janet Prater Brunson; and several other beloved family members.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Michaela “Shelly” (Billy Ray) Compton, of Pikeville; and son, Brian Steven Henry, of Shelbiana. Jean also leaves behind grandchildren: Brandon (Elisheba) Compton, Kristen (Anthony) Newsome, and Breanna (Zack) Thacker, all of Pikeville, Jordan (Amber) Henry, of Prestonsburg, and Kristena “Katie” Henry, of Houston, Texas; and a sister, Joyce Ann Goff, of Columbus, Ohio. She also leaves behind eleven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other cherished family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, starting at 6 p.m. at The House of Prayer & Worship, 3128 East Shelbiana Road, Pikeville, KY 41501, with services beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at the church with Pastor Billy Ray Compton and Bro. Costello Newsome officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.” - 2 Timothy 4:7-8
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Rose Honaker
Rose Honaker, 92, of Pikeville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.
She was the daughter of the late E.W. and Oma Robinette.
An elementary school teacher, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Paul Maurice Blackburn and Dewy Honaker; her daughter, Ann B. Tiller (Parker); step-daughter, Nancy Honaker; and grandchildren, Paul and Trevon Tiller and Beth B. Fraley.
She is survived by her beloved son, Bill R. Blackburn (Gail), of Pikeville; grandchildren, Dr. Rebecca B. Luking (Jason), of Frankfort, Whitney B. Dool (Chris), of Pikeville, Dr. Luke Blackburn (Sara), of Omaha, NE, and Bethany Ann Tiller, of Atlanta, Ga.; grandson-in-law, Brandon Fraley, of Lexington; as well as nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Ronnie Robinette, of Arizona; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.
A graduate of Pikeville College and Morehead University she taught elementary school 33 years mainly in the Pikeville Independent School system. Rose helped develop and taught at the Pikeville First Baptist Church Preschool for many years. She was a tutor and encourager of many! Having accepted Christ at a young age, she served in many capacities in First Baptist Church throughout the years from teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and leading the Jolly Bunch most recently. She also served on the Board of Directors of Judi’s Place for Kids, President of Pikeville Woman’s Club and Book Group, Meals on Wheels, Pike County Precinct Officer and she was a Ky. Colonel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Rose’s memory be made to Pikeville First Baptist Church at 126 4th Street, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501.
Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
“Angie” Maggard
Angela “Angie” Maggard, 48, of Kimper, died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Honoring services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Church of God in Jesus Name, Phelps, with Pastor Steve Spurlock officiating. Her uncle, Clarence Smith, will also assist in the service. A committal service will immediately follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Huddy.
The family will gather with friends at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the church. A song service will be held at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
Benny Murphy
Benny Murphy, 77, of Beech Creek, W.Va., died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson.
In honoring Benny’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A simple memorial and burial of his cremains was held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the Simpkins Cemetery on the Right Hand Fork of Beech Creek, W.Va., with Bro. Travis Simpkins speaking. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldsfc.com.
Okey Porter
Okey Milton Porter, 88, of Forest Hills, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at the Forest Hills Baptist Church at Forest Hills. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Huddy. Military graveside services were conducted by Belfry Chapter #141 of The D.A.V. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry. The guestbook may be signed at www.rergoersfh.com.
Helen Nixten
Helen Irene Nixten, 72, of Phyllis, died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Virginia, June 12, 1949, the daughter of the late Denzil Sealock and Dorothy “Walker” Sealock.
She was a custodian.
She is survived by two sons, Dennis Randolph, of Virginia, and Randy Randolph, of Texas; her fur baby, Duke; a special niece, Michelle Stump “Eric”, of Phyllis; four brothers, David Sealock (Bonnie), Rick Sealock (Jan), Denny Sealock (Laurie) and Kevin Sealock (Gina), all of Ohio; three sisters, Sharon Cross (Larry), of Drift, Maxine Grubb (Steve), of Virginia, and Linda Quintanella, of New Mexico; and three grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Sammie Rose
Sammie Dean Rose, 76, of Elkhorn City, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pikeville, March 4, 1945, the son of the late Lundy Rose and Gay Adams Rose.
He was a retired coal miner and an Elder of the Elkhorn City Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Isaac Dean Sanders; one brother, Alvin Rose Ray; and one sister, Imogene Cantrell.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Sue Matheny Rose, of Elkhorn City; an adopted son, Joey Rose, of Elkhorn City; three daughters, Pamela Sue Stewart (Dow), of Elkhorn City, Darlena Kay Sifers (Nickie), of Bean Station, Tenn., and Deana Marie Potter (Tracy), of Ashcamp; five grandchildren, Colby Chace Potter, Anna Brooke Thornberry (Justan), Tiara Rose Potter, Jacob Hunter Sifers and Christian Lawson (Michael); 11 great-grandchildren, Abby Jo Cole (Charlie), Scarlett Rose, Kendall Rose, Shepard Rose, Ariella Rose Potter, Kenzie Thornberry, Rilee Thornberry, Keegan Sanders, Micah Lawson, Kailie Lawson and Katie Lawson; and extended family members, Jim and Tava Stapleton.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at the Elkhorn City Church of Christ with Tommy Rowe officiating. Burial followed at the Elkhorn City Cemetery, Elkhorn City. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Bunia Short
Bunia Gaye Short, 78, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the Oaks of Loris.
A memorial service was held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Victory in Jesus Church in Sidney with Pastor Mike Smith officiating. A graveside service was held immediately after at the Alley Cemetery, Ransom. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldsfc.com.
Mary Smith
Mary Alice Smith, 73, of Dans Branch Road, W.Va., died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center in South Williamson.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Weaver Mortuary, West Williamson, W.Va., with Rev. Richard Thompson officiating. Interment followed at the Collins Cemetery, Dans Branch Road, Williamson, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Marie Thacker
Marie Thacker, 88, of Kimper, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Jonican in Pike County, May 7, 1933, the daughter of the late Clarence and Iley Blackburn Harris.
She was a homemaker, a Christian, and member of the Kimper Community Baptist Church.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, Earl Thacker; one son, Linton Thacker; her sisters, Eddust Slone, Shrilda Layne, Myrtle Thacker and Berta Maynard; and her brothers, Junis Harris, Carl Harris, Ralph Harris, Ray Harris and Clarence (CJ) Harris.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol (Ernie) Napier; five sons: Earl (Mitzi) Thacker, Gary (Rhonda) Thacker, Larry (Linda) Thacker, Terry (Michelle) Thacker, of Kimper; Danny (Jennifer) Thacker, of Phyllis; one sister-in-law, Alice Slone Harris, of Raccoon; 16 grandchildren: Devin Thacker, Brett Thacker, Jeremy Thacker, Daniel Thacker, Trey Adkins, Brandon Adkins, Ashley Coleman, Bridgette Slone, Megan Thacker, Ryan Thacker, Adam Thacker, Sydney Thacker, Evan Thacker, Wesley Thacker, Nathaniel Taylor, and Tayleigh Thacker; 27 great-grandchildren: Kassadi, Chandler, Joe, Maddisyn, Ashlyn, Emalyn, Jameson, Vivian, Lincoln, Charlotte, Brent, Landon, Wyatt, Kayden, Lela, Reece, Isaiah, Baylee, Karson, Jaxon, Gregory, Joseph, Katie, Aubrey, Lucas, Gabe, and Ryann; and three great-great-grandchildren: Noah, Elijah, and Ariyah.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home with Roger Johnson officiating.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Community Funeral Home, 4903 Zebulon Highway, Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.