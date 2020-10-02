Donna Adkins
Donna Sue Adkins, 53, of Elkhorn City, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Montgomery, Ala., Dec. 9, 1966, the daughter of Lois Ann Spears Ratliff, of Harless Creek, and the late Billy Richard Ratliff.
She was a teacher’s aide at Elkhorn City Elementary.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Ronnie Keith Adkins, of Elkhorn City; one son, Isaac Keith Adkins (Kaitlyn Rose), of Elkhorn City; one daughter, Lindsey Dawn Adkins, of Elkhorn City; seven grandchildren, Waylon Keith Adkins, Eliza Kate Adkins, Rhett Miller, Nilah Howard, Lakota Scott, Braxton Scott and Autumn Miller; five sisters, Billie Jean Hopkins, of Pikeville, Margie Owens, of Elkhorn City, Brenda Chaney, of Tennessee, Pam Ratliff, of Harless Creek, and Sherry Marrs, of Island Creek; one brother, Gobel Ratliff, of Sandy Hook; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Aaron Butler officiating. Burial will follow at the Blackburn Cemetery, Harless Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Herbert Kingsley
Herbert Robert Kingsley, 77, of Harold, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Charleston, W.Va., Aug. 26, 1943, the son of the late Paul Denver and Nellie (King) Kingsley.
He was a roof bolter in the coal mines and a veteran of the United States Army.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers and one sister, Arthur Lee, Delano, Lonzo, Paul Kinsley Jr., Thomas W. Kingsley and Sarah Stevens.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kaye Lorraine Beach Kinsley; one son, Paul Denver Kingsley II, of Oaktown, Ind.; three daughters, Heather Sue Kingsley Swiney, of Terre Haute, Ind., Karol Yvonne Kingsley and Sherry Nell Kingsley, both of Harold; two brothers, Perry Kingsley and Terry Kingsley (Michelle), both of Harold; two sisters, Yona Spears (Wayne), of Harold, and Lona Selby, of Brimfield, Ill.; six grandchildren, Katrina Swiney, Gregory Swiney II, Brittany May, Cheyanne Adams, Olivia Trabant and Aleecia Medina; and one great-grandchild, Eliza Parrish.
Funeral services will be private with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the family to help towards medical expenses.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Sam Newsom
Sam Newsom, 78, of Georgetown, formerly of Robinson Creek, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Georgetown Community Hospital.
He was born on Jan. 11, 1942, to the late Tuell and Macy Bryant Newsom.
He was a United States Marine Veteran and a former maintenance supervisor at Cummins Allison Corporation.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joy Sue Newsom; one brother, Tommy Newsom; and one sister, Stella Hampton.
He is survived by three sons, Ricky Newsom (Dawn), of Chicago, Ill., Joey Newsom (Jennifer), of Chicago, Ill., and Chris Newsom (Jenny), of Georgetown; two sisters, Nellie “Tootie” Bliss, of Rochester, N.Y., and Marie Boling, of Rochester, N.Y.; and seven grandchildren, Ricky Newsom, Tristan Newsom, Josh Newsom, Matthew Newsom, Jena Newsom, Kaili Newsom and Christian Newsom.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Amos Newsom Memorial Cemetery, Robinson Creek.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Freddy” Overstreet
James Fredrick “Freddy” Overstreet, 74, of Elkhorn City, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at UKMC Hospice Center.
He was born at Dunleary, Nov. 22, 1945, the son of the late Fredrick Harrison Overstreet and Barbara Ellen Puckett Overstreet.
He was a United States Army Veteran, a member of the Sweet Home Old Regular Baptist Church, the NAR and the Elkhorn City DAV Chapter #140.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy McKinney Overstreet; and two brothers, Tommy Overstreet and Doug Overstreet.
He is survived by two daughters, Barbara “Barbie” Haynes (Seth), of Georgetown, and Missy Sanders (Aaron), of Elkhorn City; six grandchildren, Terry Dean Haynes (Morgan), Sarah Watson (Chris), Isaiah Haynes, Luke James Aaron Sanders, Noah Dallas Sanders and Sadie Catherine Sanders; two great-grandchildren, Grayson Haynes and Claire Haynes; three brothers, Jerry Overstreet and Mike Overstreet, both of Elkhorn City, and Timmy Dale Overstreet, of Ashcamp; and two sisters, Barb Wallace of North Carolina and Delilah Allman, of Elkhorn City.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Larry Puckett, Phil Hines and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Military Rites will be conducted on Saturday by the Elkhorn City D.A.V. Chapter #140.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
