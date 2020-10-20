Bobby Akers
Bobby Joe Akers, 62, of Dorton Creek, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Dorton, July 26, 1958, the son of the late Noah and Dora Flannery Akers.
He was a maintenance manager for the Shasta Beverage Company and was of the Old Regular Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Chris Akers; and three sisters, Jeanette Elkins, Sherry Lynn Akers and Elaine Gilpin.
He is survived by his wife, Tina Hopson Akers; two sons, Robert Jason Akers and Bobby Curtis Akers (Cora Beth); two brothers, Curtis Akers and Crit Akers; six sisters, Erlene Morrison, Sylvia Termini, Louise Anderson, Loretta Akers, Dawn Webb and Nellie Little; and four grandchildren, Lillian Rose Akers, Lucas Gabriel Akers, Klayton Noah Akers and Harrison Wayne Akers.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Paul Bevins
Paul Edward Bevins, 65, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ricky Blair
Ricky Allen Blair, 63, of Steele, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the Feds Creek Primitive Baptist Church. Burial followed at the Blair Cemetery, Steele. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Phyllis Easterling
On a beautiful fall day full of sunshine, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, Phyllis Ann (Ratliff) Easterling, 78, was carried home to heaven in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She was born the second child of Kermit and Vadney (Coleman) Ratliff on Nov. 30, 1941, at Gary, West Virginia.
Growing up in the Appalachian hills of Southeastern Kentucky, she always said she was “proud to be a coal miner’s daughter.” In the summer of 1962, she met the love of her life, Cletis Easterling, at a church picnic, and on their first date he asked her to marry him. They were married on Oct. 22, 1962, and shared 56 years together “as one.” They made their home together in the suburbs of Chicago, Ill., and raised one daughter, Teresa Van Cuick.
During the summer of 1979, they moved to Neenah, Wisc., where she resided until her death. She was an Avon representative for several years as she always enjoyed meeting new people. She also enjoyed going to garage sales, loved watching Wheel of Fortune and always looked forward to playing Dominoes and Rook. But what she really loved most was spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Brian Van Cuick, of New London, Wisc.; her one and only granddaughter, Kelsey Van Cuick, of New London, Wisc.; her nephew, Kermit Rowe and his wife, Nancy, of South Vienna, Ohio; two great-nephews, Aaron Rowe and his wife, Kailee, and daughter, Madelyn, of Alden, N.Y.; and Joshua Rowe, of New Albany, Ohio; several cousins and many special friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents; her only sister, DonReeda (Ratliff) Rowe; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Manton and Lillian Easterling; two special brothers-in-law, Theodore Rowe and William C King; one special sister-in-law, Pauline (Easterling) King; as well as aunts, uncles and special friends.
She was a proud and loving member of the Little Ellen Old Regular Baptist Church in Alsip, Illinois. She so enjoyed worshipping the Lord with her brothers and sisters in the church and outside of it.
A visitation for family and close friends will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Mueller Funeral Home, 904 E. Main St., Winneconne, WI. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at the funeral home at 1 p.m. with Brother Lowell Mullins of the Little Ellen Old Regular Baptist Church, Alsip, Ill., and Pastor Kermit Rowe of Liberty Baptist Temple, Springfield, Ohio, officiating.
Due to the state COVID mandate, masks are highly recommended and will be available at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Clayton Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mueller Funeral Home of Winneconne, Wisconsin.
Herman Grizzle
Herman Grizzle, 63, of Steele, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Thacker Family Cemetery, Jonican. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Herbert Kingsley
Herbert Robert Kingsley, 77, of Harold, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at the Toler Creek Freewill Baptist Church on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, with Jamie Biliter officiating. Burial followed at the Kingsley Family Cemetery, Toler Creek, Harold. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“J” Martin
James V. “J” Martin, 82, of Elkhorn City, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Regina, Jan. 19, 1938, the son of the late Victor Martin and Alma Salyers Martin.
He was a retired coal miner, former factory worker, a member of the UMWA, and an accomplished musician who played with Hobo Jack Adkins, Gospel Starlighters and Whitewater Grass. Most importantly, he was a loving grandfather to Tyler and Dallas.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Edith Taylor.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Cross Martin, of Elkhorn City; one son, James V. “Jim” Martin (Michelle), of Gilbertsville; two daughters, Debbie Kinder (Keith), of Winchester, and Karen Sanders, of Pikeville; five sisters, Lois Coleman, Carol Ratliff and Linda Ratliff, all of Pikeville, Fern Mullins, of Belcher, and Polly Robinson, of Shelbiana; two grandchildren, Tyler Johnson and Dallas Sanders; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Allen Gibson officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
“Trig” McCoy
J T “Trig” McCoy, 85, formerly of Hazard and Pikeville, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.
The son of the late Wallace and Linnie Maynard McCoy, he was born at Johns Creek on July 17, 1935.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Billie Slone McCoy; two brothers, Dewey McCoy (Betty), of Plant City, Fla., and Jack McCoy, of Lexington; three sons, Keith McCoy (Pam), of Hazard, Tim McCoy (Sherri) and Jay McCoy, both of Lexington; seven grandchildren, Ryan McCoy (Kristy), of Pikeville, Todd McCoy (Brooke), Lawren Portwood (Jarrod), J T McCoy II, Seth McCoy, Balea McCoy and Dallas McCoy, all of Lexington; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Hayse McCoy, of Inez, and Richard McCoy, of Buffalo, New York.
A caring husband, dedicated father and involved citizen, he served the community as a member of Odd Fellows, Jaycees and Masons. He retired from his long-term sales manager position with Austin Powder Company, only to continue working several years with AmeriCorps and Enterprise Car Rental. He cherished greatly his membership at Mayflower Unity Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Tim McClanahan officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville, with Todd McCoy, Ryan McCoy, Dallas McCoy, J T McCoy, Seth McCoy and Jarrod Portwood serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
COVID precautions will be observed. Everyone who attends will be asked to wear a mask and to observe social distancing protocols.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Mayflower Unity Baptist Church, 6476 Caney Creek Road, Pikeville, KY, 41501.
Bessie Mounts
Bessie May Ingersoll Mounts, 86, of Freeburn, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Marty Lester and Rev. Odis Blankenship officiating. Burial followed at the Taylor Mounts Family Cemetery, Barrenshe Creek, Freeburn. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Paul Ratliff
Paul Chester Ratliff, 89, of Belcher, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at Rockridge, W.Va., Feb. 24, 1931, the son of the late Fred Ratliff and Ella Mona Owens Ratliff.
He was a retired coal miner and a member of the Cornerstone Apostolic Church. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Donnie Ratliff; one grandson, Matthew Keith Bartley; two brothers, Fred “Teko” Ratliff Jr. and Nilen Ratliff; and one sister, Irene Ratliff.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Lou May Ratliff, of Belcher; one son, Danny Paul Ratliff (Donna), of Belcher; one daughter, Pamela Jean Bartley (John Keith), of Pikeville; two sisters, Kathleen Tackett, of Phelps, and Pauline (Poochie) Daniels, of Cedar Bluff, Ala.; one grandchild, Patrick Donovan Ratliff; one step-grandchild, Nicole Huffman; two great-grandchildren, Zoey Ratliff and Lincoln Ratliff; two step-great-grandchildren, Ezra Huffman and Kaylee Coleman; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Richard McKinney officiating. Burial followed at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Isaac Smith
Isaac Jace Smith, 8 months old, of Country Lane, Pikeville, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio.
He was born in Fayette County, Lexington, Jan. 22, 2020, the son of DaKoda Smith and Ericka Varney Smith.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandparents, Joanna Varney (Ricky); his paternal grandparents, Deanna Smith (Shawn); his great-grandparents, Joyce Adkins, Rhonda Rowe and Jettie Blackburn; several aunts and uncles, Cassie Varney, Rebecca Varney, Sabrina Varney, Adam Varney and Jimmy Rowe; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Adkins Cemetery, Grapevine. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Shelby Swiney
Shelby Jean Hill Swiney, 84, of Marrowbone Creek, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, June 27, 1936, the daughter of the late Barney Hill and Dessie Madden Hill.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Pine Grove Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Harold Swiney; one daughter, Denise Swiney; a daughter-in-law, Kathie Curry; a son-in-law, Tommy Wallace; three brothers, Barney Junior Hill, Douglas Denver Hill and Ervin Hill; and two sisters, Evelyn Coleman and Mae Swiney.
She is survived by one son, James Curry; two daughters, Gina Swiney and Rhonda Thacker (Paul); five grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Stacy Hopkins, Jimmy Dale Sanders, Teddy Honaker, Robbie Osborne and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Clevinger Cemetery, Marrowbone Creek.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Jeremy Thacker
Jeremy David Thacker, 42, of Princeton, Ind., died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Ketawa.
He was born at Pikeville, July 17, 1978, the son of Joe Thacker (Patricia) and Brenda Tucker Clevinger (Terry).
He was a coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiance’, Amber Winchell; two daughters, McKaylin Davis and Jyneal Thacker; one sister, Sarah Hill (Stephen); and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Rob Musick officiating.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
