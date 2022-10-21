Darrell Carrell
Darrell Carrell, 69, of Island Creek, Pikeville, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Pikeville, Dec. 19, 1952, a son of Russell and Sylvia (Irick) Carrell.
He was a retired steel mill worker, a veteran of the United States Army serving in Vietnam and a member of the Pentecostal Church of God.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ray Carrell; and one sister, Peggy Spears.
He is survived by two nieces, Stephanie Rene Jefferson (Larry), of Stanton, and Sylvia Dawn Tackett (Dennis), of Island Creek, Pikeville.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home with Bud Crum, Danny Hess and James Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21, at the funeral home with nightly services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
“Jap-eye” Layne
Leon Keith “Jap-eye” Layne, 74, of Phelps, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville.
He was born in Phelps, Dec. 23, 1947, to the late Jessie James and Madaline “Preece” Layne.
Leon enjoyed the simple things in life. Most knew him as “Jap-eye.” He loved taking care of his horses. He liked to ride motorcycles and play a good card game with his friends. Leon will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Leon was also preceded in death by a brother, Martin Layne; and a sister, Brenda Coleman.
He is survived by his loving wife, Della “Adkins” Layne; his son, Leon Keith Layne Jr., and his wife, Crystal; his daughter, Keithella “Layne” Matney and her husband, Steve, of Phelps; his brothers, Gary (Sue) Layne, of Phelps, and James (Joyce) Layne, of Surgeonsville, Tenn.; his sisters, Sandy (Bill) Adkins, Paulette Flagg, of Church Hill, Tenn., Gail Diamond, of Cynthiana, and Fayetta Fletcher, of Kimper; and four grandchildren, Keisha “Matney” Hatfield, Colby Keith Layne, Keirah Faith Layne and Jessica LaShae Rowe.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps with Pastor Mitch Bowling officiating. Interment followed at the Fletcher and Layne Family Cemetery, Kimper, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Hazel Little
Hazel Cotella Roberts Little, 96, of Pikeville, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Jonancy, Aug. 21, 1926, the daughter of Butler and Nancy Hall Roberts.
She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Palmer “Pell” Little; her daughter, Palma “Pam” Osborne; and an infant sister.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Randall Osborne, of Pikeville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Jamie Miracle officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Nancy Matthew
Nancy “Conway” Matthew, 79, of Lexington, passed from this life, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Nancy was born in Pike County, March 22, 1943, to the late Roy and Esta “Craft” Conway.
In addition to both parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Matthew; and her sister, Anna Ruth Conway Wakeland.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Maria Matthew Montgomery; her grandchildren, Dagan Montgomery, Lucas Montgomery and Bowen Montgomery; her sisters, Colleen Conway Fletcher and Judi Conway Patton; along with a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Nancy will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A private funeral service will be held for Nancy at the Judith Paige Johnson Memorial Chapel at Annie E. Young Cemetery. Entombment will then follow after her service. Arrangements are entrusted to Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Mary Mayfield
Mary Elizabeth Blair Mayfield, 87, of Pikeville, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Martin County Health Care Center.
She was born in Biggs, May 12, 1935, a daughter of the late Lundy and Laura Hunt Blair.
She was a legal secretary of the Federal Court Administration and a member of the First Christian Church of Pikeville.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Blair; and a sister, Opal Susan Brown.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Reece Mayfield, with whom she would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Oct. 18; one son, Bob Mayfield (Teresa), of Mt. Sterling; and one daughter, Sandra Mayfield Darby (Keith), of Prestonsburg. She is also survived by one brother, Johnny Hunt (Margaret), of Grapevine; three grandchildren, Chris Darby (Jilleyn), Kayla Henderson (Michael) and Lauren Littleton (Leonard); six great-grandchildren, Tyler Darby, Ethan Brown, Morgan Darby, Brody Brown, Reece Henderson and Lincoln Littleton; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the First Christian Church of Pikeville with Mike Harrison officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Honoring Mary by serving as pallbearers were Michael Henderson, Leonard Littleton, Chris Darby, Tyler Darby, Ethan Brown and Brody Brown.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Mary’s memory to the First Christian Church, 313 Chloe Road, Pikeville, Ky., 41501.
Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Mavella Ray
Mavella F. Runyon Ray, 79, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pikeville, Nov. 10, 1942, a daughter of the late Joseph Dennis Runyon and Georgia Clark Runyon.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Mayflower Unity Baptist Church since 1989.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Michael Barry Ray; one sister, Daphene Humphries; one brother, Homer Runyon; and a half-brother, Loris Nunnery.
She is survived by her loving husband, Harold Ray; one son, Stephen Duane Ray (Connie), of Pikeville; one brother, Clarence Runyon, of Hazard; and two sisters, Lanita Jo Brown (Charlie), of Rockford, Ill., and Peggy Parker, of Pikeville. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Tarryn Ray-White, Michael Ray and Kayla Slone; and four great-grandchildren, Gabriel Slone, Anderson White, Remi White and Grant Slone.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Kenneth Childers officiating. Burial followed at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Honoring Mavella by serving as pallbearers were Joe Slone, Bryan White, Jason Humphries, Chad Logan, Eric Back, Michael Ray, Cooper Humphries, Corbin Humphries, Cole Humphries, Randal Smith, Paul Runyon, Jordan Charles and Gabriel Slone.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Mavella’s memory to: Pikeville Gideons, P.O. Box 523, Pikeville, Ky., 41501
Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Tami Stalker
Tami Lynn Stalker, 59, of Hellier, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at the Allegheny Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Hopkins Cemetery, Lookout. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
