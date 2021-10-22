Larry Birchfield
Larry Dale Birchfield, 70, of Winchester, formerly of Pikeville, met his Savior, Jesus Christ, face to face on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, while at the Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester.
The baby of twelve children, Larry was born in Pike County on March 14, 1951, to Calvin and Viola Smith Birchfield. He graduated from Johns Creek High School in 1970, and four years later, he graduated from Pikeville College with a Bachelor degree. Around that same time, the Eastern Kentucky coal industry exploded and the good pay was enough to entice Larry to take a job at an Eastern Kentucky mine. He worked on strip mines for 37 years, 23 of those as a mining superintendent. After he retired, Larry moved to Winchester, where he spent years enjoying and attending many University of Kentucky sporting events, attending Northside Baptist Church, and turning his garage into the neighborhood hangout for his beloved friends. Larry had a vast knowledge of many sports, but considering he was a UK fanatic, much of that knowledge revolved around the University of Kentucky Wildcats. His friends lovingly nicknamed him “Larry Vitale.”
Larry was a baptized believer of Jesus Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Viola Birchfield; and his siblings, Fred, Elmer “Don”, Pauline, Betty, and Lester James and Teddy Wayne (stillborn twins.) Left to cherish his memory are his son, Mark and wife, Kim, and grandson, Benjamin Birchfield, all of Olive Hill; and his daughter, Amanda Lambert and husband, Jeff, and grand-dog, Krusher, of Baxter; three sisters, Florene Birchfield, of Pikeville, Mary Lou Mullins, of Versailles, and Shirley Birchfield, of Pikeville; two brothers, Russell ”Joe” Birchfield and wife, Ruby, and Harold Birchfield and wife, Nina, all of Pikeville; sister-in-law, Vivian Ford Birchfield (Fred), of Pikeville; as well as many extended family and friends.
Friends gathered to express condolences at Larry’s visitation on Thursday, Oct. 21, in Winchester, at the Northside Baptist Church, 15 Pendleton Street, Winchester, KY, from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., with the memorial service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Reverend Jesse Kline officiated.
A second gathering will be held in Pikeville at the Bob Amos Overlook, 891 Bob Amos Drive, Pikeville, KY, on Friday, Oct. 22, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., with the memorial service beginning at 6:30. Reverend David Overbay will be officiating.
Larry will be buried at a private graveside service at the Birchfield Family Cemetery in Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Northside Baptist Church, 15 Pendleton Street, Winchester, KY 40391.
The family requests that all who attend Larry’s services wear UK gear, in honor of his great love of the Wildcats. Arrangements are under the direction of the Harlan Funeral Home of Harlan.
Brandon Burke
Brandon Burke, 47, of Virgie, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
He was born June 5, 1974, to the late Danny and Ernestine Burke.
He was a member of the Shelby Valley Church of Christ and the Shelby Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
He is survived by two brothers, Danny C. Burke II, of Marshalls Branch, and James Douglas Burke, of Long Fork; one nephew, Isaiah Hartsock.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at the Shelby Valley Church of Christ with Gregory Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Amil Little Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation will begin on Friday, Oct. 22, at the church after 6 p.m. Church services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Grady” Coleman
Monroe "Grady" Coleman, 77, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at his residence.
He was born March 24, 1944, the son of the late Elmer Coleman and Hastie Coleman.
He was the husband of Freda Faye Adkins Coleman, a retired welder and laborer and a Church of God Minister. He also served his country honorably in the U.S. Marines in Vietnam.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and four sisters.
Along with his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Angela Perry (Marty); two sons, Matthew Coleman (Kathleen) and Nathan Coleman; two brothers, Granville and Goble Coleman; eight sisters, Freda Brouse, Carol Adkins, Berdie Coleman, Brenda Bartley, Bonnie Summerfield, Burma Hixon, Rachel May and Beatrice Adkins; three grandchildren, Jacob Kauble, Kenneth Kauble and Hailee Coleman; one great-grandchild, Isabela Kauble; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Church services will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Rich Hisle officiating. Burial will follow at the Eck Ratliff Cemetery, Wolfpit. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Bess Elliott
Bess (Hatfield) Elliott, 85, died at 12:53 on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Hospital, Mayfield.
Bess was born on May 13, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Monroe and Ida (Crockett) Hatfield.
Bess was a retired caregiver in the Mayfield area.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Elliott; her brothers, Troy, Greeley, Everett, Lawson, Ansa and Jeff Hatfield; her sisters, Ethel Blankenship, Hazel Coleman, Flara Coleman, Betty Jo Curtis and Magalu Defonzo.
She is survived by her friend, Tony Wilson; and will be missed by many nephews and nieces.
Burial will be at the Hatfield Family Cemetery at Jamboree. A graveside service will be set later following her wish of cremation. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Paul Goff
Paul Blake Goff, 74, of Fifty-Eight Branch, Raccoon, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, March 12, 1947, the son of the late Blake Goff and Flora Goff.
He served his country proudly in the United States Army, was a member of the Johns Creek Chapter #166 D.A.V., retired from the Pike County Solid Waste Department and was a member of the Grapevine Primitive Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Elmer Goff, Carnes Goff, Johnny Goff, Vernon Goff, Deloris Goff and Brenda Gail May.
He is survived by his sister, Coleen Bevins; and many other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon. Burial will follow in the Goff Cemetery, Raccoon Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Reverend James LeMaster Jr.
Reverend James E. LeMaster Jr., 85, of Spartanburg, S.Car., died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Reverend LeMaster was a retired United Methodist Minister in Kentucky and South Carolina with 30 years of service and also had served as the Chaplain at the Methodist Hospital of Kentucky in Pikeville. Jim was known to his long-time friends as “Speed.”
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ada Belle Akers LeMaster; two daughters, one son, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter.
TO GOD BE THE GLORY.
The family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to the Epworth Children’s Home, P.O. Box 50466, Columbia, South Carolina 29250.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Padgett and King Mortuary & Crematory of Forest City, North Carolina.
David Maness
David Keith Maness, 53, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
David was born May 1, 1968, to the late Harry Lee Maness and Barbara “Childers” Maness in Trenton, Michigan.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Lula Mae and Gaston Maness; maternal grandparents, Newell and Ruth Childers; and great-nephew, Colton Mace Eplin.
David is survived by his mother, Barbara Maness; sister, Leisha Adkins; brother, Harry Lee Maness Jr.; nephews, Aaron Walker Maness, Anthony Lee Eplin and his wife, Kylie; niece, Brianna Miller; great-nieces, Preslee Eplin and Kamryn Eplin; along with a loving host of family and friends.
David was a loving brother, devoted son, and cherished friend.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family will accept friends at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., with services both nights beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral services for David will be held on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, starting at 1 p.m. at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Rodney McCoy
Rodney Dean McCoy, 67, of South Williamson, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Father NIck England at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 411 Prichard Street, Williamson, West Virginia.
Interment will be at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Clarice Moore
Clarice Moore, 93, of Hellier, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Allegheny Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Donnie Newsome
Donnie Newsome was born on Jan. 22, 1954, to his parents the late Corbet Newsome and Willys Ray Bowling Newsome.
Along with his parents, Donnie was preceded in death by four siblings, Danny Newsome, Anne Newsome, Ron Newsome and Margie Newsome Johnson.
Donnie is survived by one daughter, Crystal (Herber) Garcia; two grandsons, Andres H. Garcia and Julian D. Garcia; two brothers, Randy (Mischele) Newsome and Corbet Dewayne (Melinda) Newsome; three sisters, Virginia (Richard) Sue Addington, Karen Newsome and Darlene (Ricky) Potter; and a host of loving family and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, with Antioch Old Regular Baptist Ministers, Jerry Manns, Jerry Kidd, Jeremiah Swiger and James Swiger officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ron Newsome
Ron Newsome, 65, of Myrtle Beach, S.Car., died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at his residence. He was born Jan. 17, 1956, the son of the late Corbet Newsome and Willys Ray Bowling Newsome.
He was a retired employee for Lowe's.
Along with his parents, Ron was preceded in death by one son, Tyler Newsome; and four siblings, Danny Newsome, Anne Newsome, Donnie Newsome and Margie Newsome Johnson.
Ron is survived by one son, Tanner Newsome; his companion, Lisa Arnold; three sisters, Virginia (Richard) Sue Addington, Karen Newsome and Darlene (Ricky) Potter; two brothers, Randy (Mischele) Newsome and Corbet Dewayne (Melinda) Newsome; and a host of loving family and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, with Antioch Old Regular Baptist Ministers, Jerry Manns, Jerry Kidd, Jeremiah Swiger and James Swiger officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Michael Proffitt
Michael Keith Proffitt, 66, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center. Michael was born Nov. 8, 1954, the son of the late Raymond Proffitt and Rachel Proffitt. He was the husband of Bernice Goode Proffitt, a retired coal miner for Big Fist coal Company at Lick Creek, a member of the Thomas E. Cecil Masonic Lodge and a member of the Jesus Tabernacle Church.
Michael is survived by two sons, Jason Proffitt, of Nicholasville, and James R. (Cindy) Looney, of Belcher; three daughters, Kayla (Richard) Blair, of Fedscreek, Tracy (David) Hunt, of Destin, Fla., and Julia Looney, of Nicholasville; a special friend, Linda Estep; three brothers, Johnny, Reece and James Proffitt; two sisters, Debbie Proffitt and Alma Whited; six grandchildren, Paige Hunt, Lakan Mullins, Hannah Hunt, Dustin Looney, Jordan Looney and Savannah Looney; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Jesus Tabernacle Church with Hobert McCoy officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain Valley Memorial Garden, Big Rock, Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Cretia Sawyers
Cretia Mae Sawyers, 81, of Lick Creek, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at her residence.
Cretia Mae was born in Morgan’s Creek, May 19, 1940, a daughter of Bob and Lora Lowe Justice.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Lick Creek Holiness Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters.
She is survived by her loving husband, Bobby Sawyers; two sons, Robert Sawyers (Hattie), of Lick Creek, and Trent Sawyers (Angela), of Prestonsburg; and one daughter, Janet Sawyers, of Prestonsburg. She is also survived by two brothers, Arthur Justice, of Columbia Station, Ohio, and Roscoe Justice, of Surgoinsville, Tenn.; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the Lick Creek Holiness Church with Pastor Ray Sayers officiating. Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will be held all day Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at the church with evening services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Bella Smith
Bella Dawn Smith, 2 months old, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on Aug. 1, 2021, to her parents James Aaron Smith and Kristy Dawn Dotson. She is also survived by her sister, Sophie Marie Smith; her maternal grandmother, Nichole Smith; and her paternal grandfather, Jimmy Smith.
Visitation was held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Bella Smith Cemetery at Jenkins. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Rod” Smith
On Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, surrounded by family, Rodney Neal Smith went home to be with our Lord after a brief illness. “Rod,” as he was affectionately known, was born Feb. 21, 1945.
He later joined the Navy where he served mainly on the West Coast. Rod’s work would take him coast to coast, working in security, coal mining and finally with the railroad, where he retired. Rod loved spending time with his grandkids and spending time in his “Train Room.” In retirement, Rod served as a volunteer fireman in Belfry until his death.
Rod was preceded in death by his parents, Orison and Ollie Smith, of Runyon Branch; and his wife, Cathy Jean Smith, of Speedwell, Tennessee.
Rod is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Lynn Smith, of Huddy; his son, Rodney and Samantha Smith, of Speedwell, Tenn.; his daughter, Robyn Blair, of Tennessee; his son Jacob and Natasha Welborn, of Huddy; and his loving grandkids, Gavin, Noah, Zoey, Lexie and Rosie. Rod’s surviving brothers and sisters: Ronnie Smith, of Port Huron, Mich., Sandra Blackburn, Janice Smith (Kenneth), both of Sidney, Judy Smith, of Huddy, Jeffery and Verna Smith and Jennifer Varney, also of Pinsonfork; and a dear friend, Yogi.
Rod, you will be forever loved and forever missed. The babies are forever grateful they had you as a Paw Paw. You were the best husband, Father and Paw Paw we have ever known. Be in Peace, be in love and be in happiness with our Lord and Father. May He have a “Train Room” you can forever tinker in. We love you forever.
“Let not your hearts be troubled; believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many rooms; if it were not so, Would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And when I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also. John 14: 1-3.”
Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
