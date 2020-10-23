Trodney Chapman
Trodney Gene Chapman, 56, of Indian Creek Road, Virgie, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at ARH Our Lady of the Way, Martin.
He was born in Pike County, Oct. 16, 1964, the son of Roger Chapman (Tammy) and Shirley Norman.
He was a supervisor at Walmart and was of the Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Mitchell and J.R. Chapman.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiance’, Amanda May; two daughters, Sierra Chapman and Tawayna Ratliff (Dustin); a second mother, Mommy Jean Hall; two brothers, Rodney Chapman (Teresa) and Trichell Chapman (Sabrina); five grandchildren, Adisen Chapman, Ashton McCoy, Alexis Bryant, Kairbella (K.J.) Ratliff and Piper Ratliff; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Trey Mouton officiating. Burial followed at the Mitchell Cemetery, Sunshine Lane, Kimper. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Scharline Hampton
Scharline Kay Hampton, 73, of Blair Town Road, Pikeville, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Feb. 15, 1947, the daughter of the late Jonah Adkins and Norma Meade Adkins.
She was a retired insurance agent from State Farm Insurance Company and a member of the Mayflower Unity Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James Adkins and Walter Adkins; and two sisters, Clara Gay Adkins and Glema Faye Adkins Stevens.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Hampton; one daughter, Michelle Case (Jeffery) Case; two grandchildren, Hunter Case and Dawson Case; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Kenneth Childers officiating. Burial will follow at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Tamika Joplin
Tamika Nidessa Joplin, 47, of Red Jacket, W.Va., died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, West Virginia.
Homegoing services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Christ Temple Church at Williamson, W.Va., with Pastor Ronald Joplin and Elder Thomas Moore officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday evening at the church. In accordance with current mandates concerning COVID-19, a mask or other facial covering is recommended and social distancing is encouraged. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
“J” Martin
James V. “J” Martin, 82, of Elkhorn City, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Regina, Jan. 19, 1938, the son of the late Victor Martin and Alma Salyers Martin.
He was a retired coal miner, former factory worker, a member of the UMWA, and an accomplished musician who played with Hobo Jack Adkins, Gospel Starlighters and Whitewater Grass. Most importantly, he was a loving grandfather to Tyler and Dallas.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Edith Taylor.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Cross Martin, of Elkhorn City; one son, James V. “Jim” Martin (Michelle), of Gilbertsville; two daughters, Debbie Kinder (Keith), of Winchester, and Karen Sanders, of Pikeville; five sisters, Lois Coleman, Carol Ratliff and Linda Ratliff, all of Pikeville, Fern Mullins, of Belcher, and Polly Robinson, of Shelbiana; two grandchildren, Tyler Johnson and Dallas Sanders; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Allen Gibson officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Terry Stapleton
Terry Webb Stapleton, 72, of Lower Pompey, Pikeville, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.
He was born in Pike County, Aug. 21, 1948, to the late Charles Junior and Kelsie “Rowe” Stapleton.
He served his nation proudly in the United States Army. As well as being an honored veteran, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jodi Lynn Stapleton; and his brother, Steve Stapleton.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Deloris Stapleton; his sons, Terry Donovan Stapleton and Chad Edward Stapleton; his grandchildren, Tony Bryce Honeycutt, Olivia Blair Stapleton and Adam Trey Stapleton; his sister, Sherry Dawn Fitzer; his brothers, Ronald Reagan Stapleton and Charles Donovan Stapleton; and a loving host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Clinard Ratliff officiating all services. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville, with DAV honors conducted by the Johns Creek Chapter #166. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Throughout Terry's life, he loved helping others. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that you do a good deed for someone or say a kind word in Terry's name.
Justine Sweeney
Justine Sweeney, 78, of Coon Branch, Pikeville, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the Landmark of Elkhorn City Nursing Home.
She was born in Pike County, Nov. 2, 1941, the daughter of the late Miles Swieney and Opal Carroll Swieney.
She was a nurse and a beautician. She was the owner of Justine’s Beauty Salon of Main Street of Pikeville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Verlie Swiney and Helen Sweeney.
She is survived by one sister, Chrystine Jones; two nephews, Chris Jones and Norman Jones; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Carroll Cemetery, Coon Branch, Island Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Suzi” Wright
Susan “Suzi” Russell Flanagan Wright, 60, of Pikeville, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at Pikeville, Oct. 13, 1959, the daughter of the late Hollis Russell and Mildred (Smith) Flanagan.
She was a retired accountant for Kinzer Drilling/Alert Oil and Gas Co., a member of the First Baptist Church, a member of the Jolly Bunch at First Baptist Church and a past Cub Scout leader. She enjoyed baking brownies and cookies for sports teams, painting and needlepoint.
She is survived by her husband, Nicholas Alan Wright; her son, Cameron Flanagan Wright; one sister, Linda Patricia Flanagan, of Tyler, Tex.; two brothers, Hollis Russell Flanagan Jr. (Janet) and Elbert Ray Flanagan (Angie), both of Mt. Juliet, Tenn.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor John Lucas officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Carl Yates
Carl Doug Yates, 58, of Fedscreek Road, Steele, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Pikeville.
He was born in Pike County, Nov. 9, 1961, the son of the late Edgar Yates and Vada Maynard Yates.
He was a coal miner, a fire chief at Feds Creek Volunteer Fire Department and a deputy sheriff. He was also a member of the Mouthcard Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 11 brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Delphia Pinion Yates; three sons, Gary Pinion (Heather), Chris Pinion (Kayla) and Cody Pinion; one brother, George Yates; nine grandchildren, Cameryn, Ashton, Cassie, Karson, Brandon, Kaitlyn, Cady, Keagan and Liam; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Bartley officiating. Burial will follow at the Chaney Cemetery, Fedscreek.
Visitation will continue on Friday, Oct. 23, at the funeral home with church services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Wallace Young
Wallace Clifford Young, 87, of Adams, formerly of Inez, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Martin County Healthcare Facility, Inez.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the Mt. View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
