Andrew Allen
Andrew James Allen, 7, departed this life Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at UK Children’s Hospital.
He leaves behind a slew of broken hearts: his Daddy and Mommy (Josh & April Allen, of Pikeville); his sisters (Ella & Chloe); his Papaw and Mamaw (Larry & Alice Allen, of Louisville, Ohio); His Poppy and Granny (Tim & Karla Henson, of Adams, Tenn., and Lecanto, Fla.); and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and his church family (Main Street Church of Christ in Pikeville.)
All who know Andrew understand what a special and beautiful boy he is. Words cannot describe the joy he has brought to our lives. His sister, Chloe, asked, “How do you describe seven amazing years?” Truly, Andrew’s life was more than a list of dates and relatives. Andrew has the kindest heart. He always tried to be a comfort to those around him. He was known for writing notes and drawing pictures for those he loved (especially silly pictures.) He loved being with his family. If you gave him a choice of what to do, he would often suggest to just stay at home, hangout, and play board games. He loved to draw and to make pictures for those he loved. Andrew gives the world’s best snuggles and hugs. Andrew loves his family. He is curious, playful, and hilarious. He has tons of imagination. He is famous in his family for being an inventor of games and toys, such as, “the Whippetaw”, “the Nieminator”, and “The-Thing-I-Used-To-Do-All-Day.” He is a builder of forts, a climber of trees, and with a good stick, he is a scourge to Kudzu or anything else that needs beaten back in the yard. He was always full of big ideas. Andrew is an avid prank-puller, but not a very good one, but that did not deter him. He loved his hoverboard and would ride it expertly all through the house, even if he just had to go across the room. He loves adventures big and small. He loved to ride his bike around the neighborhood, especially with his sisters. He also loved to ride around fast on the minibike with Dad and Chloe. He enjoyed taking walks to look for cool rocks and creatures. He loved finding flowers for his mom. He loved riding roller coasters after he conquered his fear. He always thought he was the fastest runner in the family and that he was stronger than his dad. He loved to trade punches and wrestle. Andrew loves baseball. The past two seasons in coach-pitch league meant the world to him. He tried so hard and he got his first real hits this year and everyone cheered for him, even parents on the other teams. Even though it is Fall, he was working hard to improve his hitting and was so proud that he was able to knock a wiffle ball out of our yard consistently. Andrew loves to play the piano. He played the piano at home all the time and was amazing for being only seven years old. He could play by ear and would only have to hear a snippet of a song and in a few minutes be playing it. His sister, Ella, called him a prodigy. Andrew loves to read. He was working his way through our family library with books far above his grade level. If you asked him how school was going he would always say, “Terrible!” but you could tell by his smirk that he said this just to get a reaction. He really loved all his teachers and his friends at Pikeville Elementary. Andrew loves his church family and he knows they love him. The Main Street Church of Christ was such a big part of his life. He had many friends young and old. He could always be found playing with his friends after church services in the back. He loved all the youth activities and Bible classes. He was very proud of the verses he was memorizing and learning how to lead singing, prayer, and read scripture. Andrew is all this and so much more. Indeed, “How do you describe seven amazing years?”
Visitation will be at the Main Street Church of Christ for friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Main Street Church of Christ, with Keith Blackburn, Thaniel Thacker and David Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville.
Pallbearers will be Alan Aufrance, Justin Allen, Larry Allen, Jeff Allen, Phil Heffington and Keith Slone.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Andrew’s memory to the Mission Fund at Main Street Church of Christ, P.O. Box 2747, Pikeville, Ky., 41502.
Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Freddie Allen
Freddie Calvin Allen, 69, of Turkey Creek, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at the Turkey Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Mikey Smith officiating. Burial followed at the Hinkle Family Cemetery, Brushy Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Duran Anderson
Duran Anderson, 91, of Shelby Gap, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Dec. 3, 1930, in Panther Branch, Elkhorn Creek, to the late Alvin and Easter Vanover Anderson.
Duran was a retired coal miner and a proud member of the United Mine Workers of America.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy June Woodward Anderson; one brother, Reuben Anderson; two sisters, Dixie Anderson and Katherine Blair; one grandson, Terry Michael Childers; and two sons-in-law, Billy Milam and Michael Childers.
Duran is survived by one son, Terry Anderson (Linda); of Shelby Gap; three daughters, Patsy Tackett (Lonnie), of Dorton, Peggy Sue Milam, of Elkhorn Creek, and Freda Roberts (James), of Caney Creek; two brothers, Delbert Anderson, of McRoberts, and Roger Anderson, of Shelby Gap; one sister, Shirley Watson, of McRoberts; six grandchildren, Lonnie Duran, Wendy, Jamey, Matthew, Justin and Steven; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
No funeral services will be scheduled. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjonesfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Larry Justice
Larry Justice, 75, of Regina, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Larry was born in PIkeville, Nov. 24, 1946, to the late William and Faye (McCoy) Justice.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his devoted companion of twenty plus years, Marcia “June” Lanae Tiller; and two sisters, Doris Bowling and Billie Ward.
Larry is survived by his son, Larry “Todd” Justice and his spouse, Gena; daughters, Madeana Shell and her spouse, Jamie, Krista Johnson and her spouse, Lance, Tammi Sanders and her spouse, Sherman, and Tracey Perez and her spouse, Carlos; grandchildren, Gabriel Shell, Kaylee Shell, Shelby Grace Justice, Andrew Justice, Seth Justice, William Williams, John Williams, Tyler Balser and Katie Pearl Sanders; great-grandchildren, Ella Mae Balser, Locklyn Williams and Laikynn Williams; sisters, Diana Sue Fields and Judy Pugh; brother, Gary Justice; along with a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Larry was a loving father and devoted grandfather, as well as great-grandfather.
He will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. DAV Rites were conducted by Johns Creek DAV Chapter #166. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville, with Randy Bentley officiating all services for Larry. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Rosalie Salmons
Rosalie Salmons, 82, of Turkey Creek, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the Belfry Freewill Baptist Church with Chris Varney officiating. Burial followed at the Family Cemetery, Turkey Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Eleen Smith
Eleen Smith, 80, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Dec. 2, 1941, the daughter of the late Thomas and Lacy May Fields.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings, Leroy Fields, Ezra Fields, Kelly Fields, Hershel Fields and Coreen Fields.
She is survived by her husband, Bert Smith, of Pikeville; one son, Joseph Thacker, of Pikeville; one daughter, Wanda Wood, of Pikeville; one grandchild, Jasmine Deloach; and two great-grandchildren, Amiyra Wood and Jaxon Deloach.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at the Community Funeral Home chapel with Doug Marsh officiating. Burial will follow at the Justice Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Marvin Thacker
Marvin J. Thacker, 97, of Shelbiana, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Marvin was born in Sutton, May 5, 1925, to the late Miles Charles and Annie May Thacker.
In addition to his parents, Marvin was preceded in death by his wife, Madlin Adkins Thacker; one son, Burt Allan Thacker; six sisters, Jo Ann Dotson, Nina Mae Gleckler, Hattie Gray, Elsie Whitaker, Irene Prater and Mrytle Thacker; five brothers, Harry, Arnett, Dennis, Zach and Buford Thacker; and three grandchildren.
Marvin is survived by his loving children, Charlotte Hall, Marylin T. Justice (Jerry) and Stephen Thacker (Tonya); seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Blanche Wemlinger and Madge Parsley.
Marvin served his country proudly in the United States Army and was a member of the Old Regular Baptist Church.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew and cherished him.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in the Chapel of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. DAV Rites will be conducted by the Johns Creek Chapter #166. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville, with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating all services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
