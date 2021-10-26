“Lil Slang” Bentley Jr.
Donald Gene “Lil Slang” Bentley Jr., 41, of Lick Creek, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.
Donald was born Nov. 5, 1979, to the late Donald Bentley and Sandra “Chaney” Bentley, in Pike County.
Besides his father, Donald was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Oliver “Sling Shot” and Freda Bentley; and his maternal grandparents, Buster and Emma L. Chaney.
Donald is survived by his children, Olivia Leann Bentley, Zachary Shaun Bentley, and Grayson Gregory Bentley; his mother, Sandra Bentley; his sister, Deanna Miller, and her husband, Houston; his special nieces, Aleeah Fleming and Jessica Fleming; as well as a loving host of aunts, uncles, friends, family, and loved ones.
Donald was a loving father, devoted son, and cherished friend.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Hall and Ritchie Gibson officiating. Burial followed at the Alvin Bentley Cemetery on Bad Fork of Rockhouse. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Bobbie Cool
Bobbie Mae Deskins Cool, a lifelong resident of Kimper, passed from this earthly life at Mercy Hospital, St. Louis, Mo., Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
She was born Feb. 13, 1925, the daughter of the late Bob and Minerva May Deskins. Her Mother died when she was only two years old, so her grandparents, W.A. and Ethel Williams May, took on the responsibility of rearing her and her three-month old brother, Billy Bun Deskins, along with their big family. In addition to Billy B. Deskins, Bobbie was a sibling to Marie, Josephine, Grace Lucy, Ida, Bob and John May.
Bobbie led a full and joyful life with her work as postmaster at Kimper for 36 years, her growing family, her church family, the Johns Creek First Church of God, the Kimper Senior Citizens Group, raising a big garden, and tending her flowers.
In addition to her parents, grandparents, and all of her siblings, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bervin Cool in 2001. Also preceding her in 2016 was a granddaughter, Tasha, in 2017; her son-in-law, Walter (Benny) Hess; and in 2019, her younger daughter, Jeannetta.
Left to somehow fill this empty void are her daughter, Jo Ann Hess, of St. Louis, Mo.; son-in-law, Ellis Wagner Jr., of Kimper; and grandchildren, Shellae Wagner-Hunt (Troy), of Kimper, Dr. Chadwick T. Caudill (Dr. Karen), of St. Louis, and Walter Ashley Hess (Alison), of Cincinnati, Ohio. She also leaves behind great-grandchildren, Alexander Peters, Kirklan Peters (Hannah), Saraiah Peters Ratliff (Bryce), Mikie Hunt (Samantha), Stacy Hunt (Courtney), Brooke Hunt Meade (Dakota), Abby Caudill, Tristan Caudill, Sydney Caudill, Harrison Hess, Holden Hess, Georgia Hess and Wyatt Wagner. In addition, she was blessed with three great-great-grandchildren, Kaden Hunt, Raelyn Peters and Huxton Ratliff; plus several cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and acquaintances. A blessed woman she was.
A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.,Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at J.W. Call Funeral Home.
The funeral will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at J.W. Call Funeral Home. Burial will take place at the May Cemetery at Kimper. Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Granddaughters and great-great-granddaughters will serve as Honorary pallbearers.
Face masks are recommended. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
John Hobson
John Duran Hobson, 61, of Vermilion, Ohio, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Lake Pointe Health Center in Lorain, Ohio, following a lengthy illness.
He was born in Pikeville, May 30, 1960.
John came to Lorain in 1986 and moved to Vermilion in 1989.
John worked as truck driver for Coleys CNC Machining in Vermilion for five years. Prior to this, he worked 16 years as a security guard with Pinkerton Security in Lorain.
In his youth, John played basketball and baseball. He enjoyed participating in Fantasy Football and was a very passionate fan of the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Reds. His love for sports gave him a world of knowledge about sports and sports statistics.
Surviving is his brother, Jim Wallace (Anna) Poe, of Sheffield Village; sisters, Georgia Ann (Joseph) Kubes, of Lorain, and Ann Ward, of Vermilion; as well as several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Darel Poe; his grandparents who raised him, Earnest Duran and Georgia Ann (nee Robinson) Hobson; and several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services were held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain, Ohio. Rev. Scott Skeens, pastor of Church of God in Sheffield Village, officiated.
The guestbook may be signed at www.dovinfcs.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Angela Honeycutt
Angela Honeycutt, 59, of Pike County, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with Buckfield Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating all services. Burial followed at the Justice Family Cemetery in Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
Charles Jones
Charles Delon Jones, 75, of Rockhouse, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Unity Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Andra Kendrick
Andra Susan Trimble Kendrick, 71, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Highlands ARH.
She was born in Pikeville, Oct. 13, 1950, a daughter of the late Joseph Carson Trimble and Mary Magdalene “Maggie” Adams Trimble.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Elkhorn City Church of Christ.
She is survived by her husband, Roger B. Kendrick, of Pikeville; one son, Matthew Kendrick (Julie), of Pikeville; one granddaughter, Myla Kate Kendrick; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Jim Ed Belcher officiating. Burial followed in the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Neal” Keene
Vardy “Neal” Keene, 74, of Shelbiana, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Neal was born in Pike County, April 22, 1947, the son of the late Lester Keene and Ida Robinson Keene.
Neal was a retired coal miner, member of the Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church and the husband of Diana Keene.
Neal was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Harold Dean Blackburn.
Neal is survived by his wife, Diana; a daughter, Tina Nay Robinson (Mark); two sisters, Phyllis Prater (Jimmy) and Brenda Vance; two wonderful grandchildren, Madoline Abigail Robinson and Mark Jacob Robinson; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Jimmy Jack Adkins officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the funeral home with singing services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Gary Layne Sr.
Gary Layne Sr., 72, a lifelong resident of Phelps, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Phelps, Dec. 8, 1948, a son of the late Howard Wolford and Flora Layne.
Gary was a disabled coal miner. He was of the Church of God faith. He was a good mechanic and enjoyed working on vehicles. He loved nature and often rode his ATV into the mountains to be closer to the natural beauty that our mountains offer. His greatest joy in this life was his family and grandchildren whom he had a special love for
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Dotson Layne; his grandparents who raised him, Granville and Princie Layne; his son, Brian Buddy Scott; his sister, Gladys Lester; and his brothers, Elmer and Lanny Dean.
He leaves to mourn his passing and honor his loving memory, his sons, Gary Layne (Delorse) and Andy Layne, both of Phelps; and daughter, Annie Stump, of Phelps; two brothers, Doug and Linda Layne and Kyle and Loretta Wolford; two sisters, Virtie and Timmy Sawyers and Sheila Ferrell; and the ladies at Double Kwik who work with Annie. He leaves three grandchildren, Josh Stump (Angel), Jessica Hamilton (Curtis) and Mikey Fonner; seven great-grandchildren, Rylan, Alaya, Brinley, Joshlynn, Greyson, Ellie and Emily; his good friends, Jeff Young, Wanda Coleman, Linda Stump, sister-in-law, Teresa Wolford and Maebelle Hurley; a host of friends; and children whom he thought of as his grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Odis Blankenship, Buddy Gannon and Larry Blackburn officiating. Burial followed at the family cemetery at Phillips Branch in Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Flotella Loggins
Flotella Loggins, 86, of Charlotte, Tenn., died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Flotella was born in Pikeville, Jan. 7, 1935, a daughter of Hazard Allen and Hazel Allen, of Coal Run.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ in Charlotte, Tennessee.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul L. Loggins, of 43 years; and four brothers, Edison Allen, Forest Allen, James Tilford Allen and Jack Allen.
She is survived by two sisters, Georgia Ann Adkins (RJ), of Carleton, Mich., and Carlen Bray, of South Rockwood, Mich.; and two brothers, Joel Allen, of Melbourne, Fla., and Carl Allen, of Elkhorn City.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021,at the funeral home with Jerry Bliffen officiating. Burial will follow in the Gilliam-Allen Cemetery at Lyken’s Creek, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Rosa Muncy
Rosa Muncy, 71, of Delbarton, W.Va., died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Nov. 6, 1949, the daughter of the late Dave Ratliff and Maggie Ratliff.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Jenny’s Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Muncy; one daughter, Teresa Collins (Ray); two brothers, Roger Dale Ratliff and Gary Ratliff; and one sister, Linda Kendrick.
She is survived by two sons, Marion Chaney (Crystal), of Illinois, and Ryan Chaney, of Pikeville; one daughter, Rose Chaney, of Kermit, W.Va.; two brothers, Johnny Ratliff, of Raccoon, and David Ratliff, of Louisville; three sisters, Annie Blankenship, of Pikeville, Rita Jones, of Illinois, and Ardina Ratliff, of McDowell; 17 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Rasnick Cemetery, Yellow Hill. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Aundra Pruitt
Aundra Pruitt, 67, of Phelps, died Monday, Oct. 11,2021, at Pikeville Medical Center .
She was born in Williamson, W.Va., Dec. 22, 1953, the son of Vernon Pruitt, of Phelps, and the late Bernice Francis Pruitt.
Besides his father, Aundra is survived by one brother, Geno Stiltner, of Boston, Mass.; three sisters, Donna Justice and Regina Fields, both of Phelps, and Melissa Gooslin, of McCarr. He is also survived by his nieces, Angela Fields, Cortland Hamilton and Rhonda Ball, all of Phelps, Danielle Blankenship, Addison Lee and Brayden Lee, all of Bowling Green, Brandi and Eric, both of McCarr, and Megan Fields, of Cincinnati, Ohio. He is also survived by Lilah, Mathis, Akira, Camden, Winnie, London, Indy and Ryder. He also leaves a special friend, Ruth, who held a special place in his heart.
Aundra was a UK Wildcat fan. But his real passion was sharing the Word of God. He loved to share his testimony of what the Lord had done for him. He never met a stranger and had a special love for his family and his church. He loved spending time with family and his family at Good Shepherd Nursing Home. He loved to spread joy and love to others. A Christian, he was a member of the Freeburn Free Pentecostal Church of God.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Kenny Chapman, Emory Wolford, Odis Blankenship and Buddy Gannon officiating. Interment will be at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Allen, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Amber Wolford and Jacob Dotson. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Sammie Rose
Sammie Dean Rose, 76, of Elkhorn City, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pikeville, March 4, 1945, the son of the late Lundy Rose and Gay Adams Rose.
He was a retired coal miner and an Elder of the Elkhorn City Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Isaac Dean Sanders; one brother, Alvin Rose Ray; and one sister, Imogene Cantrell.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Sue Matheny Rose, of Elkhorn City; an adopted son, Joey Rose, of Elkhorn City; three daughters, Pamela Sue Stewart (Dow), of Elkhorn City, Darlena Kay Sifers (Nickie), of Bean Station, Tenn., and Deana Marie Potter (Tracy), of Ashcamp; five grandchildren, Colby Chace Potter, Anna Brooke Thornberry (Justan), Tiara Rose Potter, Jacob Hunter Sifers and Christian Lawson (Michael); 11 great-grandchildren, Abby Jo Cole (Charlie), Scarlett Rose, Kendall Rose, Shepard Rose, Ariella Rose Potter, Kenzie Thornberry, Rilee Thornberry, Keegan Sanders, Micah Lawson, Kailie Lawson and Katie Lawson; and extended family members, Jim and Tava Stapleton.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at the Elkhorn City Church of Christ with Tommy Rowe officiating. Burial followed at the Elkhorn City Cemetery, Elkhorn City. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Albert Runyon
Albert Runyon, 44, of Huddy, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born March 6, 1977, the son of the late Danny and Mildred “Smith” Runyon.
Albert was a graduate of Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College, having majored in computer information systems, a former assistant for Trans World Airlines, and previously worked as a tax retail customer support rep for H&R Block, an ETA RX home delivery rep, and an assistant for Jones & West Funeral Home at Phelps. He was an avid Metallica fan and collector of model cars.
He was one of the most kind-hearted people you could ever meet. A loyal friend and neighbor who will be sorely missed by his family and all who met him.
He leaves to remember him, two aunts, Dorothy Blackburn, of South Williamson, and Flora Hall, of Nicholasville; and a host of family and friends.
A brief graveside gathering was conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Albert Runyon Cemetery located in the center of Mt. View Memory Gardens at Huddy with Braxton Smith, Everett & Tyra Smith, Marshall West, Randy Stiltner, Ronald Lester, Austin Collins and Seldon Casey serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were: George Brooks, Less Todd, Ernie Blackburn and Daryl Wilhite. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Mary Tackett
Mary Lennice Tackett, 69, of Booker Branch, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born May 6, 1952, to the late Larry Crowe and Waunita Somers Morgan.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lavon Tackett; one daughter, Amy Kelly; and three brothers, Timothy Morgan, Don Morgan and Whitney Morgan.
She is survived by one son, Blayne Tackett (Misti), of Dorton; one brother, Chuck Hodge (Tammy), of Cambridge, Md.; one sister, Trude Burton (Leroy), of Walhalla, S.Car.; five grandchildren, Dawson Kelly (Elaina), Autumn Mullins, Zack Tackett (Erica), Kyleigh Tackett (Clay) and Isaac Tackett (Chelsey); and two great-grandchildren, Blakely Kelly and Zayne Sizemore.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Beefhide Alliance Church with Dolph Kelly and others officiating. Burial will follow in the Tackett Family Cemetery at Beefhide.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Phillip Tackett
Phillip Eugene Tackett, 60, of Virgie, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Nov. 16, 1960, to the late Onsby Lee and Alma Jewell Ray Tackett.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Conley Tackett, Jerry Tackett and Gordon Tackett.
He is survived by two brothers, Scottie Tackett (Sandy) and Onsby Tackett (Judy), both of Virgie; three sisters-in-law, Carolyn Tackett and Teresa Tackett, both of Virgie, and Judy Tackett, of Pikeville; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Calvary Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the Lee Tackett Cemetery at Indian Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Willis Tackett
Willis Frank Tackett, 86, of Kettering, Ohio, formerly of Indian Creek, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Ohio.
He was born May 23, 1935, to the late Curt and Gertrude Martin Tackett.
He was a member of the Virgie Baptist Church and a former mine foreman. He was also formerly employed by Kentucky Power.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Glema Ann Rowe; one grandchild, Samantha Jo Muncy; and one great-grandchild, Abigail Tackett.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Tackett; two sons, Douglas K. Tackett (Anita) and Wesley K. Tackett (Rhonda), both of Virgie; five grandchildren, Douglas C. Tackett, Josh Tackett, Neisha Osborne, Jonah Tackett and Noah Tackett; and seven great-grandchildren, Rachel Tackett, Kearia Tackett, Jacoda Tackett, Andi Muncy, Dillon Muncy, Raelynn Osborne and Madilyn Tackett.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Daryl Newsom officiating. Burial will follow in the Jack Osborne Cemetery at Indian Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Tom” Varney
Thomas Lee "Tom" Varney, 86, of McCarr, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Richard Staton and Hobert Hamilton officiating. Burial followed at the Julius Scott Cemetery, Hardy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
