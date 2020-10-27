Doris Bates
Doris Mae Bates, 80, of Wheelwright, formerly of Indian Creek, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Wheelwright Baptist Church with Wheelwright Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Isaac Cemetery, Wheelwright. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
William Fowler
William Howard Fowler, 70, of Elkhorn City, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Pikeville, Jan. 30, 1949, the son of the late Nelson Morgan Fowler and Itley Owens Fowler.
He was a heavy equipment operator in the coal industry and a member of the Elkhorn City Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Alex Brandon Fowler.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Fowler; one daughter, Christa Fowler, of Richmond; one sister, Irene Breeding (Darrell), of Richlands, Va.; three grandchildren, Meyonnia Fowler, Bayli Rose and Alyx Rose; one great-niece, Morgan Buskill; one great-nephew, John Buskill; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Fowler; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Memorial services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Aaron Butler officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Patricia Hall
Patricia Hall, 68, of East Point, died Thursday , Oct. 22, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Floyd County, April 28, 1952, the daughter of the late Willie D. Hall and Edith Tackett Hall.
She was a former nurse aide and a believer of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Bobby Allen May.
She is survived by one daughter, Sasha May; one step-son, Richard May; one sister, Lucille Hall, of Prestonsburg; one brother, Bruce Hall, of Salyersville; four granddaughters, Leigha, Patricia, DesiRae and Cynthia; one grandson, Jonathan; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at the Old Samaritan Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry, with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ronald Harrison
Ronald Dean Harrison, 71, of Rogersville, Tenn., died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Angela Holland
Angela Deneen Holland, 55, of Harold, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
She was born March 13, 1965, to Judy Justice Pugh and late Lawrence Pugh.
She was a cherished mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Aleisha Jude.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Ashley Childress; two grandchildren, Aiden Childress and Aubree Childress; two brothers, Keith Pugh (Dana) and Tony Pugh; three nieces, Darby Pugh, Hayleigh Pugh and Alexzandra Stewart; three nephews, Lawrence Pugh, Steven Pugh and Dustin Pugh; and a loving host of aunts, uncles, cousins and family.
She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Jarrod Hunt officiating. Burial will follow at Fords Branch Cemetery, Fords Branch, Pike County. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
William Hurley
William Fairbanks Hurley, 73, of Phelps, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenny Chapman and Rev. Charles Casey officiating. Burial will follow at the Dotson Cemetery, Phelps. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
“Madge” Johnson
Madeline “Madge” Johnson, 90, of Elkhorn City, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at Dunleary, Nov. 25, 1929, the daughter of the late Noah Nathanial Ramey and Virgie Clevinger Ramey.
She was a beautician and a member of the Ferrells Creek Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Johnson; one brother, Paul Ramey; and seven sisters, Edna Senters, Sue Ramey, Ruth Matney, Orpha Huddleston, Betty Belcher, Alma Kurdts and Ellen Milem.
She is survived by one sister, Joanne Hensley, of Bellevue; one brother, Mason Ramey, of St. Paul, Minn.; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Jeff Ramey and Billy Ford officiating. Burial followed at the Elkhorn City Cemetery, Elkhorn City. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Jimmie May
Jimmie Ross May, 80, of Kimper, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, March 23, 1940, a son of the late Charlie Ross May and Lora Ball May Norman.
He was a member of the Jubilee Christian Assembly Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Charlie Joe May.
He is survived by two sons, James Aaron May (Virginia), of Pikeville, and Brandon Ross May, of Phyllis; one brother, Jonah May, of Kimper; one sister, Sue Chamberlain, of Kimper; two grandchildren, Aaron May and Eli May.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Randy Damron officiating. Burial will follow at the May Cemetery, Kimper.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Christopher Villalovos
Christopher John Villalovos, 34, of Pikeville, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born March 16, 1986, the son of Chester Bartley, of Hellier, and the late Mary Etta Smith Villalovos.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one brother, Seth Bartley; and one nephew, Cameron Mullins.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his step-mother, Amanda Bartley, of Hellier; his fiancé, Madison Hall; one daughter, Emma Roberts; five sisters, Sarah Mullins (Shannon), of Beefhide, Becky Hughes (Michael) and Ronetta Bartley (Clint Justice), both of Pikeville, Chasta Hatfield (Marty), of Charleston, W.Va., and Makayla Bartley, of Hellier; one niece, Magnolia; and five nephews, Hunter, Jude, Reed, Timothy and Joey.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Ray Tackett and Oscar Damron officiating. Burial will follow at the Keene & Maynard Cemetery, Burning Fork.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Orma Walters
Orma Jean Walters, 89, of Fords Branch, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Dec. 12, 1930, the daughter of the late Marion Harold Casebolt and Flora Ford Casebolt.
She was a custodian at Pikeville Elementary and a homemaker. She was a member of the Shelby Church of Christ. She was of the Church of Christ faith for 73 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles M. Walters; one sister, Jacqueline Coleman; and four brothers, Alvis R. Casebolt, James H. Casebolt, Sonny R. Casebolt and Gary L. Casebolt.
She is survived by three sons, Charles R. Walters (Ethel), Sonny R. Walters (Bertha) and Thomas “Tommy” H. Walters (Beatrice); one sister, Aileene Branham; one brother, Larry D. Casebolt (Penny); eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Buddy Ford and Bob Werntz officiating. Burial will follow at the Fords Branch Cemetery, Fords Branch. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Sally Wright
Sally Wright, 66, of Jenkins, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at UK Medical Center, Lexington.
She was born May 27, 1954, to the late Gene and Guessie Johnson Anderson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Thomas Anderson, Ira “Lit” Anderson and John Anderson; and one sister; Vonda Anderson.
She is survived by three daughters, Melissa Tackett (John), of Lick Fork, Dolly Little, of Pikeville, and Marty Wright, of Jenkins; three brothers, Roger Anderson, of Shelby Valley, Archie Anderson, of Shelby Gap, and Joseph Anderson, of Coeburn, Va.; one sister, Rita Riddle, of Pikeville; six grandchildren, Josh Hall, Jacob Wright, Angel Tackett, Josie Little, Alyson Bates and David Little; and one great-expected grandson, Benjamin David Hall.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with James Tackett and others officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
