Kathy Anderson
Kathy Delana Adkins Anderson, 69, of Phyllis, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2022.
She was born in Jeremiah, Jan. 20, 1953, to the late Monroe and Maggie Eldridge Adams.
In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her first husband, Jerry Dean Adkins; and her sister, Karen Sue Shephard.
She is survived by her husband, Luther Anderson; her daughter, Shawna Hensley (Wes); her stepdaughter, Cindy Fields; two sons, Jarred Adkins (Teresa) and Jesse Adkins; her brother-in-law, Philip Shephard; four grandchildren, Alex Hensley, Katherine Hensley, Jerry Adkins and Brodie Adkins; three step-grandchildren, Kennedey Garza, Lucas Fields and Marcus Fields; and a family friend, Kenneth Fields.
Kathy will be forever loved and missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Matthew Bowman and Randall Good officiating all services. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Barbara Justice
Barbara Sue Justice, 75, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
She was born in Pikeville, Sept. 16, 1947, to the late Oscar & Rina (Coleman) Bevins.
Besides her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Justice; sisters, Ruth Thacker and Joyce Coleman; infant brother, Randy Blake; and brother-in-law, Larry Rowe.
Left to mourn her passing are her three loving sons, Randall Justice (Sarah), of Prospect, Brian Justice (Allyson) and Brandon Justice (Amanda), all of Pikeville; three grandchildren, Alexander, Keira and Caitlyn Justice; two sisters, Bonnie Coleman (Homer) and Patty Rowe; and two brothers-in-law, Glen Thacker and Alex Coleman.
Barbara will be forever loved and missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with Louisa Primitive Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Marvin Kiser
Marvin Kiser, 78, of Booker Fork, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born April 20, 1944, to the late Duran and Effie Kiser.
Marvin was a 20-year U.S. Marine Corp Veteran. He was an active member of the VFW Post 3769. He was an active member of the Penny Road Community Church for over 30 years.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Chester Kiser, Charles Kiser, Billy Kiser and Hassel Hamilton; and five sisters, Emma Lee Holbrooks, Margie Robinson, Evalene Pinatiello, Loretta Hamilton and Eloise Broadhead.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Kiser; two sons, Stephen Kiser (Christina), of Shelby Gap, and Ramey Kiser (Kristy), of Booker Fork; two sisters, Patsy Newsome, of Jackson, Ohio, and Carolyn Sue Branham (Andrew), of Lizzie Fork; and three grandchildren, Matthew Kiser (Shanetta), Logan Kiser and Emersyn Kiser.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct.29, 2022, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Burnin White officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28, at the Penny Road Community Church, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Nancy Poskas
Nancy Ann Poskas, 78, formerly of Phelps, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at her residence in Rutledge, Tennessee.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the Smith-Reagan Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Shiloh Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, Tennessee.
Lonnie Slone
Lonnie Ervin Slone, 62, of Harolds Branch Road, Pikeville, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Lonnie was born in Pikeville, Dec. 2, 1959, to the late Green and Maxine (Bevins) Slone.
Besides both parents, Lonnie was preceded in death by his brother, John Slone; and his sisters, Linda Worrix, Wanda Slone and Brenda Slone.
Lonnie is survived by his loving wife, Betty (Keene) Slone; two children, Richard (Shawna) Slone and Melissa (John) Slone; three brothers, Donnie Slone, Randy Slone and Ricky Slone; four grandchildren, Brittany (Scott) Slone, Mikael Gage Gibson, Haleigh Gibson and Warren Newsome; along with a loving host of family and friends.
Lonnie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial followed at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville, with Donnie Hall officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Marvin Thacker
Marvin J. Thacker, 97, of Shelbiana, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Marvin was born May 5, 1925, to the late Miles Charles and Annie May Thacker in Sutton.
In addition to his parents, Marvin was preceded in death by his wife, Madlin Adkins Thacker; one son, Bert Alan Thacker; six sisters, Jo Ann Dotson, Nina Mae Gleckler, Hattie Gray, Elsie Whitaker, Irene Prater and Mrytle Thacker; five brothers, Harry, Arnett, Dennis, Zach and Buford Thacker; and three grandchildren.
Marvin is survived by his loving children, Charlotte Hall, Marilyn T. Justice (Jerry) and Stephen Thacker (Tonya); seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Blanche Wemlinger and Madge Parsley.
Marvin served his country proudly in the United States Army and was a member of the Old Regular Baptist Church.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew and cherished him.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in the chapel of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. D.A.V. Rites were observed by Johns Creek Chapter #166. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville, with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating all services for Marvin. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
