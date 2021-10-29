Helena Bailiff
Helena Ruth Bailiff, 96, of Elkhorn City, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Elkhorn City Cemetery, Elkhorn City. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Dennis Bartley
Dennis David Bartley, 74, of Elkhorn City, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Draffin, Nov. 14, 1946, the son of the late Con Bartley and Mae Bartley Bartley.
He was a retired coal miner and a member of the Faith First Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Denver Bartley and Dallas Bartley; and one sister, Reba Gaye Bartley.
He is survived by his wife, Rebeckia Jean Childers Bartley, of Elkhorn City; two sons, David Dwayne Bartley, of Lexington, and Darrel Bartley (Dianna), of Elkhorn City; one grandchild, Madison Bartley; three sisters, Olive Kerr, of Lick Creek, Connie Shepherd, of Prestonsburg, and Betty Lay, of Pikeville; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Randy Bentley and Terry Gibson officiating. Burial will follow at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Jessica Batten
Jessica Nicole Batten, 39, of Pikeville, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Sidney, Ohio.
She was born Nov. 24, 1981, in Pikeville, where she also grew up and attended Pikeville High School
She is survived by her parents, Mark and Belinda Batten, of Pikeville. Other surviving family members include: Seth Batten and Quinn Adams, of Roanoke, Va.; Gavin Batten, of Pikeville; Donna Batten, of Pikeville; Cletus Bates, of Detroit, Mich.; and many uncles, aunts and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Carol McKinney; and her paternal grandfather, Don R. Batten.
She was uniquely human, loving and moved those she met in a way that could only be felt, not described.
She will be deeply missed.
A private graveside service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Frank” Bostic
Jeffie Franklin “Frank” Bostic, 73, of Long Fork, Kimper, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Dec. 13, 1947, the son of the late George Robert Bostic and Etha Williamson Bostic.
He was a retired coal miner and served his country proudly in the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Frankie Bostic; one grandchild, Haley Young; and one brother, Charlie Bostic.
He is survived by one son, Homer Bostic (Angel), of Kimper; one daughter, Deloris Barrett (James), of Kimper; one sister, Gertie Williams, of Pinsonfork; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon with Church of Christ Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at Long Fork, Kimper. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Hubert Compton
Hubert Compton, 95, of Sevierville, Tenn., died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at LeConte Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Gene Clemens officiating. Entombment followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens Mausoleum with the Belfry Chapter #141 D.A.V conducting military graveside rites. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Jay Cook
Jay Cook, 23, of Belfry, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at the Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Larry Blackburn officiating. Burial will follow at the Curry-Bolin Cemetery, Turkey Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Dorothy Corder
Dorothy Marie Coggins Corder, 69, of Grayson, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Florence.
She was born March 13, 1952, in Pikeville, the daughter of Raymond and Nell Ruth Justice Coggins.
Dorothy was a professional at crocheting and loved sharing her talented results with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Nell Ruth Coggins; step-father, Burt Bohanan; brother, Randall Coggins; sister, Sylvia Thompson; and great-granddaughter, Adeline Grace Wigley.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Kenneth Jay Corder, of the home; daughters, Sabrina Epperson and Melody Lowe (Steven Blackburn); grandchildren, Kaitlyn Wigley (Lee), Autumn Blankenship, Alexis Epperson, Lili Blankenship, Lainey Epperson, Rylan Lowe and Ella Lowe; great-granddaughters, Stella Wigley, Norah Wigley and Milly Epperson; numerous beloved family members; and her best friend, Sherry Chapman, who she loved like a sister.
A remembrance service was held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Malone Funeral Home. Inurnment followed in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East. Arrangements were under the direction of the Malone Funeral Home of Grayson.
Memorial contributions are suggested in her name to: Bluegrass Hospice Care, 51 Cavalier, Suite 200, Florence, KY 41042.
The guestbook may be signed at www.malonefuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Billie Dotson
Billie Jean Dotson, 70, of Majestic, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Delbarton, W.Va., Feb. 26, 1951.
Billie was a homemaker. She loved her family with a passion. She had many hobbies; quilting and reading her Bible were two of her favorites. She was a member of the Woodman Community Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John William Thomas Sr. and Oma Jean Stumbo; a sister, Betty Lou Romans; and a great-granddaughter, Maliyah Brooke Sneed.
She leaves behind her loved ones; a husband, Mack Arthur Dotson, of Woodman; a daughter, Regina Sneed (Timmy), of Woodman; a son, James MacArthur Dotson (Angie), of Matewan, W.Va.; two brothers, Gary Michael Thomas, of Sarah Ann, W.Va., and John Thomas Jr., of Ragland, W.Va.; and three sisters, Mary Katherine Hitchcock, of Williamson, W.Va., Carolyn Williams, of Taylor, Mich., and Shirlene Dove, of Chattaroy, West Virginia.
Billie leaves behind four grandchildren, Kristi Adkins (Rodney), Brandon Sneed (Charitie), Kyle Sneed (Donessa) and Kala Sipple (Erik); eight great-grandchildren, Karlie, Alyssa, Paisley, Gannon, Blakelyn, Skylah, McKenna and Destiny.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Odis Blankenship and Buddy Gannon officiating. Burial followed at the Sanson Cemetery, Woodman. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Johnny Hatfield
Johnny Ray Hatfield, 64, of Pinsonfork, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at the Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson.
There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Bernis Hill
Bernis Hill, 80, of Dungannon, Va., died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhome.com.
Orville Jackson
Orville Jackson, 63, a lifelong resident of Phelps, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born March 18, 1958, the son of the late Jessie and Mary Jackson.
Orville had many hobbies. He enjoyed listening to music and spending time with his fiancé, Rosie. He also loved being outdoors, especially fishing and cooking out.
Orville was also preceded in death by his brothers, Alonzo and Jessie Jackson Jr., both of Phelps.
He leaves to remember him; a daughter, Crystal Coleman Chapman (Danny), of Big Rock, Va.; his fiancé, Rosie Whitt, of Phelps; his former wife, Linda Jackson; his step-brother, Roger Blankenship (Suzie); his step-sisters, Emma Blankenship (Donnie) and Alafair Combs, both of Galax, Va.; four grandchildren, Carrie Coleman, Jordan Coleman, Kendra Johnson and Sage Chapman; and three great-grandchildren.
Orville had two special friends, Benny Dotson and Kenny Johnson.
Services will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the Jones & West Chapel in Phelps with special singing starting at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, at the funeral home with Pastor Larry Blackburn officiating. Burial will follow at the Whitt Family Cemetery located in Beech Creek at Jamboree. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Bessie Justice
Bessie Marie Karg Justice, 100, of Millard, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Landmark of Elkhorn City.
Bessie Marie was born on June 21, 1921, in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, to the late Harry Albert and Ruby Esther (Hough) Karg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ballard Justice; one brother, Grover Lee Karg; and two sisters, Dorothy Emily Worthley and Mary Louise McFerron, all of Harrisonville, Missouri.
Bessie Marie grew up in Harrisonville, Missouri, and moved to Pikeville at age 19, after marrying Ballard. She was a homemaker, seamstress, avid reader, and loved gardening and travel. She was a member of the Grace Baptist Church of Pikeville.
She is survived by two daughters, Shella Louise (Ronald) Damron, of Pikeville, and Lois Ann (Michael) Taylor, of Simpsonville, South Carolina; two grandchildren, Jonathan Matthew (Shannon) Kellogg and LaDeanna Rochelle (Christopher) Damron-Jones; two great-grandchildren, LeAira Jones and Daylin Yankey; loving nieces and nephews; and many friends whom she loved.
The family will accept friends at the Grace Baptist Church at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12 noon with Brian Horton and Josh Howell officiating. Entombment will follow at Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Grace Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1485, Pikeville, Ky. 41502.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Jeffery Justice
Jeffery Lee Justice, 63, of Raccoon, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
He was born in Pike County, Oct. 19, 1958. Jeff was the son of the late Clinard and Elsie “Hunt” Justice.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jimmy Justice; and one sister-in-law, Linda Adams Justice.
He is survived by his wife, Portia “Thacker” Justice, of Raccoon; one sister, Peggy Compton, and her husband, Larry, of Millard; his mother in-law, Olive Thacker, of Lick Creek; as well as several nieces, nephews, family and friends are left to mourn his passing.
Jeff was a member of UMWA, United Mine Workers of America. He worked as an electrician for Kentucky Carbon and Scotts Branch Mining Company. Jeff was employed by the Pike County Board of Education, having worked at Pike County Central High School until his retirement.
Jeff was a Church of God Minister. He wholeheartedly accepted the call to serve as chairman of the Kentucky East District of the Church of God, traveling miles and miles through the states (and beyond) for 16 years. He served alongside many others in the re-establishment of Eastern Kentucky F.C.O.G. Campground at Lowmansville.
Jeff was a true example of having a servant's heart; serving God and loving others in the fellowship of unity for the advancement of the Kingdom was his heart’s desire.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Church of God Ministers will be officiating all services for Jeff. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jeff to: Kentucky East District Church of God at P.O. Box 2263, Pikeville, KY 41502, or, Eastern Kentucky F.C.O.G. Campground at 202 University Drive, Prestonsburg, KY 41653.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Susan” Kendrick
Andra “Susan” Trimble Kendrick, 71, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Highlands ARH.
She was born in Pikeville, Oct. 13, 1950, a daughter of the late Joseph Carson Trimble and Mary Magdalene “Maggie” Adams Trimble.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Elkhorn City Church of Christ.
She is survived by her husband, Roger B. Kendrick, of Pikeville; one son, Matthew Kendrick (Julie), of Pikeville; one granddaughter, Myla Kate Kendrick; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Jim Ed Belcher officiating. Burial followed in the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Sharlene Ramey
Sharlene Carol Ramey, 72, of Elkhorn City, passed from this life surrounded by her family.
Sharlene was born March 24, 1949, to the late Raymond and Ival “Coleman” May, in Pike County.
In addition to her parents, Sharlene was preceded in death by her husband, Dranhan “Blue” Harold Ramey; as well as her brother, Danny Gene Rose.
Sharlene is survived by her children, Patricia “Trish” Belcher, and her husband, Brian, and Danny Ramey; her grandchildren, Ashley Belcher, Tyler Belcher, Austin Ramey and his wife, Kasside, and Cheyenne Hamlin and her husband, Dustin; her great-grandchildren, Rylee LaShae Ramey, Paxton Richard Hamlin, and Huxton River Hamlin; along with a loving host of family and friends.
Sharlene was a loving mother, devoted grandmother, and a cherished great-grandmother.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and treasured her.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Marrowbone Fire and Rescue Department at Regina Belcher Highway. Greg Whitetree officiated all services for Sharlene. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Shirley Ramey
Shirley Mae Ramey, 57, of Canada, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m.,Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Will Stepp and Shawn Ward officiating. Burial followed at the Smith Cemetery, Sidney. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Brenda Slone
Brenda Gail Slone, 66, of Raccoon, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard.
Brenda was born Aug. 19, 1955, to the late Ireland and Sarah Coleman Thacker, in Pikeville.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clayton Slone Sr.; two sisters, Sharon Ann Collins and Eva Jean Slone; and four brothers, Bobby Thacker, Mark Thacker, Robert Dale Thacker and Harold Dean Thacker.
Brenda is survived by her loving children, Tina Arlene Slone and Clayton Thomas Slone; one brother, Paul Thacker; one grandson, Carter Collins; and a host of other family and friends.
Brenda will be sadly missed by all who knew and treasured her.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in the chapel of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home, with Robbie Worrix, Gary Thacker and other Primitive Baptist Ministers officiating all services. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
York Smith Jr.
York Smith Jr., 88, of East Williamson, W.Va., died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Weaver Mortuary with ministers from Tug River Community Church officiating. Interment followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Hazel Tackett
Hazel Tackett, 84, of Dorton, died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Etty, Dec. 15, 1936, to the late William and Mattie Wright Fleming. She was the great-granddaughter of Devil John Wright.
She was a loving homemaker and a member of the Beefhide First Alliance Church.
Hazel was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy H. Tackett; one son, Randall Tackett; one daughter, Renee Coleman; five brothers, John Fleming, Crit Fleming, Victor Fleming, Rubin Fleming and Milton Fleming; and two sisters, Laura Johnson and Edith Coleman.
She is survived by two sons, Tim Tackett (Lisa) and Paul Tackett (Tina), both of Dorton; two brothers, Doug Fleming (Linda), of Long Fork, and Hurshel Fleming (Joyce), of Turkey Pen; Randall’s wife, Angel Tackett, of McRoberts; Renee’s husband, Glenn Coleman, of Mooresburg, Tenn.; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren, also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Beefhide First Alliance Church with Eric Fleming officiating. Burial will follow in the Phillips Branch Cemetery at Beefhide.
Visitation will be at the Beefhide First Alliance Church after 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29, with a service beginning at 7 p.m., with Les Sizemore officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
