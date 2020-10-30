Vikki Adkins
Vikki Lea Adkins, 38, of Louisville, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Jewish Hospital, Louisville.
She was born in Pike County, June 5, 1982, the daughter of Reffer Wesley Justice and the late Rochelle Damron.
She was a clerk and of the Christian faith.
In addition to her father, she is survived by three daughters, Alexa Adkins, Kari Adkins and Jaden Bailey; two sons, Isaac Adkins and Bryson Bailey; two brothers, Charles Johnson Jr. and Joshua Johnson; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Jack Adkins officiating. Burial followed at the Damron Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Clifford Epling
Clifford J. Epling, 65, of Island Creek, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Dec. 4, 1954, the son of Leonard and Deloris Lowe Epling.
He was a mechanic.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virgie Belle (Estoll) Epling; and one sister, Clarissa Epling.
He is survived by one son, Joshua Epling (Jennifer), of Pikeville; one daughter, April Goff (Gary), of Pikeville; one sister, Trissa Scott, of Raccoon; and five grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Ervin Justice
Ervin Justice, 69, of Raccoon, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, April 26, 2020, the son of Alvin and Alphfair May Justice.
He served his country proudly in the United States Army and was a coal miner.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Glenna Thacker Justice; three brothers, Winston, John Allen and Denver Justice; and one sister, Elizabeth Dowtey.
He is survived by one son, Matthew Justice, of Raccoon; and four sisters, Laverne Slone, of Kimper, Verta Blair, of Thomasville, N.Car., Nellie Rutherford, of Shelbiana, and Gladys Reed, of High Point, North Carolina.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Brenda May
Brenda Gail May, 71, of Raccoon, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, May 15, 1949, the daughter of Blake Goff and Floria Daniels Goff.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Raccoon Primitive Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Phenny May; one grandchild, Sha Rhonda May; one sister, Delores Goff; and four brothers, Gene Goff, Elmer Goff, Carnes Goff and Johnny Goff.
She is survived by one son, Plenny D. May (Lindsay), of Raccoon; one daughter, Shannon Burgess (David), of Raccoon; one brother, Paul Goff, of Raccoon; one sister, Colene Bevins (Larry), of Raccoon; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Primitive Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Goff Family Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Loretta May
Loretta May, 91, of Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.
She was born in Pike County, Jan. 6, 1929, the daughter of the late George Blackburn Sr. and Daisey “Large” Blackburn.
She was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Buford May; and one brother, George Blackburn Jr.
She is survived by two sons, Jeff May (Karen), of Winchester, and Jason Keith Taylor (Sarah), of Virgie; one daughter, Jennifer Karen May, of Pikeville; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Private graveside services are scheduled for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Henry Meade
Henry Meade, 93, of Jacks Creek, Bevinsville, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church with Dakota Bentley, John Allen, Wayne Hinson, Roger Johnson and Randall Holbrooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Visitation will continue on Friday, Oct. 30, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Willie” Ratliff
William “Willie” Ratliff, 44, of Bean Station, Tenn., formerly of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Emma Ray
Emma Cline Ray, 90, of Pikeville, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at Pikeville, Dec. 18, 1929, the daughter of the late Bony and Norma (Robinson) Cline.
She had been a cook for the Pikeville Independent Schools for 46 years before retiring.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Ray, on Feb. 22, 2007; two brothers, Perry Samuel Cline and Dewy Cline; and one sister, Ocie Hastings.
She is survived by four daughters, Bobbie Compton (Charlie), of Pikeville, Velva “Cookie” Ray, of Pikeville, Christine Parker Bentley, of Mt. Sterling, and Josephine Shaffer (Richard), of Pikeville; one sister, Recia Susan Adams, of Winchester; eight grandchildren, Nanette, Kris, Cindy, Virgil Dale, Parker, Frankie, Brandi and Bruce; 14 great-grandchildren, Wes, Taylor, Krista, Bryan, Jessica, Jonathan, Luke, Drew, Seth, Kate, Emmalyn, Charlie, Ian and Noah; and six great-great-grandchildren, Bailey, Ryder, Jace, Wylie, Lane and AnnMarie.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Arnold Thornsbury and Morgan Chapman officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Chick” Smith
John Joseph “Chick” Smith, died peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at his son's residence, surrounded by family, after a brief illness.
He was born on May 21, 1929, to Pat and Victoria Smith, the youngest of nine children and their only son.
He was a proud member of the Stone #890 F&AM Masonic Lodge for 58 years.
He was initiated on Aug. 11, 1962. He was named a Kentucky Colonel by the governor of Kentucky. He was a member of Lonesome Dove Old Regular Baptist Church. He was known as “Chick” to most people who worked with him. He spent most of his career in sales with Banks Miller Supply, Williamson Supply Company, Persinger Supply and BWB Enterprises, where he finally retired at age 84. In addition to working his own job, he helped his late wife with her own business endeavors and raised cattle and chickens on his Poplar Haven Farm.
He was loved by all who knew him. He would make sure that no one left his house hungry, either by feeding them or giving them fresh eggs from his chickens. He would routinely prepare breakfast for his daughter, lunch for his granddaughters and meals for his son and daughter-in-law, when they would visit.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Phyllis; and his sisters, Flossie Blackburn, Hazel Edmonds, Maxie Lafferty, Ethel Layne, Grace Smith, Gertie Thacker, Octavia Thacker and Mary Ann Thornsbury.
He is survived by his two children, Patty Moon (Bruce), of Canada, and John Edward Smith (Ann), of Cynthiana; two special granddaughters, Jessica Martin (Josh), of Forest Hills, and Amanda Moon, of Pikeville; one grandson Joseph Smith, of Cynthiana; one great-grandson, Avery Joseph Smith, of Cynthiana; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
He will be missed beyond measure.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will follow visitation at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with ministers from the Lonesome Dove Old Regular Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at the Smith Cemetery, Sidney, with his family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Lonesome Dove Old Regular Baptist Church, 316 Fonso Stanley Road, Canada, KY, 41519.
Rosemary Thacker
Rosemary Slone Thacker, 53, of Georgetown, formerly of Pike County, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Louisa Primitive Baptist Church with Tim Slone, Ricky Worrix, Gary Thacker and others officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
