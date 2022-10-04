Juanita Dotson
Juanita Justus Dotson, 82, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Landmark of Elkhorn Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Elkhorn City.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Greenhill Memorial Gardens, Claypool Hill, Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Gart” Fuller
Brandy Dean “Gart” Fuller, 42, of Steele, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Pikeville, April 14, 1980, to the late Jerry Fuller and his mother, Tammy Denise “Darnell” Grey, of Elizabethtown.
Brandy was of the Christian faith. He loved to fish and dig ginseng. He also enjoyed the outdoors and riding his four-wheeler.
In addition to his mother, Tammy, he is survived by a sister, Kayla Fuller, of Louisville; an uncle, Stan Darnell, of Phelps; aunts, Brenda Varney (Harold), Felicia Justice (Ronny), Barbie Darnell and Bridget Darnell.
In addition to his dad, Brandy was also preceded in death by his uncles, Pete Darnell and Richard Fuller; maternal grandparents, Alex and Sue Darnell; and paternal grandparents, Paul and Mary Lou Fuller.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps with Dwayne Abshire officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Big Rock, Va., with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
“Bob” Shurtleff
Robert King “Bob” Shurtleff, 80, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at his residence.
Bob was born in Lexington, Aug. 3, 1942, the son of the late Ernest Solon Shurtleff and May Florence Elliott Shurtleff.
He was owner and operator of Shurtleff’s Laundry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Ann “Dot” Shurtleff.
He is survived by his loving wife, Anna Lou Allen Shurtleff; one son, Robert Solon Shurtleff (Kathy); and one daughter, Allyson Ann Justice (Frankie), all of Pikeville. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Dr. Robert Shurtleff (Brooke), Ryan Shurtleff (Corey), Ross Shurtleff (Kierstin) and Kaitlyn Newsome (J.P.); two step-grandchildren, Jessica Justice and Drew Justice; and six great-grandchildren, Jaxon Shurtleff, Molly Shurtleff, Wyatt Shurtleff, Brinley Shurtleff, Maverick Shurtleff and Luke Shurtleff.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Billy Compton officiating. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Honoring him by serving as pallbearers were Robert Shurtleff, Ryan Shurtleff, Ross Shurtleff, J.P. Newsome, Frankie Justice and Bob Shurtleff.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to: American Cancer Society, 4338 13th Street, Ashland, Ky., 41102, or, Pikeville Alumni Association, P.O. Box 2, Pikeville, Ky., 41502.
Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Phillip Smith
Phillip Smith, 87, of Ransom, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at his son’s residence.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with Mike Smith officiating. Burial followed at the Phillip Smith Family Cemetery, Ransom. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Myrna Spears
Myrna Loy (Butler) Spears, or Mamaw, as most people knew her, was born June 8, 1936, to the late Harold and Ceatia Cook Butler.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jimmy” Bennett Spears; sons, Michael Blake Spears, Bennett Harold Spears and Gerald Reed Spears; daughter, Judy Ann Spears; grandson, Gary Brian Spears; and brothers and sisters, Rose (Dean) Belcher, Jimmy Butler and Audrey McCoy.
Mamaw is survived by her son, Gary Spears (Kathy); daughter, Kathy Epling (Larry); sister, Agatha Butler; granddaughter, Krista Bell (Tony); grandsons, Larry Michael Epling (LeAnne) and Brandon Spears (Ariel); great-grandchildren, Jordyn Taylor (Brent) and Lexie Varady (Blaise); and great-great-grandchildren, Logan and Avery Taylor.
Mamaw spent her years growing up in Hellier and Ashcamp before meeting the love of her life, Papaw Jimmy Spears. They married when she was 18 years old and were married for 50 years. Those 50 years were spent loving each other and everyone around them from their time living everywhere from Chicago and Detroit, to Ohio then back home to Harless Creek where she lived to her later days.
Mamaw was the definition of an Appalachian woman who was strong, independent and often stubborn, shaped by her younger years of growing up in times of war, sickness and hardship. She worked hard to provide for her family from factory jobs to cooking for her kids and friends. Mamaw also loved spending time in church, writing poetry and singing songs for the Lord.
To know Mamaw was to know love, laughter and family. Everyone who was blessed to know her and spend time with her saw how much she expressed love, compassion and strength. She would show love to everyone who crossed her path, from our school friends stopping by to play basketball in the driveway to folks on the holler who would stop in and sit on the porch, she treated them all like her own children; the true nature of someone who loved first and foremost.
Although it hurts us so to lay to rest this mountain beauty that the Lord's called home, we can see her up in glory, we can see her through the pines, we know she is now home with Papaw once again and that is the greatest feeling. Even though our hearts ache today, there is joy to be found.
Visitation will be held after 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Potter officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Punky” Thacker
Randy Keith "Punky" Thacker, 51, of Collins Highway, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, March 6, 1971, the son of the late Ruby Thacker and his grandfather who raised him, Jewette Thacker.
He was the husband of Crystal Brewer Thacker, they were together for 31 years. He was a former employee of Reed Construction and Sykes.
Along with his mom and grandfather, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Greg Brewer; and his sister-in-law, Angie Brewer Meade.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his beloved Jack Russell, Rusty, who has been his beloved pet for over 15 years; a special nephew, Adam Brewer; a special nephew, Dalton Thacker; and his mother-in-law, Ella Brewer.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Jim Newman officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville.
“Bob” Varney
William "Bob" Varney, 88, of Huddy, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, with Chris Baisden officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Belfry Chapter #141 D.A.V. will conduct military graveside services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
