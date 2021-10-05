William Adams
William Lee Adams, 61, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.
He was born in Pike County, Aug. 12, 1960, the son of the late William O'Neil and Dicie Marie Slone Adams.
He was the husband of Janet Coleman Adams, a retired auto parts salesman for CarQuest and a minister and member of Owsley Freewill Baptist Church of Hurricane.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Compton.
Along with his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Misty Sipple (Jody); one son, Curtis Adams; one sister, Judy Liddell; four grandchildren, Aaron Dorton, Cody Adams, Makayla Wilhite and Hunter Adams; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Eddie Overstreet and others officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
David Anderson
David Wayne Anderson, 48, of Jenkins, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Whitesburg ARH Hospital in Jenkins.
He was born in Wise County, Pound, Va., May 1, 1973, to David Anderson and Rosa Mullins Anderson.
David was an underground coal miner and a believer of the Christian faith. He was the husband of Dinah Anderson.
Along with his wife and parents, he is survived by one son, David Jacob Anderson; one daughter, Destiny Anderson; two step-children, Annabelle Wyatt and Kessler Wyatt; one brother, Dewey Anderson; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Kevin Bowling and Liberty United Baptist Church Ministers officiating.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Larry Blair
Larry Blair, 83, of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Nathan Blankenship
Nathan Blankenship, 47, of Freeburn, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Tug Valley ARH Hospital.
He was born June 7, 1974.
Nathan was a carpenter; he had a special love for his kids and family. He enjoyed attending chicken fights, horse shows, four-wheeling, cooking, gardening and just loved being outside in nature.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nathaniel and Erma (Mounts)Blankenship; his brother, Richard (Richie) Blankenship; and his sister, Merline Blankenship.
He leaves behind his loved ones, a wife, Denisa Blankenship, of Freeburn; two brothers, Rick Blankenship (Brenda), of Chattaroy, W.Va., and Ricky (Peewee)Candace Blankenship, of Freeburn; two sisters, Dreama Dotson (Dennis), of Majestic, and Della Dotson (Archie), of Freeburn; one son, Michael Dwayne Blankenship, of Blackberry; one daughter, Natessa Blankenship, of Blackberry; three step-children, Nick , Tiny (Sunshine) and Bobby (Seth) New, all of Matewan, W.Va.; nine grandchildren; and special friends, Big Mike New, Mickey Adkins, Jimmy Gooslin, Willis Dotson, Dennis Dotson, Mike Estep, TC Eldridge, Mike Dingess and Bobby Sherpinskas.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the Faith Tabernacle Church in Freeburn. Interment will follow at the Family Cemetery at Barn Hollow in Freeburn. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
David Campbell
David Campbell, 71, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
Kimberly Duty
Kimberly Sue Duty, 49, of Phelps, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Oct. 13, 1971, the daughter of the late Edman Wolford and the living Virginia Wolford.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her son, Mason Duty.
Kimberly was a well-known and well-loved part of this community. She had countless friends and a loving family. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with the people she loved; and they loved her back. She enjoyed fishing and loved being outside in the sunshine.
Her loss will be forever felt throughout our community.
Kimberly leaves behind a host of loved ones, including a husband, Barry Duty, three daughters, Teresa Irick, Maddie Duty and Alyson Duty, of Phelps; much like a daughter, Tessa Norman (Matt), of Richmond; one brother, Brian Wolford, of Phelps; one sister, Missy Wolford, of Phelps; one granddaughter, Shy Gooslin, of Phelps; three special friends, Kathy Carte, Teresa Prater and Andrea Wolford; her dog, Gypsy; two nephews, Jakolby Norman and Kinzer Norman; one niece, Vanessa Stump; brothers- in-law, Gary Duty (Debra), of Phelps, Danny Duty (Cindy), of Majestic, Homer Duty (Bonnie), of Stopover, and Huburt Duty (Cathy), of Woodman; and four sisters- in-law, Sheila Justice (Steven), of Stopover, Marcella Scanner (George), of Florida, Angela Walters (Cooper), of Florence, and Emily Morrison, of Florence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Kimper Church of God in Kimper. Interment will be at the Robinette Family Cemetery in Stopover.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at 6 p.m. with special services beginning at 7 p.m. Services will be officiated by Robert Coleman and Odis Blankenship. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Diana Fife
Diana Sue Fife, 63, of Lick Creek, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in the Childress Cemetery, Little Card. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Esther Goff
Esther Goff, 86, of Hardy, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility, Wayne, West Virginia.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with David Lockard officiating. Burial followed at Apple Orchard Cemetery, Varney. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Glendora Helvey
Glendora Blackburn Helvey, 78, of Knob Fork Road, Pikeville, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, July 27, 1943, the daughter of the late Clell and Thelma Plymale Blackburn.
She was the wife of Thadus Helvey for 57 years and together they were members of the Mouth of Joes Creek Church of Christ.
She graduated from Johns Creek High School in 1961. After graduation, she made the decision to move to Lexington to attend Fugazzi Business College. Following completion of her degree, she returned to Pikeville to work for Citizen Bank for more than 30 years. She then retired after the birth of Haley, her only grandchild.
Glendora joins her daughter, Deidra Gail Helvey; and two brothers, Benjamin and Jerry Blackburn, in heaven.
Along with her husband, Thadus, she is survived by a granddaughter, Haley Elizabeth Howard (Matt), of Lexington; a sister, Gail Blackburn Ward, of Lexington; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends that she loved dearly.
Glendora's happiest times were spent sunbathing on the beach or in the backyard around the pool with her family and friends.
More than anything, she adored her family. She was a wonderful wife, treasured mother and adored grandmother.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services were held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Randy Parsons, Jim Abshire and Dan Fraley officiating. Burial followed at the Blackburn Fields Cemetery at Lower Johns Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Donna Justice
Donna Sue Justice, 82, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Knott County Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Donna was born in Pikeville, July 11, 1939, a daughter of Frank Scott Mullins and Harriett Damron Mullins.
She was a retired office manager for Dr. Robinette’s Dentist office and a member of the Vogel Day United Methodist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Justice; her daughter, Tammi Susan Justice; her brother, Jack Mullins; and her sister, Jill Cornelius.
She is survived by one daughter, Tiffany Tate (Tommy), of Pikeville; and a granddaughter, Katie Stone.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Dennis Love officiating. Burial followed in the Mullins Cemetery at Blairtown. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed online at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Jenny” Layne
Virginia “Jenny” Layne, 90, of Huddy, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Mike McCartney officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
John Ratliff
John Ratliff, 67, of Shelbiana, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born May 20, 1954, the son of the late Harry and Opal Adkins Ratliff.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Vernon, Bob, Elmer and Harlan Ray Ratliff; and one sister, Frieda Shirley.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Lynn Ratliff; two sons, Dennis Ratliff (Michelle) and John Cody Ratliff; a special niece, Michelle Sykes (Robert); two special nephews, Michael Ratliff (Carla) and Pete Ratliff (Danielle); three grandsons, Travis, Johnathan Dexter and Brayden Ratliff; two granddaughters, Tori and Addilynn Ratliff; two brothers, Harry and Simon Ratliff; three sisters, Marie Boyd, Mary Shumate and Joan Epling; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Calvary Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Harrison White
Harrison Raymond White, 24, of Jeffersonville, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Kimberly Williamson
Kimberly Dawn Williamson, 46, of Steele, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed at the Williamson Cemetery, Grapevine. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.