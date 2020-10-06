Jennifer Adams
Jennifer Ray Collins Adams, 48, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at the Alonzo and May Murphy Cemetery, Sycamore, with Chris Fields officiating.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“CoCo” Bentley
Deavin Nichole “CoCo” Bentley, 42, of Jackhorn, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Whitesburg ARH.
She was born Aug. 27, 1978, the daughter of Pete Bentley, of Long Fork, and Judy Sturgill, of Jackhorn.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Marvin and Rose Bentley; and her maternal grandparents, Bobby and Mary Ellen Sturgill.
Other than her parents, she is survived by one son, Chance Bentley, of the home; two brothers, David Allen Bentley, of Jackhorn, and Pete Zane Bentley, of Whitesburg; one niece, Alexis Hughes (Aaron); three nephews, Bo, Trip and Brantley; one great-niece, Kyleigh; two great-nephews, Kendrick and Luke; several nieces and nephews on her dad’s side; and and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Eddley Newsome officiating. Burial followed at the Green Acres Cemetery, Whitesburg. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Patricia Bryant
Patricia Lynn Sowards Bryant, 60, of Sookeys Creek Road, Pikeville, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at Norton, Va., May 9, 1960, the daughter of Dorothy Rose Venetter and the late Wendell Sowards.
She was a caretaker at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center, worked with the adult literacy program for the Pike County Board of Education and was a believer of the Christian faith.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, James Bryant; one daughter, Jamie Bryant; two sisters, Tina Mullins and Jeanie Mullins; and a host of loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be announced by the family at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
James Charles
James Ronald Charles, 82, of Dorton Hill, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Letcher County, April 27, 1938, the son of the late Otis and Anna Compton Charles.
He was a retired federal mine inspector for MSHA and a believer of the Baptist faith.
He served his country honorably in the United States Army and was a member of the Jenkins Masonic Lodge.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joetta Branham Charles; and two brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by two daughters, Debbie Bryant (Mark) and Tammy Belcher (George); six grandchildren, Michael Boyd, Ashley Gerughty (Blake), Joe Bryant (Megan), Amanda Adams (Alex), Logan Bryant (Haley) and Wesley Belcher ( Heather); seven great-grandchildren, Kylie, Maddi, Ava, Easton, Grant, Henry and Everly; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Hundley officiating. Burial followed at the Compton Cemetery, Collins Highway. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ronita Collins
Ronita Collins, 50, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, June 4, 1970, the daughter of Mavis Salisbury Collins and the late Ronnie Collins.
She was employed by Economy Drug and was of the Church of Christ faith.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandfather, Corbit Salisbury.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by two daughters, Katie Collins and Paige Slone (Nichols); one brother, Ronald Collins; two special friends, Tracy Kendrick and Patty Pinson; five grandchildren, Karsyn Slone, Colson Chapman, Alexis Charles, Addisyn Charles and Holston Slone; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Shawn Slone and Keith Blackburn officiating. Burial will follow at the Collins Family Cemetery, Frozen Creek, Raccoon.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the funeral home, with services beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Johnny Damron
Johnny Reese Damron, 80, of Akron, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his loving family, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
He was born at Shelbiana, July 28, 1940. He was the sixth of eleven children born to the late Verlon and Maxie (Blackburn) Damron, whom he loved fiercely.
He attended Virgie High School and worked different odd jobs in Kentucky before moving to Akron, Ohio. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a long-time member of Liberty Free Will Baptist Church at Norton, Ohio, and served the Lord faithfully for over 40 years. He especially loved spending weekends with his family at his camper, going “home” to Kentucky, and fishing with his buddies and grandkids.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Robin Jane Vallee (Damron) in 2019; as well as his brothers, Denver and Paul Dean Damron; and his sister, Lois Jean Thacker.
He is survived by his wife, Jane; his daughters, Johnni Denise Edge, of Barberton, Ohio, and Patricia Lois “Tish” Carillon, and her husband, Bob, of Norton, Ohio; his grandchildren, Megan (John), David (Andrea), Zachary, Katelyn (Ryan), Nicholas and Noah; his great-grandchildren, Mayah, John, Kaydence and Carson. He is also survived by his siblings, Don Damron, of Barberton, Ohio, Ellen Gaye Millard, of Lexington, Sarah Ann Smith, of Frankfort, Billy Ed Damron (Sally), of Akron, Ohio, Minda McCabe (Raymond), of Winchester, Va., Linda Sawyers (Dean), of Shelbiana, and Angela Robinson (Adam), of Newport, Va.; as well as many other special family members and friends, including his best friend, James “Chig” Coleman, of New Franklin, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, 3819 Johnson Rd., Norton, OH, 44203, with Pastor Cecil Farmer officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Calling hours will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the church, with a church celebration service beginning at 7 p.m. The church will follow Covid-19 guidelines requiring facial coverings and social distancing for calling hours and the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home of Doylestown, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Liberty Free Will Baptist Church Building Fund.
Carla Fields
Carla Jo Fields, 54, of Island Creek, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at Trenton, Mich., June 26, 1966, the daughter of Jerry Fields and the late Patty Sue Johnson Fields.
She was a bus driver for the Pikeville Independent Schools.
She is survived by her father, Jerry Fields, of Pikeville; one daughter, Savanna Adkins (Brad), of Pikeville; one sister, Tammy Lowe (Frank); and one brother, Jerry A. Fields, all of Island Creek. She is also survived by one granddaughter, Raylie Sue Adkins; two nieces, Paige Conway (Brandon) and Jada Fields; one nephew, Jackson Fields; two great-nieces, Brystol Conway and Kinzlee Conway; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Fields Family Cemetery, Rays Branch, Island Creek.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, and Friday, Oct. 9, after 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Johnny” Hurley
Alexander “Johnny” Hurley, 72, of Phelps, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at Stopover, June 13, 1948, the son of the late Alexander and Mildred “Wolford” Hurley.
He was a United States Army Veteran. He loved his children and grandchildren. He was a coal truck driver having worked for Corbin Coal and enjoyed working with trucks. He also enjoyed his boat and loved to fish.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ronald “Paul” Hurley.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly “Coleman” Hurley; one son, Adam Hurley, of Phelps; two daughters, Christi Hurley, of Winchester, and Brittany Hurley, of Stopover; one brother, Eddie “Peter” Hurley (Janie), of Stopover; one sister-in-law, Phyllis Hurley, of Stopover; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a host of other family, neighbors and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel of Phelps with the Reverends Odis Blankenship and Benny Freeman officiating. Burial followed at the Slone Cemetery, KBC Hollow, Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Tammy Lee
Tammy Jean Williamson Lee, 57, of Lick Creek, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Grundy, Va., May 4, 1963, the daughter of the late Paul Clinton Williamson and Lydia Sawyers Williamson.
She was a secretary in the medical field and a member of the Elkhorn City Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Tommy Michael Williamson.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Lee, of Lick Creek; one sister, Susan Blackburn, of Lick Creek; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at the Elkhorn City Church of Christ with David Sanders officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Loretta Mullins
Loretta Mullins, 89, of Brushy Fork of Beefhide, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by the Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Freddy” Overstreet
James Fredrick “Freddy” Overstreet, 74, of Elkhorn City, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at UKMC Hospice Center.
He was born at Dunleary, Nov. 22, 1945, the son of the late Fredrick Harrison Overstreet and Barbara Ellen Puckett Overstreet.
He was a United States Army Veteran, a member of the Sweet Home Old Regular Baptist Church, the NRA and the Elkhorn City DAV Chapter #140.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy McKinney Overstreet; and two brothers, Tommy Overstreet and Doug Overstreet.
He is survived by two daughters, Barbara “Barbie” Haynes (Seth), of Georgetown, and Missy Sanders (Aaron), of Elkhorn City; six grandchildren, Terry Haynes (Morgan), Sarah Watson (Chris), Isaiah Haynes, Luke James Aaron Sanders, Noah Dallas Sanders and Sadie Catherine Sanders; two great-grandchildren, Grayson Haynes and Claire Haynes; three brothers, Jerry Overstreet and Mike Overstreet, both of Elkhorn City, and Timmy Dale Overstreet, of Ashcamp; and two sisters, Barb Wallace, of North Carolina, and Delilah Allman, of Elkhorn City.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Larry Puckett, Phil Hines and others officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Military Rites were conducted on Saturday by the Elkhorn City DAV Chapter #140. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Tony Spears
Tony Dewayne Spears, 44, of Collins Highway, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, March 31, 1976, the son of Jerry Evan Spears (Ruby) and the late Aileen Cole Spears.
He was a member of the Betsy Layne Freewill Baptist Church and was baptized there on Dec. 10, 2018.
Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Junior Evan Spears and Novella Spears; and his maternal grandparents, Acie and Leona Cole.
Along with his father, he is survived by his fiance’, Heather Bentley; two sisters, Michelle Renee Spears Huffman and Jamie Spears Johnson (Chris); his step-mother, Ruby Spears; one niece, Brittany Tackett (Dustin); four nephews, Brandon Huffman, Preston Johnson, Caden Johnson and Korbin Johnson; one great-niece on the way, Brinley Rayne Tackett; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Barry Clark and Tony Meade officiating. Burial followed at the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
