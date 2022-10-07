“Butch” Beckett
Donnie Lee “Butch” Beckett, 84, of West Williamson, W.Va., died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson.
Visitation will be held from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m., Saturday evening, Oct. 8, 2022, at the East Williamson Baptist Church on Peter Street in East Williamson, West Virginia.
Funeral services will be conducted at the church at 1 p.m., Sunday afternoon. Reverend Allen Shouse will officiate. Interment will be in the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Ella Cole
Ella Marie Cole, 64, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at her residence.
Ella was born in Pikeville, Oct. 3, 1957, a daughter of the late Arthur “Shorty” Cole and Ellie Conn Cole.
She was residential manager for the Pikeville Homeless Shelter and a member of the Liberty Free Will Baptist Church of Pikeville.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Cora Cole, Patricia Cole, Dorothy Cole, Joyce Ann Cole, Mary Francis Cole, Karen Sue Cole, Linda Lou Cole and Delores Jean “Bossy” Cole Bentley.
She is survived by her companion, Paul Howard Thacker, of Pikeville; and two daughters, Lolita Howard (James), of Virgie, and Sandra Smith (Justin), of Shelbiana. She is also survived by one sister, Eula Potter (William), of Richmond; nine grandchildren, Tiasan Keene, Colton Keene, Annabella Caldwell, Kenna Caldwell, Trenton Caldwell, Keigan Ward, Cole Smith, Kalei Howard and Caedon Howard; and one great-grandchild, Gatlin Maynard.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home chapel with Arthur Compton officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
This is a paid obituary.
“Dee” Gentile III
Dominic “Dee” Gentile III, 68, of Williamson, W.Va., died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Cabell-Huntington Hospital, in Huntington, West Virginia.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday afternoon, Oct. 8, 2022, at Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson, West Virginia. A service celebrating Dee’s life will immediately follow the visitation, beginning at 4 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson, West Virginia.
Perry Justice Jr.
Perry Justice Jr., 72, of Pikeville, passed from this life Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville.
Perry was born Sept. 1, 1950, to the late Perry and Virginia “Addington” Justice in Pikeville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Perry Micheal Justice.
Perry is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine “Thornsbury” Justice; three sons, Jason Matthew Justice, Joshua David Justice and Jeremy Daniel Justice; and sister, Brenda Sue (Larry) Coleman.
Perry was a member of the Faith First Baptist Church. He was also employed at Community Trust Bank in Pikeville.
Perry was a devoted husband and adoring father.
Perry will be forever loved and missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery in Pikeville. Richard Meek officiated all services. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
This is a paid obituary.
Randy Lee
Randy Lee, 58, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at his residence.
Randy was born in Pikeville, Dec. 14, 1963, a son of Elster Lee and Coreen Fields.
He was a carpenter.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Angela Gunbert Lee, on Oct, 17, 2022; one sister, Glenda Fields; and two brothers, Ricky Lee and Sammy Lee.
He is survived by two sons, Matthew Edmonds and Joseph Edmonds, both of Pikeville. He is also survived by two brothers, Elster Fields (Rita), of Boldman, and Willie Lee (Frankie), of Pikeville; two sisters, Betty Johnson, of Pikeville, and Jeanette Williams (Gratho Williams Jr.), of Pikeville; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Billy Compton officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Honoring him by serving as pallbearers will be Brian Williams, Scott Fidell, Gratho Williams Jr., Willie Lee, Elster Fields and Matthew Edmonds. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
This is a paid obituary.
Ruby Smith
Ruby E. Smith, 92, of Pinsonfork, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Trinity Healthcare, Williamson, West Virginia.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Donnie Williamson officiating. Burial followed at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
“Beef” Stanley
Darrel Keith “Beef” Stanley, 47, of Belfry, died unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
Darrel Keith "Beef" Stanley, 47, of Belfry, died unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, with Scottie Sumner officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Memorial Gardens in Huddy. Arrangements are under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
