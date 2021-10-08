Linda Alley
Linda Alley, 81, of Pikeville, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, March 24, 1940, the daughter of the late William Wallace Thacker and Reedie Thacker Thacker.
She was the wife of the late Phillip "Bo" Alley, a homemaker and a believer of the Old Regular Baptist Faith.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Tom F. Thacker, Phillip Thacker and Don Raymond Thacker; and four sisters, Mary Chaney, Tilda Thacker, Nancy Thacker and Didema Thacker.
She is survived by two brothers, John Wallace Thacker and Alvie Thacker; four special nieces, Rita Thacker, Diana Ray, Tilda Abshire and Ollie Thacker; one special nephew, Samuel Thacker; one special great-niece, Caelyn Johnson; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, family and friends who will miss her dearly.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Paul Coleman and Lacy Fletcher officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lucas & Son Funeral Home.
Franklin Burgess
Franklin Delano Burgess, 81, of Mouthcard, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Charleston, West Virginia.
He was born in Cabin Creek, W.Va., March 14, 1940, the son of the late Harmon Burgess and Hester Purdue Burgess.
He was a retired coal miner and a member of the Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Innis Burgess; and one sister, Leatha Bevins.
He is survived by two sons, David Burgess and Franklin Joe Burgess (Patricia), both of Mouthcard; three daughters, Carolyn Gearhart, of McCarr, Brenda Clevinger, of Rogersville, Tenn., and Linda Hopkins (Sam), of Mouthcard; two sons-in-law, James Hatfield and Sam Cox, who were very special to Franklin; one brother, Delbert Burgess (Candy), of Grundy, Va.; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Williams, Rachel Hopkins, Cortney Shaffer and Shawntial Justice; and seven great-grandchildren, Madison Williams, Dawson Williams, Natalee Hogston, Emalee Hogston, Rosalee Schaffer, Damian Justice and Devon Justice.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Jesse Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at the Flanary Cemetery, Mouthcard.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, at the funeral home chapel with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Margaret Chapman
Margaret Chapman, 61, of Kimper, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Abshire and Dwayne Abshire officiating. Burial followed at the Chapman Family Cemetery, Kimper. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Janey Cochran
Janey Cordella Cochran, 64, of Sidney, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Cochran Cemetery, Dix Fork, Sidney. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Lena Coleman
Lena Isobel Campbell Coleman, 93, of Harrodsburg, formerly of Pikeville, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.
She was born in Pikeville, April 30, 1928, a daughter of Alvin Duvall and Ida (Chaney) Campbell.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Chloe Creek Old Regular Baptist Church since November 1980.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Rodney Coleman; one granddaughter, Gwendolyn Elizabeth Bowling; five brothers, John Willard Campbell, Carmel Blaine Campbell, James Cephas Campbell, Thomas Raymond Campbell and David Curtis Campbell; and three sisters, Verna Lou Campbell May, Esta Lorraine Campbell Tackett and Aletha Evelyn Campbell.
She is survived by her husband, Buford Burton Coleman; one son, Craig Burton Coleman (Kathy Marie), of Stanford; one daughter, Dr. Teresa Louise Coleman Bowling (Douglas), of Tallahassee, Fla.; and two grandsons, Joshua Douglas Bowling, of Tallahassee, Fla., and Daniel Joseph Coleman, of Stanford.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the Chloe Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Entombment will follow in the Campbell Cemetery, Upper Chloe Road, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Sophie Compton
Sophie Compton, 45, of South Williamson, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at her residence.
She was born Dec. 24, 1975, a daughter of the late Billy Compton, and Deloris Compton, who survives her.
Sophie is also survived by two daughters, Kimberly Fletcher, of Red Jacket, W.Va., and Tiffany Dula (Daniel), of Hudson, N.Car.; and two grandchildren, Joshua Fletcher and Madilyn Dula. She also leaves to mourn her passing two brothers, Rocky Church (Lynn), of Delbarton W.Va., and Mitchell Compton (Pat), of Rowe Va.; two sisters, Michelle Blankenship (Bobby) and Linetta Bradberry (Bob), of Cana, Va.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Sophie was a graduate of Magnolia High School. She enjoyed attending church and fellowship with other Christians. The greatest joy in her life was her two grandchildren.
She will be missed by her family and friends, and leaves a legacy of love and devotion to family.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday Oct. 8, 2021, at the Pentecostal Tabernacle in Delorme, W.Va., with a special service held at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the church with Ronnie Wolford officiating. Interment will be at the Varney Cemetery at Lynn, W.Va., with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Racheal Cooper
Racheal Lynn Cooper, 37, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at her residence.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mullins Family Funeral Home of Warfield.
“Frank” Crum
Franklin Delano “Frank” Crum, 73, of Lick Creek, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pikeville, April 4, 1948, the son of the late William Crum and Rosalie Wallace Crum.
He was a member and minister of the Mountain View Church of Christ for 38 years, president of Hope, Inc. for 20 years and wrote articles for the Appalachian News-Express for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Nancy Carol Crum; and two sisters-in-law, Linda Crum and Mona Rose Crum.
He is survived by his wife, Marcia Lea Salyer Crum, of Lick Creek; his son, William Franklin Crum (Sandra), of Kimper; his daughter, Stephanie Phillips (Paul), of Lick Creek; and four grandchildren, Zackary Crum (Jessica), of Clearwater, Fla., Jordan Looney, of Salyersville, Lakan Mullins (Jordan), of Catlettsburg, and Coltan Phillips (Alex), of Phyllis; eight great-grandchildren, Katherine, Hunter, Cooper, Giana, Jax, Liam, Carter and Londyn; three brothers, Delbert Crum, of Pikeville, William Crum and James Crum (Shawna), both of Elkhorn City; two sisters, Mary Lou Sifers (Al), of Elkhorn City, and Martha Lee Gilbert, of Raleigh, N.Car.; and many other family members and brothers and sisters in Christ.
Visitation will be after 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the Mt. View Church of Christ with a service at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the church with Paul Delbert Potter and Steve Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
“Sam” Damron
Lloyd Harold “Sam” Damron, 76, of Pikeville, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Pikeville, Dec. 28, 1944, to the late Hershel and Pluma Kinney Damron.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of fifty-one years, Wanda Sue Damron; one grandchild, JJ Perkins; three great-grandchildren, Madison Perkins, Trey Looney and Kashton Perkins; three sisters, Jackie Blackburn, Myrtle Stover and Linda Newsom; and four brothers, Ronald (Birdie) Damron, John Damron, William Damron and Thomas (Bubo) Damron.
He is survived by one son, Lloyd “Kevin” Damron, and his wife, Michelle, of Pikeville; two daughters, Melissa Perkins, and her husband, James, of Pikeville, and Angela Perkins and her husband, Greg, of Virgie; five adoring grandchildren, Nathan Perkins, Justin Damron, Talisa Case, Erika Perkins and Kaitlyn Damron; eight great-grandchildren, Aubrey Perkins, Bryson Perkins, Hannah Perkins, Rhylin Perkins, Carter Case, Mallie Case, Lilly Collins and Haisley Collins; two brothers, Oscar Damon and his wife, Connie, of Hellier, and Larry Damron, of Elkhorn City; three sisters, Eleaner Little, of Columbus, Ohio, Phyllis Thompson, of Columbus, Ohio, and Kay Music and her husband, Mike, of Nashville, Tennessee.
Sam served his nation proudly in the United States Army and wore the title “Veteran” proudly.
Sam was a treasured father, a loyal grandfather and an adored great-grandfather. Sam will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with Richard Gibson officiating. Burial followed at the Coleman Cemetery, Shelbiana. Military Rites were observed by the Elkhorn City DAV Chapter #140. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Maudie Feliciano
Maudie Feliciano, 76, of Lookout, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Dottie Fields
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dottie Leigh Fields.
Dottie, a lifetime resident of Phelps and a prominent member of the community, departed this life Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Meta.
She was born April 2, 1961, a daughter of the late Vercel Fields and Elizabeth Hurley Fields.
Always wearing a smile, she never shied away from lending a helping hand. Dottie’s greatest accomplishment was the role of mother and grandmother. She devoted herself to the care and support of her daughter and grandson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Vergena Fields; an infant sister, Hilda Marie Fields; and grandparents; Everette and Nola Hurley and Lewis and Maggie Fields .
She is survived by a grandson, Phoenix Fields; a sister, Norma Smith (Dave); nieces, Heather Fields (Regina), all of Jamboree, and Amanda Hall (Gary), of Dandridge, Tenn; great-nephew, Trevor Hurley, of Dandridge, Tenn; a special Aunt and Uncle Everette Earl and Kathy Hurley: and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved her.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the Jamboree Church of God. Interment followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery at Chloe Creek. Larry Blackburn officiated all services.
The family of Dottie and Vergena are humbled and appreciative of the support communicated and the care given them by the friends and neighbors. The class of 1979 has shown special care to our family. We thank those who gave the anonymous donations. This gesture is of immeasurable value and speaks significantly about the impact of the life we commemorate.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Vergena Fields
Vergena Lebeth Fields, 31, of Phelps, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at the intersection of 119 & 194 at Meta.
She was born in Pikeville, November 17, 1989. She was the daughter of Bobby Wolford, and the late Dottie Fields.
In addition to her mother passing alongside her, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Vercel and Elizabeth Fields; her paternal grandparents, Ernest and Sally Wolford; her aunt, Hilda Marie Fields; and her uncle, Darrell Wolford.
Vergena was a wonderful person who did not meet a stranger. She loved people. She loved supporting people. She loved her family, her friends and our community. She would share her beautiful smile with anyone who needed it. Vergena loved to travel and did so often in her career of modeling/film. She will live forever within her works. Of all her accomplishments, nothing meant more to her than her son, Phoenix. “I have no idea what I did before him. I was lost and didn’t even know it.”
Vergena left this world too soon--we will forever love and miss her.
She leaves behind a host of loved ones, including her father, Bobby Wolford, of Jamboree; her son, Phoenix Fields, of Jamboree; her special aunt who was more like a second mother, Norma Smith (Dave), of Jamboree; three aunts, Barbara Wolford, Linda Compton and Jacqueline Wolford; three uncles, Ronnie Wolford, Roger Wolford and Jimmy Wolford; three special cousins, Heather “Regina” Fields, of Jamboree, Amanda Hall (Gary), of Dandridge, Tenn., and Trevor Hurley, of Dandridge, Tenn.; and a host of special friends, cousins and extended family.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the Jamboree Church of Christ. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
“Sonny” Gillespie
Glen Dean “Sonny” Gillespie, 91, of Greasy Creek, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at his residence.
He was born March 31, 1930, to the late Alex and Lora Blackburn Gillespie.
He was retired from CSX.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Sharon Myers; eight brothers, Jim, Emmett, Oakley, Sam, Doug, Ira, Otto and Arvil; and two sisters, Olena Williams and Ester Gillespie.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Ratliff Gillespie; three sons, Kerry Gillespie (Shirley), of Fishtrap, Mike Gillespie (Shannon), of Greasy Creek, and Will Gillespie (Mary), of Fishtrap; two daughters, Glenda Sostrich (Joseph), of Harold, and Edie Hunt (David), of Kewanee; 24 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the Greasy Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Roger Justice, Harvilla Adkins, Mitchie Paul Coleman, Jason Adkins, Jimmy Dale Sanders and others officiating. Burial will follow in the Gillespie Cemetery at Greasy Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Gary Johnson
Gary Landis Johnson, 74, of Abner Mountain of Indian Creek, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Nov. 11, 1946, to the late Estle and Stella Hall Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Hobson Johnson; two sons, Greg Johnson (Velvet), of Indian Creek, and Creg Johnson (Jondra), of Mooresburg, Tenn.; one brother, Randall Johnson (Paulette), of Indian Creek; three sisters, Jeanette Johnson, of Indian Creek, Lou Gallager (the late Ritchie), of Ashland, and Dawn Dotson (James), of Indian Creek; and four grandchildren, Olivia (Richard), Emma, Ella and Tatem.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, with James Dotson officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park in Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Neal Lambert
Neal Lambert, 64, of Freeburn, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Honoring services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in the Faith Mission Church of McCarr with Pastor Jimmy Fields, Rev. Dwayne McCoy and Rev. Danny Hess officiating. A committal service will immediately follow in the Billy Dotson Cemetery at Phelps.
The family will receive friends at the church on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8-9, 2021, at 6 p.m. with services beginning each night at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
Robert Mayhew
Robert Edward Mayhew, 86, of Elswick’s Branch, Jonancy, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at his residence.
Robert was born August 13, 1935. He was the husband of Jetta Lee Mullins Mayhew, a retired gunnery Sgt. for the U.S. Marine Corps, retired from the U.S. Post Office, and a believer of the Christian Faith.
Along with his parents, Robert was preceded in death by one daughter, Debbie Mayhew.
Along with his wife, Robert is survived by two step-sons, Hank Bridgemann and Fred Holbrook; four step-daughters, Patricia Pease, Pam Craft, Brenda Morgan andGinger Laughary; one half-sister, Barbara Powers; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Greg Polly officiating. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ezell Smith
Mrs. Ezell Smith, 97, of Huddy, died peacefully in her home Saturday, Oct. 4, 2021, due to complications of Covid-19.
Ezell was born July 25, 1924, to Miles and Pinkie Plymale, of Johns Creek, who preceded her in death.
Ezell was also preceded in death by her 11 siblings, making her the last of that family. Ezell grew up in Johns Creek. She later moved to Huddy, with her sister, Alice Varney, to continue her education. She would soon meet her late husband, Everette Smith. Everette immediately adored Ezell. Once, when asked, by another, "What's she got that I don't." His reply was, "That fiery red hair!" The two were married in 1940.
Ezell was a loving wife, devoted mother and beloved grandmother.
Ezell is preceded in death by her husband, Everett Smith; her first born, Christine Smith; and her only son, Danny Everett Smith.
Ezell is survived by one daughter, Yvonne Campbell (Roger Campbell), of Huddy, who has given freely the last 11 years of her life in service to her mother. Ezell is also survived by two grandchildren, Kendra Hurley-Campbell, of Huddy, and Myrtle Beach, S.Car., and Mark Everette Smith, of Huntington, West Virginia.
Ezell was a member of the Belfry First Baptist Church where she was saved and baptized. Ezell was not just a wife, a mother or a grandmother, she was a daughter, a sister, a friend, a teacher, a cook, a doctor, a baby sister, a moral compass, a support system and a blessing. Her wisdom, grace, faith in God and love for her family will be missed.
The family is grateful to the wonderful people who have helped care for Ezell, these past two years. You ALL are God sent. Thank you so much to our extended family, church family and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Mike McCartney officiating. Burial will follow at Coburn Point Cemetery, Huddy, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday night at the funeral home. The family requests that all visitors wear masks due to COVID-19. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Ruth Vernatter
Ruth Ann (Moore) Vernatter, 83, of Williamson, W.Va., died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Hazard Appalachian Regional Hospital in Hazard.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler with Rev. Jarrod Belcher officiating. Burial followed in the Mt. View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Eugene Ward
Eugene Ward, 93, of Elkhorn City, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at his residence.
Eugene was born at Road Creek on Dec. 28, 1927, to his parents, Roy Ward and Melvina Looney Ward.
In addition to his parents, Eugene was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Glema Potter Ward; an infant son, Dennis Ward; and three brothers and five sisters.
Eugene is survived by two loving daughters, Betty Jean Damron (Roy), of Elkhorn City, and Karen Ann Elswick (Bill), of Richmond; and two admiring grandsons, Roy Michael Damron, of Lexington, and Matthew Gene Damron, of Pikeville. He is also survived by three sisters, Hazel Wallace and Gwendolyn Caudill, both of Elkhorn City, and Doris Ellison, of Des Plaines, Illinois.
Eugene was a devoted member of the Church of Christ for 70 years and served as an ordained minister, Bible Teacher and elder in the church for many years.
He honorably served his country with the 93rd bombardment squadron in Tinian and Saipan of the Northern Mariana Islands of the Pacific Theater. He was a retired mine foreman for Chisholm Coal Company and a gentleman cattle farmer.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in the Bailey Funeral Home chapel with Charley Ward, Wendell Ward and Noble Ward officiating. Burial will follow in the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Shirley Williamson
Shirley Jean (Moon) Williamson, 85, of Dix Fork, Sidney, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at her residence.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Williamson Family Cemetery, Dix Fork, Sidney, with Gary Blackburn officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
