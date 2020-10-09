Blaine Adkins
Blaine D. Adkins, 81, of Goshen, Ind., died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at Greasy Creek, Nov. 28, 1938, the son of Ervin and Lurla (Riley) Adkins.
In 1985, he married Karen L. Grise. She died Dec. 3, 2005.
He is survived by his three children, Troy Adkins, Audrey Miller (Stanley) and Blaine Daniel “Danny” Adkins II; a step-daughter, Donna Sharp (Ron), of Osceola; two step-sons, Myron Grise (Dalia) and Donald Grise, both of Goshen, Ind.; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Juanita Tackett (Steve) and Ervin Adkins Jr. (Sharon), of Tennessee.
Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a step-son, Steven Grise; and his siblings, Alfred and Evan Adkins, Thelma Sue Casebolt and Linda Gail Adkins.
He attended Berea College for three years and served with the U.S. Air Force. He retired from Benteler.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Yoder-Culp Funeral Home of Goshen, Indiana. Burial will follow in Violett Cemetery.
Veronica Blankenship
Veronica Carolee Blankenship, 44, of Phelps, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital, Charleston, West Virginia.
Honoring services were held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Faith Tabernacle Church, Freeburn, with Pastor Charles Meeks, Rev. Gerald Fields and Bro. Odis Blankenship officiating. Burial followed at the Hayes Blankenship Family Cemetery, Woodman, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the Chambers Funeral Services of Matewan, West Virginia.
“Mae’ Hamilton
Mayrene “Mae” Hamilton, 91, of Rocky Road, Pikeville, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.
She was born at Pikeville, Nov. 14, 1928, the daughter of the late George and Vernie Chaney.
Besides both parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tennis Hamilton; and a host of siblings.
She is survived by her devoted children, Darlene Atkinson (Kenneth), Ronnie Dale Hamilton and Bellaritha; her grandchildren, Kaitlyn Nelson (Chase) and Brandon Hamilton (Tylia); her step-grandson, Jordan Atkinson; her great-grandchildren, Kourtlyn Nelson and Bentley Hamilton; her sister, Melva Slone (Herbert); and a host of other dear family and friends.
Mae was loved by everyone she met. She never met a stranger throughout her many years of working at various grocery stores. She was a store clerk at McCowns, Hopkins, and Elliots Grocery store. Through her job she fed many mouths while changing many lives.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Billy Compton officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., of Pikeville.
“Patty” Hess
Patricia “Patty” Lee Hess, 78, of Mouthcard, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, with Brother Donnie Hall officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial, Inc., of Pikeville.
Gary Isacc
Gary Isaac, 81, of Belcher, formerly of Flint, Mich., died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home with Brother Ralph Wallace and Brother Adam Isaac officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial, Inc., of Pikeville.
Betty Johnson
Betty Sue Vanover Johnson, 84, of Grethel, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Pikeville, July 6, 1936, the daughter of the late Russell and Opal Elizabeth (Thompson) Vanover.
She was a retired Beautician and of the Baptist Faith.
She is survived by two daughters, Gina Lea Johnson Gibson, of London, and Anissa Jo Johnson Mullins, of Pikeville; two grandchildren, Ariel Shae Johnson and Amber Lynn Champlin; and four great-grandchildren, Aiden Lee Bryant, Aubrey Grace Lawson, Arianna Skye Champlin and Allison James Walker.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel, with funeral services beginning at 3 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Sammy” McCoy
William Mitchell “Sammy” McCoy, 66, of East Point, formerly of Burnwell, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Stanville.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Gospel Revelation Church with John Victor McCoy officiating. Burial followed at the McCoy Cemetery, Burnwell, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Loretta Burke Mullins
Loretta Mullins, 89, of Brushy Fork, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Nov. 30, 1930, the daughter of the late Willis and Zella Ellison Burke.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Rufus Burke, Simon Burke, Lloyd Burke, Hobert Burke and Archie Burke; and three sisters, Melissa Mullins, Laura Coleman and Arminda Kinder.
She is survived by two sons, Cloyce Horton Jr. (Marlene), of Happy Holler, and John Horton (Toni), of Brushy Fork; one sister, Pauline Blankenship, of North Carolina; four grandchildren, John Christian, Shaun Lewis, Heather Nicole and Ashlee Nicole; and two great-grandchildren, Jayda Collins and Evie Bentley.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the John’s Cook Cemetery at Beefhide. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Linda Rowe
Linda Kathleen Rowe, 69, of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Ionia, Mich., Dec. 9, 1950, the daughter of the late Walter P. Lyons and Alice Ross Lyons.
She was a retail clerk at Elkhorn City True Value.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don Roger Rowe; two sons, Daniel Ross Rowe and Joe Andrew Rowe; one daughter, Nicole Kristen Roew; one brother, Brian Lyons; and one sister, Lisa Marie Miller.
She is survived by one daughter, Christine Koch, of Chicago, Ill.; two grandchildren, Shannon Koch (Dilan) and Shawn Wagner; two sisters, Patricia Clark (Dave), of Ionia, Mich., and Margaret Clark (Randy), of Stanton, Mich.; two brothers, Walter Lyons Jr., of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Greg Lyons (Kris), of Ionia, Mich.; several nieces and nephews; and two close friends, Tinker Page, of Pikeville, and Judy Powell, of Elkhorn City.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Ronald “Snooge” Ratliff officiating. Burial will follow at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Scott Thacker
Scott Daniel Thacker, 49, of Sidney, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Sidney.
He was born at Williamson, W.Va., Oct. 19, 1970, the son of Danny and Phyllis Robinette Thacker, of Sidney.
He was a disabled factory worker and was of the Freewill Baptist Faith.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby Vee Thacker, Lester Robinette and Gregory Shawn Thacker; his grandparents, Elmer Lee and Augustine Robinette and Ernest and Hazel Thacker; and his great-grandparents, Nancy and David Francisco.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Jacob Thacker, of Sidney, and Jeremy Thacker ( fiance’, Monica Beard), of Williamson, W.Va.; one grandchild, Brayden Smith, of Lincolnton, N.Car.; a special nephew, Matthew Thacker, whom he thought of like a son; his sister-in-law, Samantha Thacker; and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, whom he loved and adored.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Canada Freewill Baptist Church with Jack Maynard and others officiating. Burial will follow at Smith Cemetery, Sidney, with Jordon Hunt, Nick Bunch, Matthew Thacker, Caleb Edmiston, Wes Edmiston and Jacob Thacker serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be: Tyler Elswick, Jeremy Thacker and Larry Reed. Arrangements are under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Ed Williams
Ed Brian Williams, 55, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at Pikeville, June 7, 1965, the son of Lynn Scott Honaker and the late Warren Rondal “Bud” Williams, who preceded him in death on Dec. 23, 1994.
He was a heating and cooling specialist and a member of the First Baptist Church of Pikeville.
Along with his mother, he is survived by his wife, Christy Watson Williams, one son, Thomas Lee Hall, of Georgetown; one daughter, Elizabeth Hall, of Pikeville; two brothers, Warren Scott Williams (Kathy), of Ivel, and Dennis Keith Williams (Teresa), of Sadieville; and one grandchild, Colton Williams.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with John Lucas officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Tommy Wright
Tommy Wright, 70, of Wheelwright, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the Solid Rock Community Church with Bo Rogers officiating. Burial will follow at the Ligon Community Cemetery.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Friday, at the church, with services beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
