Sharon Adkins
Sharon Laverne Adkins, 65, of Jefferson City, Tenn., died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Bartley Cemetery, Dry Fork of Marrowbone. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Marcell Bundy
Marcell Robinson Bundy, 83, of Honaker, Va., died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Cedar Bluff, Virginia.
She was born in Pikeville, Feb. 5, 1939, a daughter of the late Jake and Draxie McPeek Robinson. She had spent most of her life in the area and had formerly been employed as a Medical Lab Technician, as a cook at Honaker High School, and later volunteered at Russell County Medical Center. She had a talent for construction work and enjoyed masonry, landscaping and upholstery.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Clyde E. Robinson, Dorothy Gibson and Mack Robinson.
She is survived by two sons, Charles C. Bundy IV, and his wife, Jennifer, of Lebanon, and Stephen G. Bundy and his wife, Vickie, of Sarasota, Fla.; two grandchildren, Jesselyn N. Bundy and Charles C. Bundy V; and three siblings, Gaynell Justice, Bill Robinson and Troy L. Robinson also survive.
Private family services will be conducted. Arrangements are under the direction of the Honaker Funeral Home of Honaker, Virginia.
Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.
This is a paid obituary.
“Tim” Kelly
Timothy Keith “Tim” Kelly, 52, of Ashcamp, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Pikeville, Sept. 6, 1970, the son of Kenneth “K.D.” Kelly and Wilma Jean Bartley Kelly, both of Ashcamp.
He was a coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiance’, Robin Renee Campbell, of Ashcamp; one son, Daniel Keith Kelly, of Ashcamp; one daughter, Lindsay Kate Anderson, of Pikeville; one sister, Vickie Darlene Elswick, of Woodstock, Ga.; and three grandchildren, Mark Brycen Anderson, Brystol Natalie Anderson and Annie Victoria Anderson.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at the Hylton Freewill Baptist Church with Van Swindall, Robert Bartley and Gary Collins officiating. Burial followed at the Kelly Cemetery, Sycamore. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Lawrence Kendrick
Lawrence Kendrick, 67, of Shelbiana, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, July 25, 1955, the son of the late David and Victoria Thacker Kendrick.
He was a retired coal miner and of the Christian Faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers and six sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Newsome Kendrick; one son, Larry "Bo" Kendrick; four daughters, Kayla Bartley, Breanna Mullins (Aaron), Lindsey Kendrick and Shana Cline (Calvin); two brothers, Lank Kendrick and Jonah Kendrick; one sister, Gracie Fitzpatrick; eight grandchildren, Arabella, Harper, Easton, Gavin, Callie, Asher, Cayden and Avery; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Coleman and others officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Terry Stump Jr.
It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Terry Michael Stump Jr., 29, of Phelps, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 11, 1993, in Pikeville, the son of Terry “Lurch” Stump, of Phelps, and the late Heather Lynn Stump.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Arvil and Truby Stump; one uncle, Teddy Stump; one aunt, Debbie Hurley; and a cousin, Bridgette Stump.
Terry was of the Church of God faith and was recently baptized by Pastor Benny Freeman. He was the owner of T&T Trucking of Phelps and had also worked at Revelation Energy in Phelps.
Terry loved his fast cars and Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He also loved the outdoors, including fishing and riding the four-wheeler and side by side in the mountains. He was a family-oriented person who enjoyed spending time with them. Terry was a humble person who cared for others with a heart as big as he was.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Gerra Elizabeth Stump, of Phelps; one son, Dominic Stump, of Phelps; his father, Terry “Lurch” Stump, of Phelps; aunts, Donna (Frelin) Dotson, of Phelps, Tammy Johnson, of Michigan, Sandy Stump, of Phelps, and Becky Shumate, of North Carolina; uncles, Dwayne Davis and Ricky (Katie) Davis, both of Thomasville, N.Car.; several cousins, Dwayne (Keona) Dotson, of McCarr, Jonathan (Shannon) Johnson, of Michigan, Stephanie Crugher, of Michigan, Jessica Johnson, of Michigan, Ashley Stump, of Williamson, W.Va., Constance Stump, Latasha Wolford, of Huntington, W.Va., Josh Johnson and Renee Johnson, both of Ohio, Breanna Darlene, Demetria Davis, Shanice Davis and Bradley. Terry Jr. is also survived by a friend who was like a brother, Scotty Justice, of Phelps; and a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at the Jones & West Funeral Home with Reverend Chester Keithley officiating. Interment followed at the Smith-Stump Cemetery, Smith Fork, Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Columbus Sword Jr.
Columbus Sword Jr., 71, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Junior was born in Pikeville, June 21, 1951, to the late Columbus and Ruth (Canterbury) Sword.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Clyde Sword and Della Gibson.
Junior is survived by his devoted life partner, Ava Mitchell; loving daughter, Heather Presley, and her spouse, Brandon; like his own children, Keisha Mitchell and Jason McCown; five grandchildren; brother, Ray Sword; sisters, Dorothy Coleman, Edith Farmer and Caroll Scott; along with a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family will accept friends for visitation from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, also at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Bunch Cemetery on Cochran Lane in Pikeville. George Childers will officiate funeral services for Junior. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Zelma Tackett
Zelma (Reynolds) Tackett, 56, of Lower Pompey Road, Shelbiana, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Zelma was born in Pikeville, Oct. 8, 1966, to the late Lendo and Josie (Thacker) Reynolds.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Lou Morris and Everett Adkins.
Zelma is survived by her husband, Narvel Tackett; daughter, Barbie Jo Milam; sons, Jamie Hunt, Joseph Tackett and Michael Leo Spencer Tackett; sisters, Dicey Blackburn, Elitha Collins and Myrtle Branham; along with a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Zelma will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Doug Thompson and others officiating. Burial followed at the Thacker Reynolds Family Cemetery of Lower Pompey in Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.