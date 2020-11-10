“Steve” Birchfield
Roger Stephen “Steve” Birchfield, 59, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in North Carolina, Jan. 30, 1961, a son of Elmer (Donald) and Verndene (Robinson) Birchfield.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Jessica Renee Birchfield; and one brother, Keith Birchfield.
He is survived by one son, Stephen Wesley Birchfield (Shawna), of Pikeville; three daughters, Elizabeth Diana King (Mitchell), of Elsmere, Erica Danielle Newsome (Jonathan), of Georgetown, and Allison Paige Justice (Tanner), of Kimper; two brothers Larry Gene Birchfield, of Pikeville, and Tim Birchfield, of Lower Johns Creek; one sister, Lisa Lynn Hall,of Prestonsburg; five grandchildren, Zaylee Justice, Jon Tate Newsome, Emariya Newsome, Luca Birchfield and Braiden Carroll; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Lester Tibbs officiating. Burial will follow at the Birchfield Family Cemetery, Dry Branch, Pikeville.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the funeral home with services officiated by Lester Tibbs. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
JaKoby Chapman
JaKoby Keith Chapman, 2 years old, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Lexington.
He was born in Pike County, May 31, 2018, the son of Quanesha Little and Jeffery Keith Chapman.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Jordon Keith Chapman and Remington O'Neil Smith; three sisters, Evan Nicole Chapman, Daphne Tenille Chapman and MacKenzie Ann Chapman.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Richard Holmes officiating. Burial will follow at the Little Cemetery, 611, Caney Road.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the funeral home with church services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Helen Dotson
Helen Reba (Bennett) Dotson, 89, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Community Nursing Center.
She was born at Coal Wood, W.Va., Sept. 30, 1931, a daughter of the late Everett and Bertha (Hackney) Bennett. She grew up at Freeburn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Dotson, who died Sept. 12, 1987; one son, Jerry Joe Dotson, who died Feb. 03, 2014; four grandbabies, Dennis Lee Dotson Jr., Steven Dotson, Rita Marie Dotson and Michael Compton; and two brothers, Millard Bennett and Everett Bennett Jr.
She married James E. Dotson on April 10, 1945.
She loved to play bingo and enjoyed seeing and spending time with her family. She loved helping anyone that she could.
Left to cherish her memory are her six children, Sue Compton (late George), of Phelps, Dennis Dotson (late Clara “Sam”), Billy Dotson (Mitzie), Joyce Blankenship (late Wheeler), Carl Dotson (Donna), and Bonnie Daniels, all of Majestic; one daughter-in-law, Patricia Dotson (late Jerry), of Majestic; five sisters, Wilma Mason (late Allory), of Cumberland, Tenn., Thelma “Sissy” Reese (late Kenneth), of Columbus, Ohio, Pauline Prater (late Worley), of Majestic, Betty Lou Daugherty (Lonnie), of Phelps, and Margie Morrow (Ronnie), of Nashville, Tenn; 15 grandchildren, Carol Scott (Kevin), Patty Ball (Daniel), George Compton (Anita), Shawn Compton (Courtney), Dennis James Dotson (Dreama), Chris Dotson (Tammy), Clifford Dotson, Shane Dotson (Misty), Janice Hamilton (Luther), Benjamin Blankenship (Stephanie), Marlena Osbourne (Brandon), Curtis Dotson ( Justine), Jamey Daniels, Heather Dotson and Jeremy Dotson; 20 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Faith Tabernacle Church, Majestic, with Rev. Charles Meek and Rev. Odis Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow at the Buddy Mounts Cemetery, Majestic.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Nov. 10, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Barbara Francis
Barbara Sue Francis, 76, of Williamson, W.Va., died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Trinity of Mingo Healthcare, Williamson, West Virginia.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler with Rev. Mike Bostic officiating. Burial followed at the Warfield Community Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldsfc.com.
Gary Hall
Gary Bernard Hall, 83, of Jenkins, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, following a short stay at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Haymond, April 27, 1937, the son of the late Sam P. and Lula Anderson Hall.
He was a welder who worked for Beth-Elkhorn for 20 years then opened his own business doing welding and repair work. He was a proud member of the United Mine Workers of America. He gave his life to the Lord in 1997 and spent every day since living his life for Jesus Christ. He was a deacon and member of Payne Gap Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lorie Ann Thompson; his first wife, Dorothy Damron Hall; two brothers; and one sister.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Elizabeth " Betty" Wassum Hall; two sons, Gary Allen Hall (Rhoda), of Troy, Mich., and Dean Hall (Theda), of Macclenny, Fla.; one daughter, Martha Milner (Joe), of Terre Haute, Ind.; one son-in-law, Jackie Thompson, of Dandridge, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Drew Hall (Whitney) and Jordan Hall (Hannah), both of Macclenny, Fla., Brandon Hall (Laura), of Troy, Mich., Jacie Thompson, of Lexington, and Emily Milner Thompson (Chris), of Terre Haute, Ind.; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Janelle Parker, of Alexandria, Va., and Mary Edith Stallard, of Chatsworth, Ga.; one sister-in-law, Marietta Hall, of Dalton, Ga.; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Payne Gap Freewill Baptist Church with Hollis Blevins officiating. Burial will follow at the Hall Family Cemetery, Fleming Neon.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Payne Gap Freewill Baptist Church.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Betty McFarland
Betty McFarland, 92, of Williamson, W.Va., died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Grace Baptist Temple in West Williamson with Pastor Ron Sanger officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Due to COVID 19 health mandates, all those in attendance are required to wear a mask or facial covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldsfc.com.
“GeeGee” Osborne
Gregory Gene “GeeGee” Osborne, 72, of Jonancy, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 5, 1948, to the late Burl Stevenson and Sylvia Violet Osborne.
He is survived by one brother, Stevie Osborne, of Morristown, Tenn.; two sisters, Linda Lou Bartley (Larry), of Jonancy, and Mary Jayne Johnson (Jimmy), of Morristown, Tenn.; special friends, Sharon Compton, Sarah Baker and Chase Baker; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Roberts Cemetery, Jonancy. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Kenneth Osborne
Kenneth Wray Osborne, 76, of Amos Newsome Lane, Virgie, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, June 2, 1944, the son of the late Thomas and Lorraine Hobson Osborne.
He was self-employed and was the co-owner/operator of a radio station. He was a member of the Grace Baptist Church for 21 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Johnny Osborne.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Osborne; one daughter, Kelli Flanery; one brother, Lonnie Osborne (Lois); one sister, Walterene Rutherford (Larry); two grandchildren, Lauren Rowe (Eli) and John Michael Flanery; and a host of loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Josh Howell and Richard Holmes officiating. Entombment followed at the Annie E. Young Mausoleum, Shelbiana. Masonic rites were held. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Della Perron
Della Rose Blankenship Perron, 52, of Matewan, W.Va., died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler with Rev. Fred Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at the Blackburn-Ball Cemetery, Mitchell Branch, Red Jacket, West Virginia.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Due to COVID 19 health mandates, all those in attendance are required to wear a mask or facial covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldsfc.com.
Sharon Potter
Sharon Kaye Coleman Potter, 73, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
She was born at Pikeville and married David Lee Potter in Kentucky. They were married 55 years. They moved from Pike County to Rutherford County in 1997.
She was preceded in death by a son, David K. Potter, of Pikeville.
Left to carry on her memory are her children, John Alvin Potter, of Forest
City, David Aaron Potter (Jennifer), of Shelby, and Elizabeth Forrest (Phillip), of Rutherfordton.
She was a homemaker who loved to crochet and never met a stranger. Her favorite pastime was loving and spoiling her grandchildren, David
K. Potter (Heather), of Asheville, Justin Castle (Dulce), of Union Mills,
Victoria Byers (Michael), of Forest City, Shawn Potter (Abby), Kayley
Albea, Eric Potter, of Shelby, and Josh Forrest (Shar Lynn), of Forest
City. She also enjoyed her great-grandchildren, Brayden, Chase, Nevaeh,
Jailynn, Blakely, Lydia, Lena and David.
Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Crowe’s Mortuary and Crematory of Rotherfordton, North Carolina.
Online condolences may be made at www.crowemortuary.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Carl Ratliff
Carl Bryant Ratliff, 58, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Pikeville, March 15, 1962, the son of the late Elster and Elmo Spears Ratliff.
He served in the United States Army from 1986 until 1999,and also served in Desert Storm. He was a member of Veteran of Foreign Wars and the Disabled American Veterans.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Elster P. Ratliff Jr., Thomas Ratliff, Stanley Ratliff and Tolbert Ratliff.
He is survived by his sons, Timothy Martin Ratliff (Emily), of Germany, and Charles Alan Ratliff, of Virginia; his grandchildren, Olivia Ratliff, Theodore Ratliff and Adeline Ratliff; his sister, Judith Mazur (Greg), of Indiana; and his half-sisters, Shirley Ratliff and Bonita Ratliff, both of Florida, and Jeanine Ratliff, of Kentucky.
His family and many friends will forever love and miss him.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Ratliff-Steel Cemetery, Coal Run Village, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Tracy Slone
Tracy Slone, 83, of Kimper, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
He was born in Pike County, Sept. 21, 1937, to the late Plenty and Sophie “Thacker” Slone.
He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Polly Slone; his daughter, Patty Mastin (Steve); four brothers, Willard Slone, Burlin Slone, Hibbard Slone and Plenny Junior Slone; and four sisters, Barbara Sue Pinion, Fay Baker, Lurlie Thacker and Stella Jones.
He is survived by two daughters, Hattie Sawyers (Robert) and Tracie Robinson (Todd); three grandchildren, Tracy J. Mastin (Jill), Robbi Bentley (Patrick “Packy” Bentley) and Jacob Robinson (Ashley); three great-grandchildren, Tyler Mastin, Sawyer Bentley and Jozie Rae Robinson; five brothers, Charlie Slone, Billy Ray Slone, Burbon Slone, Harold Slone and Jimpy Slone; and three sisters, Bertha Cole, May Jones and Arlene Lewis.
He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Annie E. Young Cemetery with Eric Fleming officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Terry West Jr.
Terry Lee “Budd” West Jr., 38, of North Matewan, W.Va., died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Ed Lockard officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10, and Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
